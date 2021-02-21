Successfully reported this slideshow.
Las palabras primitivas y derivadas
Ampliamos nuestro conocimiento https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CK6iSaQ7Hs
  1. 1. Las palabras primitivas y derivadas
  2. 2. Palabras primitivas • Las palabras primitivas son palabras que no se forman a partir de otras palabras, en cambio sí que a partir de las palabras primitivas podemos formar otras, que llamaremos derivadas. Mar, pan, ventana, botella
  3. 3. Palabras derivadas • Las palabras derivadas son las palabras que se forman a partir de palabras primitivas. Para formar las palabras derivadas podemos añadir prefijos y sufijos a la raíz de la palabra primitiva. Marecilla, panera, ventanuco, botellita
  4. 4. Ejercicio “Gemelos Pensantes” • Piensa en 10 palabras primitivas y al lado pon una palabra derivada de cada una de ellas. Ejemplo: silla – sillita • Tiempo: 3´+ 2´
  5. 5. Las palabras derivadas están formadas por partes más pequeñas que se denominan morfemas.
  6. 6. Existen 2 tipos de morfemas derivativos:
  7. 7. Los prefijos • Los prefijos se añaden delante de la raíz de la palabra y convierten la palabra primitiva en derivada. Los prefijos modifican el significado. Hacer = des-hacer Nombrar = re-nombrar Mercado = super-mercado
  8. 8. Los sufijos • Los sufijos se añaden detrás de la raíz de la palabra y convierten la palabra primitiva en derivada. Los sufijos también modifican el significado. Perro = perr-ito Labrar = labra-dor Amigo= amig-azo
  9. 9. Ampliamos nuestro conocimiento https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CK6iSaQ7Hs

