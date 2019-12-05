Acta pleno 20191205

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EXPEDIENTE Nº: APSM JGL/2019/8 ASUNTO: Junta de Gobierno Local de 5 de diciembre de 2019 ACTA DE LA SESION EXTRAORDINARIA ...
2.- LICENCIAS URBANISTICAS. 2.1.- Expte. 555/2018 Licencia urbanística de D. Santiago Barragan Huerga. Por D. Santiago Bar...
Se da cuenta a la Junta de Gobierno Local del expediente tramitado nº 829/2019 de contrato menor de implantación del servi...
Visto que existe consignación suficiente para conceder la subvención con cargo a la partida presupuestaria 493-482 de subv...
12 2214 AMPARO BARRAGAN GOMEZ **** * 435Q 50,00 13 2134 ANA BELEN DE LA FUENTE GRANDE **** * 816P 85,00 14 2729 ANA CUBILL...
* 33 2909 CRISTINA CARBJO SUTIL **** * 621G 85,00 34 2157 CRISTINA CASADO GALVAN **** * 286B 35,00 35 2571 CRISTINA CHAMOR...
53 2473 FRANCISCO ALONSO FERNANDEZ **** * 054F 70,00 54 2104 FRANCISCO MONTIEL GARCIA **** * 145K 50,00 55 2683 FRESIA FAB...
* 74 2567 M. ANTONIA CASADO GARCÍA **** * 828 W 50,00 75 2427 M. ANUNCIACIÓN SASTRE RANDO **** * 327D 110,00 76 2328 M. BE...
94 2789 M. NIEVES VALLINAS CASADO **** * 676B 130,00 95 2916 M. ROSARIO CARREÑO ÁMEZ **** * 185P 120,00 96 2739 M. TERESA ...
11 4 2395 MERCEDES GARCIA ORDAS **** * 390X 50,00 11 5 2546 MERITXELL RUBIO PENDON **** * 617G 120,00 11 6 2741 MIGUEL ANG...
13 4 2865 RUBEN OTERO LOPEZ **** * 468C 50,00 13 5 2136 RUBEN ROLDAN CASTRO **** * 995Z 50,00 13 6 2357 SAADIA MELLOUK ***...
15 4 2326 TERESA SONIA CABREROS SARMIENTO **** * 817D 50,00 15 5 2346 TOMAS PEREZ RODRIGUEZ **** * 001C 70,00 15 6 2599 TR...
No habiendo más asuntos que tramitar, la Sra. Presidente levantó la sesión, siendo las 15:25 horas, de todo lo que como Se...
Acta del Pleno del 05 de diciembre de 2019 del Ayuntamiento de Santa María del Páramo, León

  1. 1. EXPEDIENTE Nº: APSM JGL/2019/8 ASUNTO: Junta de Gobierno Local de 5 de diciembre de 2019 ACTA DE LA SESION EXTRAORDINARIA DE LA JUNTA DE GOBIERNO LOCAL DE FECHA 5 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2.019. ASISTENTES: PRESIDENTE: Dª ALICIA GALLEGO GONZALEZ CONCEJALES: D. JULIO TOLON GOMEZ D. TRINITARIO SARMIENTO CEMBRANOS D. OMAR OSDCAR SABARIA ORDAS SECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR: D. ALVARO PRIETO SAENZ DE MIERA. En la Sala de Comisiones de la Casa Consistorial de Santa María del Páramo, siendo las 14:15 horas del día indicado, se reúnen bajo la presidencia de la Sra. Alcaldesa, y asistidos del Sr. Secretario-Interventor de la Corporación, los Sres. Concejales al margen relacionados al objeto de celebrar la sesión señalada. Abierta la sesión por la Sra. Alcaldesa se pasó a tratar los siguientes asuntos incluidos en el orden del día: 1.- APROBACION, SI PROCEDE, DEL BORRADOR DEL ACTA DE LA SESION ANTERIOR.- Preguntado por la Presidencia de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el Art. 91,1 del R.O.F.R.J. de las Entidades Locales, si algún miembro de la Junta de Gobierno desea efectuar alguna observación al borrador del acta de la sesión de fecha 27 de noviembre de 2019, que les ha sido entregada junto con la convocatoria, no se realizaron objeciones, aprobándose el borrador de dicha acta, por unanimidad de los miembros de la Junta de Gobierno. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página1de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019 AliciaGallegoGonzalez(1de2) Alcaldesa FechaFirma:16/12/2019 HASH:c0b69aafabd3633b6e6c11abcba35fb9 AlvaroPrietoSaenzdeMiera(2de2) ELSECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR FechaFirma:16/12/2019 HASH:63f1e4df85ff8468d134634a65d4ff8d
