AN INTRODUCTION TO DIFFERENTIATED LEARNING TOOLS Participants in flexible learning programs have limitations on the nature of the time they can spend on learning.
 Easier to move ahead in the learning process.   Will facilitate the student to complete the program earlier than othe...
PEP Notes Project & Operations Management 
© The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education(IFHE), Hyderabad, April, 2015.
INTRODUCTION Participants in ICFAI University Programs are eager to apply theory to practice. They realize that applicatio...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 1. Project Parameters All the project parameters are equally important while ex...
Block I: Project Management - An Overview 2. Community Focus in Critical Projects In critical infrastructure projects like...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 3. Eco-Friendly Operations in China China, the workshop of the world was emphas...
Block I: Project Management - An Overview 4. SWOT Analysis SWOT analysisis an essential tool for scanning the environment ...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 5. Dos and Don’ts of Product Development Right product development was the foun...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 6. Changing Energy Systems In the energy sector, environmental sustainability r...
Block II: Project Planning and Control Table below shows average scores across for India and the average for the otherBRIC...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 7. The IMAX Success Story Innovation and Flexibility in project management ensu...
Block II: Project Planning and Control The Lessons Learnt  Any company had to be flexible about its business model   A...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 8. Next Shoring Trends in Operations Strategy Global trends in next shoring pro...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 9. Risk Management A KPMG survey established that risk culture was an important...
Block III: Project Implementation and Closing The study alsosuggestedundertaking a riskculture surveybefore implementing r...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 10. Risk Management in Global Supply Chains Increasingly vulnerable global supp...
Block III: Project Implementation and Closing  Companies and suppliers jointly developing contingency recovery plans for ...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 11. Quality Circles Quality Circles brought a host of advantages in operations ...
Block III: Project Implementation and Closing 12. Total Quality Management (TQM) By adopting TQM philosophy, many organiza...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 13. Jugaad Approach for Developing an Operations Strategy Jugaad was a mean...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management What is Innovation? Innovation is the application of better solutions that meet...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 14. A New Era for Manufacturing in China Loss of competitive advantage comp...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management - Developing logistics hubs and assets to support on-line purchases - Expanding...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 15. Badge Engineering as a Competitive Operations Strategy Badge Engineerin...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management  In India too there are a handful of cases of Badge engineering- HM Ambassador...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 16. Creative Destruction as an Operations Strategy Innovation in operations...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 3D Printing is cheaper and more customizable than regular manufacturing methods...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement DiscussionQuestions: 1. Why do you consider creative destruction as an inno...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 17. Strategy Building Developing an operations strategy in line with organizati...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement Ansoff (Corporate Strategy, 1965) introduced the concepts of ‗gap analysis‘...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 18. Circular Economy and Operations Strategy Operationsstrategy based on circul...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 19. Enterprises of Future Sustainable companies were those who focused on r...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management Product/Service Design and Development Every product has a life cycle and goes ...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 20. A Rewarding Operations Strategy for Hospitality Industry Innovation in ...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 21. Co-opetition and Competitive Landscape Co-opetition, as an operations strat...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement Operations Strategy as a Competitive Weapon Any business organization aims ...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 22. Water Stewardship Strategy Water stewardship strategy helped Ford to streng...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement The operations strategy should always be in tune with the organizational st...
PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 23. Urgency of Innovation in Auto Industry Developing Operations strategy in th...
Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement DiscussionQuestions: 1. What are the competitive pressures encountered by t...
  2. 2. AN INTRODUCTION TO DIFFERENTIATED LEARNING TOOLS Participants in flexible learning programs have limitations on the nature of the time they can spend on learning. Typically they are employed fully or partially, pursuing higher studies or have other social and familial responsibilities. Availability of time is a great constraint to these students. To aidthe participants,we have developedfour unique learningtools as below:  Bullet Notes : Helps in introducing the important concepts in each unit of curriculum, equip the student during preparation of examinations and  Case Studies : Illustrate the concepts through real life experiences   Workbook : Helps absorption of learning through questions based on reallife nuggets  PEP Notes :Sharing notes of practices and experiences in the Industry will help the student to rightly perceive and get inspired to learn concepts at the cutting edge application level.placementinterviews Why are these needed?  Adults learn differently from B. School or college going students who spend long hours at campus.  Enhancing analytical skills through application related learning kits trigger experiential learning  Availability of time is a challenge.  Career success increasingly depends on continuous learning and success What makes it relevant?  How is it useful?   Where does this lead to? As and when you get 5 to 10 minutes you can read one of these and absorb and comprehend. Spending more time is your choice. You can use the time in travel, waiting for meetings, lunch time, small breaks or at home usefully. Through these tools, the learning bytes are right sized for ease of learning for time challenged participants. The content starts from practice and connect to precept making it easy to connect to industry and retain. They can be connectedto continuous assessment process of the academic program. Practitioners can use their real life knowledge and skill to enhance learning skills. Immediate visualization of the practical dimension of the concept will offer a rich learning experience.
  3. 3.  Easier to move ahead in the learning process.   Will facilitate the student to complete the program earlier than otherwise.Helpsstay motivated and connected. When is it useful? 
  4. 4. PEP Notes Project & Operations Management 
  5. 5. © The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education(IFHE), Hyderabad, April, 2015.All rights reserved No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, used in a spread sheet, or transmitted in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical, photocopying or otherwise – without prior permission in writing from The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad. Ref. No. P&OM-PN-IFHE – 042015 For any clarification regarding this book, the students may please write to The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad giving the above reference number of this book specifying chapter and page number. While every possible care has been taken in type-setting and printing this book, The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad welcomes suggestions from students for improvement in future editions. Our E-mail id: cwfeedback@icfaiuniversity.in vi
  6. 6. INTRODUCTION Participants in ICFAI University Programs are eager to apply theory to practice. They realize that application orientation can enhance their learning and subsequent usage of management precepts and practices. Picking out the principle behind real world events is critical to this learning. Towards this end the institution has introduced the PEP Notes. The PEP Notes (Practice, Experience and Perspective Notes) is a collection of annotative notes on practices, experiences and perspectives from industry as appearing in articles from reputed sources such as Harvard Business Review, Economist, Mckinsey Quarterly, Accenture, Bain Consulting etc.  Practice : Organizations follow practices based on their past learning   Experience: Based on changing context, they face fresh experiences   Perspective: Organization learns from the experience and the practice to gain fresh perspective These notes connect the three dimensions of the real world to key concepts in the subject. Each note is brief – about one to two pages and is adapted from the article referred to in the note. The concept underlying the note is highlighted in a box. The concept is also connected to the article through an introductory abstract in a boxat the beginning. The learning outcomes expected are: 1. Real world Application based approach significantly enhances absorption and retention. 2. Exposure to the current trends,practices with illustrations connect back to theory. 3. Thoughts from leading sources. The PEP Notes may be used for Assessment. vii
  7. 7. CONTENTS Block I: Project Management – An Overview 11 1. Project Parameters 12 2. Community Focus in Critical Projects 13 3. Eco-Friendly Operations in China 14 4. SWOT Analysis 15 5. Dos and Don‘ts of Product Development 16 Block II: Project Planning and Control 17 6. Changing Energy Systems 18 7. The IMAX Success Story 20 8. Next Shoring Trends in Operations Strategy 22 Block III: Project Implementation and Closing 23 9. Risk Management 24 10. Risk Management in Global Supply Chains 26 11. Quality Circles 28 12. Total Quality Management (TQM) 29 Block IV: Introduction to Operations Management 30 13. Jugaad Approach for Developing an Operations Strategy 31 14. A New Era for Manufacturing in China 33 15. Badge Engineering as a Competitive Operations Strategy 35 16. Creative Destruction as an Operations Strategy 37 17. Strategy Building 40 viii
  8. 8. 18. Circular Economy and Operations Strategy 42 19. Enterprises of Future 43 20. A Rewarding Operations Strategy for Hospitality Industry 45 21. Co-opetition and Competitive Landscape 46 22 . Water Stewardship Strategy 48 23. Urgency of Innovation in Auto Industry 50 24. SuccessfulFlywheel Strategy 52 25. Competing on Outcomes 53 26. Shale Gas Exploration- the Success of a New Process Design 54 Block V: Designof Facilities and Operations Planning 56 27. Shifting Locations of Global Operations 57 28. Capacity Planning 59 29. Inventory Control Systems 60 30. BHEL‘s Supply Chain initiatives 62 31. New Approaches to Resource Management 63 Block VI: Operations Control 64 32. Exemplary Supply Chain Strategy 65 33. Energy-Water Nexus 66 34. Carbon Efficiency in Supply Chains 67 35. Recall is now a Regular Call 68 36. Emerging Approaches in Supply Chain Management 70 37. Safety in Transportation Systems 73 38. Prevention is Better than Cure in Safety 75 39. Just-in-Time (JIT) Manufacturing System 76 40. Lean at Amazon 77 41. Quality Culture 78 42. Globalization through Quality Management 79 ix
  9. 9. Block VII: Introduction to Operations Management 80 43. 3D Printing- the Disruptive Technology 81 44. Globalization and Partnerships 83 45. Future of Manufacturing 84 46. Emerging Era of Global Manufacturing 86 47. Green Apple 88 48. Indian Auto Industry- Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)‘s global plans 90 49. Corporate Social Responsibility at ACC 92 50. Eco-Friendly Resource Management- Indian Success Stories 94 51. Eco-Tourism 96 52. Sustainability through Coastal Shipping 98 53. Sustainability and Operations Strategy 99 54. Ford‘s Successful Sustainability Practices 100 55. Eco-Friendly Resource Management in Florida Ice & Farm, Costa Rica 102 56. Equity Bank‘s Success Story 103 57. Collaboration for Sustainability 104 58. Climate Change and Kyoto Protocol 105 59. Resource Management as a Competitive Edge - Seven Principles 107 60. Vision and Sustainability Management 110 x
