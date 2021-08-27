Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 KESIAPAN PEMBELAJARAN TATAP MUKA Pada Kenormalan Baru Bertahap DI PROVINSI DKI JAKARTA
Protokol Kesehatan Pencegahan Covid-19 di Sekolah dan Institusi Pendidikan Lainnya Kepdis No 1130 Tahun 2020 Pembelajaran ...
• Dinas Pendidikan DKI Jakarta harus mulai menyiapkan sekolah untuk kedepannya, agar tidak terlena akibat terlalu lama tid...
1 5 CONTOH PENGATURAN JADWAL PTM / PPKBB
7 Jumlah Sekolah Pelaksana PTM Jenjang Uji Coba Terbatas Uji Coba Tahap 1 Calon PPKBB Tahap 1 TOTAL Mengundurkan Diri PAUD...
1 8
1 9 No Jenjang Jumlah Sekolah Negeri Swasta Total DISDIK 1 SD 1.442 900 2.342 2 SMP 291 778 1.069 3 SMA 115 371 486 4 SMK ...
PERKEMBANGAN PENYELENGGARAAN PPKBB NO TANGGAL NAMA JUML SEKLH KETERANGAN 1 7 April 2021 Ujicoba Terbatas Pembelajaran Camp...
Aktivitas Juni Juli Agus Sept Okt Nov Des 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 Asesmen PPKBB tahap 1 Pe...
Aktivitas Juni Juli Agus Sept Okt Nov Des 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 Asesmen PPKBB tahap 4 Pe...
• Persiapan awal PPKBB Tahap 1 (Verifikasi kesiapan sekolah) • Melakukan sosialisasi kepada Pengawas mengenai persiapan pe...
• Penentuan mulai PPKBB tahap 1 (memastikan verifikasi oleh kasi dikdas dan dikmen serta pengawas melalui sudin) • Menyusu...
5.334/8.834 (60.38%) 15
1 16 No Jenjang Kategori lulus PEMULA PENGGAGA S PERINTIS PENDOBRA K PENUNTAS PENGGERAK Grand Total 1 LKP 1 1 2 2 PAUD 5 3...
1 17
1 18
1 19
1 20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1 29
1 30
1 31
1 32
1 33
1 34
1 35
1 36
1 37
1 38
1 39
1 40
1 41
1 42
43
44
45
46
47
● SMK Wiyatasa,...siap buka dg bersyarat,..remedial latihan, solusinya apakah mengisi lagi ● Rahmedi smkn 1, lulus siap dg...
Bidang SMK ● Yang disdik dengan kemenag total 610, ● Bidang SMK Uji thp 1 adalah 33,calon ppkbb tahap 1 adalah 68 = total ...
Persiapan PTM 2021
Persiapan PTM 2021
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
Persiapan PTM 2021

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
35 views

penjelasan persiapan PTM terbatas Sekolah DKI 2021

Persiapan PTM 2021

  1. 1. 1 KESIAPAN PEMBELAJARAN TATAP MUKA Pada Kenormalan Baru Bertahap DI PROVINSI DKI JAKARTA
  2. 2. Protokol Kesehatan Pencegahan Covid-19 di Sekolah dan Institusi Pendidikan Lainnya Kepdis No 1130 Tahun 2020 Pembelajaran Bermakna dan Menyenangkan SE No 33 Tahun 2020 PPKM Panduan Penyelenggaraan Pembelajaran Pada Tahun Ajaran 2020/2021 dan Tahun Akademik 2020/2021 di Masa Pandemi Covid-19 “Pemenuhan kebutuhan pendidikan harus diselenggarakan dengan mengutamakan keselamatan, terutama peserta didik” Penghentian Sementara Kegiatan Satuan Pendidikan Pada Masa PPKM Mikro SKB 4 Menteri Persiapan memasuki Tahun Pelajaran 2021/2022 Inmendagri No 15 Tahun 2021 PPKM Darurat Jawa-Bali Kepgub No 875 Tahun 2021 PPKM Darurat Covid-19 Penghentian Sementara Kegiatan Satuan Pendidikan Pada Masa PPKM Darurat Covid-19 Kepdis No 646 Tahun 2021 Kepdis No 692 Tahun 2021 Inkadis No 22 Tahun 2021 KEBIJAKAN PTM 6
  3. 3. • Dinas Pendidikan DKI Jakarta harus mulai menyