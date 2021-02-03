Week 1 critical reading ppt ENL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANALYZING LITERATURE: CRITICAL READING SKILLS Week 1
Critical Reading Skills ■ You have likely been reading since you were a young child, so why would we need to talk about re...
Titles ■ First, closely examine the title and anticipate possible questions that you might look for an answer to as you ap...
Diction (Word Choice) ■ Next, consider word choice. Authors, poets particularly, painstakingly choose a word to express th...
Narration ■ Further, it is important to consider how the story comes to readers. In other words, who is telling the story—...
Annotating ■ Finally, read with a pen or pencil in hand. Whether you annotate the text by underlining or highlighting key ...
Now that you have these skills in your repertoire, you will begin to learn how to incorporate quotes into your own writing...