  10. 10. Block I: Project Management – An Overview 1. Project Parameters 2. Community Focus in Critical Projects 3. Eco-Friendly Operations in China 4. SWOT Analysis 5. Dos and Don‘ts of Product Development xi
  11. 11. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 1. Project Parameters All the project parameters are equally important while executing mission critical projects. For General Elections 2014, Election Commission planned to procure Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to ensure hassle-free election process. To ensure voter confidence about vulnerability of the EVMs to tampering, a new feature of paper trail was introduced calling for designing and validating the solution through field trials. The project parameters to be satisfied by the suppliers for this highly sensitive project were  zero-defect quality and reliable operations during all associated processes -voting, counting, storage and transportation  delivery as per stringent schedules and speed of all associated operations   flexibility of operations to accommodate the changing requirements   meeting the budgetary constraints ofthe Election Commission What are Project Parameters? The major Parameters of a project are scope, quality, time, cost and resources. The primary aim of a project is to deliver a product and/or service to a client within the specified time, budget (resources and cost) and according to the quality and performance specifications. Anticipating tight schedules, the two companies, viz., Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd. standardized most of the modules. Even if some changes were to be incorporated, entire project was not disturbed. While implementing the necessary changes in them, project planning was done by changing the priorities but meeting the overall requirements as committed. McKinsey study reiterated that cost and time overruns were very common in major projects. It was possible to improve upon these and other project parameters like speed, flexibility and delivery by resorting to modular standardization as adopted by ECIL and BEL. DiscussionQuestions: 1. In a project like a power plant, what are the important project parameters? Hint: customer requirements 2. Identify some important infrastructure projects where speed of delivery is very important Hint: Project parameters and delivery Sources: Jeff Hart, NielsPhaf and Koen Vermeltfoort, Saving time and money on major projects, McKinsey & Company article, December, 2013 Unit Ref. Topic Course 1.5 Project Parameters Project & Operations Management 12
  12. 12. Block I: Project Management - An Overview 2. Community Focus in Critical Projects In critical infrastructure projects like power, community interests take a priority over the interests of all otherproject stakeholders. Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project was a very prestigious project of the Government of India. Public outcry on safety concerns delayed the commissioning of the project by more than a year, causing immense loss in terms of availability of additional power and the revenues thereof, and assuaging the fears of public took priority over every other project stakeholder. The Nuclear Power Plant built at a cost of Rs.14000 crore was ready for commissioning in 2011. After the Fukushima (Japan) nuclear disaster, people launched protests, raising concerns about nuclear power as a clean and safe alternative to fossil fuels. People‘s Movement Against Nuclear Energy( PMANE) filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, which gave it permission to start the plant after reviewing the assurances given by the Government and safety clearance by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. All the individuals, institutions and communities who matter to an organization are called stakeholders. Stakeholders influence or are influenced by the project operations of an organization. In the context of Project Management, there are some specific stakeholders in addition to the generic stakeholders mentioned above. They are: project manager, project team members, and the sponsor and parent organization. Global warming and climate change concerns brought to focus, NGOs (Non- Governmental Organizations), General Public, the society and the surrounding community as the most important project stakeholders due to the impact the operations of an organization may have on their health and wellbeing. It is important for any operations strategy to take note of its community as important stakeholders and mitigate their concerns in areas such as pollution and rehabilitation. DiscussionQuestions: 1. Why do you consider community as important stakeholders in infrastructure projects? Hint: dislocation and expectations for livelihood 2. What are the issues to be addressed in project management to ensure compliance to environmental framework? Hint: community and project stakeholders Sources: Ratan Tata, Stuart L. Hart, Aarti Sharma and Christian Sarkar, Why Making Money Is Not Enough?, Sloan Management Review, September,2013 Unit Ref. Topic Course 1.12 Project Stakeholders Project & Operations Management 13
  13. 13. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 3. Eco-Friendly Operations in China China, the workshop of the world was emphasizing on environment-friendly operations. Global warming became a major concern foreverybodyin viewof its widespread ramifications.As the biggest polluter in the world, China‘s challenges were more severe.The Kyoto Protocol (the protocol on environment signed by the member countries of the United Nations including India) called for control of emissions by various countries. Many countries initiated measures to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. At the behest ofthe UN, Standards were developed for environmental management. China was reported to be the world‘s biggest polluter (produced twice as much CO2 as the US). Air pollution in Beijing was 40 times above the safetylevel; One tenthoffarmland was poisoned with chemicals and heavy metals; Half of China‘s urban water supplies were unsafe even forwashing,leave alone drinking; 40% mammals were threatened in 2004 it and average life expectancy reduced by 5 1/2 years in the northern part. The initiatives taken for reduction of GHG emissions and ensuring eco-friendly operations are;  Allocated $275 billion to improve air quality over the next 5 years.   Mandated reduction in the unit consumption of energy by the industry  Created impressive solar and wind power plants   Planned to introduce carbon tax  Ensured carbon capture and storage and reduce emissions from heavy vehicles   Enforced prosecution of environmental crimes What is Environment? (Reference: ISO 14001)and what are Legal Influences? Environment comprises of the surroundings in which an organization operates, including air, water, land, natural resources, flora, fauna, humans, and their interrelations. Surroundings in this context extend from within an organization to the global system. Environmental Management is governed by a legal framework which is formulated by the central government. It includes compliances, consents, approvals, licenses to operate and penalties for violations. Every aspect has individual legal influences and the stipulated requirements are mandatory. The Ministry of Environment and Forests of Government of India codified all legal requirements. DiscussionQuestions: 1. What and who are major polluters in the world? Hint: Industry generateswaste 2. What major initiatives are required to minimise pollution? Hint: Pollution and environmental threats Sources: The Economist, August,2013 Unit Ref. Topic Course 1.15 Environmental and Legal Influences Project & Operations Management 14
  14. 14. Block I: Project Management - An Overview 4. SWOT Analysis SWOT analysisis an essential tool for scanning the environment and formulating project management objectives and strategies. Replay Plastics Company was engaged in recycling plastic waste into commercially viable products, using eco- friendly methods. The company wanted to establish the western UnitedStates‘ first PET (polyethylene terephthalate) recycling plant. PET waste was found in post-consumer beverage and water bottles. The recycled material from the PET plant was then channelled into a new Replay Plas tics Packaging Division, which produced extruded sheet plastic to sell to manufacturers. Following was its SWOT analysis in 2012.  Strengths:Experience, Relationship Management and Location  Weaknesses: High Start-up costs,construction time  Opportunities:Major Facility expansion and R&D   Threats: Environmental Protection Standards and Material Scarcity   SWOT analysis is a structured planning method used to evaluate the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats involved in a project. It can be carried out for a product, place, industry or person. It involves specifying the objectives of the project and identifying the internal and external factors that are favourable and unfavourable vis a vis the objective. Developed by Albert Humphrey. Strengths and weaknesses are internal to the company (reputation, patents, location) and improve over a period of time. Opportunities and threats are external (suppliers, competitors, prices). Organizations had to combat threats and exploit opportunities. Setting the objectives should be done after SWOT analysis. Environmental Scanning is one of the essential components of the business environment analysis. It helps in defining project objectives and formulating operations strategy. For the purpose of scanning, the environment may be divided into six broad sectors: economic, governmental, technological, socio - demographic, competition and supplier sectors. Firms use their competitive strengths to exploit the market opportunities. Identification of SWOT is important as they provide inputs for strategy formulation. First, the decision makers should consider whether the objective is attainable, given the SWOTs. Objectives should be SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound). Users of SWOT analysis need to ask and answer questions that generate meaningful information for each category (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) to make the analysis useful and find their competitive advantage. DiscussionQuestions: 1. Why SWOT is suggested forproject management? Hint: exploiting the strengthsand overcoming the weaknesses 2. How SWOT helps in formulating strategies and objectives for a project? Hint: SWOT analysisand project management Sources: SWOT analysis examples, http://articles.bplans.com/business/swot analysis, 2012 Unit Ref. Topic Course 2.5 Scanning theEnvironment Project & Operations Management 15
