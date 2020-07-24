Schiermonnikoger familie Donema Donama

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wopke Donama (fam. en zijn zoon Pieter Wopkes Donama (fam. 1 1713 ‘Tijttije Gerredt Wopkes’ (fam. 1 1731 Wopke Jackeles Do...
De Schiermonnikoger families Donama en Donema door H. FEENSTRA Ontstaan en gebruik van de familienaam De naam Donema, tot ...
De laatste Donema, Janke Hendriks) (fam. 3 3) op hoge leeftijd, ondersteund door een kleindochter van haar zuster Trijntje...
P. Donama bezat ook enige kartografische kwaliteiten. Van zijn hand zijn namelijk drie kaarten bekend die het Friese zeega...
huidige enige dorp op Schiermonnikoog. Een langdurig proces tussen de familie Mellema en Johan Willem Stachouwer was het g...
van karakter. Men ging zich meer toeleggen op de handelsvaart naar de zogenaamde Kleine Oost Hamburg en Sleeswijk-Holstein...
in 17% politiek geëngageerd te zijn geweest. De eerste was destijds lid van het gerecht van Schiermonnikoog en weigerde zi...
mannen vrouwen eeuw 28 35 63 19e eeuw 42 49 56 105 De gemiddelde huwelijksleeftijd der bruiden is in de 19e eeuw hoger gew...
t t 217
1. geb. Dongjum, burger van Dokkum 1661,” komt ald. tot 1686 voor, koopman ald. convooimeester op Schiermonnikoog convooim...
5. ged. Schiermonnikoog dec. 1729, vóór 28 nov. 1734. 6. ged. Schiermonnikoog 7 sept. 1732, tweeling met de volgende. 7. J...
4. DONAMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 2 sept. 1736, tr. Schiermonnikoog 28 mei 1769 Remke Tjarks, wednr. van Aafke Hendriks Dona...
Kinderen uit het tweede huwelijk: 1. PIETER, 2. H I N D R I K A ged. Schiermonnikoog 21 jan. 1742. 3. ged. Schiermonnikoog...
Schiermonnikoog 30 mei 1822 JOHANNES WOUTERS VAN LAAR, geb. Dokkum 4 jan. 1786, ald. 7 jan. 1843, zn. van Wouter Jans van ...
Schiermonnikoog 31 jan. 18 KLAZEN VISSER, geb. ald. 3 okt. 1843, ald. 18 okt. 1915, zn. van Visser en Lotje Tjeerds Visser...
12 aug. 1884, tr. Schiermonnikoog 17 febr. 1839 KARST, geb. ald. 15 okt. 1805, ald. 20 jan. 1888, dr. van Pieter Gerrits K...
en Antje Alberts Ekamp. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. YTJE MARIA geb. Schiermonnikoog 4 juni 1836, ald. 16 febr. 1927, tr. Schiermo...
geb. Schiermonnikoog 6 maart 1787, vóór 11 mei 1848, tr. Schiermonnikoog 21 okt. 1810 CATHARINA MARIA TEUNISSEN geb. ald. ...
Noten 1. P. Ftyske Dl Foar- en (Drachten, 1952) 80-83, 88-89; J. Winkler, Friesche naamlijst (Haarlem, z.j.) sub Menke. 2....
ningen in het gemeentearchief aldaar. Dan zijn ge- bruikt de registers van de burgerlijke stand van Dok- kum, Schiermonnik...
Schiermonnikoger familie Donema Donama
  1. 1. Wopke Donama (fam. en zijn zoon Pieter Wopkes Donama (fam. 1 1713 ‘Tijttije Gerredt Wopkes’ (fam. 1 1731 Wopke Jackeles Donama (fam. 1 1725 Hendrik Jackeles Donama (fam. 1 1731 Wopke Gerrits (Donama) (fam. 1 1730 van zijn dochter Wopkes (fam. 1 1758 Jan Donama (fam. 1 1758 Drieuwsen (fam. 3 1), 1758 Derk Hindriks (Donama) (fam. 1 1758 Pieter Donama (fam. 1 1811 Handtekeningen van leden van de familie Donama/Donema 208
  2. 2. De Schiermonnikoger families Donama en Donema door H. FEENSTRA Ontstaan en gebruik van de familienaam De naam Donema, tot aan het begin van de 19e eeuw meestal als Donama geschreven, had op Schiermonnikoog een bekende klank en is er ook thans nog niet geheel vergeten. Tot aan het begin van de Tweede Wereldoorlog hebben naamdragers op het eiland geleefd. De familienaam Donema was kenmerkend voor Schiermonnikoog. Hij komt blijkens de gegevens van de volkstelling van 1947 in Nederland in dat jaar niet meer voor. De zeldzaamheid ervan maakt het vrij gemakkelijk alle naamdragers onder één noemer te brengen. Dit betekent evenwel niet dat we ook met één familie te maken hebben. Bij nadere beschouwing blijken er drie families te hebben bestaan die de naam Donema (Donama) voerden. Zij stammen alle af van Wopke Gerrits (fam. 1 1), wiens laatste mannelijke nakomelingen vermoedelijk in de Franse tijd stierven. die in de 19e en eeuw Donema heetten waren allen afstammelingen in de vrouwelijke lijn. Zij vormden twee families, nakomelingen van de volle nichten Aukje Wopkes (fam. 2 1) en Wygel Hindriks Donama (fam. 3 1). De zoon van de eerste, Wopke (fam. 2 11), noemde zich reeds vóór 1812 Donema. Deze familie stierf in 1930 uit (fam. 2 Van de kinderen van Wygel Hindriks en Drieuwsen (fam. 3 1), heeft zich een aantal genoemd naar de moeder. Afstammelingen van de zoon (fam. 3 12) namen later de familienaam Klontje aan. Deze is eveneens typerend voor Schiermon- nikoog. De laatste der Donema-afstammelingen uit Wygel Hindriks’ nageslacht, Janke (fam. 3 stierf hoogbejaard in 1939. Met haar verdween de naam Donema. Over de betekenis van de familienaam valt het volgende te zeggen. De uitgang -m plus genitief a is kenmerkend voor het gehele (oudtijds) Friese kustgebied tussen Vlie en Eems. De oudste naamvormen met -ma zouden zijn ontstaan door de genitief -a te hechten aan een plaatsnaam op Later werd -ma op gelijke wijze met een persoons- naam verbonden. In beide gevallen wordt een afkomst aangeduid. Zo is bijvoorbeeld de geslachtsnaam Menkema, die in de middeleeuwen onder andere voorkwam in gerland, afgeleid van de persoonsnaam Menke < De betekenis wordt dan: hij of zij die behoort tot de familie of het gevolg van een zekere Met -inga worden analoog geslachtsnamen gevormd. Deze hebben dezelfde betekenis. Later, wanneer het gevoel voor de betekenis van de Friese namen verloren is gegaan, plakt men de uitgang -ma ook achter andere benamingen. Hierdoor ontstonden onei- genlijke of zelfs zotte vormen, als Schaafsma of Een en ander heeft latere taalonderzoekers wel eens in de verleiding gebracht uit voorhanden zijnde geslachtsnamen op -ma of -inga voornamen af te leiden, waarvan het twijfelachtig is of zij wel ooit hebben bestaan. Zo verklaart Winkler bijvoorbeeld de geslachtsnaam Huizinga uit de persoonsnaam Het grootste gedeelte van de naamdragers stamt echter uit een geslacht dat zijn naam ontleent aan het Groninger dorp Huizinge. Ook voor Dona/ema heeft Winkler zo’n pasklare oplossing. Hiervoor zou dan de persoonsnaam in aanmerking Nu is Donama naar het zich laat aanzien helemaal geen middeleeuwse geslachtsnaam en hoeft dus ook niet per definitie uit een persoonsnaam te zijn afgeleid. Hij duikt voor het eerst op in Dokkum als Donem in het vierde kwart van de 17e eeuw. Wopke Gerrits heeft zich waarschijnlijk pas later zo genoemd. Aangezien hij uit Don(g)jum in Franekeradeel stamde, ligt een afleiding uit 209
  3. 3. De laatste Donema, Janke Hendriks) (fam. 3 3) op hoge leeftijd, ondersteund door een kleindochter van haar zuster Trijntje (fam. 3 1). Men lette op de ouderwetse kleding. In de tijd waarin de foto werd gemaakt was de kapothoed allang geen mode meer. In zoverre was Janke Donema modern gekleed, dat zij geen oorijzer en floddermuts meer droeg. Voor de Tweede Wereldoorlog werden deze nog door enkele oude vrouwen op Schiermonnikoog gedragen (foto J. Visser, Zuidoost-Beemster) deze plaatsnaam wel voor de hand. In dit licht bezien zou Donama ook als oeroude naamsvorm geïnterpreteerd kunnen Gelet op het bovenstaande is het echter niet zo waarschijnlijk dat dit het geval is. De vorm Donem werd later verfriest tot Donama. Sociaal-economische positie Het voeren van de geslachtsnaam is sedert Wopke Gerrits onder zijn directe afstamme- lingen gebruikelijk geweest. Wellicht hangt dit verschijnsel samen met zijn gestegen maatschappelijk aanzien. Zijn koopman- en burgerschap te Dokkum verruilde hij later voor het convooimeesterschap op Schiermonnikoog. Wanneer dit is gebeurd, is ondui- delijk. In de jaren 16741685 procedeerde hij als convooimeester op Schiermonnikoog tegen de heer van dat Of hij daar toen reeds woonde is zeer twijfelachtig. In 1676 was hij nog koopman te Dokkum en ook zijn kinderen werden daar tot 1686 gedoopt. Later woonde Wopke Donama wèl op het eiland. Dat was ook het geval met zijn zoon Pieter (fam. 1 Deze is zijn vader als convooimeester opgevolgd. Hij was jarenlang een belangrijke figuur op Schiermonnikoog. Zo bekleedde hij ook het ambt van drost: vertegenwoordiger van de heer van het eiland. Pieter Donama moet het vertrouwen van de familie Stachouwer hebben genoten. Deze was eigenaresse van Schiermonnikoog, dat tevens een heerlijkheid was. In 1739 trad Donama op als curator over de minderjarige zoon van Johan Stachouwer ( 1734) en Anna Wilhelmina 210
  4. 4. P. Donama bezat ook enige kartografische kwaliteiten. Van zijn hand zijn namelijk drie kaarten bekend die het Friese zeegat en zijn onmiddellijke omgeving weergeven, onder andere het grootste gedeelte van Schiermonnikoog. Zij dateren uit de jaren 1730- 1735.9 Twee ervan zijn gedateerd en gesigneerd. De derde, die gedetailleerder is, vertoont grote overeenkomst met de voorgaande. Het handschrift is hetzelfde. Op deze kaart zijn echter geen datum en maker vermeld. Zij is de interessantste van de drie. De enigszins primitieve weergave ervan heeft een zekere charme. Zo zien wij een bij Schiermonnikoog gestrand schip, waarvan de inhoud door de eilanders wordt geborgen. Met handspaken en enterhaken wordt drijfgoed aan land gehaald, terwijl een lijk ook ‘gevisiteerd’ wordt. Dat kan zijn met het oog op de berging der strandlijken een paard en wagen nadert reeds het hoofddorp. Dat lijken beroofd werden van hun bezittingen, kwam overigens ook maar al te vaak voor. De nu in onbruik geraakte bijnaam van de namelijk ‘vingerbijters’, spreekt in dit opzicht voor zichzelf. Vóór alles is de kaart, evenals haar zusters, bestemd geweest voor de plaatsbepaling van de en de kapen, die op het eiland stonden. In elk geval reeds sedert de 16e eeuw tot 1854, toen beide stenen vuurtorens werden gebouwd, hebben er steeds twee of drie van zulke houten bakens op Schiermonnikoog gestaan. Zij dienden om de ingang der zeegaten vanaf de Noordzee te vinden en moesten regelmatig verzet worden. Daar zowel de stad Groningen als Friesland bij een goede bebakening van het Friese Gat belang hadden, betaalden beide de aanleg en het onderhoud der De convooimeesters op Schiermonnikoog, de ontvangers en controleurs der vooien en waren meestal tevens belast met de van en het opzicht over de zeetonnen. Als zodanig zal Pieter Donama regelmatig buitengaats zijn gevaren en zijn schetsen hebben gemaakt. Een eigen schip bezat hij vermoedelijk niet, althans in 1737 Wellicht stond hem een dienstvaartuig ter beschikking. In verhouding tot de meeste eilanders moeten de kinderen van Wopke Gerrits Donama redelijk welgesteld zijn geweest. Hijzelf behoorde in 1702 tot de rijkste ingezetenen en bewoonde een mooi huis. De drost Pieter Donama bezat in 1737 drie eigen huizen en vee. De weduwe van zijn halfbroer Gerrit (fam. 1 en de neven Wopke en Hendrik Jackeles Donama (fam. 1 b) vallen op door hun paardenbezit. Het is waarschijnlijk dat zij een hadden. Wat betreft hun status zijn de vroege Donama’s te vergelijken met de bakkers- en molenaarsfamilie Een en ander lijkt te worden bevestigd door huwelijken met leden van die Pieter Donama’s opvolger als convooimeester was trouwens een Mellema (1744). Deze was een neef van de eerste vrouw van zijn zoon Jan (fam. 1 Het salaris der convooimeesters op Schiermonnikoog was in deze tijd overigens gering. Zij kregen de halve inkomsten of hoogstens 200 per Door hun positie en welstand konden de Mellema’s en de Donama’s zich een zekere mate van onafhankelijkheid ten opzichte van de heren van Schiermonnikoog permitte- ren. De convooimeesters waren ambtenaren van de Admiraliteiten en werden door de Staten-Generaal Deze onafhankelijkheid kon soms leiden tot onverzettelijk- heid, zoals bij de familie Mellema. Inzet was haar molen. Zolang die bleef staan waar hij stond, was er geen vuiltje aan de lucht. Toen echter het westelijke hoofddorp op Schiermonnikoog (Wester- en Oosterburen) rond het midden van de 18e eeuw moest worden verlaten wegens het oprukken der duinen en vervolgens de zee, sloeg de toenmalige heer van het eiland toe. Hij wilde van de gelegenheid dat de molen moest worden verplaatst gebruik maken deze in zijn bezit te krijgen. Naar het schijnt preten- deerde hij een heerlijk molenrecht, waarvan het bestaan kwestieus was of in ieder geval niet te bewijzen. De mulder, Hayke Teunis Mellema, kreeg dus geen toestemming zijn molen te herbouwen op de heemstede die hij reeds bezat in het nieuwe dorp. Dit ontwikkelde zich sedert 1721 en kreeg de naam Hoogdorp. Het vormt de kern van het 211
  5. 5. huidige enige dorp op Schiermonnikoog. Een langdurig proces tussen de familie Mellema en Johan Willem Stachouwer was het gevolg. De Mellema’s waren namelijk niet van plan Stachouwer zijn zin te geven. In 1762 sloten de partijen een compromis. Samen zouden zij een nieuwe molen bouwen ten noorden van het nieuwe dorp. Een molenaar zou door beide partijen worden bekostigd. De heer van Schiermonnikoog was er dus tenslotte in geslaagd een deel van de molen te Bij de Donama’s lagen de zaken iets anders. Weliswaar bevonden zij zich in eenzelfde positie als de Mellema’s, maar hun relaties tot de Stachouwers waren delicater. De convooimeesterdrost Pieter Donama was namelijk door zijn huwelijk verwant geraakt met de heren van Schiermonnikoog. Zijn vrouw was een Quintus en stamde van Catharina van Hoorn af, die ook de stammoeder van de Schiermomrikoger Stachouwers Donama’s zwager, Dato Quintus, was in 1708 drost op De Stachouwers en de Quintussen stegen sedert de 17e eeuw op de sociale ladder. De eersten raakten in de eerste helft van de eeuw geparenteerd aan de Ommelander adel (Clant, Tjarda van Starkenborgh) en de tweeden wisten later door te dringen tot het Groninger Ook Pieter Donama heeft de mogelijkheid gehad op een hoger sociaal plan te komen. De dochter Juliana trouwde in 1732 met de predikant Hoitsema (fam. 1 2) en de zoon Jan (fam. 1 studeerde enige tijd aan de Groninger universiteit. Nu moet men de zogenaamde vrije studierich- ting weliswaar meer als voorbereiding tot het wetenschappelijk onderwijs maar Jan Donama heeft het hiermee toch in ieder geval verder gebracht dan zijn eilanders. Men kan er zeker van zijn dat hij ook een Latijnse school heeft bezocht. Wat hij later precies heeft gedaan, is niet geheel duidelijk. Dat hij meer dan alleen secretaris van de heerlijkheid Schiermonnikoog is geweest, is mij niet gebleken. Merkwaardig is de sociale achteruitgang van zijn nazaten. Zijn zoon Pieter (fam 1 eindigde zijn leven als sjouwerman te In 1811 was hij weliswaar nog in staat zijn naam leesbaar te schrijven, maar hij wist zich toen blijkbaar niet precies meer te herinneren wanneer zijn twee oudste kinderen geboren Nu was dit laatste in deze tijd geen bijzonderheid, maar het wijst toch wel op een geringe ontwikkeling. De andere, Donama’s hebben zich, naar het schijnt, meer aangepast bij het gewone eilander-beroepspatroon. Zo was de laatste mannelijke Donama op Schier- monnikoog, Derk Hindriks (fam. 1 evenals zijn vader en oom voerman. Daarnaast hadden zij blijkbaar een boerenbedrijf. In de 18e eeuw speelde de landbouw immers op Schiermonnikoog nog een grotere rol dan na 1800. Het accent verschoof toen naar de zeevaart. Blijkbaar hadden de sterke afslag aan de zuidwestzijde van het eiland en de langzame verplaatsing van het dorp naar het oosten sedert 1721 geen ongunstige invloed gehad op het agrarisch bedrijf. Daarvoor verliep dit proces ook te langzaam. Het nieuwe dorp, genaamd, groeide gestaag en het ten zuiden hiervan liggende kwelder- land werd ontgonnen tot bouw- en hooiland. In 1758 en 1767 werden hier lage dijken Daarnaast speelden zeevaart en een rol. In 1737 waren er 124 schepen op het eiland. Het aantal inwoners bedroeg toen Na 1800 verslechterde het economische klimaat van het eiland snel. De afslag aan de zuidwestzijde nam steeds grotere vormen aan. Zo verdween daar in het jaar 1829-1830 36 meter land in De duinen stoven landinwaarts en bedreigden landerijen en Zo moest de noordelijkste rij huizen (de Noorderstreek) tussen 1825 en 1855 Vooral de stormvloed van 1825 richtte nogal wat schade In de landbouw nam het aantal bestaansmogelijkheden snel af. Velen verlieten het eiland. In 1862 had Schiermonnikoog nog slechts 983 inwoners Na een verdere achteruitgang in de eerste helft van de 20ste eeuw wordt dit aantal thans bijna weer Zij die bleven hadden slechts één mogelijkheid: de zeevaart. Deze veranderde sedert het einde van de 18e eeuw 213
  6. 6. van karakter. Men ging zich meer toeleggen op de handelsvaart naar de zogenaamde Kleine Oost Hamburg en Sleeswijk-Holstein). Maar ook reeds vindt men Schiermomrikoger schippers op de Oostzee en de Engelse en Franse De tijdelijke stillegging van handel en scheepvaart in de Franse tijd ten van de continentale blokkade door Napoleon, kon dit proces wel vertragen maar niet De Schiermonnikogers leerden de wereldzeeën bevaren en velen van hen brachten het tot gezagvoerder op de grote vaart. Het zeevaarttijdperk duurde tot ongeveer 1950. De eerste tekenen van verval kwamen reeds vóór de Tweede Wereldoorlog. De in 1872 opgerichte zeevaartschool werd in 1934 wegens bezuinigingen Ook de beide latere families Donema blijken zich aangepast te hebben aan de nieuwe tijden. Vanaf de tweede helft van de eeuw leverden zij schippers en zeelui. Opmerke- lijk is daarbij dat zij het eiland trouw bleven, hoewel sedert het midden van de 19e eeuw zich steeds meer Donema’s in de havensteden in het westen des lands vestigden, vooral in Amsterdam. Een en ander heeft waarschijnlijk te maken met de langzame veranderin- gen binnen de zeevaart. De opkomst der stoomschepen betekende een toenemende snelheid van het scheepvaartverkeer. Hierdoor bleven de schepen steeds minder lang in hun thuishavens liggen. Voor de eilanders aan boord werd het moeilijker tussendoor naar huis te gaan. Velen vestigden zich derhalve in de grote havensteden in Holland. Vaak keerden zij later naar Schiermonnikoog terug om er hun oude dag te slijten. Soms ook vervreemdden zij van hun oude omgeving. Daarbij komt nog dat in de tweede helft van de 18e eeuw reeds een zekere oriëntatie op Amsterdam had bestaan. Met name in de voorsteden (Sloterdijk, Nieuwendam) bevonden zich al dan niet permanente nederzet- tingen van Schiermonnikogers. Tot ver in de 19e eeuw waren de zeelieden ‘s-winters vaak thuis. Veel kinderen werden dan ook in de periode nawinter-vroege voorjaar en in het najaar geboren. Ook wanneer men officieel nog op het eiland bleef wonen, verbleef het gezin vaak elders. Dit betekende veelal dat vrouw en kinderen aan boord van het schip meereisden. Zo moeten we denkelijk verklaren dat Jackele Hendriks Donema in 1807 op Schiermonnik- oog werd geboren, maar enige tijd later in Amsterdam gedoopt (fam. 3 De kinderen van zijn broer Hendriks gingen ook mee op zeereizen. Beide zoons Hendrik stierven in den vreemde (fam. 3 Ontwikkeling van de sociale positie Er is een sociaal verschil waarneembaar tussen de en Donama’s en de Donema’s. De eersten waren beslist geen zeevarenden. Zij waren ambtena- ren en zelfstandigen (glazenmaker, voerman). Zoals destijds vele Schiermonnikogers combineerden zij een en ander met het (keuter)boerenbedrijf. De Donema’s waren zeelui, van wie enkelen kapitein-reders. Het is mogelijk dat dit onderscheid nog andere gronden heeft dan de reeds aangestipte veranderingen in het economische klimaat van Schiermonnikoog. De stamvaders van deze families Donema, Bote Comelis (fam. 2 1) en (fam. 3 1) de laatste tevens van de Klontjes kunnen uit een vissersmilieu afkomstig zijn geweest. Dit is bij gebrek aan nadere gegevens evenwel niet vast te stellen. Volgens de uitkomsten van de volkstelling op Schiermonnikoog van 1737 behoren die schepen bezitten duidelijk tot een andere sociale groepering dan zij die land gebruiken en vee houden. De schippers hebben dikwijls kinderrijke gezinnen en bezitten gewoonlijk behalve hun schip niet meer dan een huis. Een achter- naam voeren zij zelden en als zij die al hebben, gebruiken zij hem Binnen de families Donema lijken de afstammelingen van Wygel Hindriks en Drieuwsen een hogere sociale rang te hebben gehad dan die van Aukje Wopkes en Bote Comelis. De broers Hendrik en Jackele (fam. 3 b) blijken 214
  7. 7. in 17% politiek geëngageerd te zijn geweest. De eerste was destijds lid van het gerecht van Schiermonnikoog en weigerde zich als zodanig neer te leggen bij de nieuwe orde, die het eilander ‘Committé probeerde in te voeren. Ook zijn broer Jackele betoonde zich een tegenstander der ‘Revolutie’ Zij behoorden dus tot de conservatieve partij. Achter deze, aangevoerd door de drost Jacobus Teunis stak natuurlijk de familie Stachouwer. Deze zag haar macht bedreigd door de Bataafse nieuwlichterij, maar verloor tenslotte het pleit. Keuze van de huwelijkspartner Interessant is de keuze van de huwelijkspartner bij de Donama’s en de Donema’s. De bruiden van de Donama’s zijn waarschijnlijk zonder uitzondering afkomstig geweest uit Friesland, meer bijzonder Dokkum en omgeving. De naam en achtergrond van de vrouw van Marten Wopkes (fam. kennen we niet. De convooimeester-drost Pieter (fam. 1 was een geval apart. De en vonden hun huwelijkspartners bijna zonder uitzondering op Schiermonnikoog. De familie van Pieter Donama vormt hier weer een uitzondering. De huwelijkskandidaten die niet van het eiland kwamen waren uit Gronin- gen en Friesland afkomstig, een enkele van elders (voornamelijk Holland). Binnentrouw komt een aantal malen voor. Aafke Hendriks (fam. 1 8) en Anneke Wopkes Donama (fam. 1 respectievelijk in 1761 en 1769 getrouwd met Remke Tjarks, waren achternichten. Wopke en Jackele Donema (resp. fam. 2 11 en fam. 3 achterneven via moederszijde, trouwden met zusters. Hierdoor raakten beide families Donema die in de 19e en eeuw bestonden, weer nader aan elkaar verwant. Wopkes Donema (fam. 2 trouwde voor de tweede maal met Hantje Harmannus Visser (1837). Zij had uit haar eerste huwelijk met Comelis Jans Colle een zoon Jan Comelis, die drie jaar tevoren met Alberdina Donema was getrouwd (fam. 3 5). Wopkes en Alberdina waren achter-achterneef en -nicht: hun overgrootvaders waren broers geweest. Achterneef en -nicht zijn verder (fam. 3 1 2) en Lotje Teunis (zie fam. 1 3). De Schiermonnikoger familie is door drie huwelijken aan de Donema’s geparen- teerd. Of deze voorbeelden van binnentrouw het gevolg zijn van een opzettelijke partnerkeus, is de vraag. Men had op een betrekkelijk klein eiland als Schiermonnikoog weinig keus en was toch altijd meer geneigd zijn partner(s) dicht bij huis te zoeken. Vroeger waren er zodoende niet veel mensen op het eiland die geen familie van elkaar waren. Ook onder de telgen van oud-eilander families die rond 1900 werden geboren, zijn huwelijken met en -nichten niet onbekend. Een ander argument om in de familie te trouwen zou welstand kunnen zijn geweest. Of dit bij de Donema’s het geval was, blijft een vraag. Bij de Mellema’s is een en ander veel Het uitsterven van de families Donema Dan trekt nog het verschijnsel uitsterving onze aandacht. De oorzaken daarvan liggen in het afnemende aantal huwelijken en geboorten van de mannelijke leden van een geslacht. De leeftijd waarop huwelijken worden gesloten van invloed zijn op de vruchtbaarheid der partners, met name de Het aantal geboorten bij de Donema’s, zowel van als van vrouwen, neemt in de 19e eeuw af. Na 1900 zijn er zelfs helemaal geen geboorten 215
  8. 8. mannen vrouwen eeuw 28 35 63 19e eeuw 42 49 56 105 De gemiddelde huwelijksleeftijd der bruiden is in de 19e eeuw hoger geworden. Hij verschuift van de kategorie 20-30 jarigen naar die van de jarigen en ouderen. Hierdoor wordt de periode waarin een vrouw kinderen kan baren korter. leeftijd eeuw 19e eeuw 1 1 20-30 6 5 2 4 40-50 0 1 50-60 0 2 onbekend 4 0 totaal 13 13 Ook het aantal ongehuwd overleden neemt eeuw 19e eeuw eeuw 14 17 1 totaal 32 Naast deze demografische oorzaken van de uitsterving der families Donema moeten we ook een externe factor in onze beschouwingen betrekken. De zeevaart eiste vele levens, vooral ook van jonge mannen. Een schrijnend voorbeeld hiervan is Jackele (Hendriks) Donema (fam. 3 Toen hij op zee verongelukte was hij waarschijnlijk nog geen tien jaar getrouwd. Hij liet een jonge weduwe en vier kinderen na, van wie drie meisjes. Genealogieën Donama-Donema Bij de onderstaande genealogieën nog het In de eeuw worden de woonplaatsen der Donema’s steeds vermeld. Tot 1760 waren er twee dorpen. Eén in het westen, dat na de kerstvloed van dat jaar grotendeels verlaten is. De huizen die toen nog op het westeinde van het eiland stonden, zijn in deze tijd voor het grootste gedeelte naar Hoogdorp, het huidige dorp, verplaatst. Het westerdorp bestond voorheen uit de buurten Westerburen, Oosterburen en De Dompen. Wat betreft het geloof dat de Donama’s en Donema’s aanhingen, kan worden opgemerkt dat zij allen protestant waren. Op Schiermonnikoog kwamen vóór 1900 geen katholieken voor. Tot ver in de 19e eeuw was de Gereformeerde, sedert 18 16 Hervormde Kerk de enige op het eiland. In de kerkboeken is af en toe sprake van doopsgezinden, maar dezen zijn vermoedelijk in de Gereformeerde Kerk opgegaan. De Donema’s zijn waarschijnlijk voor het merendeel binnen de Hervormde Kerk gebleven, wat niet geldt voor hun verwanten, de Klontjes. Zij behoorden later tot de gereformeerde kerken. Ofschoon gestreefd is naar een zo groot mogelijke volledigheid, konden sommige gegevens toch niet altijd worden achterhaald. Dit geldt vooral ten aanzien van de 19e en 20e eeuw, toen de zeevaart de Schiermonnikogers mobieler maakte dan voorheen. 216
  9. 9. t t 217
  10. 10. 1. geb. Dongjum, burger van Dokkum 1661,” komt ald. tot 1686 voor, koopman ald. convooimeester op Schiermonnikoog convooimeester tr. le N.N., t 1671-1676; tr. 2e Dokkum 20 febr. 1676 TRIJNTJE TJEERTS, ‘jongedochter van zij woonde sedert 1721 te in 1737 had zij daar een huis en Uit het eerste huwelijk: 1. GERRYT geb. vóór 12 sept. 1669. 2. JAN ged. Dokkum 10 aug. 1664. 3. JACKELE, 4. GERRIT, 5. MARTEN, Uit het tweede huwelijk: 6. TJEERT ged. Dokkum 15 nov. 1685. 7. PIETER, ged. Dokkum 5 sept. 1666, meester-glazenmaker op Schiermonnikoog tr. Dokkum 20 febr. 1687 HINDRIKS van Kollum, woonde in 1731 te Westerburen, Uit dit huwelijk: 1. volgt 2. HENDRIK, (le 22 mei) 1723 LUTS (LUTJEN) geb. ald. Zij hertr. 13 sept. 1733 Hindrik Hiddes. Wopke Jackeles Donama huurde op 25 juli 1725 vier paarden, 6: 10 en drie ritten met de wagen per voor tien jaar de weide op Schiermonnikoog voor Hij was dus vermoedelijk voerman. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. ged. Schiermonnikoog 3 sept. 1724. 2. 2 I. 3. DONAMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 18 dec. 1729, lidmaat ald. 1763, ‘87, tr. Schiermonnikoog 28 jan. 1753 JANS geb. (verm.) vóór 1 jan. 1718, lidmaat ald. 1763 en 1787, woonde 1787 op de Voorstreek, waarsch. zn. van Jan en Trijn Jansen. woondeteWesterburen,diaken tr. vóór 1719 TRIJN DERKS, na 16 juni 1763. In 1721 huurde hij voor vier jaar de weide voor vier dus vermoedelijk voerman. In 1737 bezat Hendrik paarden à 6 en nog zes ritten met de wagen van 1731-1741 evenzo, voor vier paarden à twee huizen, zes paarden, vier koeien en twee 6: 10 en drie ritten met de wagen hij was beesten. Ook huurde hij 4 mat land. Zijn gezin bestond toen uit negen personen.53 Uit dit huwelijk: 1. 3 I. 2. ged. Schiermonnikoog 18 okt. 1722. 3. ged. Schiermonnikoog 3 dec. 1724. 4. 218
  11. 11. 5. ged. Schiermonnikoog dec. 1729, vóór 28 nov. 1734. 6. ged. Schiermonnikoog 7 sept. 1732, tweeling met de volgende. 7. JAN ged. Schiermonnikoog 7 sept. 1732. 8. DONAMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 28 nov. 1734, vóór 20 mei 1769, tr. Schiermonnikoog (le procl. 4 dec.) 1761 TJARKS, ged. ald. 17 april 1735, zn. van Tjark Reinders en Eltjes (zie ook 4). 9. TRIJNTJE MARIE ged. Schiermonnikoog 23 nov. 1736. DERK HINDRIKS ged. Schiermonnikoog 23 maart 1727, na 1773, tr. Schiermonnikoog (procl. 21 april) 1747 na 1773, dr. van (verm.) en Reintje Jansen. Hij verhuisde in 1758 naar In 1763 was schuur bij het huis ‘Duinenburg’, van St. Jacob 1762 voerman en kreeg als zodanig het recht op een tot idem Op een kaart van komt Derk bank in de nieuwe kerk op Hindriks voor alsgebruiker van drie percelen land Een jaar eerder huurde het echtpaar Donama een ten zuidoosten van het huis ‘Rijsbergen’, tussen de kamp hooiland, grenzende ten noorden aan de dijken van 1758 en 1767. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. ged. Schiermonnikoog 1 sept. 1748, vóór 1 febr. 1766. 2. TRIJNTJE ged. Schiermonnikoog 6 sept. 1761, ald. 14 nov. 1806. 3. ged. Schiermonnikoog 1 febr. 1766, t 14 okt. 1811, tr. Schiermonnikoog (le procl. 6 jan.) 1792 Jan geb. ald. 4. WYTSKE ged. Schiermonnikoog 18 nov. 1773, ald. 18 mei 1824, tr. Schiermonnikoog 3 aug. 1800 ged. ald. 26 okt. 1769, ald. 30 okt. 1818, zn. van Romke Jans en Titje Jans. GERRIT DONAMA, ged. Dokkum 12 sept. 1669, tr. Dok- kum (le procl. 19 nov.) 1693 TYTJE JOHANNES YNTEMA, geb. ald., 17431’53. Zij woonde te Westerburen. In 1731 huurde Tytje voor twee jaar de weide voor haar paarden à 6: 10 en drie ritten met de In 1737 bezat ze een huis, 2 paarden, een koe, een jongbeest en een schip. Haar huishouding bestond toen uit twee personen.” Mogelijk hadden zij en haar man een drijf. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. volgt GERRITS na tr. Schiermonnikoog (procl.) 5 juni 1728 DOEDTJE DRIEUWSEN, In 1730 betaalde hij 10 aan mevrouw Stachouwer gen aldaar bij de kerk In 1758 verhuisde voor een nieuwe huisplaats. Deze lag vermoedelijk Wopke naar Hij bezat in naast de nieuwe kerk in het zuidwesten van het 1737 een huis. Zijn gezin bestond toen uit 6 In 1753 woonden Wopke en zijn vrouw tenminste in Westerburen. De lidmatenlijsten Uit dit huwelijk: 1. GERRIT DONAMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 27 maart 1729. tr. ald. (procl.) 2 juni 1769 JANS, geb. 2. AUCK ged. Schiermonnikoog 25 maart 1731, t ald. 25 mei tr. Schiermonnikoog 14 juli 1771 HARMENS DRAYER, ged. ald. 6 nov. 1718, vóór 25 mei 1807, wednr. van Martje Comelissen, met wie hij ald. 4 juli 1745 was getrouwd. Wopkes verhuisde in 1758 naar 3. TIETIE ged. Schiermonnikoog 28 febr. 1734. 219
  12. 12. 4. DONAMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 2 sept. 1736, tr. Schiermonnikoog 28 mei 1769 Remke Tjarks, wednr. van Aafke Hendriks Donama (zie ook 8). 5. DONAMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 10 mei 1739. MARTEN DONAMA, ged. Dokkum 22 okt. 1671, tr. N.N. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. DONAMA, geb. 1705, 17431’53, tr. Schiermonnikoog (procl. 2 aug.) 1726 MICHIEL JANSEN, geb. Zij woonden in 1731 en 1743 in Westerburen. 2. DONAMA, t vóór 23 april 1735, tr. Schiermonnikoog 22 juli 1731 THOMAS , geb. ald. Hij hertr. op 15 mei 1735 Antje Jansen, van Oldehove. 3. OINTJE DONAMA, t na 13 okt. 1739, tr. Schiermonnikoog GERRIT geb. 4. JAN DONAMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 28 jan. 1718. PIETER (PETRUS) DONAMA, ged. Dokkum 27 maart 1686, ter op Schiermonnikoog (1713, 1731, 1737, in 1744 drost van Schiermonnikoog (1736, ouderling na 16 juni 1763, tr. HENRICA QUINTUS , ged. Groningen (Akerk) 26 dec. 1673, dr. van Jan Quintus en Juliana de Ridder in de Brngstraat. Pieter Wopkes Donama was curator over J.W. hiem, twee paarden, drie koeien en een jongbeest. Hij bezat in 1737 drie huizen, een Zijn huishouding bestond toen uit vier Uit dit huwelijk: 1. TRIJNTJE DONAMA, geoctroyeerd wijnsteekster op Schiermonnikoog, tr. le Altona 1731 Schiermonnikoog 8 sept. 1731) ELDERT TAKES, van Amsterdam, tr. 2e Schiermonnikoog 17 juli 1746 JANS, t Trijntje Donama woonde in 1732 te Amsterdam, in van Pieter gaat blijkt uit het feit dat deze in 1731 met 1743 te Westerburen, 1753 in (zuidzijde, Eldert Takes is getrouwd en eveneens in 1732 op d.i. Voorstreek). In de jaren ca. 1767-1770, toen ze Schiermonnikoog een zoontje Take het dopen. Van stierf, was ze geoctroyeerd wijnsteekster op wie de eerstgenoemde Trijntje een dochter was, blijkt met, ook niet uit de namen van haar later Een andere Trijntje Donama, gehuwd met Ocke geboren kinderen. Dat zij een kleindochter was van Davids, komt verder nog voor. Zij lieten in 1732 een Wopke Gerrits en Trijntje Tjeerts, ligt wel voor de zoontje David dopen. Dat het met om de dochter hand. 2. JULIANA DONAMA, tr. Schiermonnikoog 16 nov. 1732 EPPES HOITSEMA, geb. Groningen 11 sept. 1706, predikant op Schiermonnikoog vertrokken naar 22 sept. 1775, zn. van Eppo Andels Hoitsema en Eussinghe (Eyssinghe). 3. JAN, JAN DONAMA, student ‘Iiberales te Groningen (15 aug. secretaris der heerlijkheid Schiermonnikoog lid van de kerkeraad op Schiermonnikoog woonde te zuidzijde (Voorstreek, 1743, in 1737 had hij een huis en een hiem, zijn huishouding bestond toen uit twee ca. tr. le Schiermonnikoog 21 juli 1735 GEERTRUID HESSELS MELLEMA, ged. Niekerk (Marne) 23 aug. 1716, vóór 24 nov. 1739, dr. van Haykes Mellema en Sara Jans tr. Schiermonnikoog 10 jan. 1740 WIBE MELLEMA, geb. vóór 1 jan 1718, waarsch. dr. van Tamme Hessels Mellema en dus een achternicht van Geertruid Hessels Zij woonde in 1787 als weduwe op de Nieuwe Uit het eerste huwelijk werden vermoedelijk geen kinderen geboren. 220
  13. 13. Kinderen uit het tweede huwelijk: 1. PIETER, 2. H I N D R I K A ged. Schiermonnikoog 21 jan. 1742. 3. ged. Schiermonnikoog 8 maart 1747.DONAMA, 4. ged. Schiermonnikoog 5 1753.DONAMA , aug. 5. DONAMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 11 juli 1756, t IJlst 8 nov. 1813, tr. IJlst 240kt. IJlst 21 sept. 1755, t ald. 19sept. Pieter Crolis en Neeltje PIETER JANS (PETRUS) DONAMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 26 juni 1740, te IJlst t IJlst 8 febr. 1814, tr. Anjum 15 febr. 1765 HARMENS, ged. ald. 1 nov. 1739, IJlst 31 juli 1816, dr. van Harmen Ruurds en Sytske Sipkes. Pieter Jans en vrouw woonden in 1774, 1778 en 1784 te Ezumazijl (Dijksterhuizen), in 1811 te IJlst. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. WYPKJEN DONAMA, ged. Anjum 17 jan. 1768, woonde in 1811 ongehuwd te IJlst. 2. SYTSKE DONAMA, ged. Anjum 3 maart 1771, woonde in 1811 gehuwd ‘bij’ Alkmaar. 3. HENDRIKA DONAMA, geb. Ezumazijl 20 jan. 1774, woonde in 1811 gehuwd te ‘Gragt’ in Noord-Holland. 4. JAN geb. Ezumazijl 25 sept. 1778, t Sneek 6 jan. 1812, ongehuwd. 5. HARMEN geb. Dijksterhuizen 6 juni 1784, IJlst 7 maart 1812, ongehuwd. 2 1. BOTE CORNELIS, ged. Schiermonnikoog 26 okt. 1721, zn. van Jans en N.N., tr. Schiermonnikoog 6 april 1749 D O N A M A, ged. Schiermonnikoog 26 aug. 1725, dr. van Wopke Jackeles Donama (fam. 1 en Luts Derks. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. ged. Schiermonnikoog 4 okt. 1750. 2. volgt 11. 11. ged. Schiermonnikoog 3 dec. 1752, schipper, ald. 22 febr. 1827, tr. Schiermonnikoog 19 dec. 1779 GEERTRUID CLASENS, ged. 27 mei 1759, ald. 19 maart 1829, dr. van Feijes en Engelina Helena (Leentje) kamp. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. volgt 2. BOTE DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 12 maart 1783, vóór 6 april 1785. 3. BOTE, 4. DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 14 jan. 1788. 5. ENGELINA HELENA geb. Schiermonnikoog 7 mei 1790, t vóór 19 okt. 1791 6. (ENGELINA) HELENA geb. Schiermonnikoog 19 okt. 1791, ald. 14 maart 1860, tr. Schiermonnikoog 10 juni 1819 GERBEN (GERMEN) VISSER, geb. 1 aug. 1789, t ald. 20 nov. 1868, zn. van Pieter Germens en Ytje Baukes. Gerben Visser en zijn vrouw woonden in 1829 aan de 7. AUKJE geb. Schiermonnikoog 29 juli 1794, t vóór 4 sept. 1795. 8. AUKJE geb. Schiermonnikoog 4 sept. 1795, t Dokkum 10 febr. 1872, tr. 221
  14. 14. Schiermonnikoog 30 mei 1822 JOHANNES WOUTERS VAN LAAR, geb. Dokkum 4 jan. 1786, ald. 7 jan. 1843, zn. van Wouter Jans van Laar en Pietje Lammerts Huizinga. geb. Schiermonnikoog 2 jan 1781, varensman woont in 1829 op de t ald. 13 okt. 1859, tr. le Schiermonnikoog 29 1807 (SCHULTZE ), geb. ald. 17 maart 1782,tald. 1 mei 1816, dr. Willems Lammerts; tr. 2e Schiermonnikoog 25 okt. 1837 HANTJE VISSER, wed. van Comelis Jans Colle (zie ook fam. 3 geb. ald. 7 mei 1779, ald. 31 dec. 1847, dr. van Harmarmus Jarmekes en Sytje Jans. Uit het eerste huwelijk: 1. GEERTRUIDA geb. Schiermonnikoog 11 aug. 1809, ald. 26 maart 1835, tr. Schiermonnikoog 6 jan. 1835 KORREN, geb. ald. 4 sept. 1805, zn. van Feije Ysbrands Korken en Trijntje Martens. 2. FREDERIK geb. Schiermonnikoog 25 mei 1812, t ald. 30 1814. 3. (KLAZES) geb. Schiermonnikoog 29 april 1814, t ald. 20 maart 1834. 4. GERHARDINA geb. Schiermonnikoog 24 april 1816, laatstelijk bode en wonende in de Ridderstraat te Amsterdam, t Amsterdam 27 april 1839, tweeling met: 5. geb. Schiermonnikoog 24 april 1816, ald. 13 sept. 1822. BOTE geb. Schiermonnikoog 6 april 1785, schipper, voor 13 maart tr. Schiermonnikoog 7 okt. 1813 GRIETJE VISSER, geb. ald. 6 aug. 1788, t ald. 7 juli 1847, dr. van Tjark Reinders (Visser) en Meins Jans. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. MEYNSINA geb. Schiermonnikoog 4 dec. 1813, t ald. 17 jan. 1814. 2. MEYNSINA geb. Schiermonnikoog 2 juli 1815, ald. 7 juli 1815. 3. geb. Schiermonnikoog 31 juli 1816, ald. 13 maart 1832. 4. REINDERS, 5. 6. geb. Schiermonnikoog 31 aug. 1825, ald. 10 dec. 1825, tweeling met: 7. SIETJE geb. Schiermonnikoog 31 aug. 1825, ald. 27 okt. 1825. 8. geb. Schiermonnikoog 12 juli 1827, ald. 22 nov. 1827. REINDERS geb. Schiermonnikoog 25 juni 1818, zeeman, ald. tr. Schiermonnikoog 14juni ald. 13 okt. 1818, ald. 12 mei 1876, dr. van Derk Engberts Schaap en Jeltje Remts Courkamp . Uit dit huwelijk: 1. REINDERS, geb. Schiermonnikoog 12 okt. 1843, ald. 19 maart 1903. per, ald. 17 okt. 1860, tr. Schiermonnikoog 17 nov. 1851 GERHARDINA GERRITS 7 aug. 1819, zonder beroep ald. 8 aug. 1885, dr. van Gerrit Willems Schultze en Uit dit huwelijk: 1. ald. 29 juni 1857. 2. GRIETJE geb. Schiermonnikoog 21 okt. 1855, ald. 6 dec. 1930, tr. 222
  15. 15. Schiermonnikoog 31 jan. 18 KLAZEN VISSER, geb. ald. 3 okt. 1843, ald. 18 okt. 1915, zn. van Visser en Lotje Tjeerds Visser. Tjeerd was eerder weduwnaar van Aafke Lourens Teensma. 3. geb. Schiermonnikoog 27 nov. 1858, Amsterdam 9 juni 1930, tr. Schiermonnikoog 17 juni 1881 TJEERD VISSER, geb. ald. 18 febr. 1857, stuurman werkman Amsterdam 31 mei 1912, zn. van Johan Stachouwer Visser en Aaltje Dirks de Boer. 3 1. DRIEUWSEN, geb. verm. vóór 1 jan. 1718, na 1787, tr. Schiermonnikoog 21 aug. 1744 WYGEL HENDRIKS ged. Schiermonnikoog 29 okt. 1719, ‘95, dr. van Hendrik Jackeles Donama (fam 1 en Trijn Derks. Zij verhuisden in 1758 naar Uit dit huwelijk: 1. ged. Schiermonnikoog 21 maart 1745, vóór 30 april 1747. 2. ged. Schiermonnikoog 30 april 1747, na 1797, tr. Schiermonnikoog 4 april 1779 LOTJE TEUNISSEN ged. 2 dec. 1753, ald. 4 sept. 1847, dr. van Teunis Jans en Wytske Wopkes Donama (zie 3). N.B. Hun zoon Drieuwsen noemt zich later KLONTJE. 3. HENDRIK, 4. AUKJE, ged. Schiermonnikoog 16 nov. 1755, vóór 4 maart 1761. 5. JAKKELE, 6. AUKJE ged. Schiermonnikoog 4 maart 1761, ald. 16 sept. 1824. HENDRIK ged. Schiermonnikoog 15 aug. 1751, schipper, woonde met zijn eerste vrouw in 1787 op Zevenhuizen, in 17% lid van het gerecht van Schiermonnikoog en als zodanig op 2 februari afgezet door het ‘Committé nair’ ouderling 15 jan. 1822. tr. le Schiermonnikoog 2 jan. 1780 SAAKJE ged. april 1750, dr. Jans en Sywe Foppes; tr. 2e Schiermonnikoog 4 jan. 1801 ged. 7 april 1765, 15 mei 1845, dr. van Jans en Geertruida Dublinga. Janke is op 25 dec. 1786 getrouwd met Willem Andries Uit het eerste huwelijk: WIEGELTJE geb. Schiermonnikoog 27 maart 1789, vóór 29 okt. 1791. 2. WICHEL geb. Schiermonnikoog 29 okt. 1791, woonde in 1829 op de ald. 11 maart 1854, tr. Schiermonnikoog 24 juli 1814 ELTJE VIL, geb. ald. 8 nov. 1789, zn. van Comelis Jans Vil en Trijntje Comelis. 3. PIETER geb. Schiermonnikoog 29 okt. 1794. Uit het tweede huwelijk: 4. volgt 5. ALBERDINA geb. Schiermonnikoog 11 nov. 1804, woont in 1829 op de Langestreek, ald. 15 dec. 1884, tr. Schiermonnikoog 29 maart 1834 JAN COLLE, geb. 17 febr. 1806, ald. 30 april 1879, zn. van Comelis Jans en Hantje Harmannus (zie ook fam. 2 111). 6. JACKELE, HENDRIKS geb. Schiermonnikoog 25 mei 1802, kapitein-reder lid van het op ouderling ald. 223
  16. 16. 12 aug. 1884, tr. Schiermonnikoog 17 febr. 1839 KARST, geb. ald. 15 okt. 1805, ald. 20 jan. 1888, dr. van Pieter Gerrits Karst en Trijntje Teunis Hendriks Donema was kapitein-reder Hendriks en zijn gezin woonden aan de 1864) op het kofschip de Renske-Hooite, in 1864 Langestreek oostzijde, thans no. 14. Tot 1939 sloeg dit wrak om en Donema hield met varen op. woonde hier de dochter Janke. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. TRIJNTJE DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 5 sept. 1840, t ca. 1893, tr. Schiermon- nikoog 9 jan. 1867 JANS DE BOER, geb. ald. 15 okt. 1838, ald. 24 april 1908, zn. van Jan Aukes de Boer en Trijntje Teens Orre. 2. HENDRIK DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 29 okt. 1842, t Riga 20 aug. 1843. 3. JANKE DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 31 aug. 1844, ald. 5 maart 1939. 4. HENDRIK DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 15 dec. 1849, t Westgraftdijk 11 juni 1850. JACKELE HENDRIKS DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 15 maart 1807 (ged. te Amsterdam), ‘buitenlandse zeevaarder’ laatstelijk stuurman ter zee, vermist, overleden ca. tr. Schiermonnikoog 6 april 1835 ANNA ALBERDINA KLAZEN geb. ald. 2 febr. 1813, ald. 20 aug. 1878, dr. van Klaas Het huis van Janke Donema, waar ook reeds haar ouders hadden gewoond (thans Langestreek 14 Schier- monnikoog) verwoest in 1941 bij een bombardement. Het is een voorbeeld van het vroeger gangbare type eilander huis: met twee opgaande gevels en lage zijmuren. Blijkens de jaarankers werd het gebouwd in de jaren vijftig van de 18e eeuw, vermoedelijk in 1758 of 1759. Toen werden de meeste huizen op de Langestreek gezet. Janke Donema zit in de deuropening. Rondom haar staan kleinkinderen van haar zuster Trijntje (fam. 3 1) (foto J. Visser, Zuidoost-Beemster)
  17. 17. en Antje Alberts Ekamp. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. YTJE MARIA geb. Schiermonnikoog 4 juni 1836, ald. 16 febr. 1927, tr. Schiermonnikoog 3 okt. 1855 AUKES DE BOER, geb. ald. 17 aug. 1829, ald. 20 febr. 1873, zn. van Auke Aukes de Boer en Aukje Meinderts Dobbinga. 2. HENDRIK DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 4 juli 1838. 3. ANTJE geb. Schiermonnikoog 14 okt. 4. DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 25 juli 1843, Amsterdam 22 febr. 1927, tr. YNTJE JONGSTRA, vóór 22 febr. 1927. JAKKEL DONEMA, ged. Schiermonnikoog 18 april 1757, schipper, in 17% tegenstander van de wetsverzetting door het Schiermonnikoger mitté woonde in 1829 op Vierhuizen, t ald. 4 jan. 1832, tr. Schiermon- nikoog 8 jan. 1786 (GESINA) CLASENS, ged. ald. 26 juni 1763, ald. 28 febr. 1846, dr. van Feijes en Engelina Helena (Leentje) Courkamp. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. volgt 2. FEYES, 3. WIEGEL geb. Schiermonnikoog 29 okt. 1791, ald. 31 juli 1865, tr. Schiermonnikoog 16 mei 1814 KLAAS FABER, geb. ald. 11 nov. 1786, ald. 22 jan. 1857, zn. van Dirk Clasen Faber en Ytje Tjarks Wouter. Wiegel en Klaas woonden in 1829 op de Voorstreek. 4. Een zoontje, geb. Schiermonnikoog 22 maart 1795. 5. DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 9 juni 1797. 6. ENGELINA HELENA geb. Schiermonnikoog 11 okt. 1799, ald. 28 okt. 1842, woonde in 1829 nog bij haar ouders op Vierhuizen, tr. Schiermonnikoog 14 febr. 1832 GERRIT geb. ald. 4 feb. 1793, zn. van Pieter Gerrits Karst en Trijntje Teunis 7. HENDRIK DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 25 mei 1803. JAKKELES DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 24 okt. 1786, tr. Schier- monnikoog 6 jan. 1811 WIEGELTJE FOPPES MELLEMA, geb. ald. 12 febr. 1790, ald. 1 aug. 1864, dr. van Foppe Mellema en Anneke Reinders. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. GESINA DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 29 1811, ald. 9 juli 1888. 2. ANNEKE geb. Schiermonnikoog 3 okt. 1813, t Rotterdam 17 april 1906, tr. JAN OEBELES DE JONG, geb. Ameland (?) 20 okt. 1818. 3. WIEGELTJE DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 6 okt. 1815, laatstelijk zonder beroep wonende aan de Haarlemmer Houttuinen te Amsterdam, Amsterdam 30 sept. 1840. 4. RIMADA geb. Schiermonnikoog 16 april 1817, woonde 1843 te Amster- dam, Delfshaven 28 aug. 1864, tr. Rijnsburg 12 juni 1842 VAN MARION, geb. ald. 19 juni 1819, zeeman gezagvoerder van de Maria Rotterdam 4 sept. 1893, zn. van van Marion en Maartje Jansson. Hij hertr . in 1866 Santina Cornelia van der Weyde, wed. van W.A. Kam. 5. JACKELE geb. Schiermonnikoog 14 okt. 1819. 6. FOPPE DONEMA, geb. ald. 24 aug. 1821. 7. MELLEMA DONEMA, geb. Schiermonnikoog 18 juli 1825, kapitein op de schoener Geertruida Johanna (1858) van de rederij P.A. van der Drift te Alkmaar, gezagvoerder op de bark Helena Constantia van dezelfde rederij,% en de bark Argonaut lid van het zeemanscollege te Amsterdam t Kanagawa (Japan) 27 april 1863 aan boord van de Nederlandse bark 225
  18. 18. geb. Schiermonnikoog 6 maart 1787, vóór 11 mei 1848, tr. Schiermonnikoog 21 okt. 1810 CATHARINA MARIA TEUNISSEN geb. ald. 25 maart 1792, t ald. 14juni 1824, dr. Uit dit huwelijk: 1. GESINA CLASEN geb. Schiermonnikoog 10 febr. 1811, woonde in 1853 op de Zeedijk, in 1876 in de Buitenbantammerstraat en in 1890 in de Boomstraat te Amsterdam, t Amsterdam 12 okt. 1890, tr. op latere leeftijd HENDRIK VAN PEER BAKKER, vóór 12 okt. 1890. UIT GESINA CLASEN ‘WERD BUITENECHTELIJK GEBOREN: CHRISTINA GESINA geb. Amsterdam 22 febr. 1853, erkend door de moeder 24 aug. 1876, Hilversum 3 aug. tr. Amsterdam 24 aug. 1876 PIETER geb. zeeman, zn. van Foeke Kamstra en Jeltje Jelles Dokkum. 2. TEUNIS JANS, 3. WIEGELTJE geb. Schiermonnikoog 28 febr. 1816, ald. 31 juli 1865. 4. AUKJE geb. Schiermonnikoog 11 jan. 1820, ald. 20 jan. 1820. 5. geb. Schiermonnikoog 11 nov. 1820, t ald. 12 nov. 1820. TEUNIS JANS geb. Schiermonnikoog 8 maart 1814, zeeman scheepsgezagvoerder (1856, na 26 nov. 1882, tr. le Amsterdam 11 mei 1848 CATHARINAELISABETH ISSELHORST, geb. Amsterdam 14aug. 1810, ged. ald. (Luthers) 20 aug. 1810, ald. 17 mei 1855, dr. van Johan Hendrik Isselhorst en Catharina Louisa Beerens; tr. 2e Amsterdam 11 dec. 1856 CAROLINA ISSELHORST, geb. Amsterdam 11 jan. 1817, t ald. 22maart 1858; zustervanzijn leechtgen.; tr 1865 ANNA VALK, geb. Zaandam 18 juli 1816, ‘suppoostinne’ (1865) te Amsterdam, Amsterdam 21 juli 1878, dr. van Jan Valk en Johanna Steenberge; tr. 4e Amsterdam 27 febr. 1879 LOUISA ELISABETH geb. ca 1815, Amsterdam 26 nov. 1882. Geboorteplaats en ouders onbekend. Teunis werd Donemahetvareneraan het barkschip Lama en (rederij en Co. (1865). Hij is lid geweest van de zeemanscolleges te Amsterdam). Vanaf 1859 was Teunis kapitein-reder Schiermonnikoog en In 1855 en 1858 op de schoenerbrik Anna. Later (1863) voer hij weer woonde hij op de Haarlemmerdijk, in 1878 en 1882 voor anderen, op de brik Compagnie (rederij Van in de Lindenstraat te Amsterdam. der en Amsterdam). Toen dit schip Uit het eerste huwelijk: 1. Levenloos, geb. Amsterdam 15 mei 1855. Uit het tweede huwelijk: 2. NICOLAAS THEUNIS JAN DONEMA, geb. Amsterdam 8 maart 1858, ald. 10 okt. 1858. 226
