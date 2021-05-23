Successfully reported this slideshow.
dta.gov.au softed.com.au Public Sector Agility Accelerator Craig Smith & Julian Smith
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL No Relation!
“More agile and more responsive to the public where they live”
6 “We know we can do better. We know we can build a more modern, agile and adaptive public service.”
Australian Public Service (APS) Review Objective: “APS Needs to be apolitical and professional, agile, innovative and effi...
APS Workforce Strategy 2025
Agile Nations Charter
Public Sector Agility “Today’s complex economic and societal challenges, accelerating technological change and instant com...
What is “Agile” anyway?
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL Image: © Talkback Thames https://pmcvariety.files.wordpress.com/2017/12/it-crowd.jpg?w=1000&h=563&cr...
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL Agile is 20 years young…
Adaptive Software Development Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) DSDM Framework Disciplined Agile Delivery (DAD) NEXUS Framewor...
AGILE is a mindset
What is NOT Agile US Department of Defence No Agile BS Guide
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL 20 Raccoon!
Agile Doesn’t Come Easy or in a Box
The Satir Model of Change Satir, Virginia, et. al., The Satir Model: Family Therapy and Beyond, ISBN 0831400781, Science a...
Why Agile?
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL We Need to Embrace Change
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL Socio-Economic Changes Rapid Technology Change Market/Industry Forces Changing Citizen Expectations ...
Value Realisation Time Value Agile Traditional Cost In Agile, as higher business value is delivered earlier, this allows b...
Reduce Risk Time Risk Agile Traditional In Agile, risks are exposed early, while for traditional projects. risks can be hi...
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL 28 Case Studies • 100-fold increase in yearly production deployments with 98% cost reduction, enabli...
Value & User Centricity
Scope Schedule Cost Traditional Triple-Constraints Triangle Source: Jim Highsmith, Agile Project Management : Creating Inn...
Agile Triangle Value Quality Scope Schedule Cost Constraints Source: Jim Highsmith, Agile Project Management : Creating In...
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL Citizen Centric Value “The heart of public sector agility is no less than the very reason we exist: ...
The Elements of Value…
35 Digital Service Standards
Digital Service Standard
A Focus on User Centered Delivery
As Used by Governments Around the World
Human Centered Design
Design Thinking + Agile Mindset
It Often Turns Into Faux Agile
As Described Discovery generally takes a few weeks Alpha generally takes a few weeks to a few months Beta generally takes ...
Turns Into This
Water Scrum Fall MDT / ART SPRINTS DISCOVERY / ALPHA BETA LIVE
It Meant This Discovery generally takes a few weeks to mobilise and understand the problem Alpha generally takes a few wee...
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL DSS Criteria Discover Alpha Beta Live 1. Understand user needs CreateValueProposition Canvas Develop...
Reduce Waste
Project Waste Australia waste an average of $139 million for every $1 billion ASEAN waste an average of $86 million for ev...
Too much is spent on waste
Bets < Big vs Small > Traditional Project 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 Etc. Features Pro...
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL Your organisation is a value factory - make sure it flows smoothly and efficiently
Shorten the Value Stream 2019/20 2020 / 2021 2020 / 21 Discovery Alpha ? Concept IT Investment Analysis Development Testin...
Source: Dr Matthew R. Kennedy, Program Executive Office, Defense (Army), Defense Acquisition University, 2018 “You plan it...
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL Value Stream Mapping
56 Government Agility Accelerated
It’s About Business Agility … We are about here on our journey
Reinventing Organisations Conway’s Law
Public Sector Agility is… Adapted from: • Nikos C. Tsourveloudis & Kimon P. Valavanis. (2002). On the measurement of enter...
Elements of Public Sector Agility
Systems Approach to Agility • Take a Systems based approach to Digital/Agile Transformation • View your organisation as a ...
62 Government Agility Model
UNOFFICIAL UNOFFICIAL
Activity: Gov Agility Model 7 minutes Identify Key Issues using the Gov. Agility Model https://easyretro.io/publicboard/Ss...
Find it here: governmentagilitymodel.com 65
Wrap Up Header 67 Touch Down…
How Can We Accelerate Agility? We need to focus on understanding and realizing Value continuously The world is focused on ...
dta.gov.au softed.com.au Thankyou for helping us to Accelerate Public Sector Agility! Craig Smith craigs@softed.com Julian...
Public Sector Agility Accelerator
Public Sector Agility Accelerator
Public Sector Agility Accelerator

Talk delivered by Craig Smith and Julian Smith at WellyBAM on 14 May 2021.

Today 'agile' is no longer just a buzzword. From building spacecraft to manufacturing, some of the most complex and largest organisations in the world are using agile ways of working to deliver better outcomes, respond to change, improve quality, foster more productive and happier teams, and reduce risk.

This hands-on and interactive session is aimed at helping public sector organisations build capability to support agile ways of working, from policy development through to service design and delivery.

Public Sector Agility Accelerator