  15. 15. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 5. Dos and Don’ts of Product Development Right product development was the foundation for business success but the process of development could not be taken for granted. Based on personalexperience, with a failed product by Cohen, an entrepreneurand CEO of a start-up facilitator, 10 rules were framed for successfulproduct development.  Always keep the focus on the customer. Customer discovery process involves achieving the right  product-solution fit.If this is not proved,give up product development Positionthe rightbusiness model.Don‘t try to initiate product developmentwithoutthe support of   adequate monetary and technical resources Don‘t equate innovation with value. Don‘t attempt to improve a product simply by adding more features to it or making it more complex. Failed products have a poorly planned user experience  making the devices difficult to use.  Customer and the user are not the same. A product popular with the users might not be so with  customers. For example, IT users and IT decision makers may think differently.  Goal for a start-up should be a minimum viable product-one that can be introduced into the market and then build on with successive versions.Lean approach is recommended for product  development by start-ups.  Iterative approach is the best approach for product development - first develop the kernel, test it through potential users,incorporate feedback into the revisions of the prototype and repeat the cycle  until the product is ready for release Don‘t test a product with people who are not representing the potential customer base because  candid feedback may not be forthcoming  On-boarding (the process by which a userbegins to use a product)should be easy and intuitive. The  customer should be familiarized with the product and its features.  Don‘t ruin simplicity as it is the biggest feature in any product development approach Don‘t ape Apple approach. It is a unique and inimitable case. What is Product Development? Every product has a life cycle and goes through various stages of the life cycles namely, introduction, growth, maturity and decline. The different stages involved in the development of new products are idea generation, feasibility studies, prototype design, prototype testing, and initial design of produ ct model, economic evaluation, market testing and final design of production model. The development process continues even after the launch of the product. The new product is modified or improved to constantly adapt it to the changing market conditions and/or to incorporate the latest technology in it. Sometimes customer feedback also provides vital inputs for product design, development and improvements. DiscussionQuestions: 1. What are the main reasons for inadequate product development in India? Hint: R&D and Product development 2. Identify five most important rules for product development as a part of Make in India Hint: Product development and sustainability Source: http://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/article/beware-the-ismell-10-rules-for-successful-product- development/Jan,2014 Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 4.2 Product/Service Design & Development Project & Operations Management 16
  16. 16. Block II: Project Planning and Control Block II: Project Planning and Control 6. Changing Energy Systems 7. The IMAX Success Story 8. Next Shoring Trends in Operations Strategy 17
  17. 17. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 6. Changing Energy Systems In the energy sector, environmental sustainability remains a major challenge to be addressed in the management of project scope. Energy access And Security Econom ic Environmental Growth and Sustainability Developm ent Energy access And Security World Economic Forum, as a part of working on New Energy Architecture Initiative, undertook a study to understand the emerging changes in the global energy system and explore the ways of effectively managing them. There were some important findings about India. India witnessed reas onable economic growth and industrialization over the past two decades. During the financial crisis of 2009, the Indian economy continued to achieve a good growth and is expected to continue on a growth trajectory. As per the study, the challenges faced by India to ensure sustainable growth and development in the energy sector are:  Economic Growth and Development: inefficient use of energy and energy subsidies are hampering growth and development when compared to other BRICS countries    Energy Intensity performance (score of 0.29/1 against the global average of 0.45/1) highlights need for energy efficiency measures  Subsidies: India scores lowest performance due to subsidies   Environmental Sustainability: India is more reliant on coal and otherfossil fuels making environmental impact and economic growth, the key focus areas   Emissions Intensity: The predominance of coal in the energy mix of India ranks it among the lowest globally for CO2 emissions with an average performance of 0.09/1 against the global average of 0.54/1- showing an average 54 mg/m3 against 20 mg/m3 annual mean stipulated by WHO air quality guidelines.   Energy Security and Access: India, the lowest performer, scores 0.54/1, driven by import dependence and low electrification rates.   Growing Import Dependence: India imports 28% of net energy, making it the most energy- dependent. Mitigation of energy security challenges can be supported by implementation of efficiency improvements to curb demand and through diversification of energy sources. India is rolling out low-carbon power generation through plans to increase nuclear capacity fromthe current 4.4 GW to 5.3 GW by 2016. India has launched a Remote Village Electrification programme that includes targets for deploying off-grid renewables to rural communities. Further, Indian Government set out a strategy for 2011-2017 targeting installed capacity from new renewables to reach 21,700 MW.   Energy Access in India: continues to face lower rates for rural and low-income groups with only 75% access to modern energy 18
  18. 18. Block II: Project Planning and Control Table below shows average scores across for India and the average for the otherBRICS cluster Table : EAPI Performance (Source: World Economic Forum) BRICS EAPI 2014 Economic Growth Environmental Sustainability Energy Security and Access and Development basket Basket basket Country Score Rank Score Rank Score Rank Score Rank Name India 0.48 69 0.49 54 0.41 79 0.54 98 BRICS(AV) 0.55 0.51 0.44 0.68 The EAPI highlighted performance of each country across the key dimensions of the energy triangle, measuring the extent to which a country‘s energy architecture adds or detracts from the economy, the environmental impact of energy sources and consumption, and how secure, accessible and diversified is the energy supply. The status of India as seen against the challenges listed above made it clear that sustainability, eco-friendliness and energy independence can only accelerate sustainable economic growth and development of India. The Energy Architecture Performance Index (EAPI) employs a set of 18 indicators to assess and rank the energy architectures of countries, grouped under 3 baskets- growth and development, environmental impact and security, and accessibility of energy:  Economic growth and development basket: energy intensity, distortions to gasoline, diesel and electricity pricing, value and cost of energy imports   Environmental sustainability basket: efficiency of electricity production from CO2, NO, CH4, emission intensity and fuel economy, alternative sources of energy   Energy Access & Security basket: Diversity of supply,electrification, quality of supply,s olid fuel use, import dependence and diversification of import counterparts  a common framework for debate, and draws out opportunities foe tool DiscussionQuestions: 1. Why do you consider environmental sustainability as important in the energy sector? Hint: Energy and Sustainability 2. What conclusion could be drawn from the EAPI for India? Hint: Energy and Sustainability Source: Global Energy Architecture Index 2014 -Reports-World Economic Forum. Topic of Interest Unit/Sec.No. Topic Course 6.5 Environmental Sustainability Project &Operations Management 19
  19. 19. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 7. The IMAX Success Story Innovation and Flexibility in project management ensures huge success. Overview: The IMAX format was known for being the world‘s best immersive motion picture entertainment. From 1970 till 2000, IMAX was famous for its documentary type education and science films at museums and science centers. Entertainment cinema and even the legendary persons associated with it, kept away from IMAX format because of huge costs associated with shooting and screening the film. But the company‘s iterative experimentation with business models ultimately positioned it as a Hollywood Powerhouse. When Rich Gelford, current CEO of IMAX bought it in 1994, he visualized tremendous opportunity for commercial cinema. With mathematical and engineering applications, he drastically cut the costs of IMAX format film. The rest is a box office success story. Highlights of IMAX’s innovative and flexible operations strategy: IMAX grew from its modest roots in nature documentaries into a major player in multiplexes around the world. Over the past five years, registered impressive performance as shown below: The Vision and the Challenges forced Innovation: The promoters recognized that movie-going experience had great business potential. However the journey proved more difficult than anticipated due to:  Technology constraints of the pre-digital era   Problems in making it easy and cost-effective to showIMAX movies due to huge upfront cost and the very expensive print cost  Cultural challenges due to Hollywood‘s traditional mind set  Reluctance of theatre owners to convert to IMAX The Innovative Strategic Responses  Bringing down the cost of the technology from $2 million to $1.2 million  Retrofitting existing multiplexes for IMAX   Deploying computer technology to convert existing movies into the IMAX format  Innovating on the business model and installing IMAX without upfront charges   Shifting to digital re-mastering technology enabling replacement of $30,000 film prints by $150 plug-and-play hard drives The Outcomes of innovation and flexibility: Film in IMAX format became cheaper and easy to screen and renowned directors accepted IMAX format and more filmmakers, studios and exhibitors started using the format to deliver thrilling experiences to the viewers  The number of theatres increased from 351 to 738 @ 150 to 200 new theatres a year  Improved attendance at multiplex theatres created a large base of enthusiastic viewers   The number of movies released increased phenomenally from 8 to 27 during 2013  IMAX became a globally recognized and sought-afterbrand 20
  20. 20. Block II: Project Planning and Control The Lessons Learnt  Any company had to be flexible about its business model   Attention to detail was important and professional experience provides that focus   Trade-off was necessary between an entrepreneurial culture and a corporate culture   Commitment to quality, cutting-edge entertainment combined with differentiation through continuous innovation and experimentation led to business excellence What is Innovation? Innovation is the application of better solutions that meet new requirements, in-articulated needs, or existing market needs. This is accomplished through more effective products, processes, services, technologies, or ideas. It can be defined as something original and, as a consequence,new, that "breaks into" the market or society. While something novel is often described as an innovation, it is generally considered a process that brings together various novel ideas with an impact on society. Innovation differs from invention in that innovation refers to the use of a better and, as a result, novel idea or method, whereas invention refers more directly to the creation of the idea or method itself. Innovation differs from improvement in that innovation refers to the notion of doing something different rather than doing the same thing better. DiscussionQuestions: 1. Why do you consider innovation as very important in project management? Hint: Innovation and Project Success 2. Name a few projects where innovation led to their successfulcompletion in India Hint: Innovation and Project Management Source: Harvard Business Review., Richard Gelfond,” the CEO of IMAX on How itBecame a Hollywood Powerhouse, http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-RichGelfond: Topics of interest Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 10.3 Innovation in Project Control Project &Operations Management 21
