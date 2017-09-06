Modulo 1 modelos y teorias

MODELOS Y TEORÍAS DE ENFERMERÍA ASIGNATURA: Enf. 101 MÓDULO 1 MODELOS Y TEORÍAS II SEMESTRE 2017 EN ENFERMERÍA GENERALIDAD...
INTRODUCCIÓN
INTRODUCCIÓN LA ENFERMERÍA COMO PROFESIÓN EXISTE DESDE QUE FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE, A MEDIADOS DEL SIGLO XIX, EXPRESÓ LA FIRM...
Continuación de introducción •Estas ideas globales de lo que entendemos por enfermería, ha sido organizado por fawcett (19...
CONTINUACIÓN DE INTRODUCCIÓN CADA DISCIPLINA HACE SUYOS LOS TÉRMINOS RELACIONADOS CON LA TEORÍA Y SU DESARROLLO CON EL FIN...
DEFINICIÓN •Las Teorías son una serie de conceptos relacionados entre si que proporcionan una perspectiva sistemática de l...
DEFINICIÓN
DEFINICIÓN Los Modelos Conceptuales son definidos como un conjunto de conceptos abstractos y generales, así como proposici...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •Desde sus orígenes Enfermería era considerada como una ocupación basada en la experiencia práctica ...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •Entre 1850 y 1950 existe un escaso desarrollo teórico influenciado por: • 1. El matiz femenino y re...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA • 4. La situación sociopolítica de los países y las continuas guerras. • 5. El desarrollo espectacul...
INTERÉS POR EL DESARROLLO DE LAS TEORÍAS - RAZONES Las líderes de Enfermería vieron el desarrollo de la Teoría como un med...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •Enfermería se sitúa en las fases iniciales del desarrollo científico •Finales de 50: era poco frecu...
ETAPA DE LA PRÁCTICA (SIGLO XIX- 1938) •Dio a Enfermería su razón de ser. •Composición eminentemente femenina de la profes...
ETAPA DE LA PRÁCTICA (SIGLO XIX- 1938) •Enseñanza de Enfermería por otros profesionales. Predominio del modelo médico. •Ut...
ETAPA DE LA EDUCACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN (1938 -1950) •Recolección y utilización de múltiples datos sobre Enfermería para la...
ETAPA DE LA EDUCACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN (1938 -1950) •Ingreso de las primeras enfermeras a cursos de nivel postbásicos para...
ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO INVESTIGATIVO (1959-1965 / 1970) •Cambios curriculares de fondo en los planes de estudio, especialmen...
ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO INVESTIGATIVO (1959-1965 / 1970) •Explosión de producción investigativa ajena a Enfermería, hecha por...
ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO TEÓRICO (1965 /1970…) •Meleis (1985): Indico las características del comienzo del Desarrollo Teórico ...
ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO TEÓRICO (1965 /1970…) •Separación entre investigación, teoría y práctica. •Búsqueda de coherencia con...
ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO TEÓRICO (1965 /1970…) •Aceptación de la Teoría como un instrumento útil para el desarrollo del conoci...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •1952 – H. Peplau: Desarrollo la primera Teoría sobre el ejercicio de la Enfermería. •Entre los años...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •En los 80: Se observa una aceptación de la Teoría de la Enfermería por su incorporación a la doctri...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •Actualmente, se refleja en el mundo un interés creciente en el desarrollo del conocimiento de la En...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1860 A 1959 1860 - Florence Nightingale 1952 – Hildegard Peplau 1955 - Virginia Henderson 50s – Teac...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1960 A 1969 Escuela de Enfermería Universidad de Yale. Gobierno de Estados Unidos 1960 – Faye Abdell...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1964 A 1971 1964 – Ernestine Wiedenbach 1966 - Mayra Levine 1969 – Doroty Johnson 1970 – Martha Roge...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1972 A 1980 1972 – Betty Neuman 1976 – Callista Roy 1978 – Madeleine Leininger 1979 – Jean Watson 19...
PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1981 A 1986 1981 – Rosemary Rizzo Parse 1982 – Joyce Fitzpatrick 1983 – Kathryn Barnard 1983 – Helen...
ESTRUCTURA DEL CONOCIMIENTO Metaparadigma Filosofías Modelos Conceptuales Teoría Indicadores Empíricos Estructura descende...
  MODELOS Y TEORÍAS DE ENFERMERÍA ASIGNATURA: Enf. 101 MÓDULO 1 MODELOS Y TEORÍAS II SEMESTRE 2017 EN ENFERMERÍA GENERALIDADES DE LOS
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN LA ENFERMERÍA COMO PROFESIÓN EXISTE DESDE QUE FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE, A MEDIADOS DEL SIGLO XIX, EXPRESÓ LA FIRME CONVICCIÓN DE QUE LA ENFERMERÍA REQUERÍA UN CONOCIMIENTO DIFERENTE AL CONOCIMIENTO MÉDICO Y PROPUSO POR PRIMERA VEZ SUS IDEAS ACERCA DE LA ENFERMERÍA; DEFINIÓ LOS CONCEPTOS DE SALUD Y ENFERMEDAD EN RELACIÓN CON LA ENFERMERÍA, EL OBJETIVO DE LOS CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERÍA Y SU PRAXIS.
  4. 4. Continuación de introducción •Estas ideas globales de lo que entendemos por enfermería, ha sido organizado por fawcett (1996) a través de lo que denomina «Estructura del conocimiento», donde sitúa al metaparadigma, filosofías, modelos conceptuales, teoría e indicadores empíricos en una estructura descendente que vincula el mundo abstracto con el mundo concreto.
  5. 5. CONTINUACIÓN DE INTRODUCCIÓN CADA DISCIPLINA HACE SUYOS LOS TÉRMINOS RELACIONADOS CON LA TEORÍA Y SU DESARROLLO CON EL FIN DE DOTARLA DE UN CUERPO DE CONOCIMIENTOS QUE LE PERMITAN ORIENTAR EL EJERCICIO DE LA DISCIPLINA. PARA PODER DETERMINAR QUE EXISTE UNA TEORÍA ÉSTA DEBE CONTENER LOS ELEMENTOS DEL METAPARADIGMA DE ENFERMERÍA.
  6. 6. DEFINICIÓN •Las Teorías son una serie de conceptos relacionados entre si que proporcionan una perspectiva sistemática de los fenómenos, predictiva y explicativa.
  7. 7. DEFINICIÓN
  8. 8. DEFINICIÓN Los Modelos Conceptuales son definidos como un conjunto de conceptos abstractos y generales, así como proposiciones que se integran para dar un significado. Incorporan observaciones empíricas, intuiciones de los estudiosos, deducciones combinadas con las ideas creativas del campo de la investigación (Fawcet, 1996). Son un conjunto de conceptos que explican de manera general el fenómeno del cuidado (son mas complejas y generales que las teorías) otorgan una explicación muy amplia sobre algunos fenómenos de interés para Enfermería (autocuidado, promoción de la salud, relaciones interpersonales, proceso de adaptación).
  9. 9. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •Desde sus orígenes Enfermería era considerada como una ocupación basada en la experiencia práctica y el conocimiento común, y no contemplaba el conocimiento científico de la profesión, el cual nació con la primera Teoría de Enfermería •Las enfermeras centraban su atención en la adquisición de conocimientos técnicos que habían sido delegados (Marriner-Tomey,1999).
  10. 10. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •Entre 1850 y 1950 existe un escaso desarrollo teórico influenciado por: • 1. El matiz femenino y religioso de la Profesión. En esta época la mujer no era introducida en el estudio de las Ciencias. • 2. Escasa formación científica. Solo se limitaban a realizar actividades delegadas de sus superiores. • 3. Nivel de estudios previos a la formación de enfermera era bajo.
