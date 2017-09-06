4. ROBOTS WWW.SMDIGITAL.COM.CO
ROBOTS
PARA EL 2030 2 BILLONES DE EMPLEOS DESAPARECERÁN: APROXIMADAMENTE EL 50% DEL TOTAL DE EMPLEOS.
Robots en Logística
Robots en cirugía
Agricultura
MODA
ROBOT QUE HACE CASAS
HOGAR
Robots que PARQUEAN CARROS (Servicios) http://www.stanley-robotics.com/
Alimentos
Robots apoyo a humanos Boston Dynamics
#Technow - Tendencia 04 ROBOTS
#Technow - Tendencia 04 ROBOTS
#Technow - Tendencia 04 ROBOTS
#Technow - Tendencia 04 ROBOTS
#Technow - Tendencia 04 ROBOTS
#Technow - Tendencia 04 ROBOTS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

#Technow - Tendencia 04 ROBOTS

12 views

Published on

Para el año 2030 la mitad de los empleos del planeta serán reemplazados por robots. Pero no será un reemplazo completo: se eliminarán algunas profesiones pero se crearan otras.

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

#Technow - Tendencia 04 ROBOTS

  1. 1. 4. ROBOTS WWW.SMDIGITAL.COM.CO
  2. 2. ROBOTS
  3. 3. PARA EL 2030 2 BILLONES DE EMPLEOS DESAPARECERÁN: APROXIMADAMENTE EL 50% DEL TOTAL DE EMPLEOS.
  4. 4. Robots en Logística
  5. 5. Robots en cirugía
  6. 6. Agricultura
  7. 7. MODA
  8. 8. ROBOT QUE HACE CASAS
  9. 9. HOGAR
  10. 10. Robots que PARQUEAN CARROS (Servicios) http://www.stanley-robotics.com/
  11. 11. Alimentos
  12. 12. Robots apoyo a humanos Boston Dynamics

×