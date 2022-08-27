PPT on LIVELIHOOD REGENERATION.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 27, 2022
  1. 1. LIVELIHOOD REGENERATION IN DISASTER AFFECTED AREAS By Chayan Kr. Saha, BDO Minakhan, North 24 Parganas E-mail : bdominakhan@gmail.com
  2. 2.  EARTHQUAKE  CYCLONE  FLOOD  DROUGHT
  3. 3.  The habitation of Sundarban areas are mainly threatened by the natural disaster caused due to :  Heavy rainfall  Cyclone  Breach of Embankment
  4. 4.  Flood : We may discuss on the very situation happened in most of the Sundarban Blocks in the last year. The phenomenon was named as - “AILA”
  5. 5. AILA “Aila was a 250-350km wide beast with wind speeds exceeding 120kmph that was born high over the Bay of Bengal on 25th May and was pulled by a monsoon trough northward. ”
  6. 6.  “The name Aila is among eight names for cyclones submitted by the Maldives. Cyclones in the northern Indian Ocean began getting names from 2004. They are picked from a list of 64 names — eight names submitted by each of the eight countries with coasts along the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal. The names are picked in sequence, one name after the other from each country in alphabetical order. It is possible Aila is a popular name in the Maldives. In Hebrew, the word means oak tree.  The next cyclone, when it forms, will be called Phyan – a name submitted by Myanmar.”
  7. 7.  Damage Of Kachha / Pucca House. “A house destroyed by Cyclone Aila.”
  8. 8.  Damage Of Institution:  Administrative Building  Educational Institution  Health Institution  ICDS Building  Others
  9. 9.  Flooded Habitation : As the people resides mostly in a low land in Sundarban areas their residence becomes waterlogged and even some times they are completely inundated under the water.
  10. 10.  Loss Of Lives :  Human being  Cattles As a consequence of natural disaster the main concern is to identification and disposal of human dead bodies as well as the disposals of dead cattle.
  11. 11. “Thousands of Villagers in Sundarban have been displaced from their homes by a tidal wave caused by Cyclone Aila.” Homeless villagers reach out for aid material in Sundarban
  12. 12.  Breach Of Embankment : The river embankment breached due to the natural disaster like AILA, Which is severe as well as main concern for the people and the administration. The Breached Embankment is to be repaired and safety of the villagers is to be ensured in a speedy method.
  13. 13.  Damaging source of drinking water : During flood the entire areas is in a scarcity of drinking water as the source of surface water(deep tube-well) is submerged under polluted water and source of water re-server are contaminated with the polluted water. “Villagers queue up for drinking water. ”
  14. 14.  Damaging the system of sanitation : In the water logged condition the fecal matter was contaminated with the water.
  15. 15.  Outbreak Of Epidemics : The flooded people suffers from different types of diseases spread with in a short span of time. Diahoreia and skin disease are the main threat to the victims of the flood.  Disruption of rural communication : Both the kachha and pucca road are damaged due to flood as a result smooth communication is hampered.
  16. 16.  Damage of Electricity and Telecommunication : During flood these are the other constraints faced by the victims.
  17. 17.  Short Term Procedure  Long Term Procedure
  18. 18.  To cope up with the effects of severe natural disaster, we should take a short term procedure which is effective instantly to serve the immediate need of the victims.  This is to be planned at once and to be executed promptly.
  19. 19.  Opening of Control Room at Block Headquarter as well as similar sort of monitoring center in lower level such as in the GP Headquarter.  Accessibility of the Control Room with the people as well as with the local representative of people.  Patience hearing along with prompt Response is vital.
  20. 20.  Formation of team.  Co-ordination with all Line Departments and their Co- operation.  Assessment of damage in a regular basis.  Daily update of the assessment.  Planning of work.  Distribution of work among the team members.  Regular monitoring of the work done.
  21. 21.  Opening of Rescue Center or Relief Camp:  Engagement of official to the camp for enlistment of victims come there.  Opening of gruel kitchen in the relief camp.  Supply of food(dry and baby food) and clothing to the camp.  Supply of pouch pack of drinking water to the camp.  Supply of medicine along with Medical Team.  Supply of tarpaulin.
  22. 22. “ cooked food ready at rescue centre for flood victims”
  23. 23.  Making Awareness to the people about the Rescue Center :  The identification of building where the Rescue Center will be opened is vital.  Rescue operation for the victims to bring them at the Relief Camp.  Assistance of Local Panchayat.  Assistance of Military (N.D.R.F).
  24. 24.  A Medical Team is formed under the leadership of Block Medical Officer Health along with other doctors and medical staffs.  Arrangement of communication mainly by mechanized boat or speed boat.  Sufficient amount of medicines is to be arranged.  Special Medical Team may sometime be called.  Besides mobile medical team local health centers as well as primary health centers are to be well equipped with sufficient medicines and medical personnel.
  25. 25.  The flooded area is disinfected by spreading bleaching powder and lime in 1:9 ratio.  The deep tube-well and ponds are disinfected by chlorination.  Co-ordination with the department of Public Health Engineering.
  26. 26.  A team under the leadership of Block Livestock Development Officer is formed to dispose of the carcasses of dead cattle under the soil by digging up pits.  Co-ordination with the department of ARD is needed.
  27. 27.  It is urgently required to repair the breach point of Embankment.  Irrigation and water ways department is to be communicated after identification and assessment of the spots where embankment is breached.  Sometime general administration with the help of local Panchayat body started the work of repairing under the scheme of NREGS.
