Healthy Eating for Cancer Survivorship Christina Lavner, RDN October 19, 2020
  1. 1. Healthy Eating for Cancer Survivorship Christina Lavner, RDN October 19, 2020
  2. 2. Cancer Survivorship - Cancer Prevention Key Topics:  Food Anxiety  Gut Health  Fiber  Exercise  Inflammation  American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) Recommendations
  3. 3. Food Anxiety What is it? The anxiety of what to eat after you're diagnosed! 90% Of most information online is based on someone's opinion or something someone made up to sell a product. Follow evidence-based nutrition! Stay off Dr. Google!! Brain gut pathway – it's real!
  4. 4. Gut Health Important if you are a survivor or not! Probiotic Prebiotics Gut bacteria in obese patients is not equal Eat the rainbow of colors!
  5. 5. Fiber is your friend!! Focus on FIBER! :  Greatest benefit seen with 25-30gm of fiber per day  Reduces risk of Type 2 Diabetes, Colon Cancer & Heart Disease by 24%  Avoid adult weight gain  Hydration is important Fiber & Fluid goes hand-in-hand!  Goal is to consume half your body weight in water Example: If you weight 200# you need to drink 100 oz of water daily.
  6. 6. Exercise Is Medicine Building lean muscle is key to avoiding adult weight gain. After age 35 we start losing muscle at the rate of 1 # per year The way we up take fat remains constant throughout our lifespan The way we release fat gets cut in half after menopause. **We overestimate what we can do in a month but underestimate what we can achieve in a year! **You don't have to exercise, you can exercise! It's a gift we can give ourselves, our bodies are meant to move! Your body will thank you!
  7. 7. Inflammation What we know: 1. Animal-based products leads to inflammation 2. Chronic inflammation leads to disease development Anti-inflammatory diet => plant-based diet with limited to no red meat
  8. 8. AICR Recommendations: 10 Recommendations for cancer prevention 1. Be a healthy weight 2. Be physically active 3. Eat a diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fruits & beans 4. Limit consumption of processed foods 5. Limit consumption of red & processed meats 6. Limit consumption of sugar sweetened drinks 7. Limit alcohol consumption 8. Do not use supplements for cancer preventions 9. Breast feed your baby if you can 10. If you have been diagnosed, follow above recommendations.