  21. 21. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 8. Next Shoring Trends in Operations Strategy Global trends in next shoring provided meaningful inputs for operations strategy. Operations strategies were undergoing radical changes as forerunners of next shoring:  Dow Chemicals, BASF and GM 0 who were using low-cost locations elsewhere started creating new manufacturing capacity to leverage energy situation in the US  GE started running advanced factories through iPads for employees  Amazon.com was employing growing numbers of smart warehouse robots    Fiat reduced the number of physical prototypes needed to introduce a new product  Auto manufacturers slashed prototyping cycle time from eight months to one week   Advanced robotics and 3-D printers, cloud computing, mobile communications and the Internet of Things were combining with advanced analytics to create intelligent data – to communicate with one other inside factories and with customers and suppliers. Next-shoring,the emerging trend, mandated two priorities for operations strategies:  Proximity to demand due to consumption patterns and diversity of regional preferences. Volkswagen moved from vehicle platforms to modular architectures that provided greater flexibility for manufacturing several product variants or derivatives.   Proximity to innovation,especially innovative supplier base.Responsive, collaborative and tech- savvy supplier-ecosystems will be required to partner with main manufacturers. Next-shoring was not shifting of manufacturing from one place to another but adapting to and preparing for the changing nature of manufacturing everywhere. This demanded agility to adapt design, production and supply chains and locations rapidly to fluctuating conditions. Developing an Operations Strategy The operations strategy should always be in tune with the organizational strategy which in turn should be based on the corporate vision and mission. Operations strategy aims at accomplishing the long -termgoals established by the business strategy. The selection of markets is the key to any strategy. Operations managers should develop appropriate processes and design to achieve the organizational objectives after analyzing the markets based on their attractiveness. By utilizing its strengths and identifying ways to improve its competitive position, an organization can achieve its corporate objectives. DiscussionQuestions: 1. What are important issues in developing an operations strategy for a solar power project? Hint: Renewable Sources and operations 2. What trends are visible in the area of outsourcing in future? Hint: Next shoring and Operations Strategy Source: Next-shoring: A CEO‟s guide, Katy George, SreeRamaswamy and Low Rassey, McKinsey Quarterly, January, 2014 Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec. No Topic Course 10.8 Developing an Operations strategy Project & Operations Management 22
  22. 22. Block II: Project Planning and Control Block III: Project Implementation and Closing 9. Risk Management 10. Risk Management in Global Supply Chains 11. Quality Circles 12. Total Quality Management (TQM) 23
  23. 23. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 9. Risk Management A KPMG survey established that risk culture was an important requirement for effective risk management to ensure operational performance. KPMG launched a survey on Enterprise Risk Management across Europe, Middle st, Africa and India to understand the current trends and practices and the imperatives for more effective risk management in future. Some important findings of the survey were:  Risks are on the rise and becoming more complex  CEOs view risk as an opportunity whereas others want ‗safety first‘ approach  Boards are responsible to ensure alignment between strategy and risks. They doubt the reliability of risk information as companies do not have confidence in the board‘s ability  Organizations are trying to improve riskmanagement systems and processes but the issue of embedding risk into the organization‘s culture andmaking it an integral part of the business is not getting adequate attention.  Information sources are largely inward focused but not forward looking and external focused. Sustainability and climate change issues are not covered  Organizations are developing responses at individual process level but not at higher levels and are not aware of the interdependence between various risks Risk management encompassed constant and consistent communication about risk, ethics and values, practices, behaviours, considering risk factors in decision making, clearly defined roles and responsibilities, clearly documented policies, procedures and systems. Global financial crisis brought the discipline of risk management to the agenda of all enlightened organizations throughout the world. It is against this backdrop that creating a robust risk culture in the organization assumes importance. The study revealed that risk culture was inadequate even in well- established and reputed organizations. Primarily there are three main actors/factors inrisk management:  Attitude at the top insisted on compliance with the risk policies and appetite was independently presented and reviewed by the board; personnel reward structures are aligned to risk adjusted measures; organization committed sufficient resources to risk management   Risk ownership: clarity on the risk appetite from senior management and the board; ERM is integrated into management‘s risk management processes   Risk facilitation: CROs (Chief Risk Officers) have a role to play in strategic decisions -M&A, new products, entering new markets etc. and Risk management training covering the policy, methodology, tools and practices The key challenges faced by the surveyed organizations in the area of risk culture were: Risk was practiced in silos and companies still view it with a compliance mind set  Risk owners were unclear about the organization‘s risk appetite  Risk responsibilities delegated authority limits and compensation structures are not seamlessly integrated with risk appetite/tolerance The study established the following imperatives towards ensuring effective risk management: Enhancing board governance of risk: effective risk oversight by the board  Linking objectives, strategy and risks to Key Risk Indicators  Instilling robust risk culture by settling the conflict between organizational and individual decision maker‘s appetite and attitude towards risks  Position the CRO as a strategic business advisor  Integrating risk management at the enterprise level 24
  24. 24. Block III: Project Implementation and Closing The study alsosuggestedundertaking a riskculture surveybefore implementing riskmanagement.This was necessarytoassessthe currentlevel of understanding of the organization‘s objectives, risk concepts andthe attitude towards risk taking. A poorly integrated and forced risk management will not yield anticipated results and dynamically respond to risks on a continuous basis. What is Risk Management? Risk management is the identification, assessment, and prioritization of risks (defined in ISO 31000 as the effect of uncertainty on objectives, whether positive or negative) followed by coordinated and economical application of resources to minimize, monitor, and control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. DiscussionQuestions: 1. Do you consider Risk Management as important in project management? Hint: Time and Cost Overruns 2. How do you explain risk culture of an organization? Hint: Risks and Project Management Source: Risk Management, A Driver of Enterprise Value in the Emerging Environment, kpmg.com Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec. no. Topic Course 12.7 Risk Management Methodology Project& Operations Management 25
  25. 25. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 10. Risk Management in Global Supply Chains Increasingly vulnerable global supply chains call for effective risk management strategies. Maruti-Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL)‘s supply chain strategy proved vulnerable when a unit was shut down due to labor unrest. It disrupted the entire supply chain, impacted stock price, market share, capacity and reputation. It had to plan for one more units to mitigate such risks. Toyota‘s fragile nature of supply chains due a single supplier strategy was fully exposed when a natural disaster in Fukushima closed its operations and paralyzed the entire supply chain. The company incurred huge losses, forcing it to reengineer its single-vendor strategy to prevent such risks and to regain customer loyalty. The growing complexity of supply chains due to competitive compulsions and outsourcing shifted risks to unprecedented levels posing challenges for risk management  low-impact risks (demand fluctuations,supply delays) affecting operational efficiency   high impact disruptive risks (strikes, political unrest,regulatory shifts, natural disasters) However there cannot be a universal mantra for such a unpredictable happening as any risk management strategy had to be contextualized to an organization‘s performance goals. Following Risk/Performance matrix profiles the scenario to evolve a risk management strategy: Fully control risk Win-win by Q1 by sacrificing containing Q2 some supply-chain performance scope Q3 Performance at Q4 any cost Risk Low Performance High i. Organizations may trade-off Block III – Project Implementation and Closing some performance to significantly reduce risk by overestimating the likelihood of a disruption (Q2) ii. May contain the supply-chain scope through segmentation or regionalization (Q3) iii. If performance at any cost was the operations strategy,organizations were be exposed to more risks as exemplified by the above two cases(Q4) More elegant risk management strategy may emerge when organizations build capabilities to respond better to disruptions through detecting disruption, designing appropriate solutions and through deploying them more effectively by  Implementing IT for monitoring flow of materials and ensuring on- line information for timely alerts 26
  26. 26. Block III: Project Implementation and Closing  Companies and suppliers jointly developing contingency recovery plans for different types of disruptions.Li & Fung switches to suppliers in different countries.  Improving communication and coordination among all supply chain partners  Derailment in supply chains were reduced through effective risk management by  containing the impact of disruptions through segmentation (for high volume low demand, specialized supply chains with decentralized capacity and low volume high demand situations, centralized pools)  regionalizing (to restrict the risk to specific regions)   estimating the costs ofdisruptions and building necessary redundancies into the supply chains  What is Risk Management? The successful completion of a project depends on the ability of the project manager to deal with different types of risks. It is important for a project manager to develop a risk management strategy at the beginning of the project. The risk management strategy should be incorporated into the process of project implementation. The steps involved in the process of risk management are – risk identification, risk quantification, risk response and risk control. DiscussionQuestions: 1. What risks Tatas ignored while planning its Nano project in West Bengal? Hint: political implications 2. Why it is not possible to ensure that a project is totally risk free? Hint: Risks in Automobile sector Source: Sunil Chopra and Manmohan S. Sodhi., Protecting your Global Supply Chain from Costly Disruptions, Kellogg School of Management/aspen Institute Business and Society leadership Summit (2014) Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 12.7 Risk Management Methodology Project& Operations Management 27
  27. 27. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 11. Quality Circles Quality Circles brought a host of advantages in operations management. Quality circle implementation by Tata Power received accolades and awards for successfulimplementation in its operations:  Process management was perfected  Quality improvement across the board   Inventories came down with optimization of spares inventory   Cycle time improvement in various operations and processes like issue of materials, chute discharges,coal firing, extinguishing fire, disposalof waste rubber  Quality of work-culture improved many fold   Industrial harmony through enhanced team spirit and effective safety management  Customer satisfaction improved Quality Circles originated in Japan and more than a million circles were reported to be actively working in Japan. Through the use of quality circles, Japanese industries achieved improvements in quality, process management and engineering and scaled up to the level of challenging and even overtaking US companies in many areas like automobiles, electronics etc. US companies like IBM, Westinghouse and Xerox also implemented quality circles, but failed to generate the kind of passion as in Japan. In India too, some leading public and private companies initiated quality circles but could not reach expected levels. BHEL was the first to introduce them in 1981 followed by BEL, Tata group companies, Kirloskars etc. In India, quality circles are in a state of dormancy perhaps due to increasing automation in the organized sector. What is a Quality Circle? Quality Circle is a small group of employees doing similar or related work and meeting regularly to identify, analyze and solve product quality and production problems and to improve general operations. It is a positive and humanistic approach to productive management. It has some major attributes- voluntary participation, employee development, problem solving and process improvement. It is not restricted to shop floor but may be extended to any process where a number of employees are deployed. DiscussionQuestions: 1. Do you consider quality circles as relevant in Indian industrial scenario? Hint: collective wisdom 2. What are essentialfor successfulimplementation of quality circles? Hint: Quality Circles and problemsolving Source: Tata Power‟s achievements in Quality Circles, http://www.tata.com Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.No Topic Course 13.10 Quality Circles Project & Operations Management 28
