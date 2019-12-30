Successfully reported this slideshow.
Acta del Pleno del 30 de diciembre de 2019 del Ayuntamiento de Santa María del Páramo, León

Acta pleno 20191230

  1. 1. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es EXPEDIENTE Nº: APSM PLN/2019/16 ASUNTO: Pleno extraordinario de 30-12-2019 ACTA DE LA SESIÓN EXTRAORDINARIA DEL AYUNTAMIENTO EN PLENO DE FECHA 30 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2.019 ASISTEN: ALCALDESA-PRESIDENTE Dª Alicia Gallego González CONCEJALES: D. Julio Tolón Goméz D. Trinitario Sarmiento Cembranos D. Omar Oscar Sabaria Ordás Dª Maria Dolores Hernández Pastor D. Jose Franco Natal D. Jose Vicente Garcia Mayo D. Miguel Angel del Egido LLanes D. Santiago Picouto González Dª Maria Esther Cantón Fuertes D. Marcos Montiel Gutiérrez SECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR : D. Álvaro Prieto Sáenz de Miera En el Salón de Sesiones de la Casa Consistorial de Santa María del Páramo (León), siendo las 10:00 horas del día indicado, se reúnen en primera convocatoria los concejales del margen, presididos por la Sra. Alcaldesa-Presidente de la Corporación municipal y asistidos por el Sr. Secretario-Interventor, al objeto de celebrar sesión extraordinaria, con arreglo al orden del día aprobado con anterioridad. Una vez comprobado por el Sr. Secretario la existencia de quórum suficiente para la válida celebración de la sesión, se dio comienzo al estudio de los siguientes puntos del orden del día. Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página1de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020 AliciaGallegoGonzalez(1de2) Alcaldesa FechaFirma:14/01/2020 HASH:c0b69aafabd3633b6e6c11abcba35fb9 AlvaroPrietoSaenzdeMiera(2de2) ELSECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR FechaFirma:13/01/2020 HASH:9301b412c87e67832bb9b84f76753c3b
  2. 2. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Por la Presidencia de la Corporación se pregunta, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el Art. 91.1 del R.O.F. y R.J. de las Entidades Locales, si algún miembro de la Corporación desea efectuar alguna observación al borrador del acta de la sesión de fecha 2 de diciembre de 2019 que les ha sido entregada junto con la convocatoria de la presente. No se producen intervenciones, por lo se entiende aprobada el acta por unanimidad de los miembros de la Corporación. Por el Sr. Secretario-Interventor se da cuenta a la Corporación del dictamen de la Comisión Especial de Cuentas H. P: y RR.HH. de 27 de diciembre de 2019, que dice lo siguiente: Por la Sra. Alcaldesa se da cuenta a la Comisión de la propuesta de la Alcaldia de No creación de un cuerpo de Policía Local, continuándose la prestación de servicios por los Vigilantes Municipales de la localidad. La propuesta de la Alcaldía dice lo siguiente:Visto el informe de Secretaria sobre creación de Cuerpo de Policía Local en Santa Maria del Páramo, y la reunión con la Delegada de personal del Ayuntamiento, por medio del presente se propone al Ayuntamiento en Pleno, previo dictamen de la correspondiente Comisión Informativa, la adopción del siguiente acuerdo: 1º. En este Ayuntamiento existen tres puestos de trabajo de Vigilantes Municipales, ocupados por los peticionarios. 2º.- La titulación que obra en sus expedientes personales es la siguiente: Pablo Garcia Fernandez…………………………Formación Profesional –electrónica- José Maria Garmón Pérez……………………….Graduado Escolar (01-06-1989) Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Cartón,……………….Título de Bachiller (26-07-1999) 3º.- De la Ley autonómica 3/2018 de 3 de Julio, que modifica a la Ley 9/2003 de 8 de abril , no se puede considerar que se deduzca una obligación para el Ayuntamiento de creación de un Cuerpo de Policía Local, ya que en el ejercicio de la potestad de 1º.- APROBACIÓN, SI PROCEDE, DEL BORRADOR DEL ACTA DE LA SESIÓN ANTERIOR.- 2.- Propuesta de No creación de un Cuerpo de Policía Local. Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página2de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  3. 3. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es autoorganizacion, está entidad puede considerar como más conveniente para los intereses municipales la continuidad del servicio de Vigilantes municipales y no la creación de un Cuerpo de Policía Local. Por otro lado en la localidad de Santa Maria del Páramo existe un puesto de la Guardia Civil que ejercita las competencias en materia de seguridad pública, por lo que la creación de un Cuerpo de Policía Local, -que nunca ha existido en la localidad-, podría dar lugar a poner en riesgo la continuidad del servicio del Cuartel de la Guardia Civil. Los Vigilantes que no tengan la titulación para integrarse en el grupo C1, quedarán adscritos a su subgrupo de origen en situación de “a extinguir”. Esto origina que uno de los municipales no podría integrarse en el Cuerpo de Policia Local, por lo que tendríamos dos Policías Locales y un Vigilante Municipal. 4º.- Las necesidades de vigilancia municipal de este municipio no precisan de la creación de un Cuerpo de Policía Local, pudiendo los Vigilantes desempeñar las funciones necesarias, sin necesidad de incrementar el coste de los servicios en cuanto a sueldos de C1, adquisición de armas, munición, armero y otros costes que genera la creación de un Cuerpo de Policía Local. Por los motivos expuestos anteriormente, se propone al Ayuntamiento en Pleno la adopción del siguiente acuerdo: NO considerar necesario la creación de un Cuerpo de Policía Local en Santa Maria del Páramo, quedando los Vigilantes Municipales en situación de “a extinguir”. Sometida a votación la propuesta, resultan tres votos a favor (UPL), una abstención (PSOE) y un voto en contra (P.P.), por lo que se dictamina favorablemente la propuesta elevándose al pleno para la adopción del correspondiente acuerdo. Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Popular D. Miguel Angel del Egido Portavoz Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Popular D. Miguel Angel del Egido Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página3de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  4. 4. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Sometida a votación la propuesta resultan siete votos a favor (U.P.L.), tres en contra (P.P.) y una abstención (PSOE), por lo que queda aprobado expresamente el acuerdo de No creación de un Cuerpo de Policía Local en Santa Maria del Páramo. Por el Sr. Secretario-Interventor se da cuenta a la Corporación del dictamen de la Comisión Especial de Cuentas H. P: y RR.HH. de 27 de diciembre de 2019, que dice lo siguiente: Se da cuenta a la Comisión de la Plantilla Orgánica para 2020, que estará compuesta por las siguientes plazas de empleados públicos del Ayuntamiento de Santa Maria del Páramo: 3.- PLANTILLA ORGANICA PARA 2020. PLANTILLA ORGANICA PARA EL EJERCICIO DE 2020 Funcionarios de carrera ESCALA, Subescala Nº plazas Denominación Grupo Situación Habilitación de carácter nacional 1 Secretaría-Intervención A1 Cubierta Administración General 1 Técnico de Grado Medio A2 Cubierta 3 Administrativo Admon. Local C1 3 Cubiertas 1 Auxiliar Admvo. Admón. Local C2 1 cubierta 1 Agente de información, colaboración y gestión ciudadana C2 1 vacante Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página4de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  5. 5. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Total plazas Funcionarios: 21 Cubiertas : 18. Vacantes: 3. Personal Laboral Sometida a votación la propuesta de plantilla orgánica para 2020, se dictamina favorablemente por cuatro votos a favor (UPL y PSOE), ninguno en contra y una abstención (P.P.), elevándose al Pleno de la Corporación para la adopción del correspondiente acuerdo. Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Popular D. Miguel Angel del Egido 1 Arquitecto Superior (15 horas semanales) A1 1 vacante Administración Especial 1 Arquitecta Técnica A2 Cubierta 1 Coordinador de Deportes C1 Cubierta 3 Vigilantes Municipales C2 Cubiertas 1 Encargado de obras C2 Vacante 7 Operarios Servicios Múltiples Agr. Prof. (E) Cubiertas Denominación Nº plazas Contrato Operarios Servicios Múltiples 1 Contrato por tiempo indefinido no fijo Operarios Servicios Múltiples 2 Contrato por obra o servicio Monitores actividades Culturales y deportivas 8 Contrato a tiempo parcial Socorristas piscinas municipales 3 Contrato obra o servicio Encargados de taquilla, vestuarios y servicios de piscina municipal 3 Contrato obra o servicio Auxiliar de biblioteca 1 1 Contrato fijo a tiempo parcial Total personal laboral: 18 Total personal municipal: 39 Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página5de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  6. 6. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Portavoz Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Sometida a votación la propuesta, resulta aprobada por ocho votos a favor (U.P.L. y PSOE) y tres en contra (P.P.) Por el Sr. Secretario-Interventor se da cuenta a la Corporación del dictamen de la Comisión Especial de Cuentas H. P: y RR.HH. de 27 de diciembre de 2019, que dice lo siguiente: Se da cuenta a la Comisión, del expediente tramitado para la aprobación del Presupuesto Municipal para el ejercicio de 2020, junto con la documentación que lo acompaña de los estados de ingresos y gastos y las Bases de ejecución del Presupuesto, uniéndose la siguiente documentación: a) Memoria explicativa de su contenido y de las principales modificaciones que presente en relación con el vigente. b) Liquidación del presupuesto del ejercicio anterior y avance de la del corriente, referida, al menos, a seis meses del ejercicio corriente. c) Anexo de personal de la Entidad Local. d) Anexo de las inversiones a realizar en el ejercicio. g) Un informe económico-financiero, en el que se expongan las bases utilizadas para la evaluación de los ingresos, la suficiencia de los créditos para atender el cumplimiento de las obligaciones exigibles y los gastos de funcionamiento de los servicios y, en consecuencia, la efectiva nivelación del presupuesto. e) Informe de Intervención sobre estabilidad presupuestaria, regla de gasto y nivel de deuda. f) Prepuesto de gastos e ingresos de la empresa mixta León Termal Sport. S.L. 4.- PROYECTO DE PRESUPUESTO MUNICIPAL PARA 2020. Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página6de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  7. 7. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Los estados de gastos e ingresos para 2020 son los siguientes: Presupuesto 2020 : Estado de gastos 2020 Funcional Económica Capítulo 1: Gastos de personal 912 10000 INDEMNIZACIONES ASISTENCIAS A ORGANOS COLEGIADOS 84.184,00 920 120 RETRIBUCIONES BASICAS 259.950,00 120,00 Sueldos Grupo A1 29.034,00 120,01 Sueldos Grupo A2 34.616,00 120,03 Sueldos Grupo C1 52.655,00 120,04 Sueldos Grupo C2 43.243,00 120,05 Sueldos Grupo E 66.602,00 120,06 Trienios 33.800,00 920 121 RETRIBUCIONES COMPLEMENTARIAS 235.204,00 121,00 Complemento de destino 120.133,00 121,01 Complemento especifico 115.071,00 127 contribuciones a planes y fondos de pensiones 2.000,00 920 130 PERSONAL LABORAL fijo 95.304,00 131 Personal Laboral temporal 45.000,00 143 Otro personal - 920 150 PRODUCTIVIDAD 26.500,00 920 151 GRATIFICACIONES 36.990,00 221 16000 SEGURIDAD SOCIAL 220.000,00 221 12609 OTROS GASTOS SOCIALES 2.500,00 TOTAL Capitulo 1 1.007.632,00 Capítulo 2: Gastos en bienes corrientes y Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página7de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  8. 8. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es servicios 135 22699 material agrupación voluntarios protección civil 1.000,00 150 21200 R.M.Y C. EDIFICIOS Y OTRAS CONSTRUCCIONES 24.500,00 153 201202 R.M.Y C. JARDINES Y VIAS PUBLICAS 42.000,00 161 200 ARRENDAMIENTO POZO SR. ELOY 1.500,00 161 21205 R.M.Y C. ETAP 8.000,00 161 21301 R.M. Y C. ABASTECIMIENTO Y SANEAMIENTO 15.000,00 161 22100 S.E.E.MOTORES DE AGUA 75.000,00 161 22101 S.E.E. ETAP 12.500,00 163 22700 LIMPIEZA VIARIA Y MERCADO SEMANAL 117.000,00 164 22100 S.E.E. VELATORIO 6.000,00 165 21000 R.M.Y C. ALUMBRADO PUBLICO 5.500,00 165 22100 S.E.E. ALUMBRADO PUBLICO 90.847,00 929 213 R.M.Y C. MAQUINARIA INSTALACIONES Y UTILLAJE 10.000,00 920 22104 VESTUARIO 3.000,00 311 22107 PRODUCTOS FARMACEUTICOS Y MATERIAL SANITARIO 200,00 441 223 TRANSPORTES 6.500,00 929 22799 OTROS TRABAJOS REALIZADOS POR OTRAS EMPRESAS Y PRO 12.500,00 172 22700 R.M. Y C. EDAR (ENCOMIENDA DE GESTION SOMACYL) 115.000,00 929 22103 S.C.Y C. VEHICULOS Y MAQUINARIA 6.000,00 330 22103 S.C. Y C. CENTRO CIVICO MUNICIPAL 15.500,00 323 21201 R.M.C Colegios y Escuelas 8.000,00 323 22100 S.E.E. COLEGIOS Y ESCUELAS 8.500,00 323 22103 S.C. Y C. COLEGIOS Y ESCUELAS 11.500,00 323 22700 LIMPIEZA Edificios municipales Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página8de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  9. 9. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es 74.996,00 326 22609 BANDA DE MUSICA 40.000,00 330 21204 R.M. Y C. CENTRO CIVICO MUNICIPAL 4.000,00 330 22100 S.E.E. CENTRO CIVICO MUNICIPAL 4.000,00 3301 22100 S.E.E. CASA DE CULTURA 2.000,00 3301 22103 S.C.Y C. CASA DE LA CULTURA 3.200,00 338 22699 FERIA MULTISECTORIAL 45.000,00 338 22709 FESTEJOS POPULARES 180.000,00 341 22609 ESCUELAS DEPORTIVAS MUNICIPALES 27.000,00 342 21203 R.M.Y C. POLIDEPORTIVO 16.000,00 342 22100 S.E.E. POLIDEPORTIVO 20.000,00 342 22103 S.C. Y C. POLIDEPORTIVO 3.700,00 3411 22609 ACTIVIDADES CULTURALES Y DEPORTIVAS 41.000,00 459 22100 S.E.E. NAVE USOS MULTIPLES 4.000,00 912 23000 DIETAS DE CARGOS ELECTIVOS 300,00 920 21600 R.M. Y C. EQUIPAMIENTO INFORMATICO 10.000,00 920 22099 MATERIAL DE OFICINA 24.000,00 920 22100 S.E.E. CASA CONSISTORIAL 4.500,00 920 22103 S.C.Y. C. CASA CONSISTORIAL 8.000,00 920 22200 TELEFONO 14.500,00 920 224 PRIMAS DE SEGUROS 39.000,00 920 22601 ATENCIONES PROTOCOLARIAS Y REPRESENTATIVAS 2.000,00 920 22602 PUBLICIDAD Y PROPAGANDA 20.000,00 920 22699 OTROS GASTOS DIVERSOS 14.000,00 920 22706 ESTUDIOS Y TRABAJOS TECNICOS Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página9de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  10. 10. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es 71.400,00 920 23020 DIETAS DEL PERSONAL 300,00 920 23100 LOCOMOCION 300,00 932 22599 TRIBUTOS 11.000,00 934 22708 PREMIO COBRANZA SERVICIO RECAUDATORIO 59.000,00 Total Capitulo 2 1.338.743,00 Capitulo 3: Gastos financieros 1 309 Otros gastos financieros de deuda publica en euros 800,00 Total capitulo 3 800,00 Capítulo 4: Trasferencias corrientes 221 480 BECAS HIJOS DE PERSONAL 900,00 231 481 ATENCIONES BENEFICAS Y ASISTENCIALES 300,00 323 472 SUBV. ESCUELA MUNICIPAL EDUCACION INFANTIL 137.500,00 327 47902 SUBVENCION A ASOCIACION DE JUBILADOS Y PENSIONISTA 2.500,00 330 47905 SUBV. ASOC. ASISTENC. SOCIALES CULTUR. Y DEPORTIVA 18.000,00 341 47901 SUBVENCION AL CLUB ATLETICO PARAMES 22.000,00 