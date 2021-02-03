Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Importance of franchise software system in business in UK
INTRODUCTION  Franchising in the UK is a way to grow your brand in a cost-efficient manner followed by minimum risk. It’s...
“ ” Connect with all franchisees and track everything from your dashboard.
BENEFITS OF A CLOUD-BASED FRANCHISE SOFTWARE  The cloud-based franchise software solution can be managed from a single ac...
DATAAUDITING AND REPORTING  Franchisors and franchisees understand the importance of data auditing and reporting. Busines...
OPTIMIZED INVENTORY AND SUPPLY CHAIN  A franchise software solution enables the franchisor to have a corporate level of i...
MANAGEMENT OPERATION AND MARKETING SOLUTION  Franchise software system offers support for operational planning and helps ...
IMPROVED MARKETING  Using a custom enterprise franchise software, a business can easily increase sales through marketing ...
CONCLUSION On the whole, the software system offers an individual organization management interface, that lets you run you...
ABOUT BRANDWIDE At BrandWide, we offer a software platform to grow franchise businesses. BrandWide is a product specifical...
THANK YOU!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Which is the best franchise crm for your business

41 views

Published on

Franchising in the UK is a way to grow your brand in a cost-efficient manner followed by minimum risk. It’s an attractive option for several business who are looking to expand their business because it helps to save you capital, time and resources while allowing you to find additional opportunities for revenue. This is where emerging franchisors find it difficult to offer any kind of support, mostly when financial is not accurate and inaccessible.

https://meetbrandwide.com/blog/2021/02/02/importance-of-franchise-software-system-in-uk/

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Which is the best franchise crm for your business

  1. 1. Importance of franchise software system in business in UK
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Franchising in the UK is a way to grow your brand in a cost-efficient manner followed by minimum risk. It’s an attractive option for several business who are looking to expand their business because it helps to save you capital, time and resources while allowing you to find additional opportunities for revenue.  This is where emerging franchisors find it difficult to offer any kind of support, mostly when financial is not accurate and inaccessible. Thus, in the absence of the right data, it becomes difficult for the franchisor to evaluate and offer proper suggestions to the franchisee as to what steps they can take to improve their business. To solve this problem, franchise organizations should turn to an efficient cloud-based franchise software system for managing their accounting practices.
  3. 3. “ ” Connect with all franchisees and track everything from your dashboard.
  4. 4. BENEFITS OF A CLOUD-BASED FRANCHISE SOFTWARE  The cloud-based franchise software solution can be managed from a single access point and source  Access to secure franchise intranet program of management software that offers a central source for all management activities  As you move to a cloud-based system, accessing financial data becomes easy from any device, any time.  Transactions are automated through linked bank accounts or POS systems, which indicates information is updated in real-time.  Easy monitoring of business and employee performance.
  5. 5. DATAAUDITING AND REPORTING  Franchisors and franchisees understand the importance of data auditing and reporting. Business intelligence tools such as reporting are used to support operations improvement, market prediction, and trend evaluation.  Cloud franchise software offers data and helps to keep the data secured and compliant within the franchise network.
  6. 6. OPTIMIZED INVENTORY AND SUPPLY CHAIN  A franchise software solution enables the franchisor to have a corporate level of insight into the inventory.  At the same time, you can buy the orders based on the min and max levels of inventory wherein connect directly to the supply chain.  The automatic stock replacement tool is utilized across the franchise chain giving the franchisees historical data and seasonal predictions.
  7. 7. MANAGEMENT OPERATION AND MARKETING SOLUTION  Franchise software system offers support for operational planning and helps to increase sales through marketing.  It is a centralized franchise platform that helps to accommodate all kinds of requests. That mainly deals with funnel marketing, customer data, lead nurturing, and implementation.  The software also offers sales and marketing analytics support. The return of a customer to an individual outlet depends on the quality of customer service a franchise offers.
  8. 8. IMPROVED MARKETING  Using a custom enterprise franchise software, a business can easily increase sales through marketing automation tools.  You can have complete access to new customer data and historical communication record with customers, that helps to strengthen customer loyalty thus driving sales.  A franchise software also helps to easily access sales data to modify the marketing campaigns in real-time.
  9. 9. CONCLUSION On the whole, the software system offers an individual organization management interface, that lets you run your outlet the way you see it and compare it with other outlets to check how they are performing. This sense of competition can encourage franchisors to stay ahead of the crowd. At BrandWide, we are happy to assist you with your franchise operational needs. Don’t hesitate to call us for more details and request a demo of our franchise software.
  10. 10. ABOUT BRANDWIDE At BrandWide, we offer a software platform to grow franchise businesses. BrandWide is a product specifically designed for Franchise success. We have been serving our valued customers for 25 + years. BrandWide includes best in class CRM for franchise development, franchise marketing to ensure brand consistency across the entire franchise, and franchise management tools and dashboards to manage and help franchisees grow.
  11. 11. THANK YOU!

×