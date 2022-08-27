PPT on LIVELIHOOD REGENERATION.ppt

3.
The habitation of Sundarban areas are mainly
threatened by the natural disaster caused due to :
Heavy rainfall
Cyclone
Breach of Embankment
4.
Flood :
We may discuss on the very situation happened in
most of the Sundarban Blocks in the last year.
The phenomenon was named as -
“AILA”
5.
AILA
“Aila was a 250-350km wide beast with wind speeds exceeding
120kmph that was born high over the Bay of Bengal on 25th
May and was pulled by a monsoon trough northward. ”
6.
“The name Aila is among eight names for cyclones submitted by
the Maldives. Cyclones in the northern Indian Ocean began
getting names from 2004. They are picked from a list of 64
names — eight names submitted by each of the eight countries
with coasts along the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal. The
names are picked in sequence, one name after the other from
each country in alphabetical order. It is possible Aila is a popular
name in the Maldives. In Hebrew, the word means oak tree.
The next cyclone, when it forms, will be called Phyan – a name
submitted by Myanmar.”
7.
Damage Of Kachha / Pucca House.
“A house destroyed by Cyclone Aila.”
8.
Damage Of Institution:
Administrative Building
Educational Institution
Health Institution
ICDS Building
Others
9.
Flooded Habitation :
As the people resides mostly in a low land in
Sundarban areas their residence becomes waterlogged
and even some times they are completely inundated
under the water.
10.
Loss Of Lives :
Human being
Cattles
As a consequence of natural disaster the main
concern is to identification and disposal of human
dead bodies as well as the disposals of dead cattle.
11.
“Thousands of Villagers in
Sundarban have been displaced
from their homes by a tidal
wave caused by Cyclone Aila.”
Homeless villagers
reach out for aid
material in Sundarban
12.
Breach Of Embankment :
The river embankment breached due to the natural disaster
like AILA, Which is severe as well as main concern for the
people and the administration.
The Breached Embankment is to be repaired and safety of the
villagers is to be ensured in a speedy method.
13.
Damaging source of drinking water :
During flood the entire areas is in a scarcity of drinking water
as the source of surface water(deep tube-well) is submerged
under polluted water and source of water re-server are
contaminated with the polluted water.
“Villagers queue up for
drinking water. ”
14.
Damaging the system of sanitation :
In the water logged condition the fecal matter was
contaminated with the water.
15.
Outbreak Of Epidemics :
The flooded people suffers from different types of diseases
spread with in a short span of time. Diahoreia and skin
disease are the main threat to the victims of the flood.
Disruption of rural communication :
Both the kachha and pucca road are damaged due to
flood as a result smooth communication is hampered.
16.
Damage of Electricity and Telecommunication :
During flood these are the other constraints faced by the
victims.
18.
To cope up with the effects of severe natural disaster,
we should take a short term procedure which is
effective instantly to serve the immediate need of the
victims.
This is to be planned at once and to be executed
promptly.
19.
Opening of Control Room at Block Headquarter as
well as similar sort of monitoring center in lower level
such as in the GP Headquarter.
Accessibility of the Control Room with the people as
well as with the local representative of people.
Patience hearing along with prompt Response is vital.
20.
Formation of team.
Co-ordination with all Line Departments and their Co-
operation.
Assessment of damage in a regular basis.
Daily update of the assessment.
Planning of work.
Distribution of work among the team members.
Regular monitoring of the work done.
21.
Opening of Rescue Center or Relief Camp:
Engagement of official to the camp for enlistment of
victims come there.
Opening of gruel kitchen in the relief camp.
Supply of food(dry and baby food) and clothing to the
camp.
Supply of pouch pack of drinking water to the camp.
Supply of medicine along with Medical Team.
Supply of tarpaulin.
22.
“ cooked food ready at rescue centre for flood victims”
23.
Making Awareness to the people about the Rescue
Center :
The identification of building where the Rescue Center will
be opened is vital.
Rescue operation for the victims to bring them at the Relief
Camp.
Assistance of Local Panchayat.
Assistance of Military (N.D.R.F).
24.
A Medical Team is formed under the leadership of Block
Medical Officer Health along with other doctors and
medical staffs.
Arrangement of communication mainly by mechanized
boat or speed boat.
Sufficient amount of medicines is to be arranged.
Special Medical Team may sometime be called.
Besides mobile medical team local health centers as well as
primary health centers are to be well equipped with
sufficient medicines and medical personnel.
25.
The flooded area is disinfected by spreading bleaching
powder and lime in 1:9 ratio.
The deep tube-well and ponds are disinfected by
chlorination.
Co-ordination with the department of Public Health
Engineering.
26.
A team under the leadership of Block Livestock
Development Officer is formed to dispose of the
carcasses of dead cattle under the soil by digging up
pits.
Co-ordination with the department of ARD is needed.
27.
It is urgently required to repair the breach point of
Embankment.
Irrigation and water ways department is to be
communicated after identification and assessment of
the spots where embankment is breached.
Sometime general administration with the help of
local Panchayat body started the work of repairing
under the scheme of NREGS.
28.
As a result flood affected peoples are given an wide opportunity
for their self employment as well as creating assets.
29.
Compensation for damage of house
hold:
Formation of 4-men committee after a discussion in all party
meeting.
Assessment of damage of house hold.
Preparation of 4-men committee approved list for
disbursement of House Building Grant.
Draft Publication of the approved list.
Asking for Claims & Objection within a stipulated time
period.
Sending the final list to the District Authority for Final
Approval.
30.
Compensation for loss of life :
Identification of the dead body.
Lodging FIR.
Administrative Enquiry.
Police Enquiry.
Inquest.
Post Mortem.
Sending Proposal to the District Authority.
Disbursement of the compensation.
31.
Finalizing reconstruction & rehabilitation
plan :
The effectiveness of any reconstruction and
rehabilitation is based on detailed planning and careful
monitoring of the relevant projects.
Identification of suitable projects by relevant departments;
Gaining consent of the affected population;
Land acquisition;
Urban / rural land use planning;
Customizing relocation packages;
Obtaining due legal clearances for relocation;
Getting the necessary authorization for rehabilitation;
Livelihood rehabilitation measures for relocated communities,
wherever necessary.
Project detailing and approval by the relevant technical
32.
Communication :
Communication activities are necessary to convey to the
larger community the scope and nature of the proposed
reconstruction and rehabilitation effort so as to increase the
stakeholder awareness for the ongoing activities. Hence,
relevant Government Departments, district administration
and local authorities shall undertake :
Ongoing media management/Public Relations: To ensure
accurate communication of the reconstruction and
rehabilitation measures being taken to various stakeholders;
Community management: This includes communicating to the
affected communities with a view to appraising them of efforts
being made for their relocation/rehabilitation/reconstruction;
Feedback mechanisms : Using the communication network to
get feedback on reconstruction and rehabilitation measures.
33.
Identification of Vulnerable sites of the
embankment :
Meeting with GP Level for Identification of vulnerable
points.
Co-ordination Meeting with Irrigation & Water Ways
Department for future action plan.
Assessment and preparation of estimates.
Taking decision about the modus operandi of the work.
Segregation of the works in different categories.
34.
Assessment of damage of civil construction :
Assessment and preparation of estimate of damaged :
Administrative Buildings
SSKs & MSKs
Educational Institutions
Health Institutions
ICDS Centre's
Road & Culvert etc.
Sending proposal along with detail estimate to the higher
authority for re-construction of damaged properties.
35.
Saline water contaminated water bodies are to be desalinated by
pumping out the saline water and make it prepare for rainwater
harvesting.
Department of PHE in association with NGOs may do the job
successfully.
Improve the capacity of future Irrigation and fishery.
Desalination of the water bodies :
36.
Identification of pin-point
sites in high-land under the
flood affected areas.
Sending proposal to the
higher authority for approval.
As a result, we are able to
build up some raised platform
tube-wells from Hon’ble Chief
Minister’s Relief Fund.
Sinking of more new raised
tube-wells.
Preparation of action plan for alternative
source of drinking water:.
37.
Change of crop variety :
The area affected with saline water are unable to produce the
normal crops.
Some saline variety of crops are being supplied from the end
of Department of Agriculture to the flood affected
cultivators.
Besides this, pesticide and fertilizer are provided.
Exemption of Agricultural Loan by Bank and SKUS.
Awareness camp organized by Agricultural Department to
motivate the farmers.
38.
Social Forestry :
Social Forestry plays a pivotal role in reducing the scope
of flood.
River embankment is the best site for social forestry to
protect the erosion of soil.
This is also done in both sides of the rural roads.
This is executed mainly by the Self Help Groups under
NREGS so that there is a chance of employment
generation among the people belonging to BPL category.
39.
Kitchen Garden & Backyard Poultry
Scheme:
The Self Help Groups under disaster affected areas are
supplied with vegetable seeds and chicks for making of
kitchen garden and backyard poultry in their dwelling
house.
It is helpful for their economic development and their
source of food also.
40.
Construction of Multi-Purpose Cyclone
Shelter :
Identification of High-Land for construction of MCSs.
Uniform distribution of the sites among the Block area.
Provision of storage of food grains.
Provision of staying of disaster affected people.
Provision of cooking of meals.
Provision of Medical Camp.
41.
Training cum Awareness camp for disaster
mitigation :
A special team from NDRF and Civil Def. took this
initiative to share the views and plans with the local
peoples specially youths.
Improve the Disaster Management Plan prepared every
year by the Block.
Preparation of different Cells and their Co-ordinations
for smooth conduct of Disaster Management.
42.
Strength :
Preparation of Disaster Management Plan Every Year.
Accessibility.
Responsiveness.
Efficient Machinery for quick assessment of loss.
Cohesiveness with all line departments.
Accountability to the people.
43.
Weakness :
Mechanism of information.
Lack of readiness.
Lack of patience.
Capacity to judge the situation.
Wrong Planning.
Inefficient Management.
44.
Opportunity :
Capacity Building through peoples participation.
Formation of effective Taskforce with the local youth.
Proper Utilisation of available resources.
Improving Resource mobilisation.
Building up good management.
Spreading awareness to all corners.
45.
Threat :
Untamed “Nature”.
Unpredictable natural changes.
Uncontrolled Human exploitation of natural resources.
Lack of awareness.
Lack of Education.