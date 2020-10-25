Successfully reported this slideshow.
La comedia coral
Características • Etimológicamente, toma la definición de la forma musical del coro, pero en el cine se diferencia por que...
1 Una de las películas más importantes de este género y que creó escuela es la película de Robert Altman, Vidas cruzadas (...
Plácido de Berlanga Los diálogos de una película coral reflejan el ambiente de la película pero no avanzan la acción pues...
• El espectador se identifica con todos y ninguno de los personajes que pierden o ganan peso argumental según lo requiere ...
Berlanga Valenciano, mediterráneo, obsesionado por la sensualidad, atónito ante la hipocresía social, su cine fue una man...
La comedia coral en el cine de Berlanga Su primera gran obra fue Bienvenido, Mr. Marshall (1952). Esta genial comedia co...
En Plácido (1961) carga contra la hipocresía de ciertas prácticas caritativas.
El verdugo (1963) en la que denunció la pena de muerte.cine español.
Con Rafael Azcona Con la transición, Berlanga inició una fecunda colaboración con el guionista Rafael Azcona, de la que la...
Sus posteriores películas fueron comedias corales en las que fue acentuando el tono satírico y en la que tomaba cada vez ...
  1. 1. La comedia coral
  2. 2. Características • Etimológicamente, toma la definición de la forma musical del coro, pero en el cine se diferencia por que hay una serie de personajes igualmente importantes, y en que sus destinos se entrecruzan en un punto de la película. • Por otro lado el diccionario del cine lo define como «entrecruzamiento de crónicas dramáticas.» • En definitiva, una película coral es un tipo de película o género cinematográfico en la que la tensión narrativa se divide en varios personajes haciendo que normalmente no haya un protagonista único en la obra. • Se trata de que a partir de un incidente, varios personajes tomen un camino común, que pueden cruzarse o no al final de la película.
  3. 3. 1 Una de las películas más importantes de este género y que creó escuela es la película de Robert Altman, Vidas cruzadas (1993), película ganadora de un León de oro en el festival internacional de cine de Venecia y que surgió como el resultado de unir nueve relatos breves . 2 Otra de las películas que ayudó al género es la película de Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction (1994), convertida en clásico, y seguida de cerca por la obra de Guy Ritchie, con películas como Snatch: Cerdos y diamantes (2000).
  4. 4. Plácido de Berlanga Los diálogos de una película coral reflejan el ambiente de la película pero no avanzan la acción puesto que apenas posee argumento, por ejemplo en Plácido de Luis García Berlanga (1961).
  5. 5. • El espectador se identifica con todos y ninguno de los personajes que pierden o ganan peso argumental según lo requiere el guionista. • El hecho de utilizar tantos personajes puede llegar a confundir al espectador por lo que es muy difícil conseguir una película coral.
  6. 6. Berlanga Valenciano, mediterráneo, obsesionado por la sensualidad, atónito ante la hipocresía social, su cine fue una manera de plantar cara al absurdo de la vida con humor y tragedia, con piedad y comprensión.
  7. 7. La comedia coral en el cine de Berlanga Su primera gran obra fue Bienvenido, Mr. Marshall (1952). Esta genial comedia coral plantea como fondo la visita de una delegación estadounidense a un pueblo castellano, con motivo de los acuerdos planteados por el histórico plan Marshall. Berlanga se sirve de este hecho anecdótico para satirizar acerca del Plan y sobre todo acerca de una sociedad española aún subdesarrollada en más de un aspecto y lejos de los tópicos con que la presentaba la propaganda del régimen.
  8. 8. En Plácido (1961) carga contra la hipocresía de ciertas prácticas caritativas.
  9. 9. El verdugo (1963) en la que denunció la pena de muerte.cine español.
  10. 10. Con Rafael Azcona Con la transición, Berlanga inició una fecunda colaboración con el guionista Rafael Azcona, de la que la que nació su famosa trilogía con La escopeta nacional (1977), Patrimonio Nacional (1980) y Nacional III (1982), las tres basadas en la vida de la familia del Marqués de Leguineche, inserta en pleno proceso de transición de la dictadura a la democracia. En estas obras su estilo deriva hacia obras con fuertes dosis de humor negro y cierta tendencia al esperpento.
  11. 11. Sus posteriores películas fueron comedias corales en las que fue acentuando el tono satírico y en la que tomaba cada vez más libertades con los guíones. Destaca por su éxito comercial La vaquilla (1985), en la que rodó un viejo guión sobre la sinrazón de la guerra civil. Tras Moros y cristianos (1987), llegaron Todos a la cárcel (1993) y París- Tombuctú (1999), que puede considerarse como su testamento fílmico

×