It's a summer clearance sale at knock on wood toys!

Wooden Toys are a classic, timeless toy for all children. Wooden Toys allow your child to express their creativity and develop their imagination through play. Wooden Toys are educational and help your child develop hand-eye coordination and counting skills. Wooden Toys are made from natural materials; beautifully crafted with various shapes, colours and sizes.