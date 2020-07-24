Stuyvesant genealogie

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Petrus Stuyvesant, directeur-generaal van Nieuw-Nederland: een spannend begin door CHARLES T. GEHRING In 1644 schreef Stuy...
Petrus Stuyvesant was geboren in 1610 in het Friese Weststellingwerf als zoon van een gereformeerde predikant. Na zijn stu...
Kaart van Nieuw-Nederland (uit: Adriaen van der Donck. (Amsterdam 1656); coll. en foto Koninklijke Bibliotheek Den Haag) 71
en Hudsons rivier vond. Blocks onderzoekingen bepaalden de grenzen van land nader: nu had Nederland aanspraak op een gebie...
Het grootste gedeelte van de mankracht en de financiële bronnen ging al gauw naar het zuiden, terwijl de kolonie naar alte...
de WIC tegen een politiek, die volgens hem absoluut noodzakelijk was voor de groei en ontwikkeling van de kolonie, dat hij...
aankwam, was gouverneur Prints van plan om zijn controle over de Delaware-handel te verbeteren. De Compagnie kon en wilde ...
van Slichtenhorst, de nieuwe directeur van Rensselaerswijck in het volgende jaar. Al gauw zag Van Slichtenhorst het voorde...
Maarten), dan dat hij acties van anderen afwachtte. Hij had alleen een aanleiding nodig. In het geval van de grenskwestie ...
Petrus (1592.1672). van Nieuw-Nederland 1645 tot 1664 (paneel cm, aan coll. York Historica1 Society, New York; Amsterdam)
of one whose and integritie might have done in composing matters betwene US . Uit deze woorden blijkt dat Stuyvesant heel ...
Beversreede. Het stond zo dichtbij, dat de Nederlanders nauwelijks uit hun voordeur konden lopen. Schepen die de Schuylkil...
Ondertekening van een besluit door de directeur-generaal Petrus Stuyvesant en de raden Nicasius de en Pieter Sonneman. d.d...
en aan de Suytrivier was hij gereed om hem de laatste slag toe te brengen. Stuyvesants brieven aan de bewindhebbers (ze zi...
met Engeland had Nieuw-Nederland bijna bereikt. Stuyvesants karakter en bekwaamheid stonden op het punt tot het uiterste o...
Uit dit huwelijk: a. ONGENOEMD ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 25 maart 1657 (get.: Pieter Stuyvesant, Nicolaas Verleth, Anna Stuyves...
zich na de overgave van Nieuw-Amsterdam op zijn bezittingen op Manhattan, Nieuw-Amsterdam febr. 1672, tr. Breda Alphen aan...
4. PETRUS ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 26 dec. 1683 (get.: Gerrit Slechtenhorst, Judith t jong. 5. PETRUS ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 21 ...
York Record 124 (1993) 75-79; Evelyn Sidman Wachter, ‘Lieutenant George Sydenham’, The American 45 (1969) recht Menaldumad...
Stuyvesant genealogie in Jaarboek CBG 1996, door Charles Gehring en over Pieter Stuyvesant zijn tijd in Nieuw-Nederland tussen 1647 en 1652

  1. 1. Petrus Stuyvesant, directeur-generaal van Nieuw-Nederland: een spannend begin door CHARLES T. GEHRING In 1644 schreef Stuyvesant aan de bewindhebbers van de West-Indische Compagnie: ‘Mijn [brief] was per de Heer Verandt in Martio laestleden, waer bij hare E: E: doenmaels adviseerde mijn voornemen op St Marten, ‘twelck soodanigen effect niet en heeft gekregen als gehoopt waer toe geen kleyne hinderpael geweest is, ‘t verlies van mijn rechterbeen door een grove kogel wegh genomen.” Stuyvesant verloor zijn been toen hij bezig was met de voorbereiding van een aanval op de Spaanse strijdkrachten, die het voormalige Nederlandse fort Nieuw- Amsterdam op Sint Maarten in de Caribische Zee bezet hielden. Als gouverneur van Curaçao en bevelhebber van haar zee- en landmacht wilde Stuyvesant trachten dit eiland, dat strategisch gelegen was in de zogenaamde hoek van de Caribische Zee, in te nemen. Volgens de beschikbare militaire informatie was er slechts een lichte Spaanse verdediging op het eiland aanwezig. Stuyvesant verzamelde een leger van meer dan 300 soldaten en zeven schepen om de Spaanse verdedigers te verdrijven en de Nederlandse heerschappij opnieuw op het zout producerende eiland te vestigen. Wat de Nederlanders niet wisten was dat de Spanjaarden kort daarvoor het garnizoen op Sint Maarten vanuit Porto Rico versterkt hadden. De Nederlanders stuitten dan ook meteen na aankomst op tegenstand, zodat ze gedwongen werden het fort te belegeren. Op de tweede dag, nadat kanonnen van de schepen waren gehaald en op hoge posities bij het fort waren opgesteld, klom Stuyvesant naar boven om naast een geschut de Nederlandse vlag te ontvouwen. Een schot afgevuurd vanuit het fort trof hem in zijn rechter been en schakelden hem daarmee voor verdere actie uit. Hij werd terug naar Curaçao gebracht, waar zijn been werd geamputeerd. Na een maand gaven de Nederlanders het beleg van Fort Amsterdam eindelijk op. Ze waren nooit in staat geweest het eiland geheel te blokkeren en de provisievoorziening vanuit Porto Rico af te snijden. De militaire operatie mag dan een mislukking zijn geweest, de amputatie was een succes, iets wat ongewoon was in deze tijd, zonder sterilisatie en verdovingsmiddel. Desondanks raadden Stuyvesants artsen hem aan voor herstel naar Nederland terug te gaan, omdat het warme klimaat van Curaçao een goede genezing van de wond onmogelijk maakte. Terwijl hij in Nederland was, werd hem een houten been aangemeten. Hier trouwde hij ook Judith de dochter van een Waalse predikant in Breda en werd hij benoemd tot generaal van Nieuw-Nederland, Curaçao, Bonaire en Aruba.? * Lezing gehouden op 13 januari 1995 te Middelburg tijdens het symposium in biografisch perspectief’. 69
  2. 2. Petrus Stuyvesant was geboren in 1610 in het Friese Weststellingwerf als zoon van een gereformeerde predikant. Na zijn studie aan de universiteit van Franeker trad hij, toen hij 25 jaar oud was, in dienst van de West-Indische Compagnie. Zijn eerste opdrachten vervulde hij als commissaris van de pakhuizen op het door ratten geplaagde eiland do de Noronha in het zuidelijke deel van de Atlantische Oceaan en in Pernambuco, in Nederlands Brazilië. In 1639 werd hij overgeplaatst naar Curaçao en dit leidde tot zijn benoeming als gouverneur van de Nederlandse bezittingen in het Caribische gebied. Stuyvesants snelle opkomst in compagniesdienst weerspiegelt de grote waarde die men hechtte aan zijn administratieve en militaire capaciteiten. Hij voerde zijn nieuwe verant- woordelijkheden uit met opmerkelijke energie en vindingrijkheid. Als militair bevelhebber verplicht een agressieve lijn te volgen tegen de Spaanse belangen in het Caribische gebied, viel hij de Spaanse nederzetting Puerto op de kust van Venezuela aan; dit als vergelding voor de inbeslagneming van een Nederlands fort op het eiland Bonaire. Ook speelde hij het klaar om, hoewel er een hongersnood op Curaçao heerste, een leger te verzamelen dat sterk genoeg was voor een aanval op het eiland Sint Maarten. In de herfst van 1647 arriveerde Stuyvesant in Nieuw-Amsterdam, een jaar voor het eind van de Tachtigjarige Oorlog met Spanje en in een tijd van reorganisatie binnen de West-Indische Compagnie. Werden successen en mislukkingen van Nieuw-Nederland voorheen gedeeld door alle kamers in de Compagnie, onder Stuyvesant zou alleen de kamer Amsterdam verantwoordelijkheid dragen. De nieuwe directeur werd hier al in een vroeg stadium van zijn administratie aan herinnerd, namelijk toen hij toestemde de door zijn voorganger Kieft gemaakte schulden af te betalen. Hij kreeg een stevige waarschuwing van de bewindhebbers. De financiële verliezen van Nieuw-Nederland dienden uit het algemene fonds van de Compagnie betaald te worden. Zo’n beoordelingsfout was echter van een jonge directeur te verwachten. Dergelijke administratieve blunders stelden maar weinig voor, vergeleken met enkele veel belangrijkere problemen die hij van zijn voorganger geërfd had. Het waren een intern en twee externe problemen, maar alle drie tot op zekere hoogte met elkaar verbonden en alle drie werden ze door Stuyvesant binnen de eerste vijf jaren van zijn bestuur Hoofdproblemen Na de ontdekkingen van Henry