20200405weekly news

2 什麼是智慧？保羅佇林前㇐:22-23 有按呢講：因為猶太人求神蹟，希利尼 人尋智慧，若是阮是傳釘十字架的基 督，對佇猶太人是塞礙，對佇外邦人是 愚戇。佇這在講的，希利尼人也就是希 臘人，㇐生的中間攏在尋求智慧。這當 然與伊所發展的哲學真有關...
義，咱不時要思考什麼是真的智慧，而且 行出來。美國的，哈芬頓郵報》是㇐個美 國的多語言網路傳媒。總編輯亞麗安娜． 哈芬頓（Arianna Huffington）在2013年 於史密斯學院為畢業生們演講，現今社會 對成功的概念大多由兩部分組成：金...
4 願主祝福您！穿著黃色和紫色背心兄 姊會陪伴您，請留下資料，教會將為 您代禱。 〈本主日〉自2/26~4/11為復活週期(含 大齋節期、受難週)，其間主日禮拜 頌榮時七燈台燭光逐一“Tenebrae 熄滅，意指「黑暗」令信徒在逐漸黑 暗中默想...
一、請小組長盡速將新眼光靈修本和禱告 抗疫小冊分給組員。 二、為因應防疫武漢肺炎，小組聚會從 3/8-4/30暫停聚會。 三、請小組長繳交2020第一季季點名表回 辦公室。 男士 [橄欖樹/張經宜]四月份庭園打掃。 [蘋果樹/李源灝]吳貴光返家...
8 1 00AM 3 00AM 6 00AM 9 00AM 12 00PM 12:00-3:00PM 3 00PM
11 580首我心大歡喜，我的嘴著吟詩 26首今阮感謝上帝
15 (40歲以上男士) 橄欖樹(橄欖園2樓) 石榴樹(胡輝煌家) 蘋果樹(陳木杞家) 7:30香柏樹(橄欖園2樓)光鹽(葉志榮家) 8:00棕櫚樹(牧師館3樓)葡萄樹(南夾層) (40歲以上婦女) 喜 樂(橄欖園) 新生命(王翠惠家) 7:0...
和散那 84首大家大歡喜謳咾來吟詩 …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… …… 棕 樹 …… …146首救主出聲叫我… …約翰福音14：1-6… … 回 家 有 路 … 461首願主保護咱後會有期 … 追 思 ...
  1. 1. 2 什麼是智慧？保羅佇林前㇐:22-23 有按呢講：因為猶太人求神蹟，希利尼 人尋智慧，若是阮是傳釘十字架的基 督，對佇猶太人是塞礙，對佇外邦人是 愚戇。佇這在講的，希利尼人也就是希 臘人，㇐生的中間攏在尋求智慧。這當 然與伊所發展的哲學真有關係。其實咱 也真愛智慧這個字眼。。例如智慧型手 機，…到底是誰聰明？誰較有智慧？現代 人真愛用霸凌這個字眼，其實咱佇無形 中間，也去給手機給咱霸凌。。 什麼是智慧？㇐般來講，智慧，對台 灣人來講，是好的，在讚美人的。總是 佇今仔日的經文中間，卻將智慧分做兩種 來講。第㇐種是真的智慧，什麼是真智 慧呢？佇第㇐節的中間，不只講智慧， 也提起㇐個字眼，見識。智慧，wise； 見識，knowing,understanding。佇 這，智慧是和見識做伙講的。原來真的 智慧不只IQ高，而且包含要有見識， 會曉了解人的心意，甚至是體貼什麼是 上帝的心意，而且表現佇他的好所行來 表現出來。這也與雅各書的主題，信心 和行為有關。咱知，雅各書其中的㇐個 真要緊的主題就是信心與行為的關係， 若講有信心，卻沒行為，這個信心是 死的。換話來講，所以，這個智慧佇 這，不只是在講是㇐款的特質，閣較要 緊的也是要表現出來，行出來的。而且 閣講，這款的智慧是從頂面來的，也就 是從上主那來的，換話來講，這就是上 主所要的智慧。表現出什麼？清潔，和 平，溫柔好商量，有憐憫及好的果子滿 滿，無偏袒，無假好。閣義的果子是在 傳和平，給行和平的人來種。這在講的 義的果子這節，新的中文譯本翻譯是， ㇐切公義的果子攏是從撒和平的人，為 和平努力撒的種子所產生出來的。換話 上主日講章 楊順從牧師 雅各書3:13－4:3；4:7-8a
  2. 2. 義，咱不時要思考什麼是真的智慧，而且 行出來。美國的，哈芬頓郵報》是㇐個美 國的多語言網路傳媒。總編輯亞麗安娜． 哈芬頓（Arianna Huffington）在2013年 於史密斯學院為畢業生們演講，現今社會 對成功的概念大多由兩部分組成：金錢和 權力。事實上，成功、金錢、和權力已差 不多成為同義詞了。但哈芬頓認為，努力 打拼佇這兩件要素只會導致失敗，人生應 該要納入第三種成功衡量標準。這個第三 種的成功包含有三項，第㇐是健康，特別 是要睡有夠，第二是wisdom（智慧）。 最後，身為人類，同理心、憐憫心、回饋 的意願不可無。快樂並非來自於擁有多少 金錢，或是取得多大的成功，只有幫助別 人所感受到的快樂，才是真正的快樂。講 到智慧，她講，現代人不缺智商，聰明的 人滿街都是，但真正有智慧、不需仰賴智 慧型設備的人，卻是寥寥可數。哈芬頓特 別呼籲，每天都要花些時間將電子設備拋 諸腦後，並深入地挖掘我們自己的智慧。 其實她所在講的這第三種成功的這三個要 素，健康，智慧，憐憫人的心，攏是講咱 今仔日的經文所在講的真的智慧甘呣是！ 列位兄姐，雅各書的作者要咱離開假智 慧，因為那屬佇魔鬼，咱要抵擋。反轉咱 要表現出真的智慧，行出來這才是真正親 近上帝的人。 3 來講，這款真的智慧也是知影撒和平的種 子的人，通得到公義的果子。這才是真正 的智慧。 咱要注意是，這款的智慧是與所謂的 聰明沒像款的。聰明，台灣話是用巧，這 個人真巧，㇐般是在讚美㇐個人。總是若 是講這個人真奸巧，這就呣是好事情。換 另外㇐個角度來看， 聰明的人沒掋掋㇐定有智慧。若是在講這 個人真奸巧，就是若今仔日的經文所在講 的另外㇐智慧，是假智慧。這款的智慧是 在講㇐個人用不對所在，甚至是害人的。 例如，武漢肺炎有可能是人製造出來的… 製造這款病毒的這款人真聰明，真巧，總 是是奸巧，呣是雅各書所在寫的真智慧， 反轉是假智慧。 假智慧：心內若有惡毒的怨恨，相 爭。。這款的人真愛誇口自己，講白賊來 逆真理，這款的智慧是屬佇罪，血氣，魔 鬼。這款行為與魔鬼相款。。。表現怨妒 及相爭，佇那有擾亂及㇐切的歹事。。這 款人，好爭戰，相爭，從私慾來。。想要 求，。。總是，是濫糝求，是按怎若按 呢？新的中文譯本是講動機不對。。作者 將這款假的智慧講得真嚴重。這款假的智 慧是屬佇魔鬼，要咱要真細膩。 咱倒來看咱剛才所在講的科技，其實也 在講，要按怎得到真的智慧。有的人濫糝 使用，而且用沒好的念頭來使用，這特別 佇咱的現代網路真發達的時代，更加有意 http://slpct.tw/ 歡迎上樹林教會官網收看講道視頻
  3. 3. 4 願主祝福您！穿著黃色和紫色背心兄 姊會陪伴您，請留下資料，教會將為 您代禱。 〈本主日〉自2/26~4/11為復活週期(含 大齋節期、受難週)，其間主日禮拜 頌榮時七燈台燭光逐一“Tenebrae 熄滅，意指「黑暗」令信徒在逐漸黑 暗中默想耶穌在世最後叮嚀與諸般情 感和苦痛。本會推行[禁食禱告]本週 禁食禱告名單： 　　 　 早餐　 午餐　 晚餐 4/6 王督智 薛碧惠 張永妹 4/7 張淑惠 黃瓊音 陳麗芬 葉 雷 4/8 賴氏玄 陳金枝 范文美 4/9 王淑妙 郭淑美 林靜江 4/10 李秀芬 胡運生 王先雲 4/11 余添和 李環祐 黃旭正 〈本主日〉上午10:30受洗研道班上課， 由周靜羚長老主講 〈本主日〉清早6:00在禮拜堂舉行，由 徐慕德長老主理，歡迎兄姐踴躍參 加。敬請攜帶自己的、或教會公用聖 詩，於會中練唱新歌。 〈本主日〉上午禮拜中舉行信徒聯合追 思，歡迎親朋好友參加禮拜，一起思 念故人。 本會自4/6-30配合總會及政府防疫 政策因應嚴重特殊傳染性新冠病毒 (COVID-19.俗稱「武漢肺炎」)，辦 理宗教活動之防疫措施。本會應變小 組指示：主日禮拜、週五禱告會照 常，其他事工、小組之群聚性聚會皆 暫停至四月底止。如必要辦理時由主 責長老指導；另發行『新冠肺炎抗疫 禱告手冊』請小組長發送給信徒一人 一本，鼓勵信徒居家靈修同心禱告。 〈禮拜五〉原由北中南三區舉辦聯合聖餐 禮拜取消，由本會自行舉辦，當日晚 上8:00舉行本年度第二次聖餐，敬請 本會會員暨他會已信仰告白洗禮者一 起恭守領受主的筵席。 〈禮拜五〉晚上9:00於禮拜堂召開，請各 組負責人、樓長出席與會。 〈下主日〉上午9:30舉行復活節「慶典 禮拜」，全程禮拜以網路直播線上禮 拜。 〈下主日〉中午12:30於教育館四樓召 開董事會、建堂決策會、區牧區長會 議；12:00備餐。 一、4/4應變小組邀請相關單位與復活慶典 籌備會舉行第二次座談會報告。 一、原訂4/24(五)-25(六)前往萬里區太 平洋會館舉辦2020年長執、受託單位 負責人、小組長、職工退修會，因應 新冠肺炎減少群聚措施，延至下半年 舉行。 二、4/11(六)核心領袖研習會暫停 為配合防疫，有效管理，週間進出由保 安街大門出入，敬請配合。 2019新型冠狀病毒之防疫，請隨時聽取 本國中央流行疫情指揮中心發佈之訊 息；並維護公共衛生，教會院內進出 提供酒精消毒液，聚會請自備口罩， 並配合量額溫。 一、需要108年度奉獻證明的兄姊，請在招 待桌登記。 二、新冠病毒疫情如無法親自至教會聚 會兄姐有下列方式進行奉獻：銀行匯
  4. 4. 一、請小組長盡速將新眼光靈修本和禱告 抗疫小冊分給組員。 二、為因應防疫武漢肺炎，小組聚會從 3/8-4/30暫停聚會。 三、請小組長繳交2020第一季季點名表回 辦公室。 男士 [橄欖樹/張經宜]四月份庭園打掃。 [蘋果樹/李源灝]吳貴光返家休養。 婦女 [感謝/阮慧娟]謝瑞月治療代禱、 簡顯德(簡秀媛四哥)手術。 〈社青〉 一、4/11(六)社青牧區靈性輔導暫停 二[磐石/賴佳伶]林意芳的爸爸林春和住院 雲林台大。 〈青少〉 一、4/18(六)青少牧區靈性輔導暫停 [康復]徐陳貌牧師娘。 5 款、ATM轉帳、郵局劃撥匯款、信用卡 刷卡、獻金奉獻袋，詳情內頁說明。 一、歡迎參加每禮拜五晚上8:00禱告會為武 漢肺炎疫情守望禱告。 一、為防疫武漢肺炎，禮拜堂以二氧化氯消 毒、清潔工作以次氯酸水噴物品、漂白 水拖地潔淨，進入會堂請放心並維護環 境衛生。 二、4/19(日)松年團契聚會暫停。 一、新冠疫情尚未緩解，加強防止社區感 染防護，本會牧人據點上課延後至四月 底，待評估疫情實況再行通知上課。 二、橄欖園自3/22起暫停服務，待評估疫情 實況再行開放。 一、原4/19(日)宣教實踐課程講座活動暫停 一、為配合防疫措施，除了週日研道班上課 以外的教育課程皆暫停至四月底。 二、主日學暫停至四月底 (4/12) 月值月:周靜羚長老0910361841；葉志榮執事 0935284457 陳明正 劉鳳連 鄭彩雲 田秀娟 (四月) 男士牧區 橄欖樹小組 蕭彩謹 呂來春 林靜江 鄭美芳 張乃昌 洪雅莉 張經宜 李環陵(1樓) 陳美香(4樓) 葉志榮(5樓) 鄭彩雲 王婷玉 張錦雲 吳月雲 蕭錦泉 王督智 王先雲 劉鳳連 陳美棗 李秋慧 李秀芬 黃雅玲 陳麗芬 詹小紅 插花班 李怡萱 劉衍丰 李源灝 劉國忠 張宇晴 賴源璋 張意玟 黃徽哲 黃以安 鄭美如 蔡怡安 黃惠謙 真理、恩惠小組 游喬蓉 陳秀慧 薛碧惠 李珍瀅 李雅嵐 周駿威 李衍一 葉政諺、李詩筠 李淑權、張意玟 慶典服事團隊
  5. 5. 6
  6. 6. 7
  7. 7. 8 1 00AM 3 00AM 6 00AM 9 00AM 12 00PM 12:00-3:00PM 3 00PM
  8. 8. 9
  9. 9. 10
  10. 10. 11 580首我心大歡喜，我的嘴著吟詩 26首今阮感謝上帝
  11. 11. 12
  12. 12. 13
