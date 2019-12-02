Acta pleno 20191202

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es EXPEDIENTE Nº: APSM PLN/2019/15 ASUNTO: Pleno ordinario de 2-12-2019 ACTA DE LA SESIÓN ORDINARIA DEL AYUNTAMIENTO EN PLENO DE FECHA 2 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2.019 ASISTEN: ALCALDESA-PRESIDENTE Dª Alicia Gallego González CONCEJALES: D. Julio Tolón Goméz D. Trinitario Sarmiento Cembranos D. Omar Oscar Sabaria Ordás Dª Maria Dolores Hernández Pastor D. Jose Franco Natal D. Jose Vicente Garcia Mayo D. Miguel Angel del Egido LLanes D. Santiago Picouto González Dª Maria Esther Cantón Fuertes D. Marcos Montiel Gutiérrez SECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR : D. Álvaro Prieto Sáenz de Miera En el Salón de Sesiones de la Casa Consistorial de Santa María del Páramo (León), siendo las 13:30 horas del día indicado, se reúnen en primera convocatoria los concejales del margen, presididos por la Sra. Alcaldesa-Presidente de la Corporación municipal y asistidos por el Sr. Secretario-Interventor, al objeto de celebrar sesión ordinaria, con arreglo al orden del día aprobado con anterioridad. Una vez comprobado por el Sr. Secretario la existencia de quórum suficiente para la válida celebración de la sesión, se dio comienzo al estudio de los siguientes puntos del orden del día. Cód.Validación:76763DA5EFEJMFQLNRMJTRF3K|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página1de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0019Fecha:16/12/2019 AliciaGallegoGonzalez(1de2) Alcaldesa FechaFirma:17/12/2019 HASH:c0b69aafabd3633b6e6c11abcba35fb9 AlvaroPrietoSaenzdeMiera(2de2) ELSECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR FechaFirma:16/12/2019 HASH:63f1e4df85ff8468d134634a65d4ff8d
  2. 2. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Por la Presidencia de la Corporación se pregunta, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el Art. 91.1 del R.O.F. y R.J. de las Entidades Locales, si algún miembro de la Corporación desea efectuar alguna observación al borrador del acta de la sesión de fecha 24 de octubre de 2019 que les ha sido entregada junto con la convocatoria de la presente. No se producen intervenciones, por lo se entiende aprobada el acta por unanimidad de los miembros de la Corporación. Por la Sra. Alcaldesa se da cuenta a la Comisión de la Memoria de la Alcaldía referente a la modificación de créditos nº 8 de suplemento de crédito con cargo al remanente líquido de tesorería que dice lo siguiente: “1.º MODALIDAD Esta Alcaldía pretende la suplementación de créditos de varias partidas como consecuencia de la ampliación de los servicios de Escuela municipal de educación infantil de primer ciclo al haberse aumentado un aula en el tramo de dad de 0 a 3 años, así como el servicio de limpieza de edificios municipales al haberse ampliado el objeto del contrato a edificios que no figuraban en el anterior. También es necesario ampliar las consignaciones en partidas presupuestarias de limpieza de edificios municipales, Banda de música, suministro de combustibles y carburantes en Casa de cultura, festejos populares, actividades culturales y deportivas, suministros de energía eléctrica en polideportivo, y trasportes, para poder hacer frente a los gastos que demandan todos estos servicios y que no pueden ser atendidos en un próximo ejercicio. No existiendo crédito suficiente en el vigente Presupuesto de 2019, según queda justificado en la Memoria que acompaña al presente expediente, y dado que se dispone 1º.- APROBACIÓN, SI PROCEDE, DEL BORRADOR DEL ACTA DE LA SESIÓN ANTERIOR.- 2.- Expte. 825/2019 Modificación de créditos nº 8.. Cód.Validación:76763DA5EFEJMFQLNRMJTRF3K|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página2de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0019Fecha:16/12/2019
