The SoDA Report On... Agency Metrics That Matter

AGENCYmeasurement ‘ 17// SoDA + 10,000ft, November 2017
AG EN CY METRICS T H A T M A T T E R SoDA recently partnered with 10,000ft to explore business performance measurement wit...
FINDINGS Key findings from our online survey fielded with agency leaders in July-August of 2017. // Read the full report @...
Becoming more “data-driven” is a common mantra across the marketing industry and many agencies are still maturing when it ...
We explored agencies’ usage of 48 different metrics across four areas of the business - Operating Metrics, Project Metrics...
37% Data timeliness 31% Determining which metrics are most important 31% Interpreting/understanding the data I have 26% Di...
We wish we were measuring… 1 Average cost per sale (52%) Employee feedback/satisfaction per project (51%)2 New employee on...
48% of agencies report that they are transparent in sharing key operating and ﬁnancial metrics with the entire organizatio...
Biggest gap - satisfaction Surprisingly, the biggest gaps appear to be in the measurement and tracking of client satisfact...
BENCHMARKS 2017 performance benchmarks for revenue growth, net margin, average billable rates and more. // Read the full r...
Agencies continue to grow 84% of the agencies surveyed in our study are growing in 2017 with 20% of them projecting revenu...
Margins are solid in 2017 94% of agencies report that 2017 will be a proﬁtable year with nearly one-third projecting proﬁt...
Billing rates appear to be static Average hourly billing rates have hovered around $150 for quite some time. And while 201...
Project budget management Over-budget projects are common and 89% of agencies report that they “occasionally” or “frequent...
Voluntary employee turnover Despite the fact that ﬁnding and retaining talent is one of the top strategic imperatives for ...
METHODOLOGY Our approach to this study along with an overview of the survey respondents and the metrics we explored. // Re...
‣ Online survey of agency leaders ﬁelded in July/August of 2017. ‣ The survey data includes a validated sample of 106 resp...
Respondent Overview (n=106) 59% SoDA Members 8% between 1-10 FTEs Company Size 55% between 11-50 FTEs 26% between 51-100 F...
Operating/Finance Metrics ‣ Gross margin ‣ Utilization per billable FTE ‣ Revenue per billable FTE ‣ Cost per billable FTE...
// About SoDA SoDA is a non-profit, member-based organization for digital business leaders, creative visionaries and techn...
` DIG IT AL
The SoDA Report On... Agency Metrics That Matter

The importance of what to measure, how to measure, and translating those results are critical to every agency's bottom line. Within this special edition of The SoDA Report, marketing and business leaders discuss creative opportunities for business performance measurement. They grapple with topics such as transparency, budget tracking, promoting and maintaining healthy levels of team and client satisfaction, benchmarking data, and much more. Authors from Stink Studios, August, Viget and 10,000ft share real-life examples of challenges, modifications, successes and tools to continue the conversation of agency metrics that matter.

For the full Report library, visit www.sodareporton.com.

For the full Report library, visit www.sodareporton.com.

The SoDA Report On... Agency Metrics That Matter

