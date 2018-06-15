puncte arabice in astrologie (planete retrograde, astrogrma karmica)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Astralia | Puncte arabice astralia.ro Calcularea punctelor arabice reprezintă o tehnică astrologică a cărei origine se pierde în timpuri străvechi. Se pare că a fost iniţiată de babilonieni şi de vechii egipteni, devenind o practică utilizată intens în astrologia elenistică. După căderea Imperiului Roman, toate aceste informaţii astrologice au fost preluate de arabi şi perşi. Astrologii islamici au tradus textele din limba greacă şi au mai adăugat o sumă considerabilă de alte puncte care au fost utilizate în următoarele secole. Începând cu secolul al X-lea, mai multe manuscrise arabe au fost traduse în limba latină şi astfel astrologia clasică îşi găseşte drumul înapoi spre Europa. Un astrolog medieval, Guido Bonatti, contemporan cu Dante, a presupus că originea acestor calcule este arabă şi astfel au ajuns, în cele din urmă, să fie numite "puncte arabice". Punctele arabice (în engleză, lots = sorţi) nu sunt corpuri cereşti, ci puncte sensibile ale temei natale, calculate după relaţia ce există între două planete semnificative pentru un anumit domeniu al existenţei, raportată, cel mai frecvent, la Ascendent. Există o listă foarte lungă de asemenea sorţi, mai mult de două sute, discutabile încă în astrologia modernă. Cel mai adesea folosit şi interpretat este Pars Fortunae sau Punctul Norocului, un indice al relaţiei Soare-Lună- Ascendent, ce relevă un ideal sau forma de fericire pe care o caută nativul. sistem de case d-na/d-ra CINEVA Data naşterii: 01-01-1970 04:06 Locul naşterii: nedeclarat Coordonate: 26°05’ E, 44°26’ N (GMT +2, ora de vară: 0)
  2. 2. Puncte arabice în harta natală Denumire şi formulă Semn Casa Conjunctii cu planetele natale 1 Punctul Norocului (citeşte în detaliu) [Ascendentul- Luna+Soarele] 2 Punctul Spiritului (citeşte în detaliu) [Ascendentul+Luna-Soarele]
  3. 3. 3 Abilităţi administrative, pricepere [Ascendentul-Marte+Mercur] 4 Abundenţa în casă [Ascendentul+Soarele-Luna] 5 Armată şi poliţie [Ascendentul-Saturn+Marte] 6 Artă [Ascendentul-Mercur+Venus] 7 Astrologie [Ascendentul+Mercur-Uranus] 8 Atacuri şi duşmănii [Ascendentul+Pragul casei XII-Neptun] 9 Atacuri, pericole, accidente [Marte+Neptun-Uranus] 10 Auto-amăgire, iluzii, trădări [Ascendentul+Neptun-Soarele] 11 Avansare, celebritatea rangului [Ascendentul+Soarele-Saturn] 12 Bârfe, scandaluri [Ascendentul+Mercur-Neptun]
  4. 4. 13 Bogăţie [Ascendentul+Pragul casei II-Venus] 14 Bunici [Ascendentul-Saturn+Pragul casei II] 15 Bunuri, proprietăţi, bogăţie [Ascendentul+Pragul casei II-Venus] 16 Călătorii aeriene [Ascendentul+Pragul casei IX-Uranus] 17 Călătorii navale [Ascendentul-15° Rac+Saturn] 18 Călătorii terestre [Ascendentul+Pragul casei IX-Jupiter] 19 Căsătorie [Ascendentul+Venus-Saturn] 20 Căsătorie, parteneri [Ascendentul+Pragul casei VII-Venus] 21 Caduceu (comerţ, comunicare, intelect) [Ascendentul+Mercur-Soarele] 22 Calomnie [Ascendentul+Saturn-Neptun] 23 Cancer și afecțiuni maligne [Ascendentul+Neptun-Jupiter]