Hudson in 1609 werd Nieuw-Nederland begrensd door drie grote waterwegen: de Connecticut of Versche Rivier in het oosten, de Hudson of Noort Rivier in het noorden en de Delaware, ook wel Suyt Rivier genoemd, in het zuiden. Alle drie de rivieren waren van groot commercieel belang, want ze boden de Nederlanders toegang tot gebieden met rijke natuurlijke bronnen. In Noord-Amerika was bont de voornaamste bron. Hoewel bevaarbare waterwegen een vereiste waren voor de handel, vormden ze tegelijkertijd ook onzekere grenzen. Al gauw nadat Hudson de basis voor de aanspraken op het vruchtbare gebied tussen New en Virginia had gelegd, werd het gebied bezocht door een opeenvolging van Nederlandse commerciële ondernemingen. Van het grootste belang voor de toekomst van commerciële ontwikkeling van Nieuw-Nederland was een serie reizen onder het gezag van Adriaen Courtsen Als vertegenwoordiger van een groep Lutherse kooplieden in Amsterdam zette koers naar hetzelfde stromensysteem dat nu Hudsons naam draagt. In plaats van de monding van de rivier vanuit het zuiden te benaderen, zoals Hudson dat enkele jaren daarvoor had gedaan, trachtte de rivier al zeilend langs de kust van New te vinden. Zijn reis bracht hem langs de kust van Cape Cod, Rhode en langs de hele kust van Connecticut. onderzocht en registreerde elke grote waterweg die uitkwam in de Long Sound, totdat hij door Gate zeilde 70
  3. 3. Kaart van Nieuw-Nederland (uit: Adriaen van der Donck. (Amsterdam 1656); coll. en foto Koninklijke Bibliotheek Den Haag) 71
  4. 4. en Hudsons rivier vond. Blocks onderzoekingen bepaalden de grenzen van land nader: nu had Nederland aanspraak op een gebied dat zich uitstrekte van Cape Cod tot aan Delaware Belangrijker echter was dat contacten had gelegd met de verschillende inheemse stammen langs de kust van Connecticut, met name met de Narragansetts, de Pequots en de Mohigans. gebruikte het eiland voor de noordelijke vork van Long (dat nog steeds zijn naam draagt) als operatiebasis om zijn handel met dit lucratieve gebied voort te zetten in drie extra reizen. Het was waarschijnlijk tijdens Blocks handelsactiviteiten tussen de Hudson en de kust van Connecticut, dat zich een unieke handelsrelatie ontwikkelde, die de Nederlanders voor meer dan twintig jaar een duidelijk voordeel in de bonthandel zou bezorgen en die globaal de noordoostelijke grenzen van Nieuw-Nederland Connecticut In het kort was de handelsrelatie als volgt: de Pequots ten oosten van de Connecticut hadden een monopolie verworven in de productie van of wampum. Deze paarse en witte schelpen, die oorspronkelijk werden gebruikt als sieraden, ontwikkelden zich snel tot betaalmiddel voor de bonthandel. De Mohawks hechtten grote waarde aan deze vorm van geld omdat ze ver van de plaats van productie woonden: ze konden het met grote winst gebruiken in de handel met hun buurstammen in het westen. was zo’n belangrijk betaalmiddel, dat het bekend stond als ‘de bron en moeder van de hele De Nederlanders hadden de ideale handelsrelatie in Nieuw-Nederland ontwikkeld: een uitwisseling van Pequot voor pelzen van de Mohawks. Zo konden de Nederlanders bijlen, messen, spiegels enz. verhandelen met de Pequots voor wat zij dan weer meenamen naar de bovenste contreien van de Hudson om met de Mohawks te ruilen voor de pelzen. Deze relatie was winstgevend voor elke betrokkene. De Pequots ontvingen Europese goederen, de Mohawks kregen het zo begeerde en de Nederlanders vulden hun schepen met pelzen. Helaas lokte deze succesvolle relatie anderen aan. In 1637 viel een Engels leger de Pequots aan. Tegen de tijd dat Stuyvesant in 1647 op Manhattan arriveerde, hadden de New Englanders al veel van het land waar Nederland oorspronkelijk aanspraak op maakte, bezet. De Nederlandse handelspost Fort Good Hope (Hartford, Connecticut) was letterlijk omgeven door Engelse kolonisten. De handel vanuit het noorden was afgesneden door de vestiging van een Engelse handelspost bij Springfïeld, Massachusetts. De grens tussen New en Nieuw-Nederlandmoest dringend worden vastgesteld, voordat de naar land hongerende boeren van Plymouth en Massachusetts nog verder opdrongen in Nederlands gebied. Dit was het eerste grote externe probleem dat, kort na zijn aankomst, Stuyvesants aandacht opeiste. New Sweden Het tweede externe probleem betrof de zuidelijke regio van Nieuw-Nederland: het ontstond uit de onenigheid tussen twee facties binnen de West-Indische Compagnie betreffende exploitatie of kolonisatie. Vanaf het eerste begin was er discussie ontstaan of de overzeese gebieden slechts beschouwd moesten worden als nederzettingen voor handelsposten die de natuurlijke bronnen van de regio exploiteerden, of dat het gebied moest worden opengesteld voor kolonisten om de regio landbouwkundig te ontwikkelen. De ene factie verwachtte dat, door de illegale competitie en smokkelarij, de kolonisten met de winsten van de Compagnie zouden weglopen, terwijl de andere factie dacht dat een landbouwbasis noodzakelijk was om de handelswegen te onderhouden en vestiging door andere mogendheden te Toen Piet Heyn bij Cuba in 1628 de Spaanse zilvervloot veroverde, leefde de belangstelling voor Brazilië weer op, ten koste van Nieuw-Nederland. 72
  5. 5. Het grootste gedeelte van de mankracht en de financiële bronnen ging al gauw naar het zuiden, terwijl de kolonie naar alternatieve ontwikkelingsmogelijkheden moest zoeken. In 1629 won de factie met voorkeur voor kolonisatie en werden enige ‘Vryheden en exemptiën’, regels voor de kolonisten in Nieuw-Nederland, op schrift gesteld. Liever dan WIC-geld uit te geven, besloten de bewindhebbers de kolonisatie door middel van patroonschappen te privatiseren.’ Eén van de actiefste voorstanders van kolonisatie was Samuel Blommaert, een van de bewindhebbers van de WIC. Blommaert was zo enthousiast over het concept van geprivatiseerde kolonisatie, dat hij de eerste was die een aanvraag voor een patroonschap indiende. Hij kreeg daarop een gebied toegewezen, dat gelegen was langs de Versche Rivier in Connecticut en dat Blommaerts Dael zou gaan heten. De tegengestelde factie in de WIC bleef de kolonisatie echter ontmoedigen, omdat men bang was dat de uitgaven af zouden gaan van de winsten en dat de kolonisten spoedig zouden wedijveren met de Compagnie in het exploiteren van de natuurlijke bronnen, wat de winsten nog meer zou verlagen. Meerdere malen wezen ze erop, dat de bontsmokkel met de groei van de bevolking alleen maar zou toenemen. Aanvankelijk bestond er grote belangstelling voor de kolonisatieplannen en talloze investeerders waren bereid hun kapitaal te riskeren in land van de Delaware tot de Connecticut. Maar voor de meeste investeerders veranderde het enthousiasme al spoedig in teleurstelling. Swanendael aan Delaware werd vernietigd door de Indianen, Pavonia in New Jersey werd terugverkocht aan de Compagnie en andere, zoals Samuel Blommaerts patroonschap aan de Connecticut River, werden nooit in geld omgezet. Alleen Rensselaerswijck langs het bovenste deel van de Hudson was in staat te overleven. Blommaert raakte zo gefrustreerd over de oppositie van Een Mohawk. Deze prent werd voor het eerst gepubliceerd in het boekje Ds. Johannes Megapolensis. predikant te Rensselaerswyck, getiteld kort (Alkmaar z.j. [ De Indiaanse dorpen kwamen al voor op de kaart van Nieuw-Nederland van uit 1635 en vormden een vast element op latere kaarten van het gebied (coll. A.W. Sijthoff’s Uitgeversmaatschappij. Alphen aan den Rijn; foto Gemeentearchief Amsterdam) 73