  2. 2. 2.- LICENCIAS URBANISTICAS. 2.1.- Expte. 555/2018 Licencia urbanística de D. Santiago Barragan Huerga. Por D. Santiago Barragan Huerga con DNI nº 71548492T, se ha solicitado licencia urbanística para construcción de un edificio destinado a vivienda unifamiliar en c/ El Bosque nº 14 de esta localidad de Santa Maria del Páramo, según Proyecto técnico redactado por el Arquitecto D. Juan José Fuertes Garmón. Visto el informe técnico municipal, la Junta de Gobierno acuerda por unanimidad de sus miembros conceder la licencia urbanística solicitada, liquidándose el impuesto sobre construcciones, instalaciones y obras, así como la tasa urbanística correspondiente. 2.2 Expte 771/2019 Declaración responsable reforma de vivienda de Mª del Mar Fernandez González. Se da cuenta a la Junta de Gobierno de la declaración responsable presentada por Dª Mª del Mar Fernandez González de las obras de reforma de vivienda en c/ Carrolaguna 29 de Santa Maria del Páramo. Visto el informe técnico municipal la Junta de Gobierno autoriza la realización de las obras de reforma, por entender que no tienen carácter integral, liquidándose el impuesto sobre construcciones, instalaciones y obras, así como la tasa urbanística correspondiente. 2.3 Expte 755 Declaración responsable de obras de restauración de vivienda de Dª Mª Consuelo Merino Garcia. Se da cuenta a la Junta de Gobierno de la declaración responsable presentada por Dª Mª Consuelo Merino Garcia de las obras de restauración de vivienda en c/ Los Tapiales, 64 de Santa Maria del Páramo. Visto el informe técnico municipal, la Junta de Gobierno autoriza la realización de las obras de restauracion, por entender que no tienen carácter integral, liquidándose el impuesto sobre construcciones, instalaciones y obras, así como la tasa urbanística correspondiente. 3.- Expte. 829/2019. CONTRATO MENOR DEL SERVICIO DE IMPLANTACION DE NUEVA PAGINA WEB Y APP CORPORATIVA MUNICIPAL. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página2de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  3. 3. Se da cuenta a la Junta de Gobierno Local del expediente tramitado nº 829/2019 de contrato menor de implantación del servicio de nueva página WEB y de una APP corporativa, proponiéndose la adopción del siguiente acuerdo: PRIMERO. Justificar la celebración del contrato por la necesidad de realizar la implantación de una nueva página Web Corporativa Municipal y de una App para mejorar el acceso a los diferentes trámites administrativos y a toda la información de interés para los ciudadanos de Santa María del Páramo. SEGUNDO. Contratar con LISANDRO CARAVACA BAYO (EDUSKOPIA) con DNI: 71.146.710M, con domicilio en C/ Panaderos, 39 – 7ºA de VALLADOLID, la implantación de una nueva página Web Corporativa Municipal y de una App para mejorar el acceso a los diferentes trámites administrativos y a toda la información de interés para los ciudadanos de Santa María del Páramo, según las características de la propuesta presentada, por el importe