  13. 13. 15 (40歲以上男士) 橄欖樹(橄欖園2樓) 石榴樹(胡輝煌家) 蘋果樹(陳木杞家) 7:30香柏樹(橄欖園2樓)光鹽(葉志榮家) 8:00棕櫚樹(牧師館3樓)葡萄樹(南夾層) (40歲以上婦女) 喜 樂(橄欖園) 新生命(王翠惠家) 7:00 信望愛(教育館五樓梯廳) 7:30 恩 典(黃雅玲家) 7:30 和 平(南 夾 層) 8:00 感 謝(橄欖園) 上午9:30 基 甸(張嬌珍長老家) 下午2:00 彩 虹(吳月雲家) 晚上7:00 讚 美(橄欖園) 溫　柔(教育館3樓) 仁 愛(良善班教室) 恩 慈(教育館5樓梯廳) (40歲以下社會青年) 真 理(南夾層) 磐 石(南夾層) 活 水(教育館2樓) 伯特利(良善家) 約書亞(地下室)　 愛加倍(教育館2樓) 迦 南(溫柔班教室)基 訓(橄欖園2樓) 恩 惠(良善班教室) 多 果(南夾層) (國中以上在學青年) 腓立比(溫柔班教室) 陽 光(地下室) 耶利米(教育館3樓)豐 盛(良善班教室) 拿撒勒(教育館2樓)但以理(教育館5樓) 黃旭正牧師 復活的耶穌讓人害怕 瑪太福音28:1-20 禮拜日上午9：00台語 禮拜日上午10:30華語 每月第一主日上午6:00 禮拜四晚上7:30(耶路撒冷守望代禱) 禮拜五中午12:00(禁食禱告) 禮拜五晚上8:00(全教會) 禮拜三晚上7:30婦女詩班(禮拜堂) 禮拜六下午1:00讚美團 (禮拜堂) 禮拜六晚上7:30聖歌隊(教育館五樓) 禮拜日上午9:00兒童主日學 (教育館2.3樓) 禮拜日上午9:00國中主日學(良善家) 禮拜日中午12:30高中主日學(教育館4樓) 牧人據點 禮拜二上午9:00(教育館5樓) 每月第二禮拜日上午10:40(教育館5樓)
  14. 14. 和散那 84首大家大歡喜謳咾來吟詩 …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… …… 棕 樹 …… …146首救主出聲叫我… …約翰福音14：1-6… … 回 家 有 路 … 461首願主保護咱後會有期 … 追 思 靜 默 … 希伯來書11：13-16；12：1-2 466首佇彼旁榮光土地 …380首甘心的奉獻… …………………………… …332首耶穌著記得我… …………………………… …204首Coda哈利路亞… …………………………… 洪雅莉姊妹 許聆爾姐妹 會 眾 一 同 張乃昌長老 黃旭正牧師 會 眾 一 同 吳秀江牧師 黃旭正牧師 會 眾 一 同 會 眾 一 同 吳秀江牧師 會 眾 一 同 會 眾 一 同 黃旭正牧師 會 眾 一 同 黃旭正牧師 會 眾 一 同 洪雅莉姊妹 上午10:30 使徒信經 (華語) 我信上帝，全能的父，創造天地的主； 我信我主耶穌基督，上帝的獨生子； 因聖靈感孕，由童貞女馬利亞所生； 在本丟彼拉多手下受難，被釘於十字架， 受死，埋葬；降在陰間， 第三天從死人中復活； 升天，坐在全能父上帝的右邊； 將來必從那裡降臨，審判活人死人。 我信聖靈；我信聖而公之教會； 我信聖徒相通；我信罪得赦免； 我信身體復活；我信永生。阿們。 上午9:00 本週金句: 你們親近上帝，上帝就必親近你們。 (雅各書4:7-8a) 宣 召 讚 美 奉 獻 禱 告 聖 經 聖 經 證 道 祈 禱 回 應 祝 禱 讚 美 奏 樂 宣 召 讚 美 讚 美 禱 告 信 息 聖 詩 聖 經 證 道 聖 詩 祈 禱 聖 經 聖 詩 奉 獻 公 禱 聖 詩 祝 禱 阿 們 頌 殿 樂 …………………………… 和散那 祢永遠如此深愛的我 新耶路撒冷 …………………………… …………………………… … … …約翰福音14：1-6… … 回 家 有 路 … … 追 思 靜 默 … …………………………… …………………………… …………………………… 張意玟姊妹 會 眾 一 同 會 眾 一 同 賴源璋弟兄 賴源璋弟兄 黃旭正牧師 黃旭正牧師 會 眾 一 同 會 眾 一 同 黃旭正牧師 會 眾 一 同 馬太福音21:6-9. 撒 迦 利 亞 書 9 : 9 - 華語主日禮拜台語主日禮拜