  11. 11. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA • 4. La situación sociopolítica de los países y las continuas guerras. • 5. El desarrollo espectacular de la medicina. La atención se centra en el médico y olvidan al paciente.
  12. 12. INTERÉS POR EL DESARROLLO DE LAS TEORÍAS - RAZONES Las líderes de Enfermería vieron el desarrollo de la Teoría como un medio para establecer claramente a la Enfermería como una Profesión •El valor intrínseco de la Teoría para Enfermería. •El crecimiento y enriquecimiento de la Teoría fue importante para Enfermería en si, independientemente de otros valores que pudiera tener, como políticos y económicos.
  13. 13. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •Enfermería se sitúa en las fases iniciales del desarrollo científico •Finales de 50: era poco frecuente el término Ciencia de la Enfermería en los textos. •Meléis, clasificó los años de progreso de la Enfermería en 4 fases o etapas: • 1. Ejercicio Profesional (Práctica). • 2. Educación y Administración. • 3. Investigación. • 4. Desarrollo de las Teorías de Enfermería.
  14. 14. ETAPA DE LA PRÁCTICA (SIGLO XIX- 1938) •Dio a Enfermería su razón de ser. •Composición eminentemente femenina de la profesión. •Educación hospitalaria, con bases teóricas muy escasas, énfasis en actividades procedimentales y aprendizaje por repetición.
  15. 15. ETAPA DE LA PRÁCTICA (SIGLO XIX- 1938) •Enseñanza de Enfermería por otros profesionales. Predominio del modelo médico. •Utilización de los estudiantes e instructoras como fuerza laboral en los hospitales. •Manipulación de las enfermeras en beneficio de otros grupos profesionales en especial de médicos y de administradores hospitalarios.
  16. 16. ETAPA DE LA EDUCACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN (1938 -1950) •Recolección y utilización de múltiples datos sobre Enfermería para la toma de decisiones futuras. •Recomendaciones sobre: necesidad de la investigación y la urgencia de perfeccionar los métodos y habilidades utilizados por las enfermeras para dar cuidados de enfermería. •Surgimiento de escuelas y facultades de Enfermería a nivel universitario.
  17. 17. ETAPA DE LA EDUCACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN (1938 -1950) •Ingreso de las primeras enfermeras a cursos de nivel postbásicos para obtener títulos de maestría, fundamentalmente en educación. •Soporte gremial de nivel internacional, para el mejoramiento de la profesión y el logro de la justicia laboral y social
  18. 18. ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO INVESTIGATIVO (1959-1965 / 1970) •Cambios curriculares de fondo en los planes de estudio, especialmente a nivel de los programas profesionales universitarios •Aparición de la primera serie periódica de investigación de Enfermería. •Como resultado de la actividad de publicar, el trabajo investigativo de Enfermería fue sometido a la exposición y critica del mundo científico, no solamente de la comunidad de Enfermería.
  19. 19. ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO INVESTIGATIVO (1959-1965 / 1970) •Explosión de producción investigativa ajena a Enfermería, hecha por enfermeras. •Aparición de los primeros programas de postgrado en Enfermería. •Preparación de cantidad de enfermeras en Programas de Maestría y Doctorado.
  20. 20. ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO TEÓRICO (1965 /1970…) •Meleis (1985): Indico las características del comienzo del Desarrollo Teórico •Utilización de Paradigmas externos para guiar la Teoría. •Poca seguridad acerca de los fenómenos de la disciplina. •Teorías discretas e independientes
  21. 21. ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO TEÓRICO (1965 /1970…) •Separación entre investigación, teoría y práctica. •Búsqueda de coherencia conceptual. •Teorías usadas para desarrollo curricular. •La meta de búsqueda de un Paradigma único que se perpetúe.
  22. 22. ETAPA DEL DESARROLLO TEÓRICO (1965 /1970…) •Aceptación de la Teoría como un instrumento útil para el desarrollo del conocimiento de Enfermería. CONCLUSIONES •Claridad sobre la relación Necesidad de la •Teoría, Investigación y indagación •Práctica. Filosófica.
