Whitepaper updated 27.10.2020

  1. 1. Whitepaper Geldcoin (GELDC) from 3.3.2018, updated version 27.10.2020 (In English language.German language below. In deutsch unter der englischen Fassung) GeldCoin (symbol: GELDC) GeldCoin is Ethereum blockchain based with 9 decilliards (a 9 with 63 zeros) coins available or in US-English it is 9 vigintillion GELDC. GELDC is giving its holders yearly 1000% interest. No fees. Pure interest cash in GELDC for you. Affiliates earn huge 80% commision-payouts in EUR, ETH and BTC up to EUR 4000 per referral. More to this at https://Boerse.website/account/login.php at the link
  2. 2. “Account/Affiliate”. Simply stake GELDC in your wallet. You can stake it at every ETH wallet address and/or generate a GELDC wallet address at our page www.Boerse.website in your profile. Example: You have 10000 GELDC and after 1 year you will get 100000 GELDC. After 2 years you will get 1100000 and after 3 years thats 11 million GELDC and after 4 years even 110 million and so on. Every year you earn 1000% pure staking interest GELDC cash. Here is a video with details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2Y12fyVPaM You can buy GELDC at www.BOERSE.website after login at the link “WALLET” with ETH, EUR, BTC. I recommend you use the GELDC wallet at our wallet https://Boerse.website The staking percentage of GELDC per year after 1 year can change and if so I will communicate it in the telegram group: https://t.me/geldc and in https://t.me/sgeldercoins (the official group of www.Boerse.website). Guarantee: The first year staking GELDC is guaranteed with 1000% interest for you. At the 3rd of March 2018 this whitepaper stated that all user are eligible to get monthly 10000 GELDC, a kind of basic monthly income for only USD 25.00 in ETH, BTC or EUR. Now (1.10.2020) the users in our teelegram groups voted to get 10000 GELDC monthly for only the transaction fee of USD 2 in ETH. This should be valid from now (1.10.2020). You are able to receive monthly 10000 at your wallet at https://Boerse.website.
  3. 3. All communication (updates, news and so on) will only be communicated on telegram in the GeldCoin group: t.me/geldc and t.me/sgeldercoins and by E- mail in the Newsletter from https://www.Boerse.website and www.SoerenGelder.com and at https://twitter.com/gelder. Give this whitepaper also to people who want a 1000%/year staking income and yearly 1000% interest in GELDC and 80% affiliate-commission- payments in EUR, BTC und ETH up to EUR 4000 per referred user.
  4. 4. German/Deutsch:
  5. 5. Whitepaper Geldcoin (GELDC) vom 3.3.2018, aktualisierte Version 27.10.2020 GeldCoin (Symbol: GELDC) GeldCoin ist eine Ethereum-Blockchain mit 9 verfügbaren Dezillardmünzen (eine 9 mit 63 Nullen) oder in US-Englisch 9 Vigintillion GELDC. GELDC gewährt seinen Inhabern jährlich 1000% Zinsen. Keine Gebühren. Reines Zinsgeld in GELDC für Sie. Stake (Halten) Sie einfach GELDC in Ihrer Wallet.
  6. 6. Sie können es in jeder ETH- und / oder GELDC Wallet halten. Als Affiliate verdienen Sie ganze 80% Affiliate-Kommissions- Auszahlungen in EUR, ETH und BTC bis zu EUR 4000 pro geworbenes Mitglied. Mehr dazu beim Link “Account/Affiliate” nach dem Login bei https://Boerse.website. Generieren Sie eine GELDC-Wallet-Adresse bei unserer Seite www.Boerse.website in Ihrem Profil. Beispiel: Sie haben 10000 GELDC und nach 1 Jahr werden Sie 100000 GELDC haben. Nach 2 Jahren erhalten Sie 1100000 und nach 3 Jahren sind das 11 Millionen GELDC und nach 4 Jahren sogar schon 110 Millionen und so weiter. Jedes Jahr verdienen Sie 1000% GELDC. Hier is ein Video mit Details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2Y12fyVPaM Sie koennen GELDC bei www.BOERSE.website nach dem Login beim Link “WALLET” mit ETH, EUR, BTC erwerben. Ich empfehle Ihnen, die GELDC-Wallet auf unserer Seite zu generierenen: https://Boerse.website. Der Staking-Prozentsatz von GELDC pro Jahr kann sich ändern nach einem Jahr und wenn ja, werde ich ihn in der Telegramgruppe https://t.me/geldc und in https://t.me/sgeldercoins (offizielle Gruppe von Boerse.website unserer GELDC-Webseite) mitteilen. Garantie: Das erste Jahr, in dem Sie GELDC halten, sind 1000% Zinsen für Sie garantiert.
  7. 7. Am 3. März 2018 gab dieses Whitepaper an, dass alle Benutzer berechtigt sind, monatlich 10000 GELDC zu erhalten, eine Art Basis-Monat Einkommen für nur USD 25,00 in ETH, BTC oder EUR. Jetzt (1.10.2020) haben die Benutzer in unseren Telegramgruppen dafür gestimmt, 10000 GELDC monatlich für nur die Transaktionsgebühr von USD 2 in ETH erhalten zu könnnen. Dieses ist ab sofort gültig (1.10.2020). Sie erhalten monatlich 10000 GELDC in Ihrer Wallet nach dem Login bei https://Boerse.website Alle Mitteilungen (Aktualisierungen, Nachrichten usw.) werden nur per Telegram in der GeldCoin-Gruppe: https://t.me/geldc und https://t.me/sgeldercoins, bei https://twitter.com/gelder sowie per E-Mail im Newsletter von https://www.Boerse.website und www.SoerenGelder.com kommuniziert. Geben Sie dieses Whitepaper auch an Personen weiter, die Zinsen von 1000% im Jahr möchten und 80% Affiliate-Kommissions-Auszahlungen in EUR, BTC und ETH bis zu EUR 4000 pro geworbenes Mitglied erhalten möchten.