  6. 6. de WIC tegen een politiek, die volgens hem absoluut noodzakelijk was voor de groei en ontwikkeling van de kolonie, dat hij bij het buitenland aanklopte om zijn plannen uit te kunnen voeren. De band tussen Nederland en Zweden was ouder dan de zeventiende eeuw. De natuurlijke rijkdommen van het Baltische gebied hadden al eeuwenlang Nederlandse handelsschepen aangetrokken. Er waren uitgebreide intellectuele, politieke en economische contacten. Toen Blommaert door de WIC werd tegengewerkt in zijn kolonisatieplannen, keerde hij zich daarom naar Zweden. Anoniem, omdat hij nog bewind- hebber van de WIC was, bood hij aan de stichting van een Zweedse kolonie in de nieuwe wereld te financieren. Zijn plan werd nog versterkt doordat hij de vroegere directeur van Nieuw-Nederland, Peter kende en voor zijn plannen wist te winnen. was afgezet door de anti-patroon factie van de WIC omdat hij een vurig voorstander was van de privatisering van de kolonisatie. kende Nieuw-Nederland van noord tot zuid. Hij kende de sterke en zwakke punten en wist waar de Zweden met maximaal effect en minimale oppositie een kolonie konden stichten. In 1638 zeilde naar de Suyt Rivier met twee in Nederland gebouwde schepen, uitgerust en bemand met een voornamelijk Nederlandse bemanning en onder het bevel van Nederlandse schippers. In wezen was het een operatie, gefinancierd door Nederlandse fondsen en bronnen, maar georganiseerd onder Zweedse Minuits bedoeling om zich in de kolonie aan de Minquaes Kil (Wilmington, Delaware) te vestigen bleek een goede keuze. Toen het nieuws van de Zweedse inval in de Suyt Rivier Nieuw-Amsterdam bereikte, kon directeur Willem Kieft alleen maar symbolische tegenstand bieden: hij was nog maar een paar maanden tevoren aangekomen als directeur in Nieuw-Nederland en hij aarzelde om zonder advies van de bewindhebbers van de WIC de relaties tussen Nederland en Zweden te verstoren. Hoewel de Nederlandse autoriteiten later de claim zouden betwisten, wist toch land aan de westkant van de Delaware van de rechtmatige eigenaren te kopen, waarmee de WIC handelspost, Fort Nassau, nutteloos werd. De WIC had oorspronkelijk overwogen om de Suyt Rivier het centrum van Nieuw- Nederland te maken. Door foute informatie dacht men dat het klimaat van de Delaware Vallei gelijk was aan dat van Florida. In 1633 was het ijs op de rivier echter zo dik geworden dat de Indianen in staat waren de rivier, die een kilometer breed was, over te steken om het lege fort te gaan bewonen. Toen de Compagnie in 1624 de eerste kolonisten uitzond, werden verscheidene families naar Hooghe Eylandt (Burlington aan de Delaware gestuurd, waar Fort Wilhelmus werd gebouwd. Spoedig erna, in 1626, werden deze kolonisten weer teruggetrokken om zich te vestigen op het pas verworven Manhattan Fort Nassau (Gloucester, New Jersey) werd gebouwd om de aanwezigheid van de Compagnie aan de Delaware te onderhouden. Door gebrek aan geld en mankracht was het echter alleen mogelijk het fort gedurende het handelsseizoen, tussen mei en september, te bemannen. Om deze reden was het mogelijk dat het in de winter door Indianen als schuilplaats werd gebruikt. In 1635 werd het fort bezet door Engelse soldaten uit Virginia, die echter spoedig werden verdreven door een leger dat door directeur Wouter van Twiller naar het gebied was gezonden. Desalniettemin tonen de gebeurtenissen aan, dat het gebied van geringe prioriteit was, totdat de Zweden in 1638 ten tonele Hoewel Willem Kieft weinig verstand had van de omgang met de Indianen in Nieuw- Nederland het merendeel van zijn acties had rampzalige gevolgen slaagde hij er wel in met de Zweden de vrede te bewaren. In feite werkte hij samen met de Zweedse gouverneur Johan Prints om Engelse kolonisten van New Haven te verdrijven. Deze waren begonnen met het bouwen van huizen in het Schuylkillgebied (Philadelphia). Hoewel Kieft geleerd had zich aan de Zweden aan de Delaware aan te passen, was hun aanwezigheid een grote belemmering voor de Indianenhandel van Fort Nassau. Toen Stuyvesant in 1647 74
  7. 7. aankwam, was gouverneur Prints van plan om zijn controle over de Delaware-handel te verbeteren. De Compagnie kon en wilde niet toestaan, dat haar rechten met voeten werden getreden. Een jaar na zijn succes met het New England-grens conflict zou Stuyvesant de eerste stap zetten om dit tweede externe probleem op te lossen.‘” Na de twee externe grensproblemen volgde Stuyvesants belangrijkste interne probleem ver in het noorden van Nieuw-Nederland. Rensselaerswijck Blommaert mag dan niet in staat geweest zijn om zijn idealen binnen het systeem van de WIC te verwezelijken, Kiliaen van Rensselaer had als patroon wel degelijk succes. Hij was bewindhebber van de WIC en leider van de factie die de voorkeur gaf aan privatisering van de kolonisatie. Het lukte hem, dankzij zijn inzicht en geduld, een patroonschap in de Nieuwe Wereld te vestigen. Hoewel hij diamanthandelaar van beroep was, raakte hij gefascineerd door de landbouw. Hij had reeds grote stukken land in Het Gooi gekocht, waar hij een afwateringssysteem aanlegde als voorbereiding op de ontginning. Ook zijn succes in Nieuw-Nederland berustte op een goede voorbereiding. Voordat hij een patroon- schap aanvroeg, raadpleegde hij iemand die kennis had van de landbouwmogelijkheden in de Hudson Hij kreeg het advies land langs het bovenste (noordelijke) gedeelte van de Hudson te kopen. Het fort van de WIC, Fort Oranje, lag in het geografische centrum van het gebied van Van Rensselaer, aan de westkant van de rivier. Was het onoplettendheid van de bewindhebbers dat ze toestonden dat hun meest lucratieve post omgeven was door een patroonschap? Het kan ook zijn dat ze het als een voordeel zagen dat deze geïsoleerde handelspost kon worden voorzien van de landbouwproducten en -diensten van Rensselaerswijck. Vanwege het vijftiende artikel van de ‘Vryheden en exemptiën’, die het kolonisatieprogramma van het patroonschap vestigden, leek de situatie ideaal voor de Compagnie: dit artikel verbood alle particuliere beverhandel binnen het gebied waar een factorij van de WIC gevestigd was. In de eerste jaren bestonden Rensselaerswijck en Fort Oranje zonder veel problemen naast elkaar. De eerste patroon, Kiliaen van Rensselaer. die zelf nooit een voet aan wal zette in de Nieuwe Wereld, stuurde boeren, handwerkslieden, vee, landbouwwerktuigen en een gestage stroom van gedetailleerde instructies naar zijn ‘zetbazen’. Het was niet zijn bedoeling om met de Compagnie te wedijveren. Liever wilde hij de twee vreedzaam naast elkaar laten bestaan en van elkaars aanwezigheid laten profiteren. Als bewindhebber van de WIC en voorstander van de privatisering, was hij wel verplicht de artikelen van de ‘Vryheden en exemptiën’ en de rechten van de Compagnie in het gebied na te komen. Helaas stierf Kiliaen van Rensselaer voordat zijn plannen om een nederzetting te vormen aan de oostkant van de Hudson (en zo door de rivier gescheiden te zijn van de beverhandel van Fort Oranje), konden worden gerealiseerd. Zijn plannen werden gedwarsboomd door twee factoren, die het voor de inwoners van Rensselaerswijck aantrekkelijker maakten om zich te vestigen in een gebied net even ten noorden van het fort. In 1640, drie jaar voor de dood van Van Rensselaer. herzag de WIC de ‘Vryheden en exemptiën’ en stelde de beverhandel voor iedereen open in ruil voor een erkenningsbedrag. Daarna veroorzaakte een serie oorlogen tussen de WIC en de Rivier-Indianen in het zuiden een gevoel van onveiligheid, waardoor het voor de kolonisten nog aantrekkelijker werd om zich in de nabijheid van het fort te vestigen. Toen Stuyvesant directeur-generaal werd, waren er nog maar een paar huizen gebouwd in de zogenaamde Bijeenwooningh ten noorden van het fort. De meest pijnlijke gebeurtenis bij Fort Oranje was het vertrek van de bevelhebber van de Compagnie, Harmen Myndertsz van den Bogaert, die vluchtte om aan vervolging te ontkomen. De vreedzame coëxistentie tussen het patroonschap en Fort Oranje kwam tot een abrupt einde met de komst van Brant 75
  8. 8. van Slichtenhorst, de nieuwe directeur van Rensselaerswijck in het volgende jaar. Al gauw zag Van Slichtenhorst het voordeel van het opbouwen van een gemeenschap dicht bij Fort Oranje, in plaats van aan de oostkant van de rivier. Hij begon dan ook onmiddellijk met het uitgeven van erven in het gebied ten noorden van het fort. Toen Stuyvesant hoorde van de bouw van huizen Fort Oranje reageerde hij snel. Hij verbood alle bouwactiviteit binnen een kanonschot van het fort (ongeveer 3.000 voet, of ruim een kilometer). Als militair, beschermde Stuyvesant de veiligheid van het fort en hij was vastberaden om het gezag van de Compagnie in het gebied te herstellen. Onder Kieft, zijn voorganger, was er slechts van een symbolische verdediging bij Fort Oranje sprake geweest. Kieft was blijkbaar bereid geweest om de ambtenaren in Rensselaerswijck toe te staan het gebied te besturen zonder al te veel inmenging van de Compagnie. Het was ook Hans Vos, een dienaar van het patroonschap, die naar Indianengebied gestuurd werd om Van den Bogaert, de gevluchte bevelhebber van Fort Oranje, voor het gerecht te brengen. Stuyvesant zag het gebied niet alleen als zijn belangrijkste handelspost, maar ook als een rijk landbouwgebied. Hij wist ook, dat dit belangrijke gebied vanuit het zuiden bedreigd kon worden door een vijandige aanwezigheid in de Suyt Rivier. Deze interne instabiliteit werd kort na het succes in de Suyt Rivier door Stuyvesant opgelost.” Het is onbekend of Stuyvesant deze drie hoofdproblemen met elkaar verbond. Het is echter wel duidelijk, dat de oplossing met de New England-koloniën tot zijn initiatief tegen de Zweden aan de Delaware leidde, wat gedeeltelijk werd ingegeven door de noodzaak om de achterdeur naar Rensselaerswijck en Fort Oranje te dekken. Oplossingen Connecticut: Voorop in Stuyvesants agenda in 1647 stond de regeling van het grensconflict met New Het valt op dat Willem Kieft, toen hij in 1638 als directeur arriveerde, gecon- fronteerd werd met hetzelfde grensprobleem. Het was net het jaar voordat de Engelsen de Pequot-natie vernietigd hadden als handelsmogendheid. Het monopolie dat de Pequots en de Nederlanders over de zewanthandel hadden verdween. De Engelsen stonden op het punt om de macht in de Connecticut River over te nemen. Als reactie op deze verontrustende gang van zaken, stuurde Kieft David Pietersz de Vries op een diplomatieke missie naar Fort Hope. Om de relaties met de snel groeiende Engelse koloniën in het noorden te stabiliseren was het nodig om een grensovereenkomst te bereiken, die bevredigend zou zijn voor alle partijen. De Vries’ missie naar gouverneur Haynes van faalde echter. Op zijn terugkeer naar Manhattan zag De Vries tot zijn verrassing dat het hele gebied tussen de Versche Rivier en Greenwich door de Engelsen was overgenomen. Toen Stuyvesant tien jaar later met het grensconflict werd geconfronteerd, hadden de Engelse vestigingen zich niet alleen aanmerkelijk uitgebreid, maar was ook de internatio- nale situatie uitermate instabiel geworden. Koning Karel 1 van Engeland was in het begin van 1648 gevangen gezet, hetgeen tot de zogenaamde Civil leidde. Hierin werden de Royalisten tegen de Roundheads en de Presbyterianen tegen de Independents uitgespeeld. De Nederlandse regering had moeite te bepalen wie in Engeland nu eigenlijk de macht in handen had. Voordat koning Karel was afgezet was er een mogelijkheid geweest een grenslijn tussen Nieuw-Nederland en New vast te stellen. Nu leek de kans op een grensregeling alleen maar minder te worden.‘* Stuyvesant was een actief leider. Liever handelde hij zelf als eerste (als op Sint 76
  9. 9. Maarten), dan dat hij acties van anderen afwachtte. Hij had alleen een aanleiding nodig. In het geval van de grenskwestie met New kwam de aanleiding in de vorm van een schip uit Medemblik, de St. Volgens de informatie die Stuyvesant en zijn raad hadden verzameld, had het schip alleen een opdracht van de kamer van het Noorder- kwartier om binnen het octrooigebied van de WIC in West-Indië een lading zout te halen. De schipper had geen permissie om elders ook maar enig te laden. In plaats van direct naar de Caribische Zee te zeilen, gingen de kapitein, Cornelis Claesen Snoy en de koopman en eigenaar van het schip, Willem Westerhuizen, naar New Haven, door de Nederlanders Roobergh of Roodebergh genoemd. Daar werd de St. volledig gelost. Onder de uitgeladen artikelen waren smokkelwaren als kruit en vuurwapens. Toen Stuyesant van de aankomst van het schip in New Haven hoorde, stuurde hij een afgevaar- digde, Govert Aertsen genaamd, om de papieren te inspecteren en het recognitiegeld vast te stellen. Na enige onderhandelingen werd het schip permissie gegeven om naar Amsterdam te zeilen en stemde Westerhuizen toe de vereiste tarieven op zijn lading te betalen. Spoedig daarna echter kwam Stuyvesant erachter, dat Westerhuizen geen enkele bedoeling had om naar Nieuw-Amsterdam te zeilen. In plaats daarvan bereidde hij zich voor om regelrecht naar Virginia te varen om een lading tabak in te laden en de Compagnie haar rechtmatige inkomsten daarvan te onthouden. Voor Stuyvesant was het duidelijk. Het schip was zonder een behoorlijke commissie Nieuw-Nederlands gebied binnen gezeild (hoewel de Engelsen van New Haven er aanspraak op maakten). Het had geen intentie de Compagnie de vereiste gelden te betalen en vervoerde bovendien smokkelwaar. Liever dan de zaak door de vingers te zien om geen frictie met New Haven te veroorzaken, ondernam Stuyvesant actie. Enkele maanden tevoren had hij het schip Swoll aan de gouverneur van New Haven, Goodyear, verkocht. Alle details voor de overdracht van het schip waren uitgewerkt, toen het St. Beninjo-incident oplaaide. In de raad op Manhattan werkte Stuyvesant een plan uit om de Swoll af te leveren en tegelijkertijd de St. in beslag te nemen. Toen de Swoll afgeleverd was, ging haar gewapende bemanning aan boord van de St. en zeilde terug naar Het St. Beninjo-incident lokte een groot aantal protesten uit. Centraal in New Havens woede stond natuurlijk de bewering dat Stuyvesant haar jurisdictie geweld had aangedaan en dat de Nederlanders geen enkele aanspraak op het gebied konden maken. Stuyvesant sprak deze protesten tegen met het argument dat hij slechts de rechten van de WIC hand- haafde, iets dat hij onder ede had verklaard te zullen doen. Bijna elk antwoord op deze protesten liet hij volgen door een herinnering aan hun plannen in het voorjaar van 1648 bij elkaar te komen om de grensproblemen op te Stuyvesant bleek een vriend, of op zijn minst een welwillend oor, in John Winthrop de gouverneur van Massachusetts gevonden te hebben. De kolonie Massachusetts had altijd al anders op Nieuw-Nederland gereageerd dan Connecticut en New Haven. Ze voelde zich minder bedreigd door de Nederlanders om de simpele reden dat ze minder contact met Nieuw-Nederland had. In feite lijkt het er zelfs op dat Winthrop de leiding nam in het organiseren van een bijeenkomst om op een vriendschappelijke manier de grensconflicten op te Om diverse redenen werd de bijeenkomst tussen Stuyvesant en de gouverneurs van New herhaaldelijk uitgesteld. De reden die er gewoonlijk voor gegeven werd was dat deze of gene ziek was en niet in staat de vergadering bij te wonen. Het is ook mogelijk dat de zaak vertraagd werd om een richtlijn van een stabieler Engeland af te wachten. Ongelukkigerwijze was het laatste excuus voor de in het voorjaar van 1649 geplande bijeenkomst de dood van John Winthrop in april van dat jaar. Met betrekking tot Winthrops overlijden schrijft Stuyvesant aan gouverneur Eaton van New Haven: ‘1 doe reallie with you, we being of US in these in the sad losse
  10. 10. Petrus (1592.1672). van Nieuw-Nederland 1645 tot 1664 (paneel cm, aan coll. York Historica1 Society, New York; Amsterdam)
  11. 11. of one whose and integritie might have done in composing matters betwene US . Uit deze woorden blijkt dat Stuyvesant heel goed besefte wat de dood van Winthrop voor de onderhandelingen Eindelijk ontmoette Stuyvesant de vertegenwoordigers van de Colonies dan toch in september 1650 te Hartford. De bewindhebbers hadden hem aangeraden noch de Engelsen, noch de Zweden tegen zich in het harnas te jagen. Nu de Compagnie in Brazilië in een kostbare oorlog met Portugal verwikkeld was, kon Nederland zich geen andere vijanden veroorloven. Ze waarschuwden hem met name om de vrede met New te handhaven, omdat de Engelsen veel te machtig voor hen waren. Met dit in gedachte trachtte Stuyvesant tot een aanvaardbare grensovereenkomst te komen, waarbij de veiligheid van Nieuw-Nederland verzekerd werd en de voortdurende geschillen over een gebied, dat toch allang aan de Engelsen verloren was gegaan, voorgoed uit de weg werden geruimd. De overeenkomst vestigde een grenslijn, die even ten westen van Oyster over Long en twintig mijlen noordwaarts over het vasteland liep. De Compagnie mocht de post Fort Goede Hoop behouden. Het zou echter slechts een kwestie van tijd zijn voordat deze werd opgegeven. Hoewel het verdrag nooit bekrachtigd werd door de twee moederlanden, gaf het Stuyvesant de tijd om zijn aandacht te richten op andere dringende zaken. In feite leidden de onderhandelingen in tot een overeenkomst die een directe invloed had op Stuvvesants volgende serieuze probleem: de Zweden bij de Suyt Rivier. Sweden: Fort New Sweden was door in 1638 gesticht en het was erin geslaagd, tot schade en verlies van de een vaste positie in de handel met de Indianen te verwerven. Het Zweedse Fort Christina, op de westoever van de rivier, had in feite Fort Nassau van de Indianenhandel afgesneden. De Zweden waren zeker een probleem voor Stuyvesant, maar zijn grootste zorg betrof de Engelsen. Zonder een sterke aanwezigheid van de WIC in de Suyt Rivier bestond altijd de mogelijkheid dat de Engelsen het zuidelijke grensgebied van Nieuw-Nederland konden bezetten, zoals ze dat in Connecticut gedaan hadden. Hoewel de Engelsen geen benul hadden van het geografisch belang van de Suyt Rivier, zouden ze al gauw ontdekken dat de rivier direct noordwaarts het Indianengebied achter Fort Oranje en Rensselaerswijck in leidde. Bezetting van de Delaware had het potentieel de Nederlandse bonthandel in het noorden af te snijden. De Zweden waren te zwak om dit uit te voeren, maar de Engelsen konden en zouden dit zeker doen. Engelse pogingen om vanuit Virginia in het gebied een positie te verwerven waren in 1635 met succes tegengehouden door Wouter van Twiller. In 1641 ontwikkelde zich echter een grotere dreiging, toen vanuit New Haven mensen gestuurd werden om een nederzetting in de Schuylkill (Philadelphia) te vestigen. De Zweden en Nederlanders verenigden zich om deze nederzettingspoging te verijdelen door de kolonisten op een Nederlands schip terug naar New Haven te sturen en door hun gebouwen te verbranden. Beide partijen, hoewel ze elkaar beconcurreerden om de handel op de Suyt Rivier. waren zich er heel goed van bewust dat het grootste gevaar niet in elkaar, maar in de Engelse expansie gelegen Ondanks dit feit vroeg Stuyvesant toen hij in 1648 in Nieuw-Nederland aan de macht kwam, de bevelhebber aan de Delaware, Andries Hudde, om een volledig verslag van de Zweedse activiteiten te maken. Hij ondernam meteen maatregelen om de vijandige activiteiten van de Zweedse gouverneur, Johan Prints, tegen te werken. Zich realiserend dat Fort Nassau aan de verkeerde kant van de rivier lag, beval Stuyvesant de bouw van een nieuwe post aan de Schuylkill, een belangrijke handelsroute die door de Indianen gebruikt werd. Als tegenmaatregel bouwden de Zweden een fort pal voor de handelspost 79
  12. 12. Beversreede. Het stond zo dichtbij, dat de Nederlanders nauwelijks uit hun voordeur konden lopen. Schepen die de Schuylkill opvoeren, konden Beversreede niet achter het Zweedse bouwwerk zien liggen. De Nederlanders beschikten niet over de juiste sterkte en positie in de Delaware om adequaat met het agressieve gedrag van de Zweden af te rekenen. Hoewel Beversreede nu wel aan de ‘goede’ kant van de Suyt Rivier gelegen was, lag het stroomopwaarts van Fort Christina. De Zweden konden nog steeds het verkeer naar de noordelijker gelegen Nederlandse handelspost op de rivier belenmmeren, net zoals dat gebeurd was met Fort Nassau. Ondanks deze dreiging van de Zweden vormden de Engelsen in New Haven nog altijd de belangrijkste reden tot ongerustheid. Verscheidene jaren was Stuyvesant niet in staat geweest krachtdadig tegen de Zweden op te treden vanwege New Havens dreiging een kolonie aan de Suyt Rivier te vormen. Hij was zich ervan bewust dat, als de Engelsen toegestaan werd zich daar te vestigen, de hele kolonie in de rug bedreigd werd. Samenwerking met de Zweden was nodig om de Engelsen op een afstand te houden. Dit veranderde allemaal in 1650, met het ondertekenen van het verdrag van Hartford. Ofschoon de hoofdzaken van de overeenkomst betrekking hadden op de oplossing van tegenstrijdige aanspraken op grensgebieden tussen New en Nieuw-Nederland, werd ook een zaak opgelost die te maken had met New Haven’s pogingen om zich aan de Suyt Rivier te vestigen. De overeenkomst stelde vast, dat geen enkele toekomstige poging de goedkeuring van de andere koloniën van New zou hebben en dat New Haven, als er daarom moeilijkheden zouden komen, geen hulp mocht verwachten. Nu de dreiging van New Haven opgelost leek te zijn, was voor Stuyvesant de tijd gekomen om opnieuw met de Zweden te onderhandelen. Hoewel de Zweden aan de Delaware een probleem waren, voelde Stuyvesant zich gedwongen zijn tegenwoordigheid in dit gebied te versterken om zo alle andere buitenlandse invallen te ontmoedigen. Wederom bood zichzelf een mogelijkheid aan en Stuyvesant ondernam actie. In 1651 stuurde New Haven opnieuw een schip met vijftig man om zich aan de Suyt Rivier te vestigen. Jammer genoeg voor de Engelsen werd het schip gedwongen de haven van Nieuw-Amsterdam binnen te lopen. Stuyvesant stuurde het meteen terug. Hij rapporteerde het incident in een brief aan de gouverneur van Massachusetts en herinnerde deze aan hun De zwakte van de bleef het aantrekkelijk maken voor andere machten om van de situatie te profiteren en Stuyvesant voelde zich verplicht handelend op te treden. Zonder instructies van zijn superieuren in Amsterdam, behalve dan die om de vreedzame relaties met de Engelsen en Zweden te bewaren, leidde Stuyvesant een indrukwekkend leger de Suyt Rivier op. Meer dan 120 soldaten marcheerden van Manhattan over land om zich aan te sluiten bij een vloot van 11 schepen die, met slaande trom aan dek, de rivier naar Fort Nassau opzeilden. Met zo’n geweldige macht had Stuyvesant op dat moment de Zweedse kolonie ter plekke uit kunnen schakelen. Hij handelde echter op eigen initiatief en wilde geen internationaal incident veroorzaken. Ofschoon de dreiging duidelijk was, voerde hij geen vijandelijke handelingen uit. Hij vuurde niet op Fort Christina toen de schepen noordwaarts voorbij zeilden en ook werd geen enkele Zweedse inwoner letsel toegebracht. Stuyvesants plannen impliceerden eerder een strategisch manoeuvreren dan het voeren van oorlog. Toen zijn marine en landmacht zich bij Fort Nassau samenvoegden, bijna tegenover de monding van de Schuylkill, begon hij het fort te ontmantelen en de geweren en bouwmaterialen naar een nieuwe locatie aan de westkant van de rivier te vervoeren. De nieuwe plaats was bij de Nederlanders bekend als de Sant (New Castle, Delaware). Het had een diepliggende haven, toegang tot westelijke handelsroutes en controle over de rivier. Niet alleen hadden de Nederlanders nu een handelspost voor de handel met de Indianen aan de ‘goede’ kant van de rivier, maar de ligging, ten zuiden van Fort Christina, gaf hen tevens de mogelijkheid om controle uit te oefenen over alle 80
  13. 13. Ondertekening van een besluit door de directeur-generaal Petrus Stuyvesant en de raden Nicasius de en Pieter Sonneman. d.d. Fort Amsterdam 26 december 1658 (coll. The New York Historica1 Society, New York; foto Gemeentearchief Amsterdam) buitenlands en onbevoegd verkeer op de rivier. Stuyvesant noemde zijn nieuwe bolwerk Fort Casimir, ter nagedachtenis aan Ernst Casimir uit het huis van Oranje-Nassau, een held uit zijn geboorteprovincie Friesland. De reactie van de bewindhebbers op Stuyvesants onverschrokken manoeuvre illustreren dat hij op eigen initiatief gehandeld had en dat hij bereid was risico’s te nemen. In een brief van 4 april 1652 schreven de bewindhebbers van Amsterdam aan Stuyvesant: ‘UE reyse na de Zuyt ‘t tusschen de Sweden UE aldaer gepasseert is, ons seer onverwacht te alsoo UE voor van sijn voornemen noyt eenige advertentie heeft De bewindhebbers hadden zowel twijfel over de naam Casimir, als over zijn besluit om Fort Nassau te vernietigen. Ze maanden hem aan het nieuwe fort goed te bewaken. De bewindhebbers waarschuwden Stuyvesant geen enkele aanleiding tot onvrede bij de Zweden te geven, want ze wilden de Compagnie niet nog meer vijanden bezorgen. De zorg over het maken van meer vijanden was niet uit de lucht gegrepen omdat de eerste Engelse oorlog op het punt stond uit te Rensselaerswijck: Terwijl Stuyvesant met zijn twee externe problemen bezig was, veronachtzaamde hij zijn grootste interne probleem niet. De directeur van Rensselaerswijck, Brant van Slichtenhorst, bleef het gezag van de Compagnie uitdagen. Hij weigerde door de raad op Manhattan aangenomen proclamaties aan te plakken en hij weigerde toestemming tot het kappen van bos van de patroon te geven. Zelfs verbood Slichtenhorst zijn boeren om bouwmaterialen voor Fort Oranje, toen het fort ernstig beschadigd was door de overstromingen van 1648, te transporteren. In Stuyvesants ogen was dit niet alleen een ondermijning van de autoriteit en hoogste jurisdictie van de Compagnie in Nieuw-Nederland, maar het werkte ook zijn plannen tegen om het gezag van de Compagnie in deze strategische regio te herstellen. Ofschoon Stuyvesant snel reageerde op Slichtenhorsts acties in het noorden, stond de afstand tussen Fort Oranje en Manhattan (241 km) snelle uitvoer van zijn bevelen met toe. Communicatie werd nog verder bemoeilijkt omdat de Hudson gedurende de winter- maanden geregeld bevroor, waardoor Fort Oranje vaak van november tot midden april geïsoleerd was. Bovendien moest Stuyvesant wel zes of meer maanden wachten op instructies van zijn superieuren in Nederland. Daarom waren directeuren en bevel- hebbers vaak voor lange tijd aan hun eigen initiatief overgelaten, waarbij ze soms een koers volgden die tegenstrijdig was met de wensen van de bewindhebbers van de Compag- nie. Bijna vier jaar had Stuyvesant geredetwist met Slichtenhorst. Na zijn succes in 81
  14. 14. en aan de Suytrivier was hij gereed om hem de laatste slag toe te brengen. Stuyvesants brieven aan de bewindhebbers (ze zijn verloren gegaan) moeten gedetail- leerde informatie over Slichtenhorst bevat hebben, want in elke brief van de bewindheb- bers aan Stuyvesant en de raad van Nieuw-Nederland is minstens een alinea aan het patroonschap gewijd. Het lijdt nauwelijks twijfel dat hij erg voorzichtig was met zijn inlichtingen aan de bewindhebbers over de situatie en dat hij wachtte op instructies. Hij was zich ervan bewust dat hij met machtige personen in Nederland te maken had. Ondanks het feit dat de eerste patroon, Kiliaen van Rensselaer, overleden was, had het patroonschap nog steeds veel vrienden binnen de Compagnie die sympathiek stonden ten aanzien van de belangen van Rensselaerswijck. Intussen ging Slichtenhorst door met het uitvoeren van zijn plannen om de mensen die niet in de landbouw werkzaam waren in de Bijeenwooning ten noorden van Fort Oranje samen te brengen. Hij bleef Stuyvesants verbod tegen het bouwen van huizen binnen 3.000 voet van het fort trotseren door nieuwe bouwerven uit te geven. In feite ging hij zelfs zover zijn kolonisten te verzekeren tegen verlies als hun gebouwen door de Compagnie werden beschadigd of vernield werden. Als grootste uitdaging plaatste Slichtenhorst de directeurswoning binnen schotafstand van het fort. Toen Fort Oranje’s bevelhebber, Johannes Dijckman, verzocht enkele ordonnanties van de Compagnie in Rensselaerswijck aan te plakken, was het antwoord van Slichtenhorst voorspelbaar. Pertinent weigerde hij aan het verzoek te voldoen, tenzij hem een toestem- ming van de meesters in Nederland getoond kon Stuyvesant had nu een aanlei- ding om in te grijpen. Zodra in het voorjaar van 1652 de Hudson open was, stuurde Stuyvesant een gewapende troepenmacht de rivier op. Het had een door de raad goedgekeurde ordonnantie bij zich, die de jurisdictie van 3.000 voet rond het fort afkondigde en bevel gaf grenspalen te Dijckmans verzoek de ordonnantie aan te plakken, werd niet alleen door Slichtenhorst geweigerd, maar ook begon de directeur de pas geplaatste grensaanduidingen neer te halen. Ditmaal reageerde Dijckman, vergezeld door acht soldaten, met een bezoek aan de directeurswoning. Hij haalde de patroonsvlag neer, luidde de bel en riep de vestiging van het dorp en gerecht van uit. Slichtenhorst werd gearresteerd en naar Manhattan gestuurd, waar hij zestien maanden in de gevangenis doorbracht, gedurende welke tijd zijn ambtstermijn ten einde liep. De inwoners van de vroegere Bijeenwoning werden ontheven van hun eed aan de patroon en kregen de gelegenheid trouw aan de Compagnie te zweren, wat iedereen blijkbaar zonder protest deed. Stuyvesant had de heerschappij van de Compagnie in het noorden hersteld ten koste van Rensselaerswijck. In één middag had het patroonschap haar grootste nederzetting verloren en het grootste deel van haar niet agrarische bevolking. Meer dan twintig jaar lang werden in Nederland door de erven van het patroonschap protesten geuit. Uiteindelijk besloot de Compagnie in 1674 dat de patroon de rechtmatige eigenaar van het land onder en rondom het fort was. Aangezien de provincie teruggegeven was aan Engeland bij het Verdrag van Westminster, aan het einde van de Derde Engelse Oorlog, werden de eigenaars van Rensselaerswijck verwezen naar de koning van Engeland voor het herstel van hun Van Curaçao tot Fort Oranje toonde Stuyvesant als leider unieke kwaliteiten. Als de Compagnie gezocht had naar een man van actie, dan hadden ze die gevonden. In zijn bemoeienissen met New Haven en de Zweden liet hij zien dat hij doortastend kon optreden en zelfs internationale repercussies durfde te riskeren. In zijn aanpak van Rensselaerswijck ging hij geduldig en voorzichtig te werk. Hij reageerde echter snel toen hij eenmaal de juiste signalen ontving. Stuyvesants eerste vijf jaren werden gekenmerkt door gedecideerde acties, van de inbeslagneming van de St. tot de militaire operatie in de Suytrivier toe. Het was echter nog niets vergeleken met de volgende jaren. Het nieuws over de oorlog 82
  15. 15. met Engeland had Nieuw-Nederland bijna bereikt. Stuyvesants karakter en bekwaamheid stonden op het punt tot het uiterste op de proef te worden gesteld. Fragmentgenealogie herbergier te Dokkum, N.N. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. ANNA JANSDR uit Dokkum, Haarlem 11 mei 1621 ANDRIES uit Haarlem, wedr. van N.N. Uit dit huwelijk: geb. [Haarlem] 1622, werd 1631 opgenomen in het gezin van zijn oom Balthasar koopman, keerde 1653 uit Nieuw-Nederland terug en verbleef toen ten huize van zijn neef Nicolaes van Lith. 2. BALTHASAR. (3). [PIETER Uit dit huwelijk: tr. notaris te Leeuwarden, Oostermeer, Boornbergum en Beetsterzwaag (1653) 5 febr. 1653: Savry, ‘geboren van Haerlem. lem. en Willem van Lith Nicolaesz eveneens nu onlangs gekomen voor uit Nieuw- Het overige moet worden verdeeld tussen zijn Nederland met het schip Vaarwel’, ziek op bed nichten Anneke Stuyvesant, weduwe van Samuel liggend, maakt zijn testament, waarbij hij legateert aan en Grietje Stuyvesant. wonende ten huize van de directeur Petrus Stuyvesant een bedrag van Nicolaes van Lith, zijn neef, bij wie de testateur zelf aan zijn oom Salomon Savry, wonende buiten ook logeert (GA Amsterdam, notaris N. DS. uit Dokkum, scholier 1602, als student theologie te Franeker 22 mei geref. predikant te en Blesdijke te Scherpenzeel (F) te Berlikum en van het Fries garnizoen te Delfzijl ald. 26 mei 1637, tr. le (ondertr. Zwolle 18) april 1607 HARDENSTEIN, geb. [Zwolle] omstr. 1575. Berlikum 2 mei 1625, wed. van Ds. Petrus predikant te Parrega; tr. 2e Berlikum (ondertr. Haarlem juli 1627 STUNTJE uit Haarlem, wed. van Adriaen Gerritsz. Uit het eerste huwelijk: 1. PETER. volgt 2. geb. [Peperga] omstr. 1613, ingeschreven als lidmaat van de geref. gemeente te Berlikum, ‘oud in het jaar’, 6 febr. verbleefjuli 1654 in Amsterdam en vestigde zich vermoedelijk indatjaar op20 sept. 1656 een stukbouwgrond aldaar toegewezen, woonde naast haar broer Pieter ‘Op ‘t Water‘, nog vermeld, als doopgetuige, 17 april 1689, tr. le Amster- dam kerk) 7 1638 ged. Breda 8 dec. 1610, schoolmeester, [Bergen op Zoom] tussen juni 165 en juli 1654, zn. van Ds. Lazare en Judith de Vos; tr. 2e Nieuw-Amsterdam 14 okt. 1656 NICO- LAAS commissaris voor im- en export en houder openbare magazijnen, mede-ondertekenaar van de Akte van Overgave 1664, van Jillis. Uit het eerste huwelijk: a. ged. Amsterdam 31 juli 1639 (get.: Baijert). jong. b. ged. Amsterdam 4 okt. 1640 (get.: Gijsbert van Judith de Vos). c. MARGRIET tweeling met voorgaande, ged. Amsterdam okt. 1640 (get.: Pieter Stuivesant, Sara de Vos). d. ged. Amsterdam 26 dec. 1641 (get.: Paulus Baijardt, Marija Baijardt), tr. Nieuw- Amsterdam 19 okt. 1664 Marritje Loockermans, uit Nieuw-Nederland. e. ged. Alphen aan den Rijn 24 febr. 1644. tr. Nieuw-Amsterdam 23 mei 1666 Judith Verleth, uit Amsterdam. f. PETRUS ged. Alphen aan den Rijn 1 juli 1646 (get.: Stevin. Judith Willem van Lith), tr. Nieuw-Amsterdam 28 1674 Blandina Kierstede. g. ANNA MARIA ged. Bergen op Zoom 8 sept. 1648 (get. Joriaen de Judith de Vos). h. CATHARINA ged. Bergen op Zoom 11 juni 165 1 (get. Johannes Baillet, Catharina tr. Nieuw-Amsterdam 23 okt. 1678 Willem de Meijer, uit Nieuw-Amsterdam. Uit het tweede huwelijk: 3. MARGARETHA geb. [Berlikum] omstr. 1628, vestigde zich te Nieuw-Amsterdam, waar zij woonde aan de Heeregracht, tr. [le] Nieuw-Amsterdam 30 okt. 1655 (DE) uit Amsterdam, schepen van Nieuw-Amsterdam: 2e MR. DE HAERT] 83
  16. 16. Uit dit huwelijk: a. ONGENOEMD ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 25 maart 1657 (get.: Pieter Stuyvesant, Nicolaas Verleth, Anna Stuyvesant). b. ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 18 sept. 1658 (get.: Pieter Stuyvesant en zijn vrouw, Nicolaas Verleth). c. DE ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 7 sept. 1659 (get.: Pieter Adolphsen, Hillegond Megapolensis). d. DE ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 26 sept. 1660 (get.: Govert Lookermans, Margaretha Riemers). e. ABRAHAM DE ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 23 nov. 1664 (get.: Govert Lookermans, Jacques Casyou) [Uit het tweede huwelijk: f. DE ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 1 sept. 1671 (get.: Hillegond Joris)]. 4. CATHARINA geb. [Berlikum] omstr. 1629, vermeld bij Nota (zie noot voor 4 jan. 1639. 5. geb. [Berlikum] omstr. 1630, vermeld bij Nota (zie noot voor 4 jan. 1639. 6. geb. [Berlikum] omstr. 1631, vermeld bij Nota (zie noot voor 4 jan. 1639. 18 nov. 1602: Willem Laurensz, burger van Leeuwar- den, stelt zich ten behoeve van Balthasar Joannes, scholier, borg voor de nakoming van de voorwaarden, verbonden aan de beurs, door de Staten aan deze verstrekt om een studie theologie te bekostigen (Rijksarchief Friesland, Statenarchief GA2). 30 sept. 1609: De Staten van Friesland begiftigen Balthasar Joannes met een klein bedrag uit de op- brengst van de kloostergoederen voor aankoop van boeken of anderszins (Rijksarchief in Friesland, Statenarchief Gf 50, 7, 87). 9 april 1638: Op verzoek van Pijtter en Jurrijen Jansen, ‘cosijns’ van wijlen Ds. Balthasar Stuyvesant alsoo als voormombers ofte geadsisteert met de twee voorkinderen van geseyde Stuyvesant beide al maiores meerderjarig) zijnde’ wordt de inventaris opgemaakt van Balthasars nalatenschap. Het huisraad werd verkocht voor gulden, de bibliotheek voor (Gemeentearchief Leeuwarden, rechterlijke archieven boek). 10 april 1638: Anneke Stuivesant en haar stiefmoe- der Stijntje Pietersdr, mede namens haar kinderen, verdelen onderling de nalatenschap van Balthasar Stuivesant. Als getuigen traden hierbij op ‘de naeste bloedverwanten’ Pieter en Jurjen de eerste wonende te Oosterbierum, de tweede te Franeker. Kennelijk had Pieter zijn erfdeel al eerder, bij de hier aangehaalde akte van scheiding van 22 mei 163 1, ontvangen (Gemeentearchief Leeuwarden, X7). 18 jan. 1646: Petrus Stuyvesant, ‘directeur geweest van Curacao in dienst van de West Indische Compag- nie alhier, ontrent XXXV jaren’ en Jacques Musch, vleeshouwer, 55 jaar oud verklaren op verzoek van Mathijs van Rijthoven, burger van Haarlem, thans te Amsterdam verblijvend, dat ‘sij getuijgen de requirant seer wel en famiaerlijck sijn kennende sij hebben desselfs huisvrou kinderen dat sij wel weten dat hij is de wettige vader van Jacob van Rijthoven in qualiteijt als vendrich op Curacao voorschreven in dienst van de voorschreven Compag- nie overleden’, enz. (GA Amsterdam, NA 1293, fol. 8, notaris Henrick 29 juni 1646: Petrus Stuyvesant ‘sullende alsnu van de West-Indische Compagnie’ geeft een algemene volmacht om zijn belangen in Nederland te behartigen aan zijn Niclaes van Lith dan wel bij zijn overlijden diens zoon Willem van Lith. Niclaes zal, voor betalingen, jaarlijks twee maanden gage bij de boekhouder van de W.I.C., mogen incasseren (GA Amsterdam, NA 1293, fol. notaris Henrick 300kt. oud, soldaat en van bij Aken, 43 jaar oud, kuiper verklaren op verzoek van Albertsz, dat zij samen in april 1647 van Curacao met de directeur Stuyvesant op het schip De naar Nieuw-Nederland zijn gezeild. Vanuit land waren zij op 18 augustus daaraanvolgend met hetzelfde schip naar Nederland vertrokken, waarna zij nabij Engeland schipbreuk hadden geleden (GA Amsterdam, NA 1294, fol. 179, notaris Henrick 4 juli 1654: Stuyvesants, weduwe van Nieunederlandt’ verklaart in ontvangst te hebben genomen van Willem van Lith, koopman te Amster- dam, een rekening van Pieter Stuyvesant, met een tegoed van inhoudende een procuratie op Nicolaas van Lith, verleend door Pieter te Amsterdam op 20 sept. 1652 en voorts drie rekenin- gen van Savery over 1650 en 1651. Zij zal deze stukken bij haar aankomst in Nieuw-Nederland overhandigen aan haar broer Pieter (GA Amsterdam, NA 1352, fol. notaris Henrick 111. PIETER STUYVESANT, geb. [Peperga] 1611, student letteren en philosophie te Franeker 12 jan. 1630, werd lid van het Leeuwarder studentencorps te Franeker december commies in dienst W.I.C. op Fernando Noronha (Brazilië) door de Kamer Amsterdam van de W.I.C. benoemd tot agent op Curaçao jan. directeur van Curaçao (commissie 6 jan.) verloor een been bij verovering van Sint Maarten 1644, teur-generael van Nieuw-Nederland, Curaçao en onderhorigheden (commissie 28 juli) 1646.1664, vertrok dec. 1646 uit Nederland naar Curaçao, van daar naar Nieuw-Nederland, waar hij 27 mei 1647 arriveerde, vestigde
  17. 17. zich na de overgave van Nieuw-Amsterdam op zijn bezittingen op Manhattan, Nieuw-Amsterdam febr. 1672, tr. Breda Alphen aan den Rijn) 13 aug. 1645 JUDITH ged. Breda 16 nov. 1608. (kort voor) 15 maart dr. van Ds. en Judith de Vos. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. volgt 2. NICOLAAS volgt 3 jan. 1639: Stuijvesant van Stellinghwerff ‘varende voor commesaris eijlant Curacao in dienst van Westindische Compagnie alhier’ verklaart verschuldigd te zijn aan meester Leefrinck, kleermaker een bedrag van wegens bij hem ge- kochte kleding en voor zijn uitrusting verstrekte gelden. Hij zal genoemd bedrag bij de eerste gelegen- heid. uit de door hem te ontvangen gage, voldoen (GA Amsterdam. NA 1312, fol. 3, notaris 4 jan. 1639: Petrus Stuyffsandt, van Stellingwerf ‘sullende voor commissaris ‘t eylandt Curacao in dienst van de West-Indische Compagnie alhier’ maakt zijn testament, vrijgesel te ouders in ‘t leven te hebben’. Hij vermaakt derhalve aan ‘zijn volle zuster Anna Stuijffesants, huysvrou van Mr. francoische schoolmeester alhier ofte hare kinderen te samen’ drievierde deel van zijn nalatenschap en een éénvierde deel aan zijn halfzuster Margriet Stuijffsants. Zou deze na hem testateur kinderloos komen te overlijden vervalt ook haar deel aan zijn volle zuster Anna of haar kinderen. Margriet zal zo nodig haar deel voor levensonderhoud mogen aan- wenden, maar kan daarover niet bij testament 1377. fol. 1, 29 april 1658: Jacob koopman in Nederland. thans te Amsterdam, contracteert, namens zijn schoonbroeder, ‘directeur van Nieuw-Nederland en de Curacaosche eylanden’, Jan Korssen, van Haarlem als opperhuistimmerman (GA Amsterdam, NA 1358. fol. notaris Henrick 25 sept. 1660: Pieter Jacobsz Buijs, koopman op Nieuw-Nederland. thans te Amsterdam draagt aan Jacob van Rixtel over een tweetal obligaties, waarvan één ad f200 ten laste van Petrus Stuyvesant, directeur in Nieuw-Nederland (GA Amsterdam, NA 2576, fol. 199. notaris Cornelis de Grijp) 19 jan. 1671: testament van Pieter Stuyvesant, waarin hij zijn gehele nalatenschap vermaakt aan zijn vrouw. Het is aan haar te bepalen aan wie zij de 10). LAZARUS ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 13 okt. 1647 (get.: Lubbert Dinclagen. Jean de la Montagnie, Capt. Luyt. en sijn huisvr, Paulus Leendertszen. equipagiemr.. Cornelis van Tienhoven, secretaris. commissaris Keyser, Bogardus), woonde vermoedelijk op Curaçao, verkreeg oktober 1664 toestemming daarheen te vertrekken, was terug in Nieuw-Amsterdamjuli 1670. waar hij vergunning kreeg handel te drijven op tussen 29 mei 1674 en 29 jan. geb. Vlissingen. dr. van Lucas Jacobsz commandeur van St. Eustatius en Saba (1671-1672); zij Willem Godson en 3e St. Eustatius 23 juli 1712 Henry van Abbot. Uit dit huwelijk? 1. voor 1710. van Curaçao: hij hertr. omstr. 1710 Anna Maria Heyer. Uit dit huwelijk: geb. omstr. 1706. 2. ingeschreven als lidmaat van de geref. gemeente te Nieuw-Amsterdam 3 maart 1697, van daar met attestatie vertrokken naar St. Thomas 12 mei 1697, St. Thomas 22 nov. 1703, tr. (voor 3 april eigenaar plantage te (St. Thomas), ald. 6 maart 1706. zn. van Ds. Warnerius Tessemaker op St. Eustatius. Uit dit huwelijk: geb. [St. Thomas] omstr. 1701, 20 maart 1737, tr. St. Thomas 7 mei 1713 dr. van Jacob en Matje le zij tr. 2e St. Thomas 25 aug. 1737 Lars Ramswig en tr. 3e 1738 Ziegeret. b. ged. St. Thomas 6 dec. 1703. jong. ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 2 dec. 1648. woonde op de Bowery (de Bouwerij), het landgoed van zijn vader, testeerde 13 aug. 1698. 1698. le Brooklyn 5 mei 1672 MARIA tr. 2e 9 okt. 1681 ELISABETH geb. land) omstr. 1663, dr. van Gerrit Brantsz en Aeltje Lansing; zij hertr. New York 4 nov. 1698 George Sydenham. Uit het eerste huwelijk: 1. JUDITH ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 22 okt. 1673 (get.: Willem Beeckman. Catharina de Boog), kort voor 5 dec. 1694. 2. PETRUS ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 19 juli 1676 (get.: Catharina de Boog), t jong. 3. ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 17 aug. 1678 (get.: Wilhelmus Beeckman, Judith van 15 sept. Uit het tweede huwelijk:
  18. 18. 4. PETRUS ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 26 dec. 1683 (get.: Gerrit Slechtenhorst, Judith t jong. 5. PETRUS ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 21 maart 1685 (get.: Brandt Schuyler, Judith (verdronken) 1706. 6. ELISABETH ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 13 maart 1687 (get.: Wilhelmus Beeckman, Blandina Kierstede), voor 1698. 7. ANNA ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 17 april 1689 (get.: Samuel Anna Stuyvesant), testeerde 7 juni 1759, kort voor 14 juli 11 juni 1705 DS. THOMAS geb. Machynlleth, Montgomery Cty, Wales omstr. 1677, voor 13 febr. zn. van Edward. 8. ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 25 okt. 1691 (set.: Balthazar de vrouw van Jan Merrit), 1777, tr. Nieuw-Amsterdam 5 maart 1722 ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 25 mei 1685, dr. van Balthasar en Maria Loockermans. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. NICOLAAS WILLEM STUYVESANT, geb. 1722, 1780. 2. PETRUS ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 24 juni 1724 (get.: Adolph Philips, Ariaantje Wormstaal), jong. 3. ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 3 juli 1726 (get.: Verplank, Anna Maria vrouw van Augustus jong. 4. PETRUS ged. Nieuw-Amsterdam 18 okt. 1727 (get.: Pieter Jea, Francyntje Jea, vrouw van Fredrik van Cortland) 1805, tr. dr. van Uit dit huwelijk zes kinderen die volwassen zijn geworden. Noten 1. Algemeen Rijksarchief Den Haag, Archief Oude West-Indische Compagnie, inv. nr. 59, brief van Struyvesant aan de bewindhebbers van de WIC, d.d. 31 juli 1644. 2. Charles T. Gehring en J.A. Schiltkamp (red.), Papers 1640-1665 NY 1987). 3. York Colonial at the York in Albany, 11, N. 14 (hierna vermeld als Correspondentie). 4. Johannes de Laet, van Indien (Leiden 1630) 101-104. 5. E.È. Netherland New York the Dutch York 1948) 2, 543. 6. Voor een analyse van de twee visies zie: or Plantations: the of the Dutch West India in New Netherland, 1623-1639 (Baltimore 1969). 7. Voor de tekst van de ‘Vryheden en exemptiën’ zie A.J.F. van Van Bowier scripts (Albany 1908). 8. C.A. A Man and His Ship: Peter and the Nyckel (Wilmington 1989) 9. A.J.F. van tot New Netherland (San Marino 1924). C.T. Gehring, Mihi, Tibi: Relations in the Delaware in: (Newark 1995). C.T. Gehring, ‘The Founding of A Dutch on the Hudson’, The Dutch Society Yearbook 51 (1989-1993). 12. Correspondentie 11, brief van de bewind- hebbers van Amsterdam aan Stuyvesant. 13. Correspondentie 4, nr. aan Governor Eaton; zie Ibidem, nr. voor het antwoord van Eaton aan Stuyvesant. 15. Correspondentie 11, nr. brief van Winthrop aan Stuyvesant. 16. Correspondentie 11, nr. 17. C.T. ‘De Suyt Rivier: New land’s Delaware Frontier’, De Halve LXV, nr. 2 1992). 18. Correspondentie 11, nr. 32. 19. Correspondentie 11, nr. 53. 20. Stellan Dahlgren en Hans The Rise and of New Johan in its Historica1 1988). 21. A.J.F. van of the Court of (Albany 1922) 188. 22. Correspondentie 5, nr. 23. Van 199. 24. E.B. (red.), to the Colonial History of the of New York (Albany 1856-1861) 2, 558. 25. De in deze fragmentgenealogie verwerkte gegevens zijn voor het merendeel ontleend aan literatuur als: R. van Hoevenberg, ‘The sants in the Netherlands and in New Netherland’ , The New-York Historica1 Society Quarterly Bulletin 10 (april 1926) Goffe ‘Over de jeugd van Pieter Stuyvesant’, De Vrije Fries 74 (1994) ‘Het is weer Stuyvesant-tijd!‘, De Stelling, orgaan van: De Vereniging Historie e.o. J.H.P. Kemperink, ‘Pieter Stuyvesant; Waar en wanneer werd hij geboren?‘, De 98 (1959) 49-59; M. Pieter Stuyvesant, an historica1 documentation Rapids 1957); Henry B. Hoff, ‘Peter Stuyvesant’s in the West and The 86
  19. 19. York Record 124 (1993) 75-79; Evelyn Sidman Wachter, ‘Lieutenant George Sydenham’, The American 45 (1969) recht Menaldumadeel, jaar 1631. 27. Als ‘Balthazarus Joannis Doccumensis’ (S.J. Fockema Andreae en Meijer (red.), Album (Franeker 1968). 28. Per brief van 16 februari van dat jaar aan de Staten betuigt Balthasar. inmiddels predikant te zijn kandidatuur voor de post van van Weststellingwerf (Rijksarchief in Friesland. archief 43). 29. Petrus Nota. kerkelijke leerrede- orgel gemelde kerk Benevens een betreffende de oudheden en voornaamste gebeurtenissen van de Berlikum (Franeker 1781). 30. 4 juli 1654: Stuyvesant, weduwe van plan naar Nieuw-Nederland te vertrek- ken, legt in Amsterdam een verklaring af met be- trekking tot stukken, die zij aan haar broer Pieter Stuyvesant zal overhandigen (GA Amsterdam, NA 1352, fol. notaris Henrick college (Gemeentearchief Leeuwarden). 32. J. Hartog. Geschiedenis (Curaçao, le deel). 33. Op 15 maart 1686 werd haar testament, opge- maakt 29 jan. berg 10; Hoff 75). 34. Hoff, 75. 35. Op eerstgenoemde datum treedt hij op bij een rechtsgeding te Nieuw-Amsterdam, blijkens het testament van zijn moedervan 29 jan. was hij toen reeds overleden (Hoff 75). 36. Vermeld in het eerder aangehaalde testament van hun grootmoeder Judith 37. Op die datum maakten zij en haar man tezamen een testament (Hugo Ryberg, ‘A list of the of in the Westindian (The 1825’ (Kopenhagen 1945) 291. 38. Verificatie testament.

×