  23. 23. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •1952 – H. Peplau: Desarrollo la primera Teoría sobre el ejercicio de la Enfermería. •Entre los años 60 y durante los 70: Los teóricos de Enfermería analizaron y debatieron multitud de cuestiones teóricas que fueron publicadas. •Estas teorías hacían referencia a asuntos relacionados con la filosofía de la Enfermería.
  24. 24. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •En los 80: Se observa una aceptación de la Teoría de la Enfermería por su incorporación a la doctrina de la disciplina. •Inicios de los 90: Se debatió, desde el punto de vista filosófico, si la Enfermería era una Ciencia Básica, Aplicada o Práctica. •Profesionales dedicados al ejercicio de la Profesión y otros dedicados a la Educación, adoptaron el modelo basado en una Teoría única de la Enfermería para la formación y el ejercicio profesional. Esta Teoría no tuvo consenso.
  25. 25. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA •Actualmente, se refleja en el mundo un interés creciente en el desarrollo del conocimiento de la Enfermería aplicada al ejercicio profesional y la educación, así como en descubrir las nuevas tendencias y la importancia de la aplicación adecuada de los Modelos y Teorías.
  26. 26. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1860 A 1959 1860 - Florence Nightingale 1952 – Hildegard Peplau 1955 - Virginia Henderson 50s – Teachers College Universidad de Columbia •Teoría del Entorno Modelo de Relaciones Interpersonales. Definición de Enfermería Programas doctorales y de expertos sobre educación y administración en Enfermería: desarrollo y comprobación de las Teorías.
  27. 27. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1960 A 1969 Escuela de Enfermería Universidad de Yale. Gobierno de Estados Unidos 1960 – Faye Abdellah 1961 – Ida Orlando 1962 – Lydia Hall Definió la Enfermería como un proceso, interacción y relación Consolida los Programas de Doctorado y Experto en Enfermería. Teoría de Tipología de los Problemas de Enfermería. Teoría del Proceso Deliberativo Modelo del Núcleo, el Cuidado y la Curación.
  28. 28. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1964 A 1971 1964 – Ernestine Wiedenbach 1966 - Mayra Levine 1969 – Doroty Johnson 1970 – Martha Rogers 1971 – Dorothea Orem 1971 – Imogene King Teoría del Arte de Cuidar de la Enfermería Clínica. Modelo de la Conservación Modelo de Sistemas Conductuales. Modelo de los Seres Humanos Unitarios. Teoría General de la Enfermería Teoría del Logro de Metas.
  29. 29. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1972 A 1980 1972 – Betty Neuman 1976 – Callista Roy 1978 – Madeleine Leininger 1979 – Jean Watson 1980 – Evelyn Adam 1980 –Joan Riel -Sisca Modelo de Sistemas. Modelo de Adaptación. Teoría de la Diversidad y la Universidad de los Cuidados Culturales. Teoría del Cuidado Humano. Modelo Conceptual de Enfermería Modelo de Interaccionismo Simbólico.
  30. 30. PERSPECTIVA HISTÓRICA 1981 A 1986 1981 – Rosemary Rizzo Parse 1982 – Joyce Fitzpatrick 1983 – Kathryn Barnard 1983 – Helen Erickson y otros 1984 – Patricia Benner 1985 – Ramona Mercer 1986 – Margoret Newman Teoría del Desarrollo Humano. Modelo de la Perspectiva de Vida. Modelo de Interacción Padre- Hijo. Teoría de Modelación del Rol. Modelo del Aprendiz al Experto. Teoría del Talento para el Papel Materno. Teoría de la Salud.
  31. 31. ESTRUCTURA DEL CONOCIMIENTO Metaparadigma Filosofías Modelos Conceptuales Teoría Indicadores Empíricos Estructura descendente que vincula el mundo abstracto con el mundo concreto.

