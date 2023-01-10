God Saves And Restores Part 1

For by faith in the atoning sacrifice you may be justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.



The Son of man has been lifted up that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.



Look and live is the same healing and life-giving message of today to behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.



Look to Christ and believe He saves you solely through His grace.



Though sold under sin, You are bought with a Price. For your sake Christ endured the cross.



Therefore He gives you power, that through faith in His name you might live.



For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.



Take God at His Word: Thy sins be forgiven thee. He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life.



For those who trust Him, He will do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think. Give to Christ your guilt and fear today.



He alone can satisfy the craving of your heart. Embrace God's love and His power to save and restore.





Furthermore, if in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.



He keeps the promise: Fear not. I am He that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I Am alive forevermore.



Because I live, you shall live also.