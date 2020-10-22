Christina Lavner, RDN, Nutrition Services, presented Healthy Eating for Cancer Survivorship, as the second session of our Now What? A Cancer Survivorship Speaker Series for patients wanting to learn more about nutrition that will benefit them during and after treatment. Be sure to check out upcoming presenters in this series and pass the word on to any patients you think would be interested in the information. The next presentation in this series is November 16, Coping with Treatment Side Effects, presented by Constance Gore, RN-APN