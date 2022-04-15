BH 2022 前編 [front half]

-
1.
but complex thing is
easily broken or damaged
-
2.
Order ⇆ Random
-
3.
Order ⇆ Random
-
4.
One-trillionth, One-trillionth, One-trillionth, and
One-billionth seconds
-
5.
13.8 billion years ago
-
6.
The ur fundamental forces
of nature
-
7.
100万分の1秒
-
8.
Ultimate fate of the Universe?!?
-
9.
Cyclic Universe Theory
-
10.
380,000 years after the Big Bang
That's twice as long as humans have been on this planet.
人類誕生後の期間の２倍に相当します
Simple atoms appear of hydrogen and helium.
そこで単純な原子が誕生します 水素とヘリウムです
-
11.
after the Big Bang
-
12.
National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (2014)
-
13.
National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (2014)
-
14.
Death★→Chemically
more complex Universe
-
15.
You are made up of the elements.
-
16.
You are made up of the elements.
-
17.
Then…4.6 billion years ago：
Solar System & The EARTH Formed
-
18.
About billion years ago
Moon Formed
-
19.
About billion years ago
-
20.
Not too solid ; Not too loose
Water (Liquid)
-
21.
Fantastic Chemistry
began to happen
-
22.
billion years ago
-
23.
billion years ago
P h o t o s y n t h e s i s → O 2
-
24.
The relative amount of oxygen in the atmosphere
has been surprisingly constant for millions of years!!!
-
25.
atom 3bya
-
26.
They became Eukaryotes (Plants and
Animals)
-
27.
We humans have to cease viewing ourselves as the “lords of creation”. By Kenji Miyazawa
-
28.
Gene Mutations 遺伝子 突然変異
-
29.
gradually change and
develop into
different forms
over a period of time
evolve=out+turn
-
30.
million years ago
-
31.
evolve=out+tur
n
-
32.
32 days (4 billion years ago) : Ancient Shark
35 days (2 billion y.a)～36days(1.5 billion y.a) : Ancient lizard
38 days (500 million y.a) : Baby Sloth with a huge front part of the brain
On Land? or Stay Water?
-
33.
and
-
34.
Ecological Pyramids
300 years ago Now(Very Fragile)
1.2-1.4 person per square kilometer →MAX 44 people per square kilometer →Far beyond!!!!
(People of !Kung still keep this ratio) (About 40 times!!!!)
丸山 茂徳： セミナー
-
35.
Warmer & Warmer
-
36.
evolve=out+turn
-
37.
Are humans superior to them?????
-
38.
evolve=out+turn
-
39.
Hippo河馬
Whale鯨
万葉集→クジラ＝鯨魚ISANA
Manyoshu 1260 years ago
(Nara period)
-
40.
million years ago
人類との分岐が 2000 万年前ほど
-
41.
DNA Differences
-
42.
Differences are…
エントロピー増大則:孤立系isolated system、及び断熱系において不可逆変化irreversibilityが生じた場合、その系のエントロピーは増大する。
The second law of thermodynamics says that the entropy of any isolated system always increases. Isolated systems spontaneously evolve towards thermal equilibrium—the state of maximum entropy of the system. More simply put: the entropy of the universe (the ultimate isolated system) only increases and never decreases. 重要➡️部屋片付け➡️外はエントロピー増大➡️平衡‼️
エントロピー増大則:孤立系isolated system、及び断熱系において不可逆変化irreversibilityが生じた場合、その系のエントロピーは増大する。
The second law of thermodynamics says that the entropy of any isolated system always increases. Isolated systems spontaneously evolve towards thermal equilibrium—the state of maximum entropy of the system. More simply put: the entropy of the universe (the ultimate isolated system) only increases and never decreases. 重要➡️部屋片付け➡️外はエントロピー増大➡️平衡‼️
1032溝（こう）英語ではない TEDでは gazillion. : an extremely large number
1/1000000（100万分の1)秒
ウロボロス (ouroboros, uroboros) のヘビ/竜
宇宙誕生2億歳で星☆彡誕生
ベテルギウスred supergiant starは現在、最近25年間の研究において「最も暗く低温」な状態にあるとされ、また、半径が収縮していると計算されている。天文雑誌のアストロノミーはこのベテルギウスの減光を「奇妙な減光」と述べており[60]、これは差し迫っているベテルギウスの超新星爆発の予兆ではないかという憶測が一般的に推論されている[61][62]。この減光によりベテルギウスは全天で最も明るく見える恒星で上位10位以内の1つであったのが、20位以下にまで降格することになり[63]、近くに見えるアルデバラン（0.86等級）と比べても著しく暗くなった[64]。天文学者らは今後約10万年以内に発生すると予想されたベテルギウスの超新星爆発が現在、切迫しているとは考えづらいという見解を示しているが[65][66]、大手メディアの報道では、ベテルギウスで超新星爆発が起きようとしているという推論が議論されている
A supernova is the biggest explosion that humans have ever seen. Each blast is the extremely bright, super-powerful explosion of a star.
One is a type of supernova explosion initiated by the collapse of the central cores of massive stars (stars with greater than 10 times the mass of the Sun), which eventually form neutron stars at the center. But recent theoretical studies have shown that matter ejected from neutron stars does not contain enough neutrons to synthesize r-process elements.
The other candidate is neutron star mergers. As binary neutron stars circle around each other, they lose energy through gravitational waves and slowly fall towards one another, taking at least 10 million years to finally collide and merge into a single object. Results of recent numerical simulations have shown that this merger event ejects a large amount of r-process elements. For example, one merger event ejects an amount of gold equal to 70 times the entire mass of the Earth. Actually, a short duration gamma-ray burst (GRB 130603B) detected in 2013 is thought to be the result of such a neutron star merger. Observations in visible and near infrared light confirmed that r-process element ejection was associated with this event.
