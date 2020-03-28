Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CALCULO EXACTO Y APROXIMADO DEL TIEMPO Conociendo las fechas, el número de días que ha de calcularse el interés puede ser ...
b. Utilizando la siguiente tabla, donde aparecen numerados todos los días del año desde el 1ro de enero, encontramos al 20...
TIEMPO APROXIMADO Podemos escribir: D M A 24 de agosto de 2019 24 : 08 : 2019 20 de junio de 2019 20 : 06 : 2019 4: 02 : 0...
b. Utilizando la siguiente tabla, donde aparecen numerados todos los días, del año desde el 1ro de enero hasta el 20 de ab...
Volviendo al problema anterior: Determinar el interés exacto y ordinario sobre Q 2,000.00 al 6%, del 20 de abril al 1ro de...
Determinación del Período de duración entre dos fecha Ejemplo No. 1 Calcule los días transcurridos entre el 5 de abril de ...
Determinación del Período de duración entre dos fecha Ejemplo No. 2 Hallar los días transcurridos, entre el 20 de mayo de ...
Determinación del Período de duración entre dos fecha Ejemplo No. 2 (Año comercial) Hallar los días transcurridos, entre e...
Problema No. 1 Se necesita calcular el interés de Q 10,000.00 prestados al 5% anual a interés comercial, el día 7 de abril...
Problema No. 2 Se necesita calcular el interés de Q20,000.00 prestados al 6% a interés real, el día 20 de mayo de 2012 que...
Problema No. 4 Encontrar el interés simple y el monto de Q 1,000.00 al 6% durante 8 meses. I = P x t x i I = 1000.00 x (8/...
Int. simple 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Int. simple 2

