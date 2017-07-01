Materi apm edisi juni juli

1 BERBAGAI ALAT PERAGA UNTUK PEMBELAJARAN LIMIT DERET GEOMETRI DI SMA Oleh: Tim Unit Media Alat Peraga Matematika Jenjang/...
2 1. Nama Alat Peraga : LIMIT DERET SETENGAH Kegunaan : Untuk menunjukkan limit deret geometri dengan rasio 2 1 . Gambar :...
3 Masukkan keping 4 1 (tulisan 4 1 tidak terlihat). Tanyakan kepada siswa “berapa nilai keping ini?”. Jawaban yang diharap...
4 LIMIT DERET SEPERTIGA 1 3 1 9 1 27 1 81 LIMIT DERET SEPERTIGA 1 3 2. Nama Alat Peraga : LIMIT DERET SEPERTIGA Kegunaan :...
5 Setelah itu secara berurut seperti di atas masukkan keping 81 1 , 27 1 , 9 1 dan 243 1 . 3. Tanyakan kepada siswa ”jika ...
6 diharapkan adalah ”1”. Minta siswa memperhatikan bahwa keping warna merah dan kuning bentuknya identik dan menempati lua...
7 3. Nama Alat Peraga : LIMIT DERET SEPEREMPAT Kegunaan : Untuk menunjukkan limit deret geometri dengan rasio 4 1 . Gambar...
8 ini menunjukkan 4 1 , karena banyaknya keping ada empat bagian yang sama maka nilai dari setiap bagiannya adalah 4 1 . 2...
9 Setelah menggunakan alat peraga motivasi diawal pembelajaran, memasuki materi limit deret geometri dapat menggunakan ala...
10 Jika keping-keping trapezium sebangun tersebut diteruskan, maka akan mengisi segitiga dengan sisisiku 1 dan (1 + r + r2...
  1. 1. 1 BERBAGAI ALAT PERAGA UNTUK PEMBELAJARAN LIMIT DERET GEOMETRI DI SMA Oleh: Tim Unit Media Alat Peraga Matematika Jenjang/Kelas/Semester : SMA/XII/2 Aspek : Aljabar Standar Kompetensi : 4. Menggunakan konsep baris dan deret dalam pemecahan masalah Kompetensi Dasar : 4.1. Menentukan suku ke- n barisan dan jumlah n suku deret aritmetika dan geometri Alat peraga berikut dimanfaatkan sebagai motivasi pada permulaan pembelajaran yaitu sebelum memasuki materi limit deret geometri. 1. Alat peraga Limit Deret Setengah 2. Alat peraga Limit Deret Sepertiga 3. Alat peraga Limit Deret Seperempat Tiga macam alat peraga tersebut di atas digunakan untuk memperagakan deret setengah, sepertiga, dan seperempat yang direpresentasikan dalam bentuk keping- keping pecahan. Pemanfaatannya dalam pembelajaran antara lain dapat dilakukan dengan peragaan oleh guru yaitu siswa diminta mengamati peragaan kemudian dibimbing untuk menyimpulkan hasil dari limit deret setengah, sepertiga, dan seperempat. Setelah melalui peragaan, selanjutnya guru menjelaskan pembuktiannya secara deduktif. Alternatif lainnya adalah dengan penyelidikan oleh siswa yaitu siswa menggunakan alat peraga tersebut untuk “menemukan” hasil dari limit deret setengah, sepertiga, dan seperempat. Dalam hal ini, guru memberikan instruksi dan beberapa pertanyaan untuk membimbing siswa menemukan hasil yang dimaksud. Alternatif pemanfaatan dalam pembelajaran dapat dikembangkan lebih lanjut oleh guru dengan berpedoman pada petunjuk penggunaan alat peraga limit deret sebagai berikut.