  28. 28. Block III: Project Implementation and Closing 12. Total Quality Management (TQM) By adopting TQM philosophy, many organizations achieved business excellence. Tata Steel was one of the Indian MNCs, frequently quoted for successfulTQM implementation. It was the first integrated steel company in the world to win the world‘s highest award of quality, the Deming Application Prize.Through effective implementationofTQM,Tata Steel  Realized significant reductions in defect rates and fall in customer returns   Recorded Improvements in customer satisfaction,new product development, all round and breakthrough achievement in business results  Won the JRD QV Award and eyed a quantumjump in performance   Won the Deming Application Prize (2008) and Deming Grand Prize (2012) for distinctive performance improvement through the application of TQM TQM journey in Tata steel started in late 1980s through several activities-quality circles, ISO Certification, quality improvements using Juran methodology etc. with stretch goals for quality. What is TQM? Total Quality Management (TQM)is a philosophy and a set of guiding principles that represent the foundation of a continuously improving organization. It is the application of quantitative methods and human resources to improve all the processes within an organization and exceed customer needs now and in the future. TQM integrates fundamental management techniques, existing improvement efforts and technical tools under a disciplined approach. Basic concepts of TQM are:  Commitment and participation of top management, acting as role models for the rest of the stakeholders  Total customer-focus at all levels  Continuous improvement across the board  Partnerships with suppliers  Effective performance management DiscussionQuestions: 1. Do you consider TQM still a relevant philosophy in Indian industry? Hint: Quality is everybody‟sresponsibility 2. What are the five esse3ntials for successfulTQM implementation? Hint: TQM and Sustainability Source: Dr. K.K. Garg, Pranav Mishra and SumitSehrawat., The Quest for Excellence: A Case Study of TQM Practice in Tata Steel, Opinion Vol.3, No.1, June 2013 Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 13.12 TotalQuality Management Project & Operations Management 29
  29. 29. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management Block IV: Introduction to Operations Management 13. Jugaad Approach for Developing an Operations Strategy 14. A New Era for Manufacturing in China 15. Badge Engineering as a Competitive Operations Strategy 16. Creative Destruction as an Operations Strategy 17. Strategy Building 18. Circular Economy and Operations Strategy 19 Enterprises of Future 20 A Rewarding Operations Strategy for Hospitality Industry 21. Co-opetition and Competitive Landscape 22. Water Stewardship Strategy 23. Urgency of Innovation in Auto Industry 24. Successful Flywheel Strategy 25. Competing on Outcomes 26. Shale Gas Exploration- the Success of a New Process Design 30
  30. 30. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 13. Jugaad Approach for Developing an Operations Strategy Jugaad was a means of innovation in a world of increasing constraints and complexity.Frugality was at the heart of it. The need for frugal innovation: The structured approach to innovation usually favoured by well established companies did not ensure agility and differentiation. Both qualities were critical to business success. Innovative business models generally emerge out of adverse circumstances. Plans to develop a new product, deliver a service or a business model called for a resilient mind set. This helped in harnessing limited resources, inventiveness and perseverance to transforma scarcity into an opportunity. What is Jugaad Innovation? Jugaad is a colloquial Hindi wordmeaning ―an innovative fix for business, an improvised solution born from ingenuity andcleverness‖. As citedby the authors, it is basedon six operating principles: 1. Seek opportunity in adversity 2. Do more with less 3. Think and act flexibly 4. Keep everything about the business simple 5. Tap the margins of society for employees and customers 6. Follow your heart Historically, Jugaad innovation is more prevalent in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil than in the US or the West. However, the latter two are also getting attracted by its relevance to attain and maintain global competitiveness. Limitations of western approach to innovation: The traditional approach to innovation in most Western companies is capital intensive, which is scarce today. Booz & Company‘s Global Innovation 1000 study notes that ‗pumping more money into R&D doesn‘t necessarily buy more innovation‘.  Many Western firms became risk averse in view of their size and level of investments in R&D, forcing them to implement standardized business processes which are more appropriate in stable environments   The R&D systems designed and driven by the top managements, common in the West are unable to integrate inputs from other stakeholders like employees and customers. Companies competing in the current business environment need a different approach to innovation and growth-one that, like Jugaad, which is economical, elegant and participative. The benefits of Jugaad approach are reported to be many:  Economies of scope when companies want to cater to the specific needs of many customer segments in heterogeneous markets  Unleashing the passion of employees, business partners and customers   Enhancing flexibility to effectively combat unexpected challenges and harsh constraints through more efficient ways of using limited resources How to combine Jugaad with existing R&D systems? 1. Evaluate, select and order the principles 2. Implement the chosen principles in small, manageable stages Companies aspiring to position themselves for success in today‘s volatile and complex competitive markets need to strike balance between low-volatility, resource-rich settings and high-volatility, resource- constrained settings through a judicious mixof the traditional structured capability and the Jugaad capability. 31
  31. 31. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management What is Innovation? Innovation is the application of better solutions that meet new requirements, in-articulated needs, or existing market needs. This is accomplished through more effective products, processes, services, technologies, or ideas that are readily available to markets, and society. In economics, management science, and other fields of practice and analysis it is generally considered a process that brings together various novel ideas in a way that they have an impact on society. Innovation differs from invention in that innovation refers to the use of a better and, as a result, novel idea or method, whereas invention refers more directly to the creation of the idea or method itself. Innovation differs from improvement in that innovation refers to the notion of doing something different rather than doing the same thing better. DiscussionQuestions: 1. What is the interdependence of Jugaad and Innovation? Hint: Innovation for Cost reduction 2. Why Jugaad approach is essentialfor the industry? Hint: Jugaad and Innovation Source: NaviRadjou, JaideepPrabhu and Somone Ahuja., What the West Can Learn from Jugaad, Strategy+Business, Issue 70, SPRING 2013 Topics of Interest Unit/Sec.No Topic Course 16.4 Innovation Project &Operations Management 32
  32. 32. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 14. A New Era for Manufacturing in China Loss of competitive advantage compelled Chinese manufacturers to recast operations management decisionsin theirstrategy. China‘s ascendancy to the top position as a manufacturing powerhouse was awesome. In this journey, it overtook the US in 2011, became the workshop of the world with the associated benefit of boosting the living standards in the country. Low salaries, strong supply base, high investment in infrastructure, solid engineering and technical skills provided competitive advantage for exports and internal consumption. But China faced new challenges as  Economic growth slowed  Wages and other factor costs started raising   Value chains became more complex and   Consumers became more sophisticated and demanding The decline in manufacturing competitiveness of China was also attributed to the reality that China was becoming richer. The country was losing new factory investments to lower-cost locations. The McKinsey report summarized four key challenges and prescribed competitive priorities, emphasizing that Chinese and MNCs operating in China had to move up the value chain by recasting their management decisions and reinventing their strategies. The Challenges:  Rising wages and appreciating renminbi affected China‘s exports in recent years, doubting its future viability as a manufacturing centre. Many MNCs are already seeking locations outside China. Chinese manufacturers are also trying to relocate to low-cost locations preferably in China and even outside the country   Rising consumer sophistication: By 2020, more than 50% of urban households may join the upper middle class, which demands innovative products calling for higher engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Regulatory compliance and best-in-class practices are still lacking   Rising Value-chain complexity: Consumer growth necessitates increasingly diverse and customized products. This along with booming e-commerce complicated the value-chain further for manufacturers of labour-intensive goods and regional processors   Heightened volatility: Falling demand growth leading to lower capacity utilization, cut-throat competition and drastic decrease in profit margins, posing difficulties in planning The Imperatives  Strive for global levels of operational excellence - Improving energy efficiency - Addressing the mind sets and behaviour of workforce - Enhancing efficiency throughout the value-chain - Implementing a robust performance management system  Harness innovation and product development efforts - To overcome ‗faster, cheaper‘ approach and ‗copying mind-set‘ that pervade R&D - MNCs located in China to promote their units as intellectual property creators and not as cost- saving satellites  Tame supply-chain complexity  - Tiered approach to planning, differentiating basic appliances and high-end goods to improve forecast accuracy, controlling inventories and ensuring on-time deliveries - Making work more interesting to ensure lower employee turnover - Creating nimbler ‗splinters‘ of supply chains from traditional monolithic structures 33
  33. 33. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management - Developing logistics hubs and assets to support on-line purchases - Expanding operations to the developed world, closure to customers These are the imperatives to create an enduring competitive edge both for Chinese-owned companies and MNCs operating in China. What is Competitive Advantage? Competitive advantage occurs when an organization acquires or develops an attribute or combination of attributes that allows it to outperform its competitors. These attributes can include access to natural resources, such as high grade ores or inexpensive power, or access to highly trained and skilled personnel human resources. New technologies such as robotics and information technology can provide competitive advantage, whether as a part of the product itself, as an advantage to the making of the product, or as a competitive aid in the business process. DiscussionQuestions: 1. Why China started losing its competitive advantage? Hint: increasing standards of living 2. What precautions Indian industry should take to ensure sustainable competitive advantage? Hint: Development and sustainability Source: www.mckinsey.com/insights/manufacturing/a_new_ers_for_manufacturing_in_china Topics of interest Unit/Sec.No Topic Course 16.6 Competitiveadvantage Project &Operations Management 34
