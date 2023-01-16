Successfully reported this slideshow.
God Saves And Restores Part 2

Jan. 16, 2023
Our Faithful God
smithsfallsadventist
Our Only Hope
smithsfallsadventist
When The Heart Is Renewed
smithsfallsadventist
A Foretaste Of Heaven
smithsfallsadventist
The Kingdom Of God
smithsfallsadventist
The Mind Of Christ
smithsfallsadventist
Steps To Christ Book Presentation
smithsfallsadventist
An everlasting salvation slideshow
smithsfallsadventist
God Saves And Restores Part 2

Jan. 16, 2023
God Saves And Restores Part 2

  1. 1. God Saves and Restores Part 2
  2. 2. Christ gives us the victory - heart and mind created anew
  3. 3. But thanks be to God, who giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.
  4. 4. Christ combines His Divine power with your human efforts, that through His righteousness appropriated to yourself,
  5. 5. you can live out His Law.
  6. 6. Abide in me, and I in you.
  7. 7. By beholding Christ you are changed into the same image from glory to glory.
  8. 8. Thus He imparts His life and restores His moral image in you.
  9. 9. His truth will set you free.
  10. 10. Your liberty was procured by His spotless life and death.
  11. 11. Ask what you will in prayer, and it shall be done unto you.
  12. 12. Claim by faith God's promises
  13. 13. for through His grace you can overcome.
  14. 14. virtue knowledge temperance, Therefore, add to faith -
  15. 15. patience godliness brotherly kindness charity.
  16. 16. Grow them up together in your daily life,
  17. 17. perfecting the blessed attributes fully revealed in the character of Christ.
  Find out more: smithsfallsadventist.net