de su proposición que asciende a 8.008,99 € IVA incluido. TERCERO. Aprobar el gasto correspondiente: Ejercicio Aplicación presupuestaria Importe 2019 920 / 626 8.008,99 € CUARTO. Una vez realizada la prestación, incorpórese la factura y tramítese el pago si procede. QUINTO. Notificar la resolución al adjudicatario en el plazo de diez días a partir de la fecha de la firma de la Resolución. SEXTO. Comunicar al Registro de Contratos del Sector Público los datos básicos del contrato incluyendo la identidad del adjudicatario, el importe de adjudicación, junto con el desglose correspondiente del Impuesto sobre el Valor Añadido. Sometida a votación la propuesta, resulta aprobada por unanimidad de los miembros de la Junta de Gobierno Local. 4.- Expte. 563/2019 AYUDAS ESCOLARES PARA EL CURSO 2019-2020. Se da cuenta a la Junta de Gobierno, del expediente tramitado nº 563/2019 de ayudas escolares para el curso 2019-2020. Vistas las Bases y Convocatoria para la concesión de Ayudas para la adquisición de libros de texto y material didáctico y deportivo para el curso 2019-2020, que se publicaron en el Tablón de anuncios y en la sede electrónica del día 16/08/2019 hasta el 15/10/2019, fecha en la que terminó el plazo de presentación de solicitudes Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página3de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  4. 4. Visto que existe consignación suficiente para conceder la subvención con cargo a la partida presupuestaria 493-482 de subvenciones a familias e instituciones sin fines de lucro. Visto el dictamen favorable y la evaluación de las solicitudes presentadas de la Comisión informativa de Cultura, Educación, Sanidad y Servicios Sociales del 5 de diciembre de 2019, que fueron aprobados por unanimidad de los miembros de la Comisión. Visto que toda la documentación presentada por los interesados se ha adecuado a la solicitada, y que se han cumplido con todos los trámites previos que marcan las Bases para la concesión de subvenciones en materia de Ayudas para la adquisición de libros de texto y material didáctico y deportivo para el curso 2019-2020, se propone a la Junta de Gobierno la adopción de los siguientes acuerdos: PRIMERO. Aprobar las subvenciones en materia de Ayudas para la adquisición de libros de texto y material didáctico y deportivo para el curso 2019-2020 a las solicitudes que figuran a continuación, por el importe total de 12.623,11€, según relación que se indica: TITULAR SOLICITANTE DNI AYUDA 1 2232 ABDELAZIZ CHAFIKI **** * 656J 100,00 2 2272 ABDERRAZZAK CHAHMAOUI **** * 660K 100,00 3 2170 AHMAD CHAFIKI HACHIMI **** * 687H 50,00 4 2917 ALBA GONZALEZ JOVELLANOS **** * 347X 35,00 5 2785 ALBA JIMENEZ JIMENEZ **** * 520N 35,00 6 2780 ALEXANDRA RAMOS MIGUELEZ **** * 497R 85,00 7 2702 ALICIA CUERVO BARCIA **** * 951D 50,00 8 2212 ALMALLANA SAN MARTIN BLANCO **** * 685H 50,00 9 2280 ALMUDENA CASTELLANOS PELLITERO **** * 420Z 50,00 10 2592 AMADOR SANCHEZ BARRAGAN **** * 375A 70,00 11 2719 AMAYA JUAN CALZON **** * 523Q 35,00 Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página4de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  5. 5. 