  2. 2. 2 1. Nama Alat Peraga : LIMIT DERET SETENGAH Kegunaan : Untuk menunjukkan limit deret geometri dengan rasio 2 1 . Gambar : Peraga limit deret setengah terdiri atas sebuah papan bingkai dan enam keping pecahan yang terdiri atas keping 32 1 , 16 1 , 8 1 , 4 1 , 2 1 dan 64 1 . Alternatif pemanfaatan dalam pembelajaran dengan peragaan : 1. Ambil semua keping maka akan terlihat bingkai persegi berwarna putih. Tunjukkan kepada siswa bahwa kotak putih pada bingkai menunjukkan sebuah persegi satuan. 2. Keping-keping dimasukkan ke bingkai satu per satu dengan cara : Masukkan keping 2 1 (tulisan 2 1 tidak terlihat). Tanyakan kepada siswa “berapa nilai keping ini?”. Jawaban yang diharapkan adalah “ 2 1 ”. Tanyakan kepada siswa ”mengapa 2 1 ?” (karena banyaknya keping ada dua bagian yang sama). Setelah itu balikkan keping tersebut sehingga tulisan 2 1 terlihat.
  3. 3. 3 Masukkan keping 4 1 (tulisan 4 1 tidak terlihat). Tanyakan kepada siswa “berapa nilai keping ini?”. Jawaban yang diharapkan adalah “ 4 1 ”. Setelah itu balikkan keping tersebut sehingga tulisan 4 1 terlihat. Tanyakan kepada siswa ”mengapa nilai keping tersebut 4 1 ?” (karena banyaknya keping ada empat bagian yang sama). Demikian seterusnya hingga keping 64 1 terpasang seperti terlihat pada gambar. 3. Lewat peragaan di atas mudah dipahami bahwa jika pengisian dengan keping- keping yang semakin kecil (mengikuti pola sebelumnya), maka jumlah keping-keping tersebut mendekati 1 dan tidak mungkin melebihi 1. Kita dapat menuliskan sebagai berikut : 1 16 1 8 1 4 1 2 1  atau 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 432  atau 1 2 1 1n n Pembuktian : Salah satu cara untuk membuktikan secara deduktif adalah : Misalkan 16 1 8 1 4 1 2 1 S akibatnya 16 1 8 1 4 1 2 1 S . Dengan menggunakan metode eliminasi diperoleh : 16 1 8 1 4 1 2 1 S 16 1 8 1 4 1 2 1 S 2 1 2 1 S 1S Sehingga 1 16 1 8 1 4 1 2 1 
  4. 4. 4 LIMIT DERET SEPERTIGA 1 3 1 9 1 27 1 81 LIMIT DERET SEPERTIGA 1 3 2. Nama Alat Peraga : LIMIT DERET SEPERTIGA Kegunaan : Untuk menunjukkan limit deret geometri dengan rasio 3 1 . Gambar : Peraga limit deret sepertiga terdiri dari sebuah papan bingkai dan 5 keping berpasangan yang menunjukkan 81 1 , 27 1 , 9 1 , 3 1 dan 243 1 . Alternatif pemanfaatan dalam pembelajaran dengan penyelidikan : 1. Peraga limit deret diberikan pada siswa dalam keadaan keping telah diambil dari bingkai. Beritahukan pada siswa bahwa bingkai persegi berwarna putih menunjukkan sebuah persegi satuan. 2. Siswa diminta untuk memasukkan keping ke bingkai satu per satu dengan cara: Masukkan keping 3 1 (warna merah dan ada tulisan 3 1 ) kemudian masukkan keping 3 1 pasangannya. Pahami bahwa keping-keping tersebut memang sepertiga, untuk menunjukkannya mintalah siswa mengimpitkan kedua keping tersebut dan ternyata memang sama saling menutupi.