  19. 19. Noten 1. P. Ftyske Dl Foar- en (Drachten, 1952) 80-83, 88-89; J. Winkler, Friesche naamlijst (Haarlem, z.j.) sub Menke. 2. Vgl. Nammekunde, 120; Winkler, sub Drinkútsmasate. 3. Winkler, Naamlijst, sub Done. 4. Genitief -a achter plaatsnaam. Zie [J. Stamboek of geslachtsregister der nakomelin- gen van Derk en (Groningen, 1883) V. 5. Winkler, sub Done. 6. Zie noot 1. 7. Rijksarchief in Friesland te Leeuwarden (hierna: Archief Van thoe Het stuk kon-bij aanvraag worden ingezien. 8. Archief heren van Schiermonnikoog (hierna: 8. 9. Verleden van Noord- oosten (Dokkum, 31-32. De kaarten in Kaartenverzameling, stamnummers 758, 13.212 en 13.213. 10. Tegenwoordige staat van Friesland (Amster- dam, Leiden, Dordrecht en Harlingen, 1786) 11,404. 11. C.J. Guibal, Democratie en oligarchie in Friesland tijdens de Republiek (diss. Assen, 1934) 57. 12. 124, volkstelling 1737. 13. Reisverslag van de koopman Jan Huybertsz uit Leeuwarden, 1702. Zie ‘Egodokumenten’, De Dorpsbode. van de vereniging lang’ Schiermonnikoog, 37e jaargang no. 1 (1 ja- nuari 1983). 14. Feenstra, ‘Van Friese en Groninger Mellema’s’, 23 (1978) 42. 15. Feenstra, ‘Mellema’s’, en hieronder sub fam. 1 16. Feenstra, ‘Mellema’s’, 45, 7a en 49. Zie ook S. ‘Lijst van ambtenaren en ten bij het ter Admiraliteit in Vrieslandt’. Ms. uit 1899 in 17. ‘Lijst’. 18. Guibal, Democratie, 57. 19. Zie 133 en 219. nalaten- schap van J.W. en A.C. de jong van Persijn, 1801. Voorts ook: W.T. en in Noordoost-Friesland (Dokkum, 1970) 40. 20. Bos, ‘Stachouwer. Bijdrage tot de genealogie van de heren van Schiermonnikoog’, Jierboekje (1979) 61-62. Vgl. ook 207. 21. Zie 112. 22. Zie H. Feenstra, De bloeitijd en het verval van de Ommelander adel Groningen, 1981) 333 en P.J. van Winter, De lijsten der hoog- staangeslagenen in het departement van de reetns (‘s-Gravenhage, 1955) 675. 23. G.Th. Jensma, F.R.H. Smit en F. ed., Universiteit te Franeker Bijdragen tot de de Friese hogeschool (Leeuwarden, 1985) 399. 24. Zie acte van naamsbevestiging ge- meente Archief Rijkswaterstaat 675. Deze dateert uit 1769. Vgl. ook D. Reitsma en J. Bakker, ‘Landgebruik op Schiermonnikoog, vroeger en nu’, Waddenbulletin (1986) 97. 26. 124. Deeindberekeningvan 1251 personen moet op een telfout berusten. 27. 25. 28. Zie ook A. Winkler Prins, Geschiedenis en beschrijving het eiland Schiermonnikoog (Am- sterdam, 1867) 57: Keikes, ‘Verleden’. 4-5. 29. Oudste van (ca. bij het Kadaster in Friesland te Leeuwar- den; minuut voor de eerste topografische kaart (ms. eerste militaire metingen en verkenningen) (Topografische Dienst). 30. F. Het eiland en bewoners (Amsterdam, 1856) 12-13. 31. L. Mellema. Pole (Haren, 1973) 90. 32. Aantal bewoners per 31 dec. 1986 918: over- zicht in De Dorpsbode. Orgaan van de vereniging ‘Dorpsbelang Schiermonnikoog’, jaargang no. 2 (15 januari 1987). In 1909 661 inwoners: zie Winkler Prins’ (3 le dr. Amsterdam, 1911) sub Schiermonnikoog. 33. Tegenwoordigestaat van Friesland, 11,397 en 403. 34. Vgl. Van Winter, Lijsten der 87. 35. 152. 36. 124. De afstammelingen van Tamme (Mellema) waren schippers Die van zijn zoon Carsjen vestigden zich in Zoutkamp. Merkwaardig is dat zij zich hun familie- naam blijkbaar herinnerden, want in 1812 noemden zij zich weer Mellema ‘Mellema’s’, 45 8) en 37. ‘Dagverhaal van het voorgevallene op het Eijland wegens de verandering van regering en wat daartoe aanleiding Ms. in bezit. 38. Feenstra, ‘Mellema’s’. 44, 39. Ibidem, 42. 40. Vgl. J.A. Faber, Drieeeuwen Friesland. Eco- nomische en sociale ontwikkelingen van 1500 tot 1800 (Leeuwarden, 1973) 348. 41. De cijfers betreffende de eeuw m.i.v. fam. 42. Als noot 41. 43. De genealogie is gebaseerd op doop-, trouw- en lidmaatboeken der gereformeerde gemeenten Anjum, Dokkum en Schiermonnikoog in Voor Dokkum is verder nog geraadplegd het daar eveneens aanwezige protocol van huwelijken voor het gerecht van Dokkum. Voorts de doop-, trouw- en lidmaatboeken der gereformeerde gemeente
  20. 20. ningen in het gemeentearchief aldaar. Dan zijn ge- bruikt de registers van de burgerlijke stand van Dok- kum, Schiermonnikoog en alle in alsmede die van Amsterdam, in het gemeentearchief aldaar. Voor de overige bronnen zie men de noten bij de genealogie. Veel gegevens dank ik aan nazaten van de laatste Donema’s. Zij stelden ook riaal beschikbaar. 44. Burgerboek Dokkum, 2-7-1661. Het burgerrecht tevens over zoon Gerrvt oud een half jaar. Betaald werd f 45. 158. 179. Leeft 1713. In 1721 treedt de Pieter Donama namens zijn moeder op. 46. 104, 158. 47. 179. In 1721 tekent haar zoon P.W. Donama het reglement voor het wegens zichzelf en zijn moeder. In de ters komt Trijntje Tjeerts(en) op voor. 48. 124. 49. 181, lidmatenlijst 1731 weduwe Donama. Op 8 mei 1711 vindt Jackele Donema op het strand een lijk van een zeeman, afkomstig uit een gestrand Deens Schip 63). 50. Komt in de volkstelling van 1737 met meer voor 124). 51. 181. 52. Ibidem. 53. 124. 54. 180. 55. 167. 56. Zie de huurcontracten in 182. 57. Archief 675. 58. 181; Lidmatenlijst 1731: weduwe Donama. 59. 181. 60. 124. 61. 180. 62. 159; vgl. ook 179. 63. 1731. 1743. 1753. 64. 180. 65. 124. 66. Dochter van Jan Tjeertsen en Geerden lofs, ged. Schiermonnikoog 4 okt. 1738, of van Jan Meinders en Inske Aukes, ged. ald. 16 jan. 1734. 67. Weduwe Jakkel Harmens. 68. 180. Martje Cornelissen was bij haar huwelijk met Harmens Drayer weduwe van Rembt Meyer. 69. 124. Doorgehaald: ‘Marten Wopkes kinderen 1 huis’. 70. 158, 124; lidmatenlijsten 1731, 1743; ‘Liist’. Winkler Prins, Schiermonnikoog, 33, ll. In 1762 wordt weliswaar als ‘oude dros’ Pieter Jans genoemd, maar het kan hier bezwaarlijk om iemand anders gaan dan om Pieter Donama. De oude drost is in 1762 bijna 77 jaar (ibidem, ll)! Zie verder lidmaten 1763. 72. 8. 73. 124. 74. 108. 75. Winkler Prins, Schiermonnikoog, 45; A.T. Romein, Naamlijst der predikanten sedert de Her- vorming, tot nu toe, in de hervormdegemeenten van Friesland (Leeuwarden, 1888) sub koog; Centraal Bureau voor Genealogie, coll. gen. dossier Hoitsema. 76. Leeft nog op 16 juni 1763. In 1764 voor het laatst in de kerkeraad. 77. Album nae, Historisch Genootschap te Groningen (Gronin- gen, 1915) 179. 78. 216. 79. 124. 80. Feenstra, ‘Mellema’s’, 45 (111 7a). 81. Ibidem, 45 8) en 49 (schema). 82. jierboekje (1976) 76. 83. P. Nieuwland en B. Stenekes, Repertorium van familienamen in 1811 en 1812 in Friesland aan- genomen of bevestigd (Leeuwarden, 1982) VIII, 126. 84. Volgens de lidmatenlijst Engelina Wobkes. 85. In de lidmatenlijst Klaas Wobkes. 86. Volgens de overlijdensakte van de zoon Wopke. 87. 180. 88. Zie nóot 37. 89. jierboekje (1979) 70. 90. In de lidmatenlijst staat ‘Willemtje Hendriks Donema’. Een persoon met die naam heeft echter niet bestaan. De meest voor de hand liggende moet dan Hendriks zijn. 91. Zie Steensma, ‘Zeevaarders van Schiermon- nikoog (1800-1914)’ De 38e no. aug. 1984). 92. Zie de gedenksteen aan de vormde kerk op Schiermonnikoog. Deze verving in 1866 de in 1762 gebouwde. 93. Op 19 april wordt op verzoek van A.A.K. Ekamp, zonder beroep, woonachtig te Schiermon- nikoog, gedaagd voor de arrondissementsrechtbank te Leeuwarden Jakkele Donema, afwezig, zonder bekende woonplaats, afwezig, gedomici- lieerd te Schiermonnikoog. Dit wegens vermoeden van overlijden sedert meer dan tien jaar (Centraal Bureau voor Genealogie, advertenties sub Donema). 94. Zie noot 37. 95. N.A.J. van Marion, Geslacht Gravenhage, 1905) 8. Zie ook Centraal Bureau voor Genealogie, advertenties sub Van rion: huwelijk A. van Marion en van der Weyde en overlijden van de eerste, resp. 19 juli 1866 en 4 sept. 1893. Mededeling van de heer J. Teensma te ‘s-Gra- venhage. 97. Centraal Bureau voor Genealogie, adverten- ties 1790-1969, sub Donema: op 7 iuli 1864 de weduwe D. J. Donema te Schiermonnikoog kermis van het overliiden van haar zoon. 98. Centraal Bureau voor Genealogie, adverten- ties sub Donema. 99. Als noot 228