  5. 5. 24 Catastrofă, ostracizare, exil [Ascendentul+Uranus-Saturn] 25 Cerinţe, necesităţi [Ascendentul+Pragul casei III-Marte] 26 Charismă, fascinaţie [Ascendentul+Venus-Uranus] 27 Comerţ [Ascendentul+Punctul Norocului-Punctul Spiritului] 28 Comerţ, acumulare de avere, comori [Ascendentul+Venus-Mercur] 29 Confort [Ascendentul+Venus-Luna] 30 Confuzie, rătăcire [Ascendentul-Neptun+Luna] 31 Cooperare [Pragul casei VII+Luna-Soarele] 32 Copii [Ascendentul+Jupiter-Marte] 33 Copii (Băieţi) [Ascendentul-Luna+Jupiter]
  6. 6. 34 Copii (Fete) [Ascendentul+Venus-Luna] 35 Cumpărare şi vânzare [Ascendentul-Punctul Norocului+Luna] 36 Cunoştinţe [Ascendentul+Luna-Mercur] 37 Curaj, iniţiativă [Ascendentul-Punctul Norocului+Marte] 38 Decepţii în dragoste [Ascendentul+Venus-Neptun] 39 Delăsare, automulţumire [Ascendentul+Soarele-Venus] 40 Demisie [Saturn+Jupiter-Soarele] 41 Depravare [Ascendentul+Neptun-Venus] 42 Detaşare, seriozitate, datorie [Ascendentul+Mercur-Saturn] 43 Devotament [Ascendentul+Saturn-Soarele] 44 Dezamăgire [Ascendentul+Marte-Neptun]
  7. 7. 45 Dispute, procese [Ascendentul+Mercur-Marte] 46 Distracție [Ascendentul+Uranus-Jupiter] 47 Divorţ [Ascendentul+Venus-Pragul casei VII] 48 Dorință și atracție sexuală [Ascendentul+Pragul casei V-Soarele] 49 Dorințe realizate [Ascendentul+Mercur-Punctul Norocului] 50 Educaţie, bune maniere şi farmec personal [Ascendentul-Luna+Mercur] 51 Elogii [Ascendentul-Venus+Jupiter] 52 Energie sexuală [Ascendentul+Pluto-Venus] 53 Evenimente neaşteptate [Ascendentul+Uranus-Luna] 54 Extravaganţă [Ascendentul-Jupiter+Marte]
  8. 8. 55 Familie [Ascendentul+Jupiter-Saturn] 56 Feminitate [Ascendentul+Luna-Venus] 57 Fidelitate, stabilitate [Ascendentul+Saturn-Mercur] 58 Finanțe [Ascendentul+Venus] 59 Fraţi [Ascendentul+Saturn-Jupiter] 60 Frumuseţe, gratitudine [Ascendentul+Venus-Soarele] 61 Gândire, capacitate de reflecţie [Ascendentul+Pragul casei III-Mercur] 62 Găsirea obiectelor pierdute [Luna+Pragul casei IV-Descendentul] 63 Geniu [Ascendentul+Soarele-Neptun] 64 Glorie [Ascendentul-Punctul Spiritului+Punctul Norocului]
  9. 9. 65 Handicap [Ascendentul-Marte+Punctul Norocului] 66 Inamici [Ascendentul+Pragul casei XII-Jupiter] 67 Influenţă [Ascendentul+Saturn-Luna] 68 Inițiativă [Ascendentul+Soarele-Marte] 69 Inspirație [Ascendentul+Neptun-Uranus] 70 Iubire şi armonie [Ascendentul+Venus-Soarele] 71 Iubire şi căsătorie [Ascendentul+Jupiter-Venus] 72 Iubire şi căsătorie [Ascendentul+Venus-Jupiter] 73 Jocuri, spectacole, actorie [Ascendentul-Venus+Marte] 74 Karma [Ascendentul-Saturn+Soarele] 75 Libertate [Ascendentul-Soarele+Mercur]
  10. 10. 76 Locul rău [Ascendentul-Marte+Saturn] 77 Luptă, îndârjire, pasiune [Ascendentul+Marte-Soarele] 78 Măritiş [Ascendentul+Marte-Luna] 79 Miracole [Ascendentul+Pluto-Soarele] 80 Misiune [Mijlocul cerului-Soarele+Luna] 81 Moarte (medieval) [Pragul casei VIII+Saturn-Luna] 82 Moarte, regenerare, dezintegrare [Ascendentul+Pragul casei VIII-Luna] 83 Moartea fraţilor şi a surorilor I [Ascendentul-10° Pragul casei III+Soarele] 84 Moartea fraților și a surorilor II [Ascendentul+10° Gemeni-Soarele] 85 Muncă, agricultură, gospodărie [Ascendentul+Saturn-Venus] 86 Necesităţi şi dorinţe [Ascendentul+Marte-Saturn]
  11. 11. 87 Negociere [Ascendentul+Marte-Jupiter] 88 Noroc în speculaţii [Ascendentul-Pragul casei V+Jupiter] 89 Noroc neaşteptat [Ascendentul+Jupiter-Uranus] 90 Noroc, prosperitate [Ascendentul+Luna-Jupiter] 91 Nunţi [Pragul casei IX+Pragul casei III-Venus] 92 Obstrucţie, blocaje [Ascendentul+Neptun-Saturn] 93 Ocultism [Ascendentul+Neptun-Uranus] 94 Onoare şi nobleţe (naştere nocturnă) [Ascendentul+3° Taur-Luna] 95 Onorare, cunoscuţi iluştri [Ascendentul-Soarele+Punctul Norocului] 96 Originalitate [Ascendentul+Uranus-Mercur] 97 Pagubă [Ascendentul+Neptun-Marte]
  12. 12. 98 Pagubă în afaceri [Ascendentul+Punctul Norocului- Descendentul] 99 Pericol [Ascendentul-Pragul casei VIII+Saturn] 100 Pierderi [Pragul casei XII+Jupiter-Neptun] 101 Popularitate [Ascendentul+Venus-Pluto] 102 Prieteni, popularitate [Ascendentul-Mercur+Luna] 103 Prietenii feminine [Ascendentul+Luna-Uranus] 104 Primejdii [Ascendentul+Marte-Saturn] 105 Prizonierat [Ascendentul+Punctul Norocului-Neptun] 106 Prizonierat urmat de eliberare [Ascendentul-Punctul Norocului+Saturn] 107 Probleme de sănătate [Ascendentul+Marte-Saturn]
  13. 13. 108 Profesie [Ascendentul+Luna-Saturn] 109 Punctul anaretic (aducător de moarte) [Ascendentul+Descendentul-Luna] 110 Răniri şi operaţii chirurgicale [Ascendentul+Saturn-Marte] 111 Rațiune [Mercur+Saturn-Jupiter] 112 Relațiile cu strămoșii [Ascendentul-Marte+Saturn] 113 Religie [Ascendentul-Soarele+Luna] 114 Renume, dezvoltare, fericire [Ascendentul-Jupiter+Soarele] 115 Represiune [Ascendentul+Saturn-Pluto] 116 Revelaţie [Ascendentul-Luna+Neptun] 117 Risipă [Ascendentul+Uranus-Venus] 118 Schimbări radicale [Ascendentul+Pluto-Uranus]
  14. 14. 119 Schimbare [Ascendentul+Uranus-Pluto] 120 Separare [Ascendentul-Luna+Marte] 121 Siguranţă materială [Ascendentul+Jupiter-Mercur] 122 Speranță [Ascendentul-Mercur+Jupiter] 123 Studii înalte [Ascendentul+Pragul casei IX-Mercur] 124 Succes [Ascendentul-Jupiter+Punctul Norocului] 125 Succes social [Ascendentul-Venus+Punctul Norocului] 126 Succes, expansiune, evoluţie [Ascendentul+Soarele-Jupiter] 127 Succesiuni, moşteniri [Ascendentul+Luna-Saturn] 128 Suicid [Ascendentul+Pragul casei VIII-Neptun]
  15. 15. 129 Supunere, evlavie [Ascendentul+Jupiter-Neptun] 130 Surprize, răsturnări de situaţie [Ascendentul+Marte-Uranus] 131 Talent, măiestrie [Ascendentul+Luna-Saturn] 132 Transformări surprinzătoare [Ascendentul+Saturn-Uranus] 133 Unicitate, individualitate [Ascendentul+Soarele-Uranus] 134 Văduvie [Ascendentul+Vindemiatrix-Neptun] 135 Viclenie, disimulare [Ascendentul+Neptun-Pluto] 136 Victorie, triumf [Ascendentul-Jupiter+Punctul Spiritului] 137 Violenţă [Ascendentul-Luna+Descendentul] 138 Vocație [Mijlocul cerului-Luna+Soarele]

