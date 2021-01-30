Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
```!!!Get eBook Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Author : Yuval Noah Harari Pages : 464 pages Publisher : Harper Pere...
Books Excerpt A Summer Reading Pick for President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg From a renowned historian ...
developments with contemporary .
● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Yuval Noah Harari Pages : 464 pages Publisher : Harper Perennial Language : eng ISBN-10...
How to get this book ?  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

```!!!Get eBook Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

36 views

Published on

A Summer Reading Pick for President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg From a renowned historian comes a groundbreaking narrative of humanity?s creation and evolution?a #1 international bestseller?that explores the ways in which biology and history have defined us and enhanced our understanding of what it means to be ?human.?One hundred thousand years ago, at least six different species of humans inhabited Earth. Yet today there is only one?homo sapiens. What happened to the others? And what may happen to us?Most books about the history of humanity pursue either a historical or a biological approach, but Dr. Yuval Noah Harari breaks the mold with this highly original book that begins about 70,000 years ago with the appearance of modern cognition. From examining the role evolving humans have played in the global ecosystem to charting the rise of empires, Sapiens integrates history and science to reconsider accepted narratives, connect past developments with contemporary .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

```!!!Get eBook Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

  1. 1. ```!!!Get eBook Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Author : Yuval Noah Harari Pages : 464 pages Publisher : Harper Perennial Language : eng ISBN-10 : 0062316117 ISBN-13 : 9780062316110
  2. 2. Books Excerpt A Summer Reading Pick for President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg From a renowned historian comes a groundbreaking narrative of humanity?s creation and evolution?a #1 international bestseller?that explores the ways in which biology and history have defined us and enhanced our understanding of what it means to be ?human.?One hundred thousand years ago, at least six different species of humans inhabited Earth. Yet today there is only one?homo sapiens. What happened to the others? And what may happen to us?Most books about the history of humanity pursue either a historical or a biological approach, but Dr. Yuval Noah Harari breaks the mold with this highly original book that begins about 70,000 years ago with the appearance of modern cognition. From examining the role evolving humans have played in the global ecosystem to charting the rise of empires, Sapiens integrates history and science to reconsider accepted narratives, connect past  
  3. 3. developments with contemporary .
  4. 4. ● ● ● ● ● ● Books Details Author : Yuval Noah Harari Pages : 464 pages Publisher : Harper Perennial Language : eng ISBN-10 : 0062316117 ISBN-13 : 9780062316110 .  
  5. 5. How to get this book ?  
  6. 6. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  7. 7. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  8. 8. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  9. 9. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  10. 10. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  11. 11. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  12. 12. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  13. 13. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  14. 14. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  15. 15. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  16. 16. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  17. 17. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  18. 18. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  19. 19. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  20. 20. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  21. 21. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  22. 22. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  23. 23. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  24. 24. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  25. 25. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  26. 26. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  27. 27. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  28. 28. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  
  29. 29. Keyword Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind .  

×