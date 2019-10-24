Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa Mar�a del P�ramo (Le�n) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electr�nico: secretario@santamariad...
Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa Mar�a del P�ramo (Le�n) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electr�nico: secretario@santamariad...
Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa Mar�a del P�ramo (Le�n) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electr�nico: secretario@santamariad...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Acta pleno 20191024

41 views

Published on

Acta del Pleno del 24 de octubre de 2019 del Ayuntamiento de Santa María del Páramo, León

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Acta pleno 20191024

  1. 1. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa Mar�a del P�ramo (Le�n) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electr�nico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es P�gina Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electr�nica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es EXPEDIENTE N�: APSM PLN/2019/12 ASUNTO: Pleno extraordinario de 24-10-2019 ACTA DE LA SESI�N EXTRAORDINARIA DEL AYUNTAMIENTO EN PLENO DE FECHA 24 DE OCTUBRE DE 2.019 ASISTEN: ALCALDESA-PRESIDENTE D� Alicia Gallego Gonz�lez CONCEJALES: D. Julio Tol�n Gom�z D. Trinitario Sarmiento Cembranos D. Omar Oscar Sabaria Ord�s D� Maria Dolores Hern�ndez Pastor D. Jose Franco Natal D. Jose Vicente Garcia Mayo D. Miguel Angel del Egido LLanes D. Santiago Picouto Gonz�lez D� Maria Esther Cant�n Fuertes D. Marcos Montiel Guti�rrez SECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR : D. �lvaro Prieto S�enz de Miera En el Sal�n de Sesiones de la Casa Consistorial de Santa Mar�a del P�ramo (Le�n), siendo las 14:00 horas del d�a indicado, se re�nen en primera convocatoria los concejales del margen, presididos por la Sra. Alcaldesa-Presidente de la Corporaci�n municipal y asistidos por el Sr. Secretario-Interventor, al objeto de celebrar sesi�n ordinaria, con arreglo al orden del d�a aprobado con anterioridad. Una vez comprobado por el Sr. Secretario la existencia de qu�rum suficiente para la v�lida celebraci�n de la sesi�n, se dio comienzo al estudio de los siguientes puntos del orden del d�a. C�d.Validaci�n:5PHRSQRMLLE3R52CZ4WJPNF6F|Verificaci�n:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ Documentofirmadoelectr�nicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|P�gina1de3 ACTADELPLENO N�mero:2019-0017Fecha:29/10/2019 AliciaGallegoGonzalez(1de2) Alcaldesa FechaFirma:29/10/2019 HASH:c0b69aafabd3633b6e6c11abcba35fb9 AlvaroPrietoSaenzdeMiera(2de2) ELSECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR FechaFirma:29/10/2019 HASH:63f1e4df85ff8468d134634a65d4ff8d
  2. 2. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa Mar�a del P�ramo (Le�n) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electr�nico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es P�gina Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electr�nica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es Por la Presidencia de la Corporaci�n se pregunta, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el Art. 91.1 del R.O.F. y R.J. de las Entidades Locales, si alg�n miembro de la Corporaci�n desea efectuar alguna observaci�n al borrador del acta de la sesi�n de fecha 30 de septiembre de 2019 que les ha sido entregada junto con la convocatoria de la presente. No se producen intervenciones, por lo se entiende aprobada el acta por unanimidad de los miembros de la Corporaci�n. Por el Sr. Secretario se da cuenta del dictamen de la Comisi�n de Cuentas, H. P. y RR. HH. de 21 de octubre de 2019 que dice lo siguiente: Esta Alcald�a pretende la realizaci�n en el ejercicio de 2019 de diversas obras de reparaciones de instalaciones municipales, as� como de reforma de infraestructuras varias y nuevas tecnolog�as en v�as p�blicas y gastos de funcionamiento de la EDAR. No existiendo cr�dito suficiente en el vigente Presupuesto de 2019, seg�n queda justificado en la Memoria que acompa�a al presente expediente, y dado que se dispone de remanente l�quido de Tesorer�a seg�n los estados financieros y contables resultantes de la liquidaci�n del ejercicio anterior, es necesario realizar esta modificaci�n de cr�ditos que se propone. Los cr�ditos extraordinarios y suplementos de cr�dito a habilitar son: Aplicaci�n presupuestaria Descripci�n Euros 1�.- APROBACI�N, SI PROCEDE, DEL BORRADOR DEL ACTA DE LA SESI�N ANTERIOR.- 2.- 747/2019 Modificaci�n de cr�ditos con cargo al remanente de tesorer�a. C�d.Validaci�n:5PHRSQRMLLE3R52CZ4WJPNF6F|Verificaci�n:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ Documentofirmadoelectr�nicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|P�gina2de3 ACTADELPLENO N�mero:2019-0017Fecha:29/10/2019
  3. 3. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa Mar�a del P�ramo (Le�n) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electr�nico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es P�gina Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electr�nica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es 450-629 Reparaciones de instalaciones municipales 300.000 450-639 Reforma de infraestructuras varias y nuevas tecnolog�as en v�as publicas 300.000 453-170 Mantenimiento EDAR 32.000 Total 632.000 2.� FINANCIACI�N Esta modificaci�n se financia con cargo al remanente l�quido de Tesorer�a resultante de la liquidaci�n del ejercicio anterior, en los siguientes t�rminos: Alta en concepto de Ingresos Concepto Descripci�n Euros 87000 Remanente l�quido de tesorer�a 632.000 Sometida a votaci�n la propuesta, se dictamina favorablemente por tres votos a favor (UPL), ninguno en contra y dos abstenciones (P.P. y PSOE), elev�ndose al Ayuntamiento en Pleno para la adopci�n del correspondiente acuerdo. Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporaci�n D� Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Popular D. Miguel �ngel del Egido Presidente de la Corporaci�n D� Alicia Gallego Sometida a votaci�n la propuesta tal y como se ha dictaminado en comisi�n resulta aprobada por siete votos a favor (UPL), ninguno en contra y cuatro abstenciones (P.P. y PSOE), prosigui�ndose la tramitaci�n del expediente de conformidad con las disposiciones vigentes. No habiendo m�s asuntos que tramitar, la Sra. Presidenta de la Corporaci�n levanta la sesi�n siendo las catorce horas y cincuenta minutos, de todo lo que como Secretario-Interventor doy fe. El Secretario-Interventor. Fdo. Alvaro Prieto Saenz de Miera V� B� La Alcaldesa. Fdo. Alicia Gallego Gonz�lez. FIRMADO ELECTRONICAMENTE (Ley 11/2007 de 22 de junio) C�d.Validaci�n:5PHRSQRMLLE3R52CZ4WJPNF6F|Verificaci�n:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ Documentofirmadoelectr�nicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|P�gina3de3 ACTADELPLENO N�mero:2019-0017Fecha:29/10/2019

×