231 483 Subvencion Asociacion Alzheimer 14.000,00 431 472 SUBVENCION PARA EMPRENDEDORES 3.000,00 412 47903 SUBVENCION A JUNTA AGROPECUARIA LOCAL 1.500,00 439 47906 SUBV.ASOC.GESTORA DE FONDOS EUROPEOS 3.150,00 493 482 A FAMILIAS E INSTITUCIONES SIN ANIMO DE LUCRO 14.000,00 943 463 A MANCOMUNIDADES 15.480,00 Total capìtulo 4 232.330,00 Capitulo 5 Fondo de contingencia 929 500 Fondo de contingencia de ejecución presupuestaria 15.000,00 Total capítulo 5 15.000,00 Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página10de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  11. 11. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Capítulo 6: Inversiones reales 450 609 Planes Provinciales de Cooperación Municipal 250.000,00 Total capítulo 6 250.000,00 Capítulo 8: Variación de activos financieros 221 830 Anticipo de nóminas a corto plazo 3.000,00 Total capítulo 8 3.000,00 Capítulo 9: Variación de pasivos financieros 11 913 Amortización préstamos l.p. entes fuera sector publico 57.195,00 Total capítulo 9 57.195,00 Total Presupuesto de gastos 2.904.700,00 ESTADO DE GASTOS 2020 No financieros TOTAL Capitulo 1 Gastos de personal 1.007.632,00 Total Capitulo 2 Gastos en bienes corrientes y servicios 1.338.743,00 Total capitulo 3 Gastos financieros 800,00 Total capìtulo 4 Trasferencias Corrientes 232.330,00 Total Capitulo 5. Fondo de contingencia 15.000,00 Total capitulo 6 Inversiones reales 250.000,00 Total capitulo 7 Trasferencias de capital - 2.844.505,00 Total capitulo 8 Variacion de activos financieros 3.000,00 Total capitulo 9 Variacion de pasivos financieros 57.195,00 TOTAL PRESUPUESTO GASTOS 2.904.700,00 Proyecto de Presupuesto de Ingresos para 2020 Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página11de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  12. 12. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cap. Art. Conc. Econ. Descripcion 2020 1 Capitulo: 1.IMPUESTOS DIRECTOS 11 Articulo: 11.IMPUESTOS SOBRE EL CAPITAL 112 Impuesto sobre bienes inmuebles naturaleza rustica 36.500,00 113 Impuesto sobre bienes inmuebles naturaleza urbana 880.000,00 115 Impuesto sobre vehículos de tracción mecánica 155.000,00 116 Impuesto incremento valor terrenos Nat. urbana 35.000,00 130 Impuesto Sobre Actividades Económicas 44.000,00 Total Capitulo: 1.IMPUESTOS DIRECTOS 1.150.500,00 2 Capitulo: 2.IMPUESTOS INDIRECTOS 29 Articulo: 29.OTROS IMPUESTOS INDIRECTOS 290 Impuesto s/ construcciones, instalaciones y obras 90.000,00 Total Capitulo: 2.IMPUESTOS INDIRECTOS 90.000,00 3 Capitulo: 3.TASAS, PRECIOS PUBLICOS Y OTROS INGRESOS 30000 Tasa de abastecimiento de agua 160.000,00 30001 Tasa acometidas abastecimiento 1.000,00 30100 Tasa de alcantarillado 98.000,00 30101 Tasa acometidas Saneamiento 1.000,00 30901 Tasa utilización cementerio 11.000,00 30902 Tasa utilización tanatorio 6.000,00 32100 Tasa Licencias Urbanísticas 15.000,00 32301 Tasa iimpieza alcantarillado 1.000,00 32302 Tasa depuradora municipal 42.000,00 32303 Tasa ambiental y apertura 10.000,00 33500 Tasa ocupación vía publica con terrazas 2.600,00 33600 Tasa ocupación vía pública, puestos, barracas, atracciones, etc. 25.000,00 33601 Tasa ocupación v.p. materiales construcción, andam Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página12de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  13. 13. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es 5.000,00 33901 Tasa ocupación suelo y subsuelo 30.000,00 33902 Tasa quioscos e instalaciones en vía pública 500,00 33903 Tasa elementos constructivos cerrados 16.500,00 34200 P.P. escuela educación Infantil 1º Ciclo 80.000,00 34201 P.P. Centro Cívico Municipal 5.000,00 34301 P.P. Escuelas Deportivas Municipales 50.000,00 34302 P.P. Polideportivo Municipal 35.000,00 34900 Actividades culturales y deportivas esporádicas 7.000,00 389 Reintegros de presupuestos cerrados 500,00 39110 Multas por infracciones tributarias y análogas 500,00 39211 Recargo de apremio 4.000,00 39901 Otros ingresos diversos 15.000,00 39902 Cuotas alumnos Banda de música 6.000,00 39904 Ingresos de aseguradoras 5.000,00 Total Capitulo: 3.TASAS, PRECIOS PUBLICOS Y OTROS INGRESOS 632.600,00 4 Capitulo: 4.TRANSFERENCIA CORRIENTES 42000 Participación en los tributos del Estado 570.000,00 42090 Transf. corriente para Agrupación Juzgados De Paz 3.500,00 45000 Participación en ingresos de la Comunidad Autonom 67.500,00 450080 Otras subvenciones corrientes de la Admon. De la CC. AA. 28.000,00 461 De Diputaciones, Consejos o Cabildos 35.000,00 481 Otras transferencias 5.000,00 Total Capitulo: 4.TRANSFERENCIA CORRIENTES 709.000,00 5 Capitulo: 5.INGRESOS PATRIMONIALES 52 Intereses de depósitos Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página13de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  14. 14. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es 8.000,00 541 Arrendamientos de fincas urbanas 24.000,00 Total Capitulo: 5.INGRESOS PATRIMONIALES 32.000,00 7 Capitulo: 7.TRANSFERENCIAS DE CAPITAL 741 de Sociedades Mercantiles (León Termal Sport) 12.600,00 75050 Transf. capital cumplimiento de Convenios Empleo 25.000,00 76100 Trasferencias Plan Provincial Cooperación Municipal 2020 250.000,00 Total Capitulo: 7.TRANSFERENCIAS DE CAPITAL 287.600,00 8 Capitulo: 8.ACTIVOS FINANCIEROS 82020 Anticipos nomina a corto plazo 3.000,00 Total Capitulo: 8.ACTIVOS FINANCIEROS 3.000,00 TOTAL 2.904.700,00 Total Capitulo: 1.IMPUESTOS DIRECTOS 1.150.500,00 Total Capitulo: 2.IMPUESTOS INDIRECTOS 90.000,00 Total Capitulo: 3.TASAS, PRECIOS PUBLICOS Y OTROS INGRESOS 632.600,00 Total Capitulo: 4.TRANSFERENCIA CORRIENTES 709.000,00 Total Capitulo: 5.INGRESOS PATRIMONIALES 32.000,00 Total Ingresos corrientes 2.614.100,00 Total Capitulo: 6.ENAJENACION DE INVERSIONES REALES 0 Total Capitulo: 7.TRANSFERENCIAS DE CAPITAL 287.600,00 Total Capitulo: 8.ACTIVOS FINANCIEROS 3.000,00 Total ingresos de capital 290.600,00 TOTAL INGRESOS 2020 2.904.700,00 Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página14de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  15. 15. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Sometida a votación la propuesta de presupuesto municipal para 2020, resultan tres votos a favor (UPL), ninguno en contra, y dos abstenciones (P.P. y PSOE), por lo que queda dictaminada favorablemente, elevándose al Ayuntamiento en Pleno para su aprobación inicial, si procede. Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Popular D. Miguel Angel del Egido Portavoz Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Popular D. Miguel Angel del Egido Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Sometida a votación la propuesta tal y como ha sido dictaminada en comisión, resultan ocho votos a favor (UPL y PSOE) y tres en contra (P.P.), continuándose la tramitación del expediente para su aprobación definitiva, de conformidad con las disposiciones del art. 169 del R.D. Leg. 2/2004 de 5 de marzo. Por la Sra. Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego González, se da lectura a la moción presentada por ella misma como portavoz del grupo municipal de Unión del Pueblo Leones de Santa Maria del Páramo, que literalmente dice lo siguiente: 5.- MOCION DE UNION DEL PUEBLO LEONES SOBRE REGISTRO CIVIL. Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página15de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  16. 16. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es 3º.- Todas estas circunstancias, unidas a las dificultades técnicas derivadas del Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página16de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  17. 17. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Popular D. Miguel Angel del Egido Portavoz Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página17de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  18. 18. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Sometido a votación el texto de la moción, resulta aprobado por unanimidad de los concejales que componen la Corporación Municipal. 6.- MOCION DE UNION DEL PUEBLO LEONES SOBRE LA AUTONOMIA DE LA REGION LEONESA. Se da cuenta a la Corporación de la moción sobre constitución en Comunidad Autónoma de la Región Leonesa, presentada por la portavoz del grupo político de Unión del Pueblo Leonés, Dª Alicia Gallego González, que literalmente dice lo siguiente: AL PLENO DEL EXMO. AYUNTAMIENTO DE SANTA MARIA DEL PÁRAMO Alicia Gallego González, Portavoz del Grupo Político Unión del Pueblo Leonés en el Ayuntamiento de SANTA MARIA DEL PÁRAMO de Conformidad con la legislación sobre régimen local vigente, presentan para su debate y, en su caso, posterior aprobación por el Pleno Municipal, la siguiente MOCIÓN PRIMERO.- El proceso autonómico en España a raíz de la promulgación de la Constitución Española, una vez consideradas las denominadas nacionalidades históricas como Cataluña, País Vasco o Galicia se configuró en muchas ocasiones al capricho y veleidad de los políticos de turno, como aconteció con Murcia, Logroño o Santander, y sin tener en consideración otras regiones históricas como la región leonesa que, lamentablemente, fue incluida en el proceso autonómico conla región de Castilla, sin mayor justificación que la veleidad del político de turno, conformando una autonomía híbrida e injustificable, desde cualquier consideración política, histórica, cultural, social, administrativa, etc. Sólo razones de Estado nunca explicitadas llevaron a la constitución de la Comunidad Autónoma denominada Castilla y León que es once veces mayor que la media de las regiones europeas, mayor es su extensión territorial que muchos países centroeuropeos y mayor que su país vecino Portugal, resultando imposible verter en la misma conceptos Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página18de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  19. 19. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es administrativos elementales como la descentralización de competencias o la desconcentración de funciones y produciendo el increíble fenómeno de la concentración y la centralización más absolutos en Valladolid. SEGUNDO.- Los años de Estatuto y el propio funcionamiento de la Comunidad Autónoma que padece León han puesto de manifiesto el hecho estadístico e irrefutable del desequilibrio interterritorial dentro de la propia comunidad, resultando especialmente perjudicada la región leonesa, tanto desde el punto de vista político, como económico, cultural o incluso de pervivencia de la propia idiosincrasia leonesa. TERCERO. Políticas activas de los sucesivos gobiernos de la Comunidad Autónoma que padece la región leonesa han pretendido la desnaturalización de la identidad leonesa y la confusión entre lo leonés y lo castellano y entre lo leonés y lo castellanoleonés, hasta el punto de que se han llegado a crear fundaciones dedicadas entre otras cosas a hacer a Villalar depositaria histórica de los valores identitarios de Castilla, de León y de la Comunidad absurda que estas dos regiones han formado sin la concurrencia ni la voluntad explícita de los ciudadanos y ciudadanas de ambas regiones. CUARTO. El problema se convierte en extremadamente grave, sólo comparable al momento político de la integración de la región leonesa en la Comunidad a la que indebidamente pertenece, cuando incluso se ha