  5. 5. 5 Setelah itu secara berurut seperti di atas masukkan keping 81 1 , 27 1 , 9 1 dan 243 1 . 3. Tanyakan kepada siswa ”jika pengisian dilanjutkan dengan keping-keping yang semakin kecil secara terus menerus (mengikuti pola sebelumnya), maka berapakah jumlah keping-keping merah dan kuning?” Jawaban yang LIMIT DERET SEPERTIGA 1 3 1 9 1 27 LIMIT DERET SEPERTIGA 1 3 1 9 1 27 1 81 LIMIT DERET SEPERTIGA 1 3 1 9 1 27
  6. 6. 6 diharapkan adalah ”1”. Minta siswa memperhatikan bahwa keping warna merah dan kuning bentuknya identik dan menempati luasan yang sama. 4. Tanyakan kepada siswa ”Berdasarkan pengamatan tersebut, berapakah hasil dari ? 81 1 27 1 9 1 3 1  ”. Jika siswa menemui kesulitan, mintalah siswa untuk memperhatikan susunan keping yang berwarna merah. Jawaban yang diharapkan adalah 2 1 81 1 27 1 9 1 3 1  atau 2 1 3 1 1n n Pembuktian : Salah satu cara untuk membuktikan secara deduktif adalah : Misalkan 243 1 81 1 27 1 9 1 3 1 S akibatnya 243 3 81 3 27 3 9 3 3 3 3 S = 81 1 27 1 9 1 3 1 1  Dengan menggunakan metode eliminasi diperoleh : S3 81 1 27 1 9 1 3 1 1  S = 243 1 81 1 27 1 9 1 3 1  12S 2 1 S Jadi 243 1 81 1 27 1 9 1 3 1  = 2 1
  7. 7. 7 3. Nama Alat Peraga : LIMIT DERET SEPEREMPAT Kegunaan : Untuk menunjukkan limit deret geometri dengan rasio 4 1 . Gambar : Peraga limit deret seperempat terdiri dari sebuah papan bingkai dan 3 kelompok keping komponennya masing-masing 4 buah keping yang menandakan pecahan 64 1 , 16 1 , 4 1 dan 256 1 . 4 1 16 1 64 1 256 1 Penggunaan : 1. Pasang keping pertama dari salah satu kelompok warna dan pahami (dengan cara tanya jawab, diskusi, eksplorasi dan semacamnya) bahwa keping pertama
  8. 8. 8 ini menunjukkan 4 1 , karena banyaknya keping ada empat bagian yang sama maka nilai dari setiap bagiannya adalah 4 1 . 2. Secara sama seperti di atas, lakukan untuk memahami bahwa keping berikutnya adalah 16 1 , 64 1 , dan 256 1 : 3. Setelah itu ambil semua keping dan susun kembali menjadi bentuk: 4. Dengan peragaan di atas dapat dipahami dengan melihat pola dan susunan keping-kepingnya (lihat salah satu warna) bahwa: Kita dapat menuliskan sebagai berikut : 3 1 256 1 64 1 16 1 4 1 
  9. 9. 9 Setelah menggunakan alat peraga motivasi diawal pembelajaran, memasuki materi limit deret geometri dapat menggunakan alat peraga berikut. Nama Alat Peraga : LIMIT DERET GEOMETRI Kegunaan : Untuk menurunkan rumus deret geometri dengan rasio r, untuk 0 < r < 1. Gambar : Alat peraga terdiri dari bingkai, empat keping trapesium yang sebangun (warna merah dan hijau) dan satu keping berbentuk segitiga (warna kuning). Penggunaan : Letakkan keping-keping trapesium ke dalam bingkainya. 1 r r2 r3 1 1 – r r r2 r3 r4
  10. 10. 10 Jika keping-keping trapezium sebangun tersebut diteruskan, maka akan mengisi segitiga dengan sisisiku 1 dan (1 + r + r2 + r3 + … ). Perhatikan bahwa segitiga ini sebangun dengan segitiga kuning yang mempunyai sisisiku (1 – r) dan 1. Akibatnya 1 1 1 1 32 r rrr  1) sehingga diperoleh rumus deret geometri dengan suku pertama 1 dan rasio r untuk 0 < r < 1 yaitu : r rrr 1 1 1 32  2) Untuk mendapatkan rumus barisan geometri dengan suku pertama a dan rasio r untuk 0 < r < 1, kalikan kedua ruas pada Persamaan 2) dengan a. r a ararara 1 32  Berbagai alat peraga untuk pembelajaran limit deret geometri ini berfungsi membantu siswa untuk berpikir dengan menggunakan objek konkrit. Dengan demikian, diharapkan konsep deret geometri akan lebih mudah dipahami.