  34. 34. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 15. Badge Engineering as a Competitive Operations Strategy Badge Engineering as an innovative operations strategy provided competitive advantage. The Concept behind the Innovative badge engineering strategy  The practice of marketing a motor vehicle undertwo or more brand names or badges. Also called ‗Re-badging‘.   It is the application of a different brand or trademark to an existing product and subsequently marketing the variant as a distinct product.  The term originated with the practice of replacing an automobile‘s emblems to create an ostensibly new model. Badge engineering is innovation in ideation.   Badge engineering is not same as platform sharing where only the structural, power train and engineering components are shared but not the body parts or interiors. For example, Skoda Laura and JM Jetta share platforms but are not badge engineered. The Process of badge engineering strategy: Badge engineering occurs when a. Car maker (say, GM) owns a portfolio of different brands and markets the same car under different brands without developing new models Chevrolet, GMC or Cadillac. b. The car maker sells the same model in different regions and markets simply under a different name. GM owned Daewoo badged its cars as Chevrolets and rebadged them as Holden in Australia and New Zealand c. Two separate companies trade off products that each brand lacks in its line-up. Honda Odyssey rebadged as ISUZU Oasis. d. One company allows another company to market a revised version of their product. Volkswagen marketing a re-skinned version of the Dodge Caravan or Chrysler town and Country as the Volkswagen Routan. Renault and Nissan using the same model under different names - Pulse and Micra. e. Two different automakers can also pool resources by operating a joint venture to create a product and then selling it each as their own. GM and Toyota formed NUMMI f. A car maker licenses models to be produced by other companies, typically in other countries ( British Hillman Hunter as Paykan in Iran ) Badge engineering occurs more in Luxury type market segments. The manufacturer uses a model from its mainstream brand, upgrades it with more features -technology or style, then markets it as a more expensive model (Ford Taurus as Mercury Sable and Ford Expedition as Lincoln Navigator) Badge engineering process is innovational. Innovation is customer-centric and offering a brand win over customers by matching the tastes of customer segments. Study shows that Polo is for men and Micra is for women as far as looks are concerned. Technical features are almost same. Genesis and Evolution of Badge Engineering Strategy  Badge engineering is almost a century old practice beginning in 1917 with Texan Automobile, followed in 1926 by Nash Motors‘ Ajax.  The entire US industry has been using this practice rightfrom 1920s.GM‘s badge engineering dates backto early 1970s when Chevrolet Nova was rebadgedas BuickApollo,Oldsmobile and Pontiac.   Japanese companies also followed this practice (Honda Accura, Nissan‘s Infiniti and Toyota‘s  Lexus) 35
  35. 35. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management  In India too there are a handful of cases of Badge engineering- HM Ambassadorwas sold as British Morris Oxford and Premiere Padmini was sold as Fiat 1100   The recent example is the Polo-Micra venture. The two cars are exactly same. Only cosmetic differences. Future has to tell about the success orotherwise of badging. Other examples in Badging:Dacia Logan (Mahindra Verito), Hyundai Atos(Santro),Suzuki Alto(Maruti Alto),Suzuki Fronte (Maruti800),Suzuki Splash (Ritz), Suziki Swift (Maruti Swift), Daewoo Matiz (Chevrolet Spark), Kalos (Chevrolet Aveo),Lacetti (Optra) etc. Results: There are success stories as well as failures from badge engineering.  The primary advantage ofbadge engineering is to save development costs in design and basic engineering, thereby expediting time to market.  However excessive badge engineering can be problematic if not implemented properly. Having multiple car brands can greatly increase selling costs due to distribution networks. May also lead to ‗Cannibalism‘ between two or more brands. Failure of one brand may impact others.  The Junk Yards created by failed ventures include Cadillac Catera, Chevrolet sprint, Buick Encore, ISUZU P‘up, Dodge Rider, Toyota Corolla Deluxe, Peugot 405s,Ford Mustang and a host of other models.   The moment the expected windfall is not seen, the car makers discard badge engineering as is the case with Renault and Nissan recently. Badge engineering is symptomatic of a policy of sales competition between constituent organisations. For badge engineering to succeed, there must be  enoughloyalty fromcustomers.Indian carmarket is still very youngand is in the process of developing brand alliances. Indian middleclass, the largest car market, still emphasises on ‗value for money‘. Of late, two wheeler industry is also seriously contemplating badge engineering. Innovation is the application of better solutions that meet new requirements, in-articulated needs, or existing market needs. This is accomplished through more effective products, processes, services, technologies, or ideas that are readily available to markets, and society. In economics, management science, and other fields of practice and analysis it is generally considered a process that brings together various novel ideas in a way that they have an impact on society. Innovation is different from Invention and Improvement. DiscussionQuestions: 1. Why do you consider badge engineering as innovation? Hint: reinventing the wheel is a waste 2. Why badge engineering did not succeed as a strategy? Hint: badge engineering and innovation Source: Renault, Nissan decide to stop sharing Auto Models in India, live mint Topics of Interest Unit/section no. Topic Course 16.6 Innovation Project & Operations Management 36
  36. 36. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 16. Creative Destruction as an Operations Strategy Innovation in operations strategy ensured sustainable business growth. Creative DestructionIs the termused to describe the process ofchange thatleads to better results. According to its famous advocate, Joseph Schumpeter, creative destruction is ‗the disruptive process of transformationthat accompanies such innovation‟. Destroying an old production process and designing a new one can be used as operations strategy to maintain competitive advantage.  Existing wealth needs to be destroyed to create new wealth. Old buildings are destroyed to raise multi-storied buildings   From destruction, a new spirit of creation arises. Scarcity of wood forced the discovery of coal, coke, whose scarcity caused discovery of gas and then electric heater etc. On-going search for alternate sources of energy due to resource and environmental concerns is leading to focus on solar, wind etc.   Creative destruction is not necessarily creation of a new thing. It is a new way of producing goods and services  It is firmly linked to innovation in operations strategy Creative destruction as an innovation in operations strategy  Speeds up industrial activity through inventions-steam engine, electricity, shipping,automobiles, telecom network and agricultural mechanization, TVs, telecomm products etc.   Removes institutional deadwood-obsolete and unproductive assets such as technology,processes, product lines, people and machines  Creates new products,new processes,newmarkets and new forms of industrial organization  Ensures inclusive growth in the long term. Automobiles, Computers, Mobile phones,industrial and consumer product companies very frequently use this innovation strategy to gain and retain competitive advantage.  Maruti Suzuki discontinued 800 to introduce Alto. Maruti, Hyundai and Toyota are reducing petrol engine production lines and increasing diesel lines in view of changing customer preferences    Most revolutionary destructions happened in computer industry with the entry of every new generation of technology.There has also been a transition to software from hardware   Microsoft, Nokia and Huawei are examples of just how businesses that dominated their industries until five years ago, are now struggling in the market. Competitors like Apple, Samsung and the rising wave of Chinese manufacturers are dominating the market with new products   iPhone changed the cell phone sector and three years later Apple introduced iPad and established incumbents like Motorola, Nokia and Microsoft found themselves nowhere Electronic Cigarette could grab a tenth of the entire tobacco market A product that is 99% less harmful than cigarettes delivers a similar user experience and offers a better economic bargain—this is the proposition of electronic cigarettes LEDs (light emitting diodes) will dominate the lighting industry. Sales will reach $11 billion by 2015 with a compound annual growth rate of about 40% Will account for about 45% of the overall lighting market and has the potential to reach over 60% penetration by 2020. Energy saving is the reason for its overwhelming preference 37
  37. 37. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 3D Printing is cheaper and more customizable than regular manufacturing methods. Currently a $2.2 billion market, forecasts expect a compound annual growth rate of 23%, with revenues reaching $10.8 billion by 2021. The 3D printing industry operating within the design-to-manufacture value chain, is estimated to be a $30billion opportunity.  As a part of operations strategy,companies started abandoning and shifting production facilities to more competitive locations anywhere in the world  Internet acted as a catalyst for creative destruction.  - It has allowed businesses to compete globally, reach more consumers, create efficiencies and cut costs in manual processes as well as pioneer new techniques for doing business. - Business news is available Online and the print medium is declining. Criticism  Economic distress through layoffs of workers causing severe hardships   Destruction of past investments and labor skills  Climate change concerns through e-waste, Greenhouse Gases etc.   Creation of large scale deadwood if skills and knowledge are not updated to rehabilitate the displaced workforce. Benefits  Simple and betterdesigns to conserve resources.Electronics reduced power consumption when compared to the electrical and mechanical systems  Better utilization of space.Desk Tops and Lap Tops take less space than PCs   Rise in overall quality of life. In the long term-more comforts and user-friendly  Unlearning the old ideas and learning new things for self-renewal Need for Creative destruction as an operations strategy in Indian industry: As creative destruction is unavoidable and is necessary to make operations in Indian industry globally competitive, some initiatives are required:  Adapting and implementing world class standards and practices in operations to establish ‗made in  India‘ as a global brand. This may call for existing practices and infrastructure. As loss of jobs is an inevitable consequence,such workforce should be trained to help rehabilitation  in testing,servicing and customer care areas In view of China‘s manufacturing operations becoming less competitive, there are opportunities for Indian industry to become a preferred global manufacturing hub. Innovation is the application of better solutions that meet new requirements, in-articulated needs, or existing market needs. This is accomplished through more effective products, processes, services, technologies, or ideas that are readily available to markets, and society. In economics, management science, and other fields of practice and analysis it is generally considered a process that brings together various novel ideas in a way that they have an impact on society. Innovation differs from invention in that innovation refers to the use of a better and, as a result, novel idea or method, whereas invention refers more directly to the creation of the idea or method itself. Innovation differs from improvement in that innovation refers to the notion of doing something different rather than doing the same thing better. 38
  38. 38. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement DiscussionQuestions: 1. Why do you consider creative destruction as an innovative strategy? Hint: maximising the asset value 2. Give some examples of creative destruction from society point of view Hint: Creative Destruction and Innovation Source: Richard L.Nolan and David C. Croson, Harvard Business school,1995,„Creative destruction: a six-stage process for Transforming the Organization‟. Topic of Interest Unit/Sec. No Topic Course 16.6 Innovation Project &Operations Management 39
