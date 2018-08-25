Synnopsis :

Prepare a feast fit for a warchief with World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook, a delicious compendium of recipes inspired by the hit online game from Blizzard Entertainment. Revitalize your raid group with Azeroth s mostrumptious treats. Featuring recipes for Horde and Alliance favorites such as Dirge s Kickin Chimaerok Chops and fresh loaves of Mulgore Spice Bread, World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook teaches you how to conjure up a fantastical menu of foods inspired by Blizzard Entertainment s beloved massively multiplayer online role-playing game.



Author : Chelsea Monroe-Cassel

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Chelsea Monroe-Cassel ( 2✮ )

Link Download : https://azkabinngah.blogspot.com/?book=160887804X

