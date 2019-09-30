Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es
Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariad...
Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariad...
Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariad...
Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariad...
Acta del Pleno del 30 de septiembre de 2019 del Ayuntamiento de Santa María del Páramo, León

Acta pleno 20190930

  1. 1. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es EXPEDIENTE Nº: APSM PLN/2019/11 ASUNTO: Pleno extraordinario de 30-09-2019 ACTA DE LA SESIÓN ORDINARIA DEL AYUNTAMIENTO EN PLENO DE FECHA 30 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2.019 ASISTEN: ALCALDESA-PRESIDENTE Dª Alicia Gallego González CONCEJALES: D. Julio Tolón Goméz D. Trinitario Sarmiento Cembranos D. Omar Oscar Sabaria Ordás Dª Maria Dolores Hernández Pastor D. Jose Franco Natal D. Jose Vicente Garcia Mayo D. Miguel Angel del Egido LLanes D. Santiago Picouto González Dª Maria Esther Cantón Fuertes D. Marcos Montiel Gutiérrez SECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR : D. Álvaro Prieto Sáenz de Miera En el Salón de Sesiones de la Casa Consistorial de Santa María del Páramo (León), siendo las 13:30 horas del día indicado, se reúnen en primera convocatoria los concejales del margen, presididos por la Sra. Alcaldesa-Presidente de la Corporación municipal y asistidos por el Sr. Secretario-Interventor, al objeto de celebrar sesión ordinaria, con arreglo al orden del día aprobado con anterioridad. Una vez comprobado por el Sr. Secretario la existencia de quórum suficiente para la válida celebración de la sesión, se dio comienzo al estudio de los siguientes puntos del orden del día. Cód.Validación:3AZH66Y7ZF2REMK4DFY74PSHG|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página1de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0014Fecha:03/10/2019 AliciaGallegoGonzalez(1de2) Alcaldesa FechaFirma:03/10/2019 HASH:c0b69aafabd3633b6e6c11abcba35fb9 AlvaroPrietoSaenzdeMiera(2de2) ELSECRETARIO-INTERVENTOR FechaFirma:04/10/2019 HASH:63f1e4df85ff8468d134634a65d4ff8d
  2. 2. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es 1º.- APROBACIÓN, SI PROCEDE, DEL BORRADOR DEL ACTA DE LA SESIÓN ANTERIOR.- Por la Presidencia de la Corporación se pregunta, de conformidad con lo dispuesto en el Art. 91.1 del R.O.F. y R.J. de las Entidades Locales, si algún miembro de la Corporación desea efectuar alguna observación al borrador del acta de la sesión de fecha 12 de agosto de 2019 que les ha sido entregada junto con la convocatoria de la presente. No se producen intervenciones, por lo se entiende aprobada el acta por unanimidad de los miembros de la Corporación. 2.-PROPUESTA DE NOMBRAMIENTO DE JUEZ DE PAZ TITULAR. Por el Sr. Secretario-Interventor se da cuenta a la Corporación del dictamen de la Comisión Especial de Cuentas, H. P. y RR.HH. de fecha 25 de septiembre de 2019, que dice lo siguiente: Estando vacante el puesto de Juez de Paz Titular, por parte de la Secretaría de Gobierno –Justicia de Paz- del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León, se ha requerido a este Ayuntamiento para que se elija a la persona idónea para el cargo. Publicada en el B.O.P. la vacante producida, se han presentado por los interesados las solicitudes que se indican a continuación de las personas dispuestas a aceptar el cargo: D. Miguel Angel Dominguez Alvarez Dª Eva Montes Morán Dª Zulema Fierrro del Caño D. Rafael Tejerina Gutierrez D. Juan Santiago MIguelez D. Manuel Casado Perez D. Juan Jose Archilla Pintidura Una vez valoradas las solicitudes presentadas, por la Alcaldía se propone a la Comisión de Cuentas, H. P. y recursos humanos, a D. Miguel Ángel Domínguez Alvarez, (actual Juez de Paz sustituto) para su nombramiento como Juez de Paz titular. “2.- 313/2019. Propuesta de nombramiento de Juez de Paz Titular. Cód.Validación:3AZH66Y7ZF2REMK4DFY74PSHG|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página2de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0014Fecha:03/10/2019
  3. 3. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es ……………………………………………………………………………………………. Sometida a votación la propuesta resulta dictaminada favorablemente por tres votos a favor (U.P.L.), ninguno en contra y dos abstenciones (P.P. y PSOE), elevándose al Ayuntamiento en Pleno para la adopción del correspondiente acuerdo. “ Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Portavoz Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel Sometido a votación el texto del dictamen de comisión, resultan diez votos favorables (UPL y PP), ninguno en contra y una abstención (PSOE), por lo que se propone para el cargo de Juez de Paz titular a D. Miguel Ángel Domínguez Alvarez, comunicándose este acuerdo al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León a los efectos oportunos. 3.- FIESTAS LOCALES PARA 2020.- Por el Sr. Secretario se da cuenta del dictamen de la Comisión de cultura, turismo y fiestas de 25 de septiembre de 2019, que dice lo siguiente: “2.- FIESTAS LOCALES PARA 2020. El presidente de la comisión, D. Omar Oscar Sabaria Ordás, expresa que, En cumplimiento de lo establecido en el art. 46 del R. Dª 2001/83 de 28 de Julio, es necesario seleccionar dos días de fiesta para el año 2020. Propone como fiestas locales del municipio de Santa María del Páramo para el próximo año 2.020, siendo en consecuencia inhábiles para el trabajo retribuido y no recuperables, las siguientes fechas: - Día 15 de Mayo, viernes, festividad de San Isidro Labrador. - Día 8 de septiembre, martes, festividad Virgen de la Guía. Sometida a votación la propuesta se dictamina favorablemente por unanimidad de los miembros presentes de la Comisión.” Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego No se producen más intervenciones , por lo que sometida a votación la propuesta de fiestas locales para 2020 se acuerda por la Corporación Municipal, por unanimidad de sus miembros, aprobar las citadas fiestas locales para 2020, dando traslado del presente acuerdo a la Oficina Territorial de Trabajo de la Junta de Castilla y León. Cód.Validación:3AZH66Y7ZF2REMK4DFY74PSHG|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página3de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0014Fecha:03/10/2019
  4. 4. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es 4.- MODIFICACIÓN DE LA NUMERACION DE EDIFICIOS DE LA C/ SAN JOSE DE SANTA MARIA DEL PARAMO. Por el Sr. Secretario de la Corporación se da cuenta de la aclaración de la numeración de la c/ San José, según acta de la Comisión de obras, urbanismo, promoción económica, tráfico y seguridad de 12 de Julio de 2019, en donde se expone por la Sra. Alcaldesa de la necesidad de aclarar la numeración de una finca de la c/ San José, que se ha dividido en dos partes al haberse construido un nuevo edificio de vivienda. La solución sería numerar a este nuevo edificio con el nº 2 bis. Por el Sr. Secretario-Interventor se informa a la Corporación que por Resolución de 16- 03-2015 por la que se publica la R. de 30-01-2015 del Instituto Nacional de Estadística sobre instrucciones técnicas a los Ayuntamientos sobre gestión del padrón municipal, para la numeración de edificios se tendrán en cuenta los siguientes criterios: “c/ Cuando por la construcción de nuevos edificios u otras causas existan duplicados, se añadirá una letra A, B o C…, al número como calificador”. En consecuencia con lo anterior, se propone a la Corporación que el nuevo edificio de la c/ San José nº 2 pase a numerarse como nº 2 A. Intervenciones: Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Sometida a votación la propuesta se aprueba por unanimidad de los miembros de la Corporación. 5.- INFORMES Y RESOLUCIONES DE LA ALCALDIA. Por la Sra. Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego, se da cuenta de los siguientes informes de la Alcaldía: Concluido el examen de los asuntos incluidos en el orden del día y antes de pasar al turno de ruegos y preguntas, la Presidente pregunta si algún grupo político desea someter a la consideración del Pleno, por razones de urgencia, algún asunto no comprendido en el orden del día de la convocatoria y que no tenga cabida en el punto de ruegos y preguntas. Cód.Validación:3AZH66Y7ZF2REMK4DFY74PSHG|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página4de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0014Fecha:03/10/2019
  5. 5. Plaza Mayor 11, C.P:24240-Santa María del Páramo (León) / 987350000 - 987350441 Correo electrónico: secretario@santamariadelparamo.es Página Web: www.santamariadelparamo.es Sede Electrónica: http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es No se presenta ningún asunto, por lo que se continúa con el siguiente punto de ruegos y preguntas. 6.- RUEGOS Y PREGUNTAS.- Por el portavoz del Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel se presentas los siguientes ruegos y preguntas: Respuestas de la Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego: Intervención del portavoz del Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel Intervención de la Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego Intervención del portavoz del Grupo Socialista D. Marcos Montiel Intervención de la Presidente de la Corporación Dª Alicia Gallego No habiendo más asuntos que tramitar, la Sra. Presidenta de la Corporación levanta la sesión siendo las trece horas y cuarenta minutos, de todo lo que como Secretario-Interventor doy fe. El Secretario-Interventor. Fdo. Alvaro Prieto Saenz de Miera Vº Bº La Alcaldesa. Fdo. Alicia Gallego González. FIRMADO ELECTRONICAMENTE (Ley 11/2007 de 22 de junio)  Cód.Validación:3AZH66Y7ZF2REMK4DFY74PSHG|Verificación:http://santamariadelparamo.sedelectronica.es/ DocumentofirmadoelectrónicamentedesdelaplataformaesPublicoGestiona|Página5de5 ACTADELPLENO Número:2019-0014Fecha:03/10/2019