National Astronomical Observatory of Japan(2014)
National Astronomical Observatory of Japan(2014)
The periodic table of the elements. This is a simplified view of all the elements that we know exist in the Universe today, along with where they come from.
The lightest elements (Hydrogen and Helium) are formed from the big bang,
while everything up to Iron[26Fe] is synthesised in the cores of stars
and then ejected when they explode.
Heavier elements are created in the remnants of supernovae, and in the merger of two neutron stars.
In practice for the very heavy elements, many of them are produced in more than one way.
one 10billionth seconds
after the Big Bang
内核は鉄の小惑星が浮かんだ状態
ケイ素（けいそ、珪素、硅素、英: silicon、羅: silicium）は、原子番号14の元素である。
カリウムpo・tas・si・um
ナトリウムso・di・um
リンphos・pho・rus
ヒトの体内のたんぱく質は１日に３％新しくなります！！！10万種のタンパク質
でも目に見えない(Invisible Change) ３か月で全部入れ替わる！！！３か月前に会った友人との再会すればその友人の中身は更新されている！！！でも外見がそんな変わらないから気づかない(><)じゃあ何で無くなった腕や足はまた生えてこないのか！
カリウムpo・tas・si・um
ナトリウムso・di・um
リンphos・pho・rus
ヒトの体内のたんぱく質は１日に３％新しくなります！！！10万種のタンパク質
でも目に見えない(Invisible Change) ３か月で全部入れ替わる！！！３か月前に会った友人との再会すればその友人の中身は更新されている！！！でも外見がそんな変わらないから気づかない(><)じゃあ何で無くなった腕や足はまた生えてこないのか！
ウロボロス (ouroboros, uroboros) のヘビ/竜
天王星（てんのうせい、Uranus）は、太陽系第7惑星
海王星（かいおうせい、英語: Neptune [ˈnɛptjuːn]）は、太陽系の第8惑星で、太陽系の惑星の中では一番外側を公転している。直径は4番目、質量は3番目に大きく、地球の17倍の質量を持ち、太陽系のガス惑星としては最も密度が高い。
冥王星は、太陽系外縁天体内のサブグループの代表例とされる、準惑星に区分される天体である。1930年にクライド・トンボーによって発見され、2006年までは太陽系第9惑星とされていた。離心率が大きな楕円形の軌道を持ち、黄道面から大きく傾いている。直径は2,370キロ であり、地球の衛星である月の直径よりも小さい。
熱力学第2法則をご存知でしょうか？
クラウジウス（1822～1888）によれば次のように定義され、クラウジウスの原理とも呼ばれています。
「熱は高温の物体から低温の物体へ移動し、自然に低温の物体から高温の物体へ移動することはない。」
なにを当たり前なことを、と思われるかもしれませんが、日常生活のこのような常識と思われることもなぜかと考えることは大事なことなのです。
藍藻（シアノバクテリア）類の死骸と泥粒などによって作られる層状の構造をもつ岩石
現在もストロマトライトはつくられているのです。西オーストラリアのシャーク湾には、直径50～60cmの巨大なまこのような黒い岩体のストロマトライトの群生があり、20億年以上も前から変わらず、海の中でポコポコと酸素を産出しています。
シャーク湾のストロマトライトの年間成長率は0.4mm程度だとする研究例もありますので、高さ40cmの群体はおよそ1000歳（！）ということになります（McNamara, 1993）。今、私たちが吸っている酸素は、そんな気が遠くなるような長い年月をかけて生き物が作り出したものなのです。
※先カンブリア時代は、約46億年前に地球が誕生してから、カンブリア紀が始まるまでの約40億年間のことをいいます。地球の歴史の大部分は「先カンブリア時代」なのです!
The relative amount of oxygen in the atmosphere has been surprisingly constant for millions of years.
https://eduzenn.muragon.com/entry/199.html 珪藻は、海水や淡水にすむ微細な藻類の一種で、海洋の主要な生物であり、地球の一次生産能力の約5分の1を担っている
Photosynthesis (UPDATED)Amoeba Sisters1.25M subscribers
Internal symbiosis eventually evolved into a single lineage called Endosymbiosis.
Virus cannot belong to any ?? ６００mya muticelluar
We humans had to cease viewing ourselves as the “lords of creation”. By Kenji Miyazawa
cell membrane
PHOS‧pho‧rus リン（ 記 P ）
The genetic code is the set of rules used by living cells to translate information encoded within genetic material (DNA or mRNA sequences of nucleotide triplets, or codons) into proteins. 3 個 1 組の塩基配列をコドンと呼ぶ。
アデニン（Ａ）、チミン（Ｔ）、グアニン（Ｇ）、シトシン（Ｃ）
遺伝子突然変異 A Mutation occurs when a DNA gene is damaged or changed in such a way as to alter the genetic message carried by that gene.
Dinosaurs lived for 170million years
「京」の字には、「高い丘」という意味があり、また「大きい」を表す記号の一つでもあったことから、「丘のように高くて大きい魚」という意味でこの漢字が当てられた。. 古来、クジラは哺乳類ではなく「魚」と思われていたため、魚へんが使用されている。万葉集では、今の鯨（クジラ）を指すとされる言葉はイサナ鯨魚
水の中で馬のように軽やかに動くことオランダ語またはドイツ語を直訳し、カバ（河馬）
人類との分岐が2000万年前ほど
デオキシリボ核酸: deoxyribonucleic acid