Author : William J. M. Kinnear Pages : 250 pages Publisher : 5m Publishing 2014-01-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1910455008 ISBN-13 : 9781910455005
Non-Invasive Ventilation involves the use of a mask to assist breathing for patients who can t breathe for themselves, providing an alternative to invasive ventilation, which involves the insertion of a tracheal tube into the throat of an unconscious patient. It can be used for many problems involving breathing difficulties such as lung disease and sleep apnoea. This book provides a clear practical guide to medical practitioners on how to make use of NIV under various conditions. The approach is very applied and easy to understand. New additions for this second edition include chapters on cough assist devices and non-invasive ventilation at home, and an expansion of the chapters on long-term ventilation and physiotherapy. Audience: Medical doctors -especially junior doctors, nurses, respiratory physiotherapists, lung function technicians, consultants with specialist interest in NIV. About the Author: William Kinnear is a consultant respiratory physician at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he is clinical lead for pleural diseases. He has extensive experience in ultrasound scanning of the chest and is the author of Key Topics in Respiratory Medicineand Non-Invasive Ventilation Made Simple.