  39. 39. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 17. Strategy Building Developing an operations strategy in line with organizational strategy ensured effective implementation and realization of strategic objectives. The focus of any strategy is to make choices about combating competition. If unnoticed and unchecked , market forces continually deplete profits. Powerful business strategies can counteract those tendencies but developing a strategy is a challenging task. There is no universal mantra for developing operations strategies as each company operates in a unique business environment and its competitive advantage depends upon a multitude of factors. Developing an operations strategy called for identifying the elements that contribute to sustainable performance  How to Develop an Operations Strategy? Create a path for action and effective implementation.  Ensure roles of people and garner necessary resources.  Establish tangible goals that connect to the longer-term strategy  Follow a logical sequence such as the one suggested below Bradley, Dawson and Montard introduced the building blocks of strategy as a generic requirement for any strategy formulation. Building blocks of strategy shed fresh light on the do‘s and don‘ts of strategy formulation:  Strategic refresh is an important recharging activity to keep the strategy contemporary and relevant  Strategies must be recreated every three to five years as the market demands   There is a need for constant monitoring of strategy,reallocation of resources, alignment of management on strategic priorities, and the creation of targets, budgets,and operational plans. Building blocks of strategy Diagnose Forecast Search Choose Commit Frame Evolve A deep insight into where and why it creates—or destroys—value View on how the future may unfold Develop and explore alternative ways to win Decide which alternative to pursue Create an action plan and reallocate resources to deliver it Ensure that the strategists properly identify the real choices and constraints facing their organizations and prioritize the building blocks. Constant monitoring and refreshing of the strategy as conditions change and new information becomes available. Focus on strategic building blocks helps companies develop penetrating insights - an understanding of how companies,competitors and othersin the value chain prosper.Globalcar manufacturers operatingin India developed exclusive ‗India‘ strategies.Hyundai, followed a country specific strategy based on lowcostand fuel efficiency and reached no.2 position in the market; Ford India focused on small car segment, with high levels of localization; Mahindra &Mahindra’s strategy is to globalise its operations 40
  40. 40. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement Ansoff (Corporate Strategy, 1965) introduced the concepts of ‗gap analysis‘ and ‗synergy‘. Peter Drucker introduced the concept of ‗Management by Objectives‘ (MBO), shifting the focus from processes to goals. Michael Porter (Competitive Strategy, 1980) introducedthe ‗five forces‘ model, the ‗value chain‘ concept andthe concept of ‗generic strategies‘, focusing on positioning the firmin the customer‘s perspective. Boston Consulting Group created a framework called the BCGMatrix to evaluate the strategic position of the business brand portfolio and its potential and to understand which brands the firm should invest on and which ones should be divested. The operations strategy should always be in tune with the organizational strategy which in turn should be based on the corporate vision and mission. Operations strategy aims at accomplishing the long-term goals established by the business strategy. The selection of markets is the key to any strategy. Operations managers should develop appropriate processes and design to achieve the organizational objectives after analyzing the markets based on their attractiveness. By utilizing its strengths and identifying ways to improve its competitive position, an organization can achieve its corporate objectives; which are its major focus. DiscussionQuestions: 1. Identify logical sequence of developing an operations strategy for waste disposal in a big city Hint: Life cycle approach 2. Why do you think that operational strategy aligned to organizational strategy? Hint: Operations Strategy models Source: Chris Bradley, Angus Dawson, and Antoine Montard, Mastering the building blocks of strategy, Article|McKinsey Quarterly, October, 2013 Topic of Interest S.No Topic Course 16.6 Developing an operations strategy Operations Management 41
  41. 41. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 18. Circular Economy and Operations Strategy Operationsstrategy based on circulareconomy principles ensured more efficient value chain management and competitive advantage. Philips reengineered its operations strategy around circular economy principles and retained competitive advantage through more efficient value chain management. Philips  started considering lighting as a service instead of lighting products   takes care of investments and risks and customers pay for only light   takes back the equipment for recycle or reuse after up gradation The benefits realized were enormous:  50% -70% energy savings and customers could pay from the savings  Long-life LEDs reduced maintenance and operating costs   Handed over control to customer through IT networks to optimize energy use  85% of recovered lamps were recycled for reuse This innovative operations strategy was implanted by Designing for Excellence- designing for upgradability, serviceability and recyclability  Involving all players in the supply chain, with specific attention to customers and suppliers and promoting co-creation, leasing agreements as in Healthcare business  Focusing on sustainability   Fixing targets for use of recycled materials- 10% by 2025 in Consumer Lifestyle Group  Embedding circular economy in all processes,metrics, and structures Operations Strategy as a Competitive Weapon Any business organization aims to attract more customers than its competitors. Organizations thus identify their distinct competencies to gain a competitive advantage over others. The company‘s operations function determines its choice of products and markets and its competencies. DiscussionQuestions: 1. Why do you think that well engineered operations strategy can provide competitive advantage? Hint: Optimising operationsmanagement 2. What are the advantages of circular economy in the context of operations strategy? Hint: Circulareconomy as a strategy Source: Thomas Fleming and Markus Zils, Toward a circular economy: Philips CEO Frans van Houten, McKinsey Quarterly Interview, February 2014 Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 16.6 Operations strategy as a competitive weapon Project & Operations Management 42
  42. 42. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 19. Enterprises of Future Sustainable companies were those who focused on resource productivity in their product designs. Based on imagining the likely industrial scenario over the next 20 years, McKinsey identified some future companies. According to them, companies of future will focus on resource productivity in their product design and development. The recipe suggests building insightful planning and innovative strategies based on resource-productivityfundamentals to remain competitive.McKinseypredicts that thefuture companies will look different from present leaders. In its article, ―Are you ready for the resource revolution?,‖ McKinsey identifies twelve such companies leading the global industrial landscape in future: i. MORE- Maximum Oil Recovery Enterprise- by deploying advanced sensor networks and operating techniques, oil companies will be able to improve resource efficiency from the current level of 20% to 70%. ii. ERGO-Efficient Resilient Grid Operator-by shifting from analogy hub and spoke power-grid towards integrated digital networks, which connects many distributed power generators. Overall resource efficiency will improve through reduction in power losses and digital transformers iii. HOUSE-Home Unified Services- houses use mobile devices for more comfort and convenience. The technology would anticipate and recognize requirements of lighting, temperature, health services, news, music etc. and optimize the resource utilization accordingly. iv. COST- Convenient Organizer Service for Travel- by optimizing routing and inventory,travel companies would provide total travel solutions v. GROW- Global Recovery Of Waste- use microfluidic technologies to recover high value products in waste streams like gold, silver, earth metals, lithium and would also provide heat, power and fertilizer from organic waste vi. WADE- Water Delight- use nonchemical purification techniques and mineralization technologies to provide high quality water for agriculture and earth‘s best drinking water. Water consumption is expected to come down to 20% with add on benefits of better health vii. FOOD- Fresh Organic Opportunities Delivered- global organizations would locally produce high quality, nutritious food using one tenth of the water and energy of existing methods viii. LITE-Lightweight Innovation Technology Engineering- carbon fiber will be cheaper than aluminium for application in all types of vehicles. Will be safer, more efficient with focus on recycling and circular economy ix. GOV- Government Operations Verified- low cost service providers help governments to use technology platforms to deliver passports,driving licenses, health schemes etc. x. SENSO- SensorNetwork Solutions- small companies will have access to big data for decision making xi. EASY- Equipment As Service for You- much larger scale than rentals of today. Everybody can have access to the best infrastructure as a service xii. BASIC- Basics All Supplied In Container- companies will have access to least privileged people for providing infrastructure through containers- solar power, electric storage, cell-phone towers, water pumping and servicing, LED lamps, Internet access etc. The initiative is expected to bring low cost energy, water and communication to next billion consumers in developing markets, heralding a new and innovative approach for inclusive growth. 43
  43. 43. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management Product/Service Design and Development Every product has a life cycle and goes through various stages of the life cycles namely, design, introduction, growth, maturity and decline. The different stages involved in the development of new products are idea generation, feasibility studies, prototype design, prototype testing, initial design of product model, economic evaluation, market testing and final design of production model. The development process continues even after the launch of the product. The new product is modified or improved to constantly adapt it to the changing market conditions and/or to incorporate the latest technology in it. Sometimes customer feedback also provides vital inputs for product design, development and improvements. DiscussionQuestions: 1. What are the significant common characteristics of future companies? Hint: Sustainable Growth 2. What are the stages in a product life cycle and how do they impact operations performance? Hint: Operationsand Future Organizations Source: Twelve companies of tomorrow. “Are you ready for the resource revolution?,” McKinsey Quarterly, March 2014 Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 16.7 Product/Service Design and Development Project & Operations Management 44
  44. 44. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement 20. A Rewarding Operations Strategy for Hospitality Industry Innovation in service delivery model as an operations strategy proved to be highly rewarding. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts achieved remarkable results by adopting an operations strategy through innovation in its service delivery system  Ranked among the 13 companies in the world on Fortune‘s listof the 100 BestCompanies to Work  Stood First in the JDPower and Associates‘ annual Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index  Routinely honoured in the Conde‘ Nast traveler readers‘ Choice Awards These achievements were due to an innovative approach adopted by its Chairman and CEO, Isadore Sharp. He redefined luxury as service and a support system to the guests to generate trust. To realize this outcome, he followed an operations strategy of creating a context for all employees to empathize with guests through a cascade of choices  to redress a customer complaint and fully meet the expectations of the guest  to treat the employees as they expect and treat their complaints with equal respect   to upgrade employee facilities  to disallow class discrimination in cafeterias and parking lots   to decentralize and delegate and inculcate a culture of discipline   setting high performance standards and establishing accountability The operations strategy should always be in tune with the organizational strategy which in turn should be based on the corporate vision and mission. Operations strategy aims at accomplishing the long-term goals established by the business strategy. The selection of markets is the key to any strategy. Operations managers should develop appropriate processes to achieve the organizational objectives after analyzing the markets based on their attractiveness. DiscussionQuestions: 1. What is the importance of creating a context for all employees to ensure operations excellence? Hint: Organizational pride and job security 2. What are the special features of service operations in hospitality industry? Hint: Service Operations and context creation Source: The Execution Trap, Spotlight on the Effective Organization, Harvard Business Review Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 16.8 Developing an Operations strategy Projects & Operations Management 45
