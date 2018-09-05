About Books [Doc] IM Essentials Questions Epub :

Produced by ACP and the Clerkship Directors in Internal Medicine (CDIM), IM Essentials Questions and IM Essentials Text are the next generation of MKSAP for Students and Internal Medicine Essentials for Students. Unified under the title of IM Essentials, these resources bring the self-assessment questions from MKSAP for Students and the textbook content of Internal Medicine Essentials for Students together into a single, integrated suite of educational materials. IM Essentials Questions uses clinically based, multiple-choice questions to assess important internal medicine concepts and identify areas in which additional study is needed. It includes such features as: Over 500 best single-answer multiple-choice questions Detailed critiques explain why options are correct or incorrect Succinct key points with each question to summarize the important take-home messages A bibliographic reference for each question for students to pursue additional study Each question is linked to supporting content available in IM Essentials Text with digital links to IM Essentials Online Inside the front cover of your IM Essentials Questions is the free access code to the online version of IM Essentials , which contains the complete content of both IM Essentials Text and IM Essentials Questions as well as interactive features and digital flashcards.

