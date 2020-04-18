Successfully reported this slideshow.
I’m a teacher. What’s your superpower? Sarah M Howell & Lisa Kester Dodgson
“Teaching is complex: don’t try to simplify what teachers do!” Ian Mitchell PhD, Faculty of Education, Monash University I...
Basic powers… • Subject knowledge • Teaching strategies • Classroom management • Managing resources • Pupil support “teach...
5 superpowers…that change the world
Superpower 1: Global Values
Global citizenship UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 17 goals for the 2030 agenda 3 Health 4 Education 5 Gender equa...
• Modelling a values-rich culture • Content (not only CLIL!) • Stories • Songs • Artwork Applying your «global values» sup...
Integrating global issues in the creative English language classroom: With reference to the United Nations Sustainable Dev...
Goal 15 Life on land UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
1 1 2 3 4 8 5 6 7 9 10 11 12 RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
A B C D Where does your rubbish go? D RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
The Rubbish Truck ________ go in the paper bin, Recycling, Recycling ________ go in the metal bin, Recycling, Recycling __...
The Rubbish Truck Song Comics go in the paper bin, Recycling, Recycling Cans go in the metal bin, Recycling, Recycling Gla...
Think – Pair - Share RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
Look and say. RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
Superpower 2: Empathy
Two common approaches to empathy: • shared emotional response J L • perspective taking – point of view Character Education...
Applying your «empathy» superpowers… • Model • Teach point of view • Use stories to teach different perspectives • Listen ...
Before you speak, Think and be smart. It’s hard to fix A wrinkled heart!
Building a community… Diversity in the primary classroom
Whiteboard prompts MARVELLOUS MONDAY Send a nice Monday message to a friend TERRIFIC TUESDAY Write something great you wan...
Daring to differ… “one of Britain’s 100 most inspirational women” The Guardian “one of the top 10 children’s presenters of...
Rainbow Bridge 4A Rainbow Bridge 5A Rainbow Bridge 3A Rainbow Bridge 2A
Superpower 3: Creativity
• Time • Critical thinking • Micromoments of creativity • Crafts, lapbooks, interactives Applying your «creativity» superp...
Divergent vs Convergent thinking Divergent thinking is generating unique solutions and seeing various possibilities in res...
4 Play the game. Ask and answer.
Real life tasks • Creative thinking • Language • Life skills
Real life tasks…in practice • Clear steps • Support struggling students • Learner autonomy
Superpower 4: Empower and Inspire
• Imagine The Possibilities - Barbie.mp4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1vnsqbnAkk
Gender • Mighty girls – characters • Artwork • Language we use
Aspirations…
Superpower 5: Innovation
Applying your «innovation» superpowers… • Personal quest…and learning teaching • Joint quest – forums, groups • Textbooks ...
5 Superpowers that make great teachers! 1. Global values 2. Empathy 3. Creativity 4. Empower and Inspire 5. Innovation
And now… even superheroes take a break! J
  1. 1. I’m a teacher. What’s your superpower? Sarah M Howell & Lisa Kester Dodgson
  2. 2. “Teaching is complex: don’t try to simplify what teachers do!” Ian Mitchell PhD, Faculty of Education, Monash University I’m a teacher. What’s your superpower?