12 2214 AMPARO BARRAGAN GOMEZ **** * 435Q 50,00 13 2134 ANA BELEN DE LA FUENTE GRANDE **** * 816P 85,00 14 2729 ANA CUBILLAS VAZQUEZ **** * 511L 120,00 15 2522 ANA FERNANDEZ MARTINEZ **** * 334B 120,00 16 2573 ANA FRANCO FRANCO **** * 752Y 95,00 17 2716 ANA ISABEL FERNÁNDEZ MAYO **** * 753L 110,00 18 2631 ANA LUCIA CACHON ALVAREZ **** * 685Q 60,00 19 2218 ANA MARIA ALONSO PORRAS **** * 23-J 85,00 20 2690 ANA SILVIA LOZANO JUAN **** * 579C 110,00 21 2400 ANABEL MARCOS PEREZ **** * 729H 110,00 22 2480 ANDERE BALSERA VÁZQUEZ **** * 769N 130,00 23 2372 ARMANDO ORDAS SUTIL **** * 348R 110,00 24 2853 AUREA CHAMORRO ALVAREZ **** * 121R 50,00 25 2721 AURORA SAN MARTIN SARMIENTO **** * 713A 60,00 26 2746 AZUCENA MERCEDES VALERO GARCÍA **** * 145S 130,00 27 2521 BEATRIZ GARCÍA SASTRE **** * 007D 120,00 28 2479 BEATRIZ VILLORIA SUTIL **** * 379K 85,00 29 2731 CELIA GALLEGO TRAPOTE **** * 195L 70,00 30 2443 CLAIRE HANNITY **** * 809F 100,00 31 2501 CRISTINA CABALLERO FRANCO **** * 333B 110,00 32 2809 CRISTINA CARBAJO MARTÍNEZ **** 258T 85,00 Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página5de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  6. 6. * 33 2909 CRISTINA CARBJO SUTIL **** * 621G 85,00 34 2157 CRISTINA CASADO GALVAN **** * 286B 35,00 35 2571 CRISTINA CHAMORRO FERNANDEZ **** * 485D 64,00 36 2503 CRISTINA MARIANA NECHIFOR **** * 911G 135,00 37 2442 CRISTINA OLAIZOLA GARAY **** * 085G 130,00 38 2575 CRISTINA PELLITERO GARCÍA **** * 464L 85,00 39 2896 DIANA CRISTINA CARBAJAL QUIÑONES **** * 754L 110,00 40 2783 DIANA RODRIGUEZ GONZALEZ **** * 563Y 85,00 41 2203 DIANA RUBIO MIGUELEZ **** * 395S 35,00 42 2545 DIEGO FLECHA CONDE **** * 787V 110,00 43 2506 EL ARABI HAJJAJE **** * 555B 50,00 44 2499 ELENA PEREZ GARCIA **** * 587H 130,00 45 2155 ELSA DE PAZ BARRAGÁN **** * 295X 100,00 46 2814 ENCARNA CHAMORRO CHAMORRO **** * 391S 47,75 47 2657 ERICA VALCARCE REBORDINOS **** * 093Z 85,00 48 2441 ESTHER JUAN PALMERO **** * 844F 35,00 49 2624 EVA MARIA GARCIA PELLITERO **** * 646R 60,00 50 2644 EVA MONTES MORÁN **** * 688K 85,00 51 2873 FAUSTINO ALONSO MAJÓN **** * 835Z 56,75 52 2273 FLORINA SCHIPOR **** * 341K 60,00 Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página6de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  7. 7. 53 2473 FRANCISCO ALONSO FERNANDEZ **** * 054F 70,00 54 2104 FRANCISCO MONTIEL GARCIA **** * 145K 50,00 55 2683 FRESIA FABIOLA TORRES CORTES **** * 615J 50,00 56 2866 GERMAN CARREÑO TORRES **** * 501 M 130,00 57 2183 IRIS RODRIGUEZ ABLANEDO **** * 695L 35,00 58 2182 IRIS RODRIGUEZ ABLANEDO **** * 695L 50,00 59 2591 ISABEL MARTINEZ SEGURADO **** * 0860 35,00 60 2675 JAIRO GONZALEZ CABIDA **** * 465 M 35,00 61 2141 JESUS MIGUEL JUAN ALEGRE **** * 317 W 35,00 62 2295 JOSE ANDRES MIGUELES MACIAS **** * 628F 50,00 63 2366 JOSE MARIA GARMON PEREZ **** * 675X 100,00 64 2334 JOSE MIGUEL FUERTES PRIETO **** * 100C 50,00 65 2304 JOSEFA RUANO MENDEZ **** * 333F 70,00 66 2796 JOSEFINA SARMIENTO HONRADO **** * 371T 50,00 67 2745 JUAN CARLOS GARMON PEREZ **** * 673P 47,20 68 2260 KATIA FRANCO VILLORIA **** * 834Y 70,00 69 2470 LACRAMIOARA MICOVSCHI **** * 325D 60,00 70 2238 LAURA FRANCO VILLORIA **** * 836P 50,00 71 2404 LAURA GONZALEZ FERRERO **** * 497R 50,00 72 2903 LAURA GONZALO RELEA **** * 275 M 85,00 73 2782 M. ANTONIA AMEZ FERNANDEZ **** 955A 60,00 Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página7de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  8. 