  28. 28.  As a result flood affected peoples are given an wide opportunity for their self employment as well as creating assets.
  29. 29.  Compensation for damage of house hold:  Formation of 4-men committee after a discussion in all party meeting.  Assessment of damage of house hold.  Preparation of 4-men committee approved list for disbursement of House Building Grant.  Draft Publication of the approved list.  Asking for Claims & Objection within a stipulated time period.  Sending the final list to the District Authority for Final Approval.
  30. 30.  Compensation for loss of life :  Identification of the dead body.  Lodging FIR.  Administrative Enquiry.  Police Enquiry.  Inquest.  Post Mortem.  Sending Proposal to the District Authority.  Disbursement of the compensation.
  31. 31.  Finalizing reconstruction & rehabilitation plan :  The effectiveness of any reconstruction and rehabilitation is based on detailed planning and careful monitoring of the relevant projects.  Identification of suitable projects by relevant departments;  Gaining consent of the affected population;  Land acquisition;  Urban / rural land use planning;  Customizing relocation packages;  Obtaining due legal clearances for relocation;  Getting the necessary authorization for rehabilitation;  Livelihood rehabilitation measures for relocated communities, wherever necessary.  Project detailing and approval by the relevant technical
  32. 32.  Communication :  Communication activities are necessary to convey to the larger community the scope and nature of the proposed reconstruction and rehabilitation effort so as to increase the stakeholder awareness for the ongoing activities. Hence, relevant Government Departments, district administration and local authorities shall undertake :  Ongoing media management/Public Relations: To ensure accurate communication of the reconstruction and rehabilitation measures being taken to various stakeholders;  Community management: This includes communicating to the affected communities with a view to appraising them of efforts being made for their relocation/rehabilitation/reconstruction;  Feedback mechanisms : Using the communication network to get feedback on reconstruction and rehabilitation measures.
  33. 33.  Identification of Vulnerable sites of the embankment :  Meeting with GP Level for Identification of vulnerable points.  Co-ordination Meeting with Irrigation & Water Ways Department for future action plan.  Assessment and preparation of estimates.  Taking decision about the modus operandi of the work.  Segregation of the works in different categories.
  34. 34.  Assessment of damage of civil construction :  Assessment and preparation of estimate of damaged :  Administrative Buildings  SSKs & MSKs  Educational Institutions  Health Institutions  ICDS Centre's  Road & Culvert etc.  Sending proposal along with detail estimate to the higher authority for re-construction of damaged properties.
  35. 35.  Saline water contaminated water bodies are to be desalinated by pumping out the saline water and make it prepare for rainwater harvesting.  Department of PHE in association with NGOs may do the job successfully.  Improve the capacity of future Irrigation and fishery.  Desalination of the water bodies :
  36. 36.  Identification of pin-point sites in high-land under the flood affected areas.  Sending proposal to the higher authority for approval.  As a result, we are able to build up some raised platform tube-wells from Hon’ble Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.  Sinking of more new raised tube-wells.  Preparation of action plan for alternative source of drinking water:.
  37. 37.  Change of crop variety :  The area affected with saline water are unable to produce the normal crops.  Some saline variety of crops are being supplied from the end of Department of Agriculture to the flood affected cultivators.  Besides this, pesticide and fertilizer are provided.  Exemption of Agricultural Loan by Bank and SKUS.  Awareness camp organized by Agricultural Department to motivate the farmers.
  38. 38.  Social Forestry :  Social Forestry plays a pivotal role in reducing the scope of flood.  River embankment is the best site for social forestry to protect the erosion of soil.  This is also done in both sides of the rural roads.  This is executed mainly by the Self Help Groups under NREGS so that there is a chance of employment generation among the people belonging to BPL category.
  39. 39.  Kitchen Garden & Backyard Poultry Scheme:  The Self Help Groups under disaster affected areas are supplied with vegetable seeds and chicks for making of kitchen garden and backyard poultry in their dwelling house.  It is helpful for their economic development and their source of food also.
  40. 40.  Construction of Multi-Purpose Cyclone Shelter :  Identification of High-Land for construction of MCSs.  Uniform distribution of the sites among the Block area.  Provision of storage of food grains.  Provision of staying of disaster affected people.  Provision of cooking of meals.  Provision of Medical Camp.
  41. 41.  Training cum Awareness camp for disaster mitigation :  A special team from NDRF and Civil Def. took this initiative to share the views and plans with the local peoples specially youths.  Improve the Disaster Management Plan prepared every year by the Block.  Preparation of different Cells and their Co-ordinations for smooth conduct of Disaster Management.
  42. 42.  Strength :  Preparation of Disaster Management Plan Every Year.  Accessibility.  Responsiveness.  Efficient Machinery for quick assessment of loss.  Cohesiveness with all line departments.  Accountability to the people.
  43. 43.  Weakness :  Mechanism of information.  Lack of readiness.  Lack of patience.  Capacity to judge the situation.  Wrong Planning.  Inefficient Management.
  44. 44.  Opportunity :  Capacity Building through peoples participation.  Formation of effective Taskforce with the local youth.  Proper Utilisation of available resources.  Improving Resource mobilisation.  Building up good management.  Spreading awareness to all corners.
  45. 45.  Threat :  Untamed “Nature”.  Unpredictable natural changes.  Uncontrolled Human exploitation of natural resources.  Lack of awareness.  Lack of Education.
  46. 46. Thank You