planteado por algún partido, en algún momento, introducir en el texto constitucional el nombre de las 17 autonomías que componen el Estado, lo que implicaría una reforma constitucional para la obtención de la autonomía, cuestión que hoy podría resolverse en el ámbito de una reforma del propio Estatuto de Autonomía o con una simple ley orgánica del Parlamento Nacional Español constituyendo la Comunidad Autónoma de la Región Leonesa. Y ello es posible con base en la propia Constitución, cuyo art. 143 establece en su apartado 1 que “en el ejercicio del derecho a la autonomía reconocido en el art. 2 de la Constitución, las provincias limítrofes con características históricas, culturales y económicas comunes, los territorios insulares y las provincias con entidad regional histórica podrán acceder a su autogobierno y constituirse en Comunidades Autónomas con arreglo a lo previsto en este Título y en los respectivos Estatutos”. QUINTO. Pues bien, la actual situación de toda la región leonesa, y la cada vez mayor insistencia de los leoneses en solicitar a los políticos una postura clara respecto del actual sistema autonómico impuesto, nos lleva a plantear la presente moción que no pretende más que, dentro del marco constitucional y del más absoluto respeto a las normas constitucionales que rigen nuestra democracia, un pronunciamiento que sirva de acicate para qué, en el pronunciamiento del resto de otras instituciones municipales o provinciales, se llegue a un consenso que permita la constitución de la comunidad autónoma de la Región Leonesa. Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página19de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020
  20. 20. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Por lo expuesto, Solicitamos: Que el Pleno adopte los siguientes acuerdos A) Remitir al órgano legislativo autonómico el posicionamiento de este plenario en cuanto a que la Región Leonesa tiene derecho a constituirse en comunidad autónoma instando a las Cortes autonómicas a iniciar los trámites para la consecución de la autonomía de la Región Leonesa de las tres provincias que lo conforman León, Zamora y Salamanca. B) Remitir a las Cortes Generales del Estado este posicionamiento y la necesidad de revertir la actual situación de agravio con la Región Leonesa al ser la única región histórica de España que no es autonomía, con aprobación en el Congreso y en el Senado de la creación de la Comunidad Autónoma de la Región Leonesa y la creación de cuantas instituciones en el ámbito legislativo, ejecutivo y jurisdiccional que puedan ser perceptoras de todas aquellas delegaciones de competencias y funciones como consecuencia de las transferencias de las mismas a la nueva Comunidad Autónoma de la Región Leonesa. En Santa María del Páramo, a 13 de diciembre de 2019 Fdo. Alicia Gallego González Portavoz Grupo Político Unión del Pueblo Leonés Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Popular D. Miguel Angel del Egido Portavoz Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Sometido a votación el texto de la anterior moción, resultan siete votos a favor (UPL), y cuatro en contra (P.P. y PSOE), por lo que queda aprobada por el Ayuntamiento en Pleno en sus propios términos. No habiendo más asuntos que tramitar, la Sra. Presidente de la Corporación levanta la sesión, siendo las doce horas, de todo lo que como Secretario-Interventor doy fe. El Secretario-Interventor. Fdo. Alvaro Prieto Saenz de Miera Vº Bº La Alcaldesa. Fdo. Alicia Gallego González. FIRMADO ELECTRONICAMENTE (Ley 11/2007 de 22 de junio) Cód.Validación:AEP34ZS5ACLK6PGP26ZRDH69J|Verificación:https://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página20de20 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0020Fecha:13/01/2020

