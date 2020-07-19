Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Blitzscaling When the market is up from grabs, risk isn’t inefficiency, the risk is playing too safe. -Chris Yeh and Reid Hoffman
  2. 2. Sections 1. Basics of Blitzscaling 2. Business Model Innovation 3. Strategy Innovation 4. Management Innovation
  3. 3. Section 1 Basics of Blitzscaling Blitzscaling is scaling rapidly in the face of uncertainty.
  4. 4. 3 important characteristics of Blitzscaling 1. It is both, an offensive and defensive strategy 2. It is based on positive feedback loops a. Scale to occupy a high ground, b. More capital and talent flows in, c. Leading to raising your status 3. It comes with some massive risks
  5. 5. 5 Stages of Blitzscaling a company Different strategies work at different stages 1. Family (1-10 employees) 2. Tribe (10s) 3. Village (100s) 4. City (1000s) 5. Nation (10,000s)
  6. 6. 3 techniques for Blitzscaling 1. Business model innovation 2. Strategic innovation 3. Management innovation
  7. 7. Section 2 Business Model Innovation
  8. 8. Design to maximize growth • Market size has to be large • Distribution is the Key o Leverage existing networks o Virality • High gross margins – generate more cash in the bank • Network effects – Connectivity enables network effects o Direct – similar to FB, Whatsapp o Indirect – iOS o Two sided – eBay, Uber o Local o Compatibility & Standards - Regulartory
  9. 9. 2 growth limiters in scaling 1. Lack of Product-Market fit 2. Operational Scalability • Human limitations – people • Infrastructure – Server, bandwidth
  10. 10. Copy successful models • Think and copy wherever you can • But be careful, eToys had copied only the technology without the front/back office of Amazon
  11. 11. Proven Scalable Business Models • Bits rather than atoms – Software is eating the world • Platforms • Free or Premium – SaaS, Enterprise • Marketplaces • Subscription • Digital Goods • Feeds
  12. 12. Underlying principle of Business Model innovation • Moore’s law – Scale • Automation • Adapt for scale, don’t optimize • Contrarian principle (Slide 29)
  13. 13. Quick way to test business scalability • Market Size • Distribution • Gross Margin • Network effects • Product Market Fit • Operational Scalability
  14. 14. Section 3 Strategy Innovation
  15. 15. Top strategies • First scaler advantage is real • Solve a tough problem – Be the first to crack steep learning curve • Competition – Startups can capitalize on new opportunity better
  16. 16. Correct way to scale It is not a 1 or 2 step process 1. Do things that don’t scale 2. Reach the next stage of blitzscaling 3. Figure out 1 or 2 things that scale 4. Reach the next stage of blitzscaling 5. Repeat till market dominance
  17. 17. How founder’s role changes • Family(1-10) – Personally pulls levers of growth • Tribe(10s) – Founder manages people who pull lever • Villages(100s) – Design an org that pulls lever • City(1,000s) – Founder makes high-level decision about growth • Country(10,000s) – Founder brings org into blitzscaling into other product lines
  18. 18. When to stop blitzscaling • Declining growth • Worsening unit economics • Decreasing productivity • Increasing overhead costs
  19. 19. Section 3 Management Innovation 8 key transitions during scaling a company
  20. 20. Transition #1: Small team to large teams • People have elastic limits. There are 3 types of people you need while scaling – “Marines to take the beach, Army to take the country, Police to govern the country.” • Encourage employees to focus less on title more on growth of the company. • An engineering manager at tribe stage might not become VP at Village stage. Highlight how much they have grown with respect to themselves (like currently handling 30 employees to 3 before)
  21. 21. Transition #2: Generalist to Specialist • Early stage – Hire generalists • Later – Hire Specialists and few generalists • Try to maintain generalists for their cultural and institutional knowledge • Keep a mix of generalist at the later stage manage blitzscaling on other verticals.
  22. 22. Transition #3: Managers to Executives • Managers – create implement and execute detailed plans to improve efficiency • Executives – focus on vision and strategy Above Village (100s), you needs executives. Google tried to have executive-less organization, failed miserably.
  23. 23. Standard Startup Leadership Vacuum (SSLV) Hire executives from outside. 3 important rules - 1. Hire for the skills you need right now. 2. Hire someone who is already known to at least on member of the team 3. Bring in at a lower level and let them prove himself or herself. Promote the executive once proven. Director of engg to VP of engg.
  24. 24. Transition #4: Dialogue to broadcasting Below tribe – daily informal interactions. Happens naturally. At Tribe stage (10s) • Conduct Weekly meetings. • Create clear agenda - Hear people and make them feel heard. Do not take any immediate decisions. At Village stage(100s) • Monthly or quarterly meeting • Use teleconferencing extensively • AirBnB – Brian Chesky sends weekly mails with his thoughts • Broadcasts + QnA sessions + Breakfast with new employees every Friday
  25. 25. Transition #5: Inspiration to Data Define 3-5 clear metrics. Not vanity clear. At Village size(100s) – Create dashboard for important stakeholders City (1,000s) and Nation (10,000s) - Dedicated Business Intelligence(BI) team
  26. 26. Transition #6: Single focus to multi-threading • Start after City Stage(1,000s) • Start threads only when strategically necessary • Incentivize thread owners - Threads are like apps on a platform. Incentivize the primary head of a thread to be responsible not only to his or her thread but also partially responsible for other threads.
  27. 27. Transition #7: Pirate to Navy • At village stage, shift starts form Pirate to Navy • Leadership should grow from thinking like a Captain to Admiral. • Defined structure will only help stabilizing organization. Global Management a. Have set of local managers responsible for the region b. Understand how the markets differ from each other c. Have a unified executive team to coordinate global challenges – Uber had skipped this.
  28. 28. Transition #9: Founder to leader • Maintain certain humility and sense of perspective. Learn about • Delegation • Amplification – to amplify your impact from delegation • Make yourself better – have a set of advisors
  29. 29. 9 counter-intuitive rules while Blitzscaling • Embrace Chaos – Uncertainty is a part. Have A, B and Z plan – Z is for survival • Hire Mr/Ms Right now not Mr/Ms Right • Tolerate bad management • Launch product that embarrasses you – Observe, orient, decide and act. • Let some fires burn – Work on them in priority of urgency, efficacy and dependency. • Do things that don’t scale • Ignore your customers (at times) – provide best customer service you can without slowing down. • Raise too much money • Evolve your culture
  30. 30. Maslow’s law for prioritizing business issues
  31. 31. Culture How to develop culture? Don’t enforce, Mix of the 2 below 1. Let it evolve on its own organically 2. But Observe for some critical things. 2 important things for evolving culture 1. Keep Communicating 2. People management – hiring, firing, promoting
  32. 32. Culture Contd Everyone should know • What is your organization trying to do? • How are you trying to achieve goals? • What are the acceptable risks? • Trade off in certain values. • Kind of behaviour expected.
  33. 33. Uber’s culture code change after Dara as CEO 1. We celebrate differences 2. We do the right thing 3. We act like owners 4. We make big bold bets

