電池を使わないEnOceanの環境センサーと Node-REDをつなぐ方法

新しくリリースされたドイツEnOcean社の環境センサー STM550BとNode-REDをつなぐ方法について紹介させていただきました。

製品はスイッチサイエンスさん（準備中）と下記のサイトにて販売しています。
https://ec.smartlight.co.jp/?pid=152655455

  1. 1. 2020-8-5 Node-RED UG Japan 「実践Node-RED活⽤マニュアル」書籍出版記念イベント スマートライト株式会社 中畑隆拓 https://smartlight.jp 電池を使わないEnOceanの環境センサーと Node-REDをつなぐ⽅法
  2. 2. スマートライト株式会社 中畑隆拓 ⾃⼰紹介 仕事︓ DMX/DALI/KNXを使った照明制御 オープンで国際的な標準規格
  3. 3. 私の執筆担当 ３章 IoT・デバイスとの活⽤法 3-6 「EnOcean」スイッチや照明制御プロトコル 「DALI」で、照明設備をNode-REDから制御する
  4. 4. EnOceanの⾃⼰発電 無線スイッチ
  5. 5. EnOceanの環境センサー「STM550B」
  6. 6. ご⾃宅でラズパイにセンサーつないで、 データ取ったり、家電制御してる⽅向け
  7. 7. EnOceanの環境センサー「STM550B」 太陽電池 電池のいらない 無線環境センサー モジュール
  8. 8. 環境センサー「STM550B」の取るデータ ① 温度 ② 湿度 ③ 照度 ④ 加速度 ⑤ マグネット コンタクト
  9. 9. Node-REDのフロー
  10. 10. Node-REDのサンプルフロー
  11. 11. node-red-contrib-blebeacon-scanner https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-red-contrib-blebeacon-scanner
  12. 12. switchノード 空間にBLEが⾶びまくってるので、 センサーの信号だけ受け取る
  13. 13. switchノード 空間にBLEが⾶びまくってるので、 センサーの信号だけ受け取る
  14. 14. delayノード
  15. 15. 1度に同じデータを３回送信する 流量制限しなかった場合
  16. 16. delayノード １つのメッセージだけに制限
  17. 17. 受信するデータ
  18. 18. 受信するデータ 温度 湿度 照度 加速度 マグネットコンタクト
  19. 19. 照度データを取得する⽅法
  20. 20. debugノードの値 無事にNode-REDで 環境センサーから照度のデータ を取得することができました。
  21. 21. まとめ
  22. 22. 環境センサー 「STM550B」 ⾃⼰発電スイッチ 「EWSDB」 EnOceanのスイッチとセンサー（BLE）
  23. 23. 環境センサー「STM550B」の取るデータ ① 温度 ② 湿度 ③ 照度 ④ 加速度 ⑤ マグネット コンタクト
  24. 24. どちらも絶賛販売中︕ • スマートライトネットショップ https://ec.smartlight.co.jp/?mode=grp&gid=2413189 • スイッチサイエンスさんでも近⽇発売︕ スマートライト株式会社は ドイツ EnOcean社の正規代理店です。
  25. 25. 照明制御の情報はブログとYouTubeで 発信しています︕ https://digital-light.jp/ YouTube︓スマートライト https://www.youtube.com/smartlightjp ブログ︓デジタルライト チャンネル登録お願いします︕

