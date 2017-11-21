The SoDA Report On... Agency Metrics That Matter

The importance of what to measure, how to measure, and translating those results are critical to every agency’s bottom line. Within this special edition of The SoDA Report, marketing and business leaders discuss creative opportunities for business performance measurement. They grapple with topics such as transparency, budget tracking, promoting and maintaining healthy levels of team and client satisfaction, benchmarking data, and much more. Authors from Stink Studios, August, Viget and 10,000ft share real-life examples of challenges, modifications, successes and tools to continue the conversation of agency metrics that matter.



