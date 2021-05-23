Public Sector Agility Accelerator

Talk delivered by Craig Smith and Julian Smith at WellyBAM on 14 May 2021.



Today 'agile' is no longer just a buzzword. From building spacecraft to manufacturing, some of the most complex and largest organisations in the world are using agile ways of working to deliver better outcomes, respond to change, improve quality, foster more productive and happier teams, and reduce risk.



This hands-on and interactive session is aimed at helping public sector organisations build capability to support agile ways of working, from policy development through to service design and delivery.