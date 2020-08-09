Beatboxing with eMonition

Successfully reported this slideshow.
beatboxing is a form of music in which a performer uses their vocals or non-musical instruments to generate music. It is now in trend due to its popularity in youth.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
  2. 2. What is Beatboxing!! Beatboxing also known as b-boxing is form of vocal percussion primarily involving the art of mimicking drum machines, using one’s mouth,lips,tongues and voice. Beatboxing is now connected with hip-hop which make it in more trend then ever.
  3. 3. Techniques related to B-boxing Beatboxing is one of hardest thing to do and it needs a lot of technique and hard practice. A beatboxer need to be more perfect with the instruments. Some basic techniques related to beatboxing are: ● Non-syllabic pattern ● Use of inhaled sounds ● Vocal modes ● Close mic technique
  4. 4. Why b-boxing is new trend in India As nowadays youth are more attracted towards trying something new, their attraction towards beatboxing increased. B-boxing is now also considered as career option with its increasing popularity. With so many singers are using these music for their songs make it more popular .
  5. 5. Why to choose eMonition eMonition is one of reputed platform who not only provide the platform for new talent but also help them to improve their skills. In eMoniton, the team of professional mentors help each individual to improve day by day basis.
  6. 6. Thank You! If you’re a beatboxer and looking for the perfect platform then eMonition is the right place for you. In eMonition you will not only get the platform but also you’ll receive proper guidance. Contact now: 8013009009

