Madre Eleonora Giorgi Primera parte

  1. 1. En alto para servir 11ª. SUPERIORA GENERAL DE LA CONGREGACIÓN SIERVAS DE MARÍA DOLOROSA
  2. 2. Madre María Eleonora nace el 16 de enero de 1882 en un sector apartado de la región Toscana, llamado Scheggianico, distante 9 km. de la comuna de Firenzuola, casi en el límite entre la Toscana y la Romagna. Nac. 16 enero 1882 06 nov. 1945
  3. 3. •Donde se vivieron los valores del trabajo, la comunión, la alegría, y la fe. •La mama María Montefiori, era una mujer fuerte y suave a la vez de mucha fe y de grandes virtudes humanas, se dedicaba con gran esmero a la educación cristiana de sus hijos. •EL papá Gaspar, hombre fuerte, trabajaba con energía la tierra dura de la montaña, amante de su esposa. Tanto que en el momento extremo de su vida le dijo su nuera “Te recomiendo, te encomiendo de querer mucho a mi Marietta y respetarla por que vivirá poco tiempo más”. Fue así que María Montefiori se durmió 3 años después. , “Jesús mío ayúdame para que pueda imitar a mi mamá en la aceptación de tu voluntad y en la plena confianza en ti”
  4. 4. Lugar donde fue bautizada Angiola Giorgi
  5. 5. Nombre que llevó con dignidad dando honor a quienes ella representa. El nombre propio de un ser expresa su esencia. En la Biblia, el nombre encierra una misión, un llamado. Nos identifica como persona a cada uno de nosotros. Ver Gn. 17,5; 32,29; Es fácil oír decir: “No hace honor a su nombre”. Los profetas usan nombres simbólicos que señalan a una persona (su vocación) o a una ciudad Os, 1,4; Ez,48,35; Pedro= Piedra
  6. 6. Las escuelas en aquellos lugares de montaña eran escasas en aquel tiempo, así como en la patagonia imaginemos en años pasados. Es por eso que María Ángela y sus hermanos aprenden de sus padres a leer a escribir las operaciones matemáticas. Para la educación de Ángela también colaboró una buena señora de su pueblo que le enseño gramática y sintaxis, también el párroco de San Pelegrino dio una mano a esa familia en la enseñanza del catecismo, ya que Ángela en forma especial demostraba un gran deseo de saber las cosas religiosas. En septiembre 1890 en la iglesia de Camaggiore recibe el sacramento de la confirmación a la edad 8 años, y cuatro años mas tarde recibe la primera comunión en la iglesia de san Pelegrino. Ese día la mamá quedó asombrada del fervor de su hija y comento en casa: “No parecía que era ella”. ¿En la recepción de los sacramentos, ven Uds. una diferencia con la actualidad?
  7. 7. Ángiola adolecente La joven, cada mañana podía ir a la iglesia y participar a la misa y después al trabajo domestico, al que estaba ya acostumbrada desde pequeña. La señora se dio cuenta pronto de la excepcional bondad de la adolecente: silenciosa, dulce, premurosa, atenta, humilde. Un día le dijo a una de sus amigas: “La joven que tengo a mis servicios es tan buena que no me sorprendería que un día me haga un milagro”. Ella ha cumplido 15 años y las necesidades de la familia son muchas. Basta pensar que son una familia numerosa. En aquel entonces acostumbraban mandar a sus hijos aun pequeños a trabajar fuera del pueblo. Así paso también con Ángiola. No se sabe como sus padres conocieron a una señora muy rica de Florencia de apellido Zimmerman, una mujer extraordinaria, buena cocinera, amable y piadosa. Con ella Ángiola se encontraba muy bien, mitigando así el dolor de haber dejado a su familia y su tierra.
  8. 8. A un año de trabajar en esa casa, la joven enfermó seriamente de tifus (en esos tiempos era una enfermedad mortal), la llevaron al hospital de Florencia y fue desahuciada por los médicos. Ángiola cuenta que tubo una aparición de la Virgen en la que le dijo “Si tu te consagras a mi, yo te concedo la gracia de sanar” Ángiola recuperó la salud y volvió a su casa entre los suyos, olvidando la promesa que había hecho. Ella no hablo con sus padres del pacto que había hecho con la virgen, pero en su interior siempre lo tenia presente por eso que no respondió al joven que la pretendía, por el contrario ella lo evitaba, tanto es así que el mismo joven le dijo a la mamá: “Usted tiene una gran hija, pero no es para mi”. Pasaron unos 4 años y Ángiola volvió a trabajar a Florencia, pero no con la Sra. Zimmerman si no que con parientes de ella, ahora ya tenia 18 años. Volvió a enfermarse, esta vez fue tuberculosis. Vuelve a tener una segunda aparición de la virgen y ella ahora da un si definitivo a la Blanca Señora. Empieza a dar los pasos necesarios para su consagración.
  9. 9. 1. Hemos hablado de tiempos pasados. ¿Qué diferencias encontramos en cuanto a costumbres, desarrollo social, cultura actual?. 2. ¿Qué valores encontramos en ésta familia y tal vez de muchas otras de la época?, ¿Creen Uds. que se pueden dar en la actualidad? Si es no, que factores estarían influyendo. 3. Nosotros como educadores ¿creemos validos esos valores?, ¿los creemos necesarios?. 4. Nuestra misión es grande ¿Cómo podemos ayudarnos y a los demás?.

