Las preposiciones • Son aquellas que no tienen género ni número y relacionan los elementos de una oración.
Ejemplos • Tengo a mi prima en mi casa durante el verano. • Ana se ha comprado un ordenador con pantalla táctil. • Mi prim...
¡Cuidado! • Cuando encontramos las preposiciones "a" o "de" delante del artículo "el", se unen para formar "al" y "del". •...
Las conjunciones • Son aquellas palabras sin género ni número que sirven para relacionar palabras u oraciones estableciend...
Ejemplos • Santi y Pablo van al poli a jugar a tenis. • Estoy aprendiendo francés e ingles • Estamos en invierno, pero llu...
Ampliamos nuestro conocimiento https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB fuhBf82Aw
• Encuentra preposiciones y conjunciones en este texto: Durante las pasadas vacaciones fuimos a la playa y a un fantástico...
  1. 1. Las preposiciones • Son aquellas que no tienen género ni número y relacionan los elementos de una oración.
  2. 2. Ejemplos • Tengo a mi prima en mi casa durante el verano. • Ana se ha comprado un ordenador con pantalla táctil. • Mi prima pequeña es de Madrid.
  3. 3. ¡Cuidado! • Cuando encontramos las preposiciones “a” o “de” delante del artículo “el”, se unen para formar “al” y “del”. • Ejemplos: o Suelo ir al (a + el) colegio pronto. o Mi prima tiene entradas del (de + el) concierto. En cambio con el pronombre “él” no se unen. o He traído a él a casa (pronombre de chico). o Siéntate junto a él.
  4. 4. Las conjunciones • Son aquellas palabras sin género ni número que sirven para relacionar palabras u oraciones estableciendo diferentes relaciones entre ellas. Son: e, y, ni, o, u, pero, aunque, mas, sino, porque, cuando.
  5. 5. Ejemplos • Santi y Pablo van al poli a jugar a tenis. • Estoy aprendiendo francés e ingles • Estamos en invierno, pero llueve poco. • No es su estuche, sino el de su compañera.
  6. 6. Ampliamos nuestro conocimiento https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FB fuhBf82Aw
  7. 7. • Encuentra preposiciones y conjunciones en este texto: Durante las pasadas vacaciones fuimos a la playa y a un fantástico paraje natural, “Sierra Perdida”. Este bonito lugar se extiende desde el valle, bañado por un caudaloso río, hasta las altas montañas cubiertas de nieve. • Tiempo: 4´+ 3´

×