32 views

Published on

Calculo de interés Simple

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Int. simple 2

  1. 1. CALCULO EXACTO Y APROXIMADO DEL TIEMPO Conociendo las fechas, el número de días que ha de calcularse el interés puede ser determinado de dos maneras: Calculo exacto del tiempo: Como su nombre lo indica, es el número exacto de días tal y como se encuentran en el calendario. Se acostumbra contar una de las dos fechas dadas. Calculo aproximado de tiempo: Se hace suponiendo que cada mes tiene 30 días. Ejemplo: Determinar en forma exacta y aproximada el tiempo transcurrido del 20 de junio de 2019 al 24 de agosto de 2019. Tiempo Exacto: a. El número requerido de días es igual al número de días restantes del mes de junio, más el número de días de julio, más el número de días indicado para agosto es decir: 10 + 31 + 24 = 65
  2. 2. b. Utilizando la siguiente tabla, donde aparecen numerados todos los días del año desde el 1ro de enero, encontramos al 20 de junio numerado con 171 y al 24 de agosto con 236. El número de días requerido es de 236 – 171 = 65, igual que en el ejercicio anterior.
  3. 3. TIEMPO APROXIMADO Podemos escribir: D M A 24 de agosto de 2019 24 : 08 : 2019 20 de junio de 2019 20 : 06 : 2019 4: 02 : 00 Así el tiempo transcurrido es de 2 meses y cuatro días, 64 días ya que hemos supuesto que cada mes tiene 30 días. Ejemplo: Determinar el interés exacto y ordinario sobre Q 2,000.00 al 6%, del 20 de abril al 1ro de Julio de 2019, calculando el tiempo. a.) En forma exacta y b) en forma aproximada. Tiempo exacto según la tabla: 72 días Veamos en la siguiente diapositiva como se calcula. Tiempo Aproximado: (Del 20 de abril al 1ro de Julio) Días que faltan de abril = 10 días Días del mes de Mayo = 31 días Días del mes de Junio = 30 días Total 71 días
  4. 4. b. Utilizando la siguiente tabla, donde aparecen numerados todos los días, del año desde el 1ro de enero hasta el 20 de abril hay 110 días y del 1ro de enero al 31 de Julio hay 182 días El número Exacto de Días es = 182 – 110 = 72 días.
  5. 5. Volviendo al problema anterior: Determinar el interés exacto y ordinario sobre Q 2,000.00 al 6%, del 20 de abril al 1ro de Julio de 2019, calculando el tiempo. a.) En forma exacta y b) en forma aproximada. Según cálculos anteriores: El tiempo exacto es de 72 días y tiempo aproximado 71 días. Interés Exacto (Se calcula en base a 365 días) I = 2000 x 0.06 x (72/365) = Q 23.67 (tiempo exacto) I = 2000 x 0.06 x (71/365) = Q 23.34 (tiempo aproximado) Interés Ordinario (Se calcula en base a 360 días) I = 2000 x 0.06 x (72/360) = Q 24.00 (tiempo exacto) I = 2000 x 0.06 x (71/360) = Q 23.67 (tiempo aproximado)
  6. 6. Determinación del Período de duración entre dos fecha Ejemplo No. 1 Calcule los días transcurridos entre el 5 de abril de 2013 y 28 de diciembre del mismo año. Solución: Según la tabla: Del 1 de enero y el 5 de abril hay 95 días. Del 1 de enero al 28 de diciembre hay 362 días. Número de días = 362 – 95 Número de días = 267 días El cálculo anterior, se refiere al año real o exacto. Si desean calcular los días con base al año comercial ¿se debe seguir el siguiente procedimiento: A M D Fecha Actual: 2013 12 8 Fecha Inicial: 2013 04 05 0 8 23 Año Comercial (360 días es decir, meses de 30 días): Entonces 8 meses x 30 días = 240 +23 días = 263 días.
  7. 7. Determinación del Período de duración entre dos fecha Ejemplo No. 2 Hallar los días transcurridos, entre el 20 de mayo de 2012 y el 25 de noviembre de 2013. Solución: Según la tabla: Se calculan los días del año 2012. Del 1 de enero 2012 y el 20 de Mayo 2012 hay 140 días. Del 1 de enero 2012 al 31 de diciembre 2012 hay 365 días. Número de días = 365 – 140 Número de días = 225 días (esto corresponde al 2012) Ahora del 1 de enero 2013 al 25 de noviembre hay 329 días Ahora se suman los días: 225 + 329 = 554 días. El cálculo anterior, se refiere al año real o exacto.
  8. 8. Determinación del Período de duración entre dos fecha Ejemplo No. 2 (Año comercial) Hallar los días transcurridos, entre el 20 de mayo de 2012 y el 25 de noviembre de 2013. Solución: Ahora si el año se considera de 360 días (año comercial) se obtendrá como respuesta: Día Mes Año Fecha Actual: 25 11 2013 Fecha inicial : 20 05 2012 5 6 1 De lo anterior se deduce que hay: 1 año, 6 meses, 5 días: 1 x 360 + 6 x 30 + 5 = 545 días
  9. 9. Problema No. 1 Se necesita calcular el interés de Q 10,000.00 prestados al 5% anual a interés comercial, el día 7 de abril de 2019 que deben ser devueltos el 22 de septiembre del mismo año. Datos: P = Q 10,000.00 I = 5% = 0.05 t = ? I = ? Para obtener el resultado pedido es preciso calcular primeramente el tiempo entre dos fechas. Como se trata de interés comercial no es necesario utilizar tabla. Cálculo del tiempo: De abril 7 a septiembre 7 (5 meses x 30) = 150 días De septiembre 7 a septiembre 22 = 15 días Total 165 días Cálculo: I = P t i I = 10000 x (165/360) x (0.05) I = Q 229.16
  10. 10. Problema No. 2 Se necesita calcular el interés de Q20,000.00 prestados al 6% a interés real, el día 20 de mayo de 2012 que deben ser devueltos el 25 de noviembre de noviembre de 2013. Interés real: Se calculo el número de días según la tabla. Se calculan los días del año 2012. Del 1 de enero 2012 y el 20 de Mayo 2012 hay 140 días. Del 1 de enero 2012 al 31 de diciembre 2012 hay 365 días. Número de días = 365 – 140 Número de días = 225 días (esto corresponde al 2012) Ahora del 1 de enero 2013 al 25 de noviembre hay 329 días Ahora se suman los días: 225 + 329 = 554 días. Datos: P = Q 20,000.00 i = 0.06 t = 554 días I = P t i I = 20000.00 x (554/365) x 0.06 I = Q 1,821.36
  11. 11. Problema No. 4 Encontrar el interés simple y el monto de Q 1,000.00 al 6% durante 8 meses. I = P x t x i I = 1000.00 x (8/12) x 0.06 = Q 40.00 Monto = M = P + I M = Q1,000.00 + Q40.00 = Q 1,040.00 Problema No. 5 A que tasa de interés simple el monto de Q 2,000.00 será Q2,110.00 en un año? Formula a utilizar i = I/P donde i = tasa de interés I = interés simple P = cantidad de dinero dado en préstamo. Datos: P= Q 2,000.00 M =Q 2,110.00 I = M – P I = 2110.00 – 2000.00 = 110.00 i = I / P i = 110.00/2000.00 = 0.055 = 5.5% (eso al multiplicar 0.055 x 100) Problema No. 6 En que tiempo Q 2,000.00 serán Q 2,125.00 al 5% de interés simple. Datos: M = Q 2,125.00 P = Q 2,000.00 I = M – P I = 2125.00 – 2000.00 = 125.00 Entonces: t = 𝑰 𝑷 𝒙 𝒊 = 𝟏𝟐𝟓.𝟎𝟎 𝟐,𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝒙 𝟎.𝟎𝟓 = 1.25 años

×