  45. 45. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 21. Co-opetition and Competitive Landscape Co-opetition, as an operations strategy had a significant impact on competitive landscape. Co-opetition between Sony and Samsung had a tremendous impact on the firms, the LCD segment and the entire TV industry,redefining the competitive landscape:  Created a substantialvalue for both the firms. The combined market share increas ed from 18.4% in 2004 to 40.9% in 2008  LCD segment‘s market share sharply raised from 13% (2005)to 68.4% in2009, thus taking a clear lead in the flat panel TV segment   Sony received high returns through focused investment in LCD within a short period of time and Samsung became the largest TV maker and panel producer Impact on the industrial landscape:  Stirred technological development in the entire display industry by generating strong reactions from other competitors and encouraged multiple co-opetitive relationships. Sony itself formed a joint venture with Sharp for the 10th generation LCD panels  Sharp fall in the prices of flat-screen TVs  Better products with affordable prices, technological advancements and new market creation   Fuelled innovation in products and processes What is co-opetition? Gnyawali and Park (2008) defined it as simultaneous pursuit of collaboration and competition between a pair of firms. For example, two arch rivals in consumer electronics, Sony and Samsung formed a joint venture, S-LCD to develop and manufacture flat-screen LCD panels.  Co-opetition is more important in high-technology areas because of the challenging environment such as shrinking product life-cycles, need for heavy investments in R&D, convergence of multiple technologies and importance of technological standards   Because competing firms possess relevant resources and face similar pressures, collaboration between them enables firms to acquire and create new technological knowledge, in turn fostering innovation. Drivers of co-petition in operations strategy:  Industry and technological challenges and opportunities-rapid rate of technological changes, convergence of technologies investment in R&D  Superior and relevant partners‘ resources & capabilities, which are complementary  Firm strategies and aspirations for capturing larger market share and associated benefits  Factors enabling success of co-petition:  Firm capabilities- Sony had strengths in TV making and is a well-entrenched market leader with technological superiority. These are required for Samsung. Sony needs Samsung‘s LCD because 8th generation is the most popular  Win-win approach of open-minded executives  Appropriate Internal structure   Competitive culture for developing distinctive competencies 46
  46. 46. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement Operations Strategy as a Competitive Weapon Any business organization aims to attract more customers than its competitors. Organizations thus identify their distinct competencies to gain a competitive advantage over others. The company‘s operations function determines its choice of products and markets and its competencies and competitiveness as lion‘s share of resources are invested in operations. DiscussionQuestions: 1. What is co-optition and what is its role in operations management? Hint: Collaboration with Competitors 2. Identify the drivers for co-optition Hint: Co-optition and OperationsManagement Source: DeviGnyawali, Byung-Jin (Robert) Park. Co-petition between Giants; Collaboration with competitors for technological innovation, Research Policy 40 (2011), ELSEVIER Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 16.8 Developing an operations strategy Project & Operations management 47
  47. 47. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 22. Water Stewardship Strategy Water stewardship strategy helped Ford to strengthen its operations strategy. Ford motor company launchedGlobalWaterManagement Initiative in 2000 as a part of its operations strategy to reduce operating costs. Water was made a strategic sustainability objective. Ford‘s early focus on water helped in controlling costs and adapt to water starved locations for its operations. Water is treated as a scarce material and priority to water is aimed at achieving lower operational risk, better stakeholder relations and a potential competitive advantage. All initiatives on water management culminated in an exemplary water stewardship strategy. The operations strategy for water management was based on three aspects: Water stewardshipstrategy Preservation Engagement Innovation a. Preservation- starting with percentage reductions in consumption and recharging water sources by using runoff from the roof and ensuring that the water coming out of processes is cleaner than the input water b. Engagement- It is collective action by all stakeholders and Ford involved all of them in its initiative. For water-starved places like Chennai, India, the company came up with special programmes to engage every stakeholder right fromgovernment to NGOs, suppliers, customers and employees. c. Innovation-Ford partnered with organizations like the Georgia Institute of Technology to find new ways in product development to develop technologies,processes and partnerships Water concerns: Increasing demand for water, fuelled by global population growth and industrial expansion, is placing constraints on water access and use everywhere. Risk-aware, environmentally conscious consumers and investors are holding organizations increasingly accountable for the economic, environmental and human consequences of water management. Many of the emerging markets that multinationals are targeting for globalization and growth such as India and China are water-stressed and therefore water practices receive intensive public and governmental scrutiny. Risks and opportunities: Water scarcity can create both risks and opportunities and both should be addressed by the company‘s water stewardship strategy, an integral part of operations strategy.  On the risk side, it should enable companies to anticipate, manage and mitigate potential detrimental effects such as higher water costs, disruption to water-dependant operations, evolving regulatory and pricing changes and loss of social-license to operate.   On the opportunity side, the strategy should help business leaders to identify and pursue value- creating initiatives such as cutting operational water needs to more effectively manage costs and  risks; developing new products and services to meet marketplace demands driven by water scarcity and publicizing the company‘s water stewardship efforts to enhance its reputation and maintain its license to operate. These risks and opportunities are contributed by a mix of three basic approaches to water management. To make appropriate use of these approaches, leaders can examine water scarcity‘s business impacts from multiple perspectives:regulatory, social, economic and operational and formulate operations strategy accordingly. 48
  48. 48. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement The operations strategy should always be in tune with the organizational strategy, which in turn, should be based on corporate vision, mission and objectives. Customer-focused and market oriented strategy ensures sustainable performance. Accordingly operations managers should scan the business environment, understand the changing customer requirements and then develop operations strategy in line with the organizational endeavours. While globalization posed many challenges, it has also offered immense opportunities for countries like India, which has specific advantages of skilled manpower and demographic dividend. While developing operations strategies for natural resources like water, adequate emphasis should be laid on reducing consumption, recycling, recharging and deploying technologies for efficient water management DiscussionQuestions: 1. What are the major aspects ofthe Global Waterstewardship Strategy of Ford? Hint: Water Neutrality 2. What are the water concerns as perceived by Ford? Hint: Water Stewardship asa global strategy Source: Sarni William, Going ahead of the “ripple effect”, Deloitte University Press, http:// dupress.com/articles/getting-ahead-of-the-ripple-effect/ Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 16.8 Developing an Operations Strategy Project & Operations Management 49
  49. 49. PEP Notes: Project & Operations Management 23. Urgency of Innovation in Auto Industry Developing Operations strategy in the auto industry called for a heavy dose of innovation. Automobile market, in addition to intense competition was characterized by  Volatility in oil supply and prices coupled with global warming concerns   Consumer expectations of fuel efficiency, safety,high-technology and connectivity Consequently,there was immense pressure to innovate at a rapid pace to develop operations strategies by finding solutions to these concerns and requirements and maintain competitive advantage.This necessitates:  Capabilities in electronics and software  Thorough understanding ofthe dimensions of cost-competitiveness and the ways of achieving it   Choice of technologies right from materials, components to modules, assemblies, subsystems and the final product  Post-delivery customer requirements until retirement of the product   Return, retention, reuse of parts and components,refurbishment and resale A BCG study identified three priority areas for innovation for developing operations strategies:  Shift from mechanical to software-driven vehicles   Rapid product development by adopting a two-speed approach for concurrent development in hardware and software  Role of tier one suppliers in innovation and technological development Emerging advanced manufacturing processes were pointing towards automotive innovation-lightweight, composite materials that enable fuel efficiency and performance.  Productive innovation by tier one suppliers should focus R&D efforts in major items like power train, interior design and chassis components apart from connectivity and active-safety features. Importance of innovation in process technology is obvious.   Innovation with a total life-cycle approach is a priority strategy for all automakers while developing operations strategies.   Environmental concerns impose more responsibility on the automobile industry as it is the biggest polluter and generator of Green House Gases, the focus of the entire world, industry and the public. The operations strategy should always be in tune with the organizational strategy, and should be customer-focused and market oriented. The strategy should ensure sustainable performance. Accordingly operations managers should scan the business environment, unders tand the changing customer requirements and then develop operations strategy in line with the organizational endeavours. While globalization posed many challenges, it has also offered immense opportunities for countries like India, which has specific advantages of skilled manpower and demographic dividend. The automobile industry, the primary engine of growth in the post industrialization era (till the advent of IT industry) calls for developing strategies which are eco-friendly, customer-centric and inclusive. Only innovative operations strategies can ensure the sustainable growth of the automobile industry, which, at present is performing below expectations. 50
  50. 50. Block IV: Introduction to OperationsManagement DiscussionQuestions: 1. What are the competitive pressures encountered by the automobile industry? Hint: low cost at high safety 2. Discussion therole ofinnovationin automobile industry Hint:innovation and futureofautomobile industry Source: bcg.perspectives-accelerating innovation: New challenges for automakers Topic of Interest: Unit/Sec.no Topic Course 16.8 Developing an Operations strategy Project & Operations Management 51

×