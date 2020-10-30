Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Vetrenjača na vodi (oko 1905)
Svetionik u Vestkapelu (1909)
Srebrno drvo (1912)
Kompozicija br. 10: mol i more (1917)
Kompozicija u plavom B (1917))
Kompozicija s crvenom, žutom i plavom (1937 – 1942)
Brodvejski bugi-vugi (1942 – 1943)
Kompozicija
Kompozicija
Kompozicija
Kompozicija
Mondrijan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mondrijan

14 views

Published on

slikar

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mondrijan

  1. 1. Vetrenjača na vodi (oko 1905)
  2. 2. Svetionik u Vestkapelu (1909)
  3. 3. Srebrno drvo (1912)
  4. 4. Kompozicija br. 10: mol i more (1917)
  5. 5. Kompozicija u plavom B (1917))
  6. 6. Kompozicija s crvenom, žutom i plavom (1937 – 1942)
  7. 7. Brodvejski bugi-vugi (1942 – 1943)
  8. 8. Kompozicija
  9. 9. Kompozicija
  10. 10. Kompozicija
  11. 11. Kompozicija

×