  3. 3. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es de remanente líquido de Tesorería según los estados financieros y contables resultantes de la liquidación del ejercicio anterior, es necesario realizar esta modificación de créditos que se propone. Los suplementos de crédito son: Alta en concepto de gastos: Aplicación presupuestaria Descripción Euros 323-22700 Limpieza de edificios municipales 12.500 326-22609 Banda de música 3.480 3301-22103 Suministro c. y c. Casa Cultura 2.628 338-22709 Festejos Populares 5.000 3411-22609 Actividades culturales y deportivas 5.100 342-22100 S.E.E. polideportivo 17.000 323-472 Subvención Escuela M. Educación Infantil 1er. ciclo 26.000 441-223 Transportes 4.200 Total 75.908 2.º FINANCIACIÓN Esta modificación se financia con cargo al remanente líquido de Tesorería resultante de la liquidación del ejercicio anterior, en los siguientes términos: Alta en concepto de Ingresos Concepto Descripción Euros 87000 Remanente líquido de tesorería 75.908 3.º JUSTIFICACIÓN Cód.Validación:76763DA5EFEJMFQLNRMJTRF3K|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página3de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0019Fecha:16/12/2019
  4. 4. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es De conformidad con lo dispuesto en el artículo 37.2, apartados a) y b), del Real Decreto 500/1990, por el que se desarrolla el Capítulo I, del Título VI, de la Ley 39/1988, de 28 de diciembre, Reguladora de las Haciendas Locales, debe acreditarse: a) El carácter específico y determinado del gasto a realizar y la imposibilidad de demorarlo a ejercicios posteriores. b) La inexistencia en el estado de gastos del Presupuesto de crédito suficiente destinado a esa finalidad específica, que deberá verificarse en el nivel en que este establecida la vinculación jurídica, para la realización de los gastos que se indican: La ejecución de estos gastos no pueden demorarse para el ejercicio siguiente ya que son servicios y suministros que corresponden a este ejercicio. Por esta razón es preciso dotar presupuestariamente a la correspondiente partida de gastos para proseguir con la tramitación. Sometida a votación la propuesta, se dictamina favorablemente por cuatro votos a favor (UPL y PSOE), ninguno en contra y una abstención (P.P.), elevándose al Ayuntamiento en Pleno para la adopción del correspondiente acuerdo.” Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporación Alicia Gallego: Portavoz Grupo socialista Marcos Montiel: Sometida a votación la propuesta tal y como se ha dictaminado en comisión resulta aprobada por ocho votos a favor (UPL y PSOE), ninguno en contra y tres abstenciones (P.P.), prosiguiéndose la tramitación del expediente de conformidad con las disposiciones vigentes. Por la Sra. Alcaldesa se da cuenta a la Corporacion de los siguientes informes y resoluciones de la Alcaldia: Presidente de la Corporación Alicia Gallego: 3.- INFORMES Y RESOLUCIONES DE LA ALCALDIA. Cód.Validación:76763DA5EFEJMFQLNRMJTRF3K|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página4de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0019Fecha:16/12/2019
  5. 5. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Concluido el examen de los asuntos incluidos en el orden del día y antes de pasar al turno de ruegos y preguntas, la Presidente pregunta si algún grupo político desea someter a la consideración del Pleno, por razones de urgencia, algún asunto no comprendido en el orden del día de la convocatoria y que no tenga cabida en el punto de ruegos y preguntas. Se formulan a continuación diversos ruegos y preguntas por los portavoces de los grupos municipales: Portavoz Grupo Popular Miguel Angel del Egido: Portavoz Grupo Socialista: Marcos Montiel Respuesta Presidente Corporación Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Popular Miguel Ángel del Egido: Respuesta Presidente Corporación Alicia Gallego y debate con portavoz Popular: Portavoz Grupo Socialista: Marcos Montiel Respuesta Presidente Corporación Alicia Gallego y debate con portavoz Socialista: No habiendo más asuntos que tramitar, la Sra. Presidenta de la Corporación levanta la sesión siendo las catorce horas y veinticinco minutos, de todo lo que como Secretario-Interventor doy fe. El Secretario-Interventor. Fdo. Alvaro Prieto Saenz de Miera Vº Bº La Alcaldesa. Fdo. Alicia Gallego González. FIRMADO ELECTRONICAMENTE (Ley 11/2007 de 22 de junio) 3.- RUEGOS Y PREGUNTAS. Cód.Validación:76763DA5EFEJMFQLNRMJTRF3K|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página5de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0019Fecha:16/12/2019