8. * 74 2567 M. ANTONIA CASADO GARCÍA **** * 828 W 50,00 75 2427 M. ANUNCIACIÓN SASTRE RANDO **** * 327D 110,00 76 2328 M. BEGOÑA MAYO SANCHEZ **** * 340B 100,00 77 2659 M. BEGOÑA TRIGAL MILLET **** * 345C 160,00 78 2229 M. CAMINO MARCOS MARTINEZ **** * 553B 100,00 79 2341 M. CARMEN JUAN MARTINEZ **** * 531X 85,00 80 2369 M. CARMEN MATEOS CIFUENTES **** * 134Y 50,00 81 2123 M. CARMEN MAZARIEGOS BURGOS **** * 052K 50,00 82 2398 M. CARMEN PEREZ HUERGA **** * 586I 60,00 83 2227 M. CELIA FERNÁNDEZ FUERTES **** * 712 M 60,00 84 2402 M. DOLORES HERNANDEZ PASTOR **** * 219C 100,00 85 2389 M. DOLORES HERRERO GONZÁLEZ **** * 252Y 110,00 86 2498 M. ESPERANZA RODRÍGUEZ CAMBEIRO **** * 649F 50,00 87 2500 M. ESTHER CANTON FUERTES **** * 699B 60,00 88 2676 M. GUADALUPE RUBIO FERNÁNDEZ **** * 756D 110,00 89 2555 M. JOAQUINA NAVA FERNÁNDEZ **** * 124B 60,00 90 2574 M. JOSÉ DEL CASTILLO ESTRAVÍS **** * 070C 50,00 91 2118 M. JOSÉ GARCÍA GAVILANES **** * 518 W 110,00 92 2846 M. LUZ MORENO FERRERO **** * 868X 74,00 93 2561 M. NIEVES SANTOS FERNÁNDEZ **** * 502N 100,00 Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página8de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  9. 9. 94 2789 M. NIEVES VALLINAS CASADO **** * 676B 130,00 95 2916 M. ROSARIO CARREÑO ÁMEZ **** * 185P 120,00 96 2739 M. TERESA CHAMORRO NATAL **** * 766T 110,00 97 2448 M. TERESA PANIZO CASTRO **** * 117 M 140,00 98 2688 M. VISITACION BENEITEZ GONZALEZ **** * 838Z 50,00 99 2858 MARI DEL ROCIO RAMOS MARTINEZ **** * 951E 130,00 10 0 2144 MARIA ANGELES ALCALA MUÑOZ **** * 017P 60,00 10 1 2913 MARIA CARMEN ALVAREZ GONZALEZ **** * 695L 35,00 10 2 2819 MARÍA ESTER CALLEJO VIDAL **** * 082P 70,00 10 3 2668 MARIA FE JAÑEZ GARMON **** * 387H 43,91 10 4 2861 MARIA GABRIELA CATALAN MARTINEZ **** * 406 W 35,00 10 5 2863 MARIA INES BALDONEDO BARRERA **** * 3914 35,00 10 6 2590 MARIA JOSE UGIDOS PABLOS **** * 554E 130,00 10 7 2714 MARIA MERCEDES ALEGRE CABERO **** * 262B 110,00 10 8 2643 MARIA MONSERRAT APARICIO CASTRO **** * 987 M 35,00 10 9 2456 MARÍA MONTIEL GARCÍA **** * 873N 85,00 11 0 2485 MARIA NIEVES AJA SARABIA **** * 557C 35,00 11 1 2724 MARIOLA MARTÍN RODRÍGUEZ **** * 975C 120,00 11 2 2342 MARTA MARIA CHAMORRO SANCHEZ **** * 293H 50,00 11 3 2312 MARTA MARIA TORRES SERUENDO **** * 280P 110,00 Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página9de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  10. 10. 11 4 2395 MERCEDES GARCIA ORDAS **** * 390X 50,00 11 5 2546 MERITXELL RUBIO PENDON **** * 617G 120,00 11 6 2741 MIGUEL ANGEL FERNANDEZ FIERRO **** * 533B 60,00 11 7 2293 MIGUEL ANGEL SARMIENTO LUENGO **** * 243Q 50,00 11 8 2350 MILAGROS ÁNGELES MARTÍNEZ MANIEGA **** * 099E 53,65 11 9 2387 MIREN ELIXABETE CASTRILLO MATA **** * 694N 70,00 12 0 2553 MIRIAM ÁLVAREZ MARTÍNEZ **** * 764Z 85,00 12 1 2519 MIRIAM JIMENEZ BERNARDO **** * 9720 35,00 12 2 2490 MONICA CASADO RODRIGUEZ **** * 014J 100,00 12 3 2289 MORENA PODDA **** * 963L 35,00 12 4 2477 NOELIA GONZALEZ GONZALEZ **** * 970X 120,00 12 5 2619 NOELIA PEREZ GARCIA **** * 301X 50,00 12 6 2844 NURIA GARCIA DE BARO **** * 394E 60,00 12 7 2145 NURIA GARCIA SAN MIGUEL **** * 341R 100,00 12 8 2742 NURIA GONZÁLEZ CHAMORRO **** * 463C 120,00 12 9 2820 NURIA SANCHEZ FERNANDEZ **** * 730A 110,00 13 0 2895 RAQUEL DEL POZO LOPEZ **** * 191 W 50,00 13 1 2348 ROBERTO NUEVO CHAMORRO **** * 426R 100,00 13 2 2514 ROSA MARIA IBAN FERNANDEZ **** * 475F 60,00 13 3 2648 ROSA MARÍA MATA VIDAL **** * 168F 70,00 Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página10de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  11. 