  3. 3. Basic powers… • Subject knowledge • Teaching strategies • Classroom management • Managing resources • Pupil support “teachers make 1500 educational decisions a day” www.teachthought.com
  4. 4. 5 superpowers…that change the world
  5. 5. Superpower 1: Global Values
  6. 6. Global citizenship UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 17 goals for the 2030 agenda 3 Health 4 Education 5 Gender equality 13 Climate Action 14 Life below water 15 Life on land 16 Peace
  7. 7. • Modelling a values-rich culture • Content (not only CLIL!) • Stories • Songs • Artwork Applying your «global values» superpowers…
  8. 8. Integrating global issues in the creative English language classroom: With reference to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals https://www.teachingenglish.org.uk
  9. 9. Goal 15 Life on land UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
  10. 10. 1 1 2 3 4 8 5 6 7 9 10 11 12 RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
  11. 11. A B C D Where does your rubbish go? D RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
  12. 12. The Rubbish Truck ________ go in the paper bin, Recycling, Recycling ________ go in the metal bin, Recycling, Recycling ________ bottles go in the glass bin, Recycling, Recycling Think before you throw it away So we can use it another day Here comes the rubbish truck. Say hello to the driver and wave good luck! Let’s recycle our rubbish today. Crash, bang wallop, hip hip hooray! ________ ______ go in the plastics bin, Recycling, Recycling ________ go in the food bin, Recycling, Recycling Everything else goes in the _______ waste, Recycling, Recycling Think before you throw it away So we can use it another day. RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
  13. 13. The Rubbish Truck Song Comics go in the paper bin, Recycling, Recycling Cans go in the metal bin, Recycling, Recycling Glass bottles go in the glass bin, Recycling, Recycling Think before you throw it away So we can use it another day Chorus: Here comes the rubbish truck. Say hello to the driver and wave good luck! Let’s recycle our rubbish today. Crash, bang wallop, hip hip hooray! Plastic bags go in the plastics bin, Recycling, Recycling Vegetables go in the food bin, Recycling, Recycling Everything else goes in the general waste, Recycling, Recycling Think before you throw it away So we can use it another day. RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
  14. 14. Think – Pair - Share RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
  15. 15. Look and say. RAINBOW BRIDGE 3A
  16. 16. Superpower 2: Empathy
  17. 17. Two common approaches to empathy: • shared emotional response J L • perspective taking – point of view Character Education: 4 Proven Strategies for Teaching Empathy, 2017 Donna Wilson, Marcus Conyers Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another.
  18. 18. Applying your «empathy» superpowers… • Model • Teach point of view • Use stories to teach different perspectives • Listen actively • Be aware SHOW IT! SHARE YOUR OWN STORY! USE A GREAT STORY! LISTEN WITH YOUR EYES AND HEART! HOW EMPATHIC ARE YOU?
  19. 19. Before you speak, Think and be smart. It’s hard to fix A wrinkled heart!
  20. 20. Building a community… Diversity in the primary classroom
  21. 21. Whiteboard prompts MARVELLOUS MONDAY Send a nice Monday message to a friend TERRIFIC TUESDAY Write something great you want to do this week ONE-WORD WEDNESDAY Describe yourself in one word FRIENDSHIP FRIDAY Pick a name and write what makes them a great friend THUMBS UP THURSDAY Write one good thing this week
  22. 22. Daring to differ… “one of Britain’s 100 most inspirational women” The Guardian “one of the top 10 children’s presenters of all time” The Observer Cerrie Burnell BBC Children’s TV presenter, Actress, Author
  23. 23. Rainbow Bridge 4A Rainbow Bridge 5A Rainbow Bridge 3A Rainbow Bridge 2A
  24. 24. Superpower 3: Creativity
  25. 25. • Time • Critical thinking • Micromoments of creativity • Crafts, lapbooks, interactives Applying your «creativity» superpowers…
  26. 26. Divergent vs Convergent thinking Divergent thinking is generating unique solutions and seeing various possibilities in response to questions and problems. Linear thinking, or convergent thinking, is about learning facts, follow instructions, and solving problems with one right answer.
  27. 27. 4 Play the game. Ask and answer.
  28. 28. Real life tasks • Creative thinking • Language • Life skills
  29. 29. Real life tasks…in practice • Clear steps • Support struggling students • Learner autonomy
  30. 30. Superpower 4: Empower and Inspire
  31. 31. • Imagine The Possibilities - Barbie.mp4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1vnsqbnAkk
  32. 32. Gender • Mighty girls – characters • Artwork • Language we use
  33. 33. Aspirations…
  34. 34. Superpower 5: Innovation
  35. 35. Applying your «innovation» superpowers… • Personal quest…and learning teaching • Joint quest – forums, groups • Textbooks and materials • Professional development • Educated guesses…experimenting…Eureka! Personal quest Joint quest MaterialsPD Educated guesses
  36. 36. 5 Superpowers that make great teachers! 1. Global values 2. Empathy 3. Creativity 4. Empower and Inspire 5. Innovation
  37. 37. And now… even superheroes take a break! J

