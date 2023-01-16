God Saves And Restores Part 2

But thanks be to God, who giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.



Christ combines His Divine power with your human efforts, that through His righteousness appropriated to yourself,



you can live out His Law.



Abide in me, and I in you. By beholding Christ you are changed into the same image from glory to glory.



Thus He imparts His life and restores His moral image in you.



His truth will set you free. Your liberty was procured by Christ's spotless life and death.



Ask what you will in prayer, and it shall be done unto you. Claim by faith God's promises, for through His grace you can overcome.



Therefore, add to faith - virtue, knowledge, temperance, patience, godliness, brotherly kindness, and charity.



Grow them up together in your daily life, perfecting the blessed attributes fully revealed in the character of Christ.