11. 13 4 2865 RUBEN OTERO LOPEZ **** * 468C 50,00 13 5 2136 RUBEN ROLDAN CASTRO **** * 995Z 50,00 13 6 2357 SAADIA MELLOUK **** * 502T 85,00 13 7 2908 SANDRA FUERTES ALEGRE **** * 757 W 35,00 13 8 2248 SANDRA M. BARRIO RODRÍGUEZ **** * 048R 50,00 13 9 2562 SANDRA MENÉNDEZ GONZÁLEZ **** * 823G 85,00 14 0 2650 SARA ESTHER FIDALGO GONZÁLEZ **** * 344R 60,00 14 1 2807 SARA RODRIGUEZ MANUEL **** * 874Q 100,00 14 2 2311 SERGIO BARRAGAN FERNANDEZ **** * 842G 50,00 14 3 2282 SHEILA GONZALEZ JAÑEZ **** * 965R 85,00 14 4 2818 SILVIA CATON AGUDO **** * 471H 85,00 14 5 2135 SILVIA UGIDOS POZO **** * 342D 35,00 14 6 2554 SONIA FERNANDEZ MARTIN **** * 430F 35,00 14 7 2354 SONIA ORDÁS CALVO **** * 095Q 60,00 14 8 2805 SONIA PÉREZ GONZÁLEZ **** * 416X 120,00 14 9 2320 SONIA RAMOS FRANCO **** * 763Y 50,00 15 0 2864 SUSANA CHAMORRO PRIETO **** * 603S 60,00 15 1 2701 SUSANA MONJE PRIETO **** * 699V 130,00 15 2 2481 SUSANA SARMIENTO JUAN **** * 834B 70,00 15 3 2901 TANIA LLAMERA GONZALEZ **** * 963 W 95,00 Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página11de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  12. 12. 15 4 2326 TERESA SONIA CABREROS SARMIENTO **** * 817D 50,00 15 5 2346 TOMAS PEREZ RODRIGUEZ **** * 001C 70,00 15 6 2599 TRINIDAD BAZ MARTIN **** * 215 M 70,00 15 7 2769 VANESA DO ESPÍRITU SANTO MARTÍN **** * 194E 60,00 15 8 2375 VANESA FERNANDEZ GRANDE **** * 353E 110,00 15 9 2517 VANESA RODRIGUEZ RODRIGO **** * 3702 35,00 16 0 2502 VANESSA FERNÁNDEZ GODOS **** * 555Z 60,00 16 1 2548 VANESSA VAZQUEZ BERNARDO **** * 467D 100,00 16 2 2906 VERONICA SASTRE SUAREZ **** * 621X 70,00 16 3 2358 VIRGINIA RUIZ-ARAGÓN SÁNCHEZ **** * 055R 45,85 16 4 2482 YONATHAN UGIDOS MARTÍNEZ **** * 225J 100,00 16 5 2351 YUREMA FRANCO FERRERO **** * 070T 60,00 16 6 2609 ZHAOJUN XIA **** * 709K 150,00 12.623,1 1 SEGUNDO. Desestimar la solicitud de concesión de subvención formulada por los solicitantes que figuran a continuación, por no cumplir con los requisitos para ser beneficiarios exigidos en las Bases para la concesión de ayudas para la adquisición de libros de texto y material didáctico 2019-2020:  Isabel Arguello Fernández *****805R ; por presentar fuera de plazo la solicitud.  Lorenza Jimenez Jimenez *****825A: por tener deudas en vía ejecutiva con el Ayuntamiento de Santa María del Páramo. Sometidas a votación las anteriores propuestas, la Junta de Gobierno Local acuerda, por unanimidad de sus miembros, aprobar la propuesta de acuerdo anterior tal y como viene reflejada, publicándose en los tablones de anuncios y sede electrónica, así como notificándose a los interesados las solicitudes desestimadas. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página12de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019
  13. 13. No habiendo más asuntos que tramitar, la Sra. Presidente levantó la sesión, siendo las 15:25 horas, de todo lo que como Secretario-Interventor doy fe. FIRMADO ELECTRONICAMENTE (Ley 11/2007 de 22 de junio) Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Cód.Validación:T7SG95MFY9WHY5ECN37Z3KZCE|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página13de13 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0018Fecha:16/12/2019

