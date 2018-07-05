[RECOMMENDATION] My Dad the Superhero! by Sara Cook Complete

Synnopsis :

Everyone is a hero in someone s eyes! This is a book about a dad that is an amputee, and his son, Milo who thinks his dad s prosthetic leg is magic, and that his dad is a Superhero. Join them at show and tell to learn more! This story is meant to shed a light on physical disabilities and educate children about prosthetics. About the Author: My name is Sara Cook. I have lived in NH all my life. I graduated from Johnson State College in VT (Bachelors in Behavior Science). I once went across country with my best friend in a veggie oil car to raise awareness of alternative fuels. Anthony (the Superhero) and I recently became parents to our amazing baby boy Milo! We have a history of writing and playing music together. We also enjoy art, nature, food and and spending time with our friends and families. This children s book is something I dreamed up, it s close to our hearts and I hope to help others and also bring joy!



