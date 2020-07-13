Successfully reported this slideshow.
Remote Form I-9 and E-Verify during COVID-19 Overview and demo
Lewis Hopkins Senior Applications Consultant Lewis has been working in the field of Governance, Risk and Compliance for th...
Peter Parks Chief Operating Office – Talent Procurement Over 20 years of experience in the software and staffing industrie...
COVID-19: Form I-9 Physical Document Review Flexibility On March 20, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Im...
COVID-19: Form I-9 Physical Document Review Flexibility Topic: Form I-9 Physical Document Review for Section 2 Employers a...
Resources • I-9 Central What’s New • E-Verify What’s New • DHS News Release of March 20th • Temporary I-9 & E-Verify Polic...
Smart Form I-9/E-Verify • Electronic I-9 and (optional) E-Verify • Invite New Hires and Reverifications to complete their ...
Smart Form I-9/E-Verify Updates • Relaxation of List B ID/License expiration date validations to support COVID-19 Shelter-...
Smart Form I-9/E-Verify Program Details Onboard new hires electronically and remotely, save time and manage compliance by ...
Smart Form I-9/E-Verify Program Announcement FREE 90-Day Use of Applications • Simple and intuitive cloud-based software —...
ADP Marketplace
Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify Demo
How To Get Started • No charge, no commitment – FREE! At the end of the free trial: 1. Do not continue • We will give you ...
Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify Integration (Option 3)
Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify Integration (Detailed) Integration with Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify
Updates for Form I-9 and E-Verify during COVID-19
Updates for Form I-9 and E-Verify during COVID-19

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) National Emergency Declaration, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced temporary modifications to the Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification process and enforcement actions. Changes range from remote verification to E-Verify’s indefinite response extensions. In this webinar on-demand, you will learn more about these updates as well as how you can participate in the free Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify program.

During the webinar, SmartERP covers ADP integrations, however, there is value in the Form I-9 and E-Verify modifications information for all organizations, regardless of their ERP applications.

Updates for Form I-9 and E-Verify during COVID-19

  7. 7. COVID-19: Form I-9 Physical Document Review Flexibility On March 20, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced flexibility in complying with requirements related to Form I-9, due to COVID-19 • Applies only to employers and workplaces that are operating remotely and employers must provide written documentation of their remote onboarding and telework policy for each employee. This burden rests solely with the employers. • Employers must inspect the Section 2 documents remotely and obtain, inspect, and retain copies of the documents, within three business days for Section 2 • Enter “COVID-19” in the Section 2 Additional Information as reason for physical review delay • Within 3 days of normal operation resumption, physically inspect documents with the employee present • Write “documents physically examined” with the date of inspection to the Section 2 Additional Information field on the Form I-9, or to section 3 as appropriate These provisions may be implemented by employers for a period of 60 days from March 20, 2020 OR within 3 business days after the termination of the National Emergency, whichever comes first. Please see the I-9 Central and the ICE news release for additional information.
  8. 8. COVID-19: Form I-9 Physical Document Review Flexibility Topic: Form I-9 Physical Document Review for Section 2 Employers and workplaces that are operating remotely may follow the DHS news release that announced flexibility in requirements related to Form I-9. Additional guidance can be found at our Q&A webpage. Topic: Renewal of List B Identity Documents Because many areas are under stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 and some online renewal services have restrictions, employees may experience challenges renewing certain List B documents. DHS has issued a temporary policy regarding expired List B identity documents used to complete Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification. More information can be found at I-9 Central What’s New. Topic: Form I-9 Completion by Non E-Verify Agricultural Employers of Certain H-2A workers On April 20, the Department of Homeland Security published a temporary final rule to amend certain H-2A requirements to help U.S. agricultural employers avoid disruptions in lawful agricultural-related employment during the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency. The temporary final rule expires on August 18, 2020. See more information at the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers page. Topic: E-Verify Extended Timeframes to take action to resolve Tentative Nonconfirmations E-Verify is extending the timeframe to take action to resolve certain Tentative Nonconfirmations (TNCs) due to SSA and other office closures to the public. See E-Verify What’s New.
  9. 9. Resources • I-9 Central What’s New • E-Verify What’s New • DHS News Release of March 20th • Temporary I-9 & E-Verify Policy changes due to COVID • Form I-9 and E-Verify webinars • Call (888) 464-4218 with any I-9 or E-Verify questions Mon-Fri, 8:00am-5:00pm
  11. 11. Smart Form I-9/E-Verify • Electronic I-9 and (optional) E-Verify • Invite New Hires and Reverifications to complete their I-9 • You and your team complete section 2 (and 3 if needed) • Section1 information automatically ported over to E-Verify without re-keying • Full data validation • Secure vault for your I-9s • Security and Masking of confidential information • Includes COVID compliant updates
  12. 12. Smart Form I-9/E-Verify Updates • Relaxation of List B ID/License expiration date validations to support COVID-19 Shelter-in-place​ • Automatic extension​ • Receipt Hold​ • Notating delay in the physical inspection of the documents because of Shelter-in-place and picking up to visually inspect when business is normal • Adding a new (optional) activity for NewHire and I-9 Admin regarding changes that are going into effect because of COVID-19
  13. 13. Smart Form I-9/E-Verify Program Details Onboard new hires electronically and remotely, save time and manage compliance by replacing your traditional paper process, especially during COVID-19 Restrictions FREE 90-Day Use of Applications • FREE 90 Days Use of Applications • Includes Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify • E-Verify requires customer to have DHS account • Indicate Interest by June 15th • *Program will run from June 22nd – September 25th, 2020 • Option to continue use of system beyond free 90-Day usage * Active invites available to users until October 2nd, 2020 Free Program valid for US only
  14. 14. Smart Form I-9/E-Verify Program Announcement FREE 90-Day Use of Applications • Simple and intuitive cloud-based software —nothing to install • Ensure compliance with the latest Form I-9 changes, including COVID-19 support • Simplified auditing of Form I-9 information and reduced workloads • Integrated workflow and dashboards to simplify business process • All documents stored and searchable in one place • Ensure timely re-verifications through alerts • Eliminate SSN mismatch errors • Receive instant E-Verify results • *Customizable remote hiring automation features • *Eliminate errors through integration with your HR or recruiting systems • *Full integration with Smart Onboarding * Available with paid subscription
  15. 15. ADP Marketplace
  16. 16. Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify Demo
  17. 17. How To Get Started • No charge, no commitment – FREE! At the end of the free trial: 1. Do not continue • We will give you all transactions in easy, secure download • You retain access to records in our system for 90 days • We will purge all data after 90 days 2. Continue with same configuration • Activate agreement with discounted pricing via the system 3. Continue with enhanced implementation • Call us
  18. 18. Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify Integration (Option 3)
  19. 19. Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify Integration (Detailed) Integration with Smart Form I-9 and E-Verify
