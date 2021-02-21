Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Se escriben con “v”… • Las formas verbales que terminan en -uve, -uviste, -uvo, - uvimos, -uvisteis, -uvieron, excepto las...
Se escriben con “v”… • Los adjetivos que terminan en -avo, -ava, -ave, - eve, -evo, -eva e-ivo, -iva: doceavo, brava, grav...
Como cada primavera, las lluvias caen de nuevo sobre la ciudad, dejando un suave olor a tierra mojada. La vegetación muest...
Palabras con v
Palabras con v
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Palabras con v

18 views

Published on

Palabras con v

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Palabras con v

  1. 1. Se escriben con “v”… • Las formas verbales que terminan en -uve, -uviste, -uvo, - uvimos, -uvisteis, -uvieron, excepto las formas del verbo haber: hube, hubiste, hubimos. Ejemplos: anduve, retuvo, estuvisteis. • Todas las formas verbales del verbo ir con el sonido de la v, excepto iba, ibas, íbamos, ibais, iban. Ejemplos: voy, vamos.
  2. 2. Se escriben con “v”… • Los adjetivos que terminan en -avo, -ava, -ave, - eve, -evo, -eva e-ivo, -iva: doceavo, brava, grave, breve, longevo, nueva, activo, adoptiva. • Las palabras que empiezan por adv- y subv-: adverbio, subvencionar.
  3. 3. Como cada primavera, las lluvias caen de nuevo sobre la ciudad, dejando un suave olor a tierra mojada. La vegetación muestra su máximo esplendor y volvemos a sentir que todo se llena de vida a nuestro alrededor. A veces las aves interrumpen su vuelo y anuncian con un breve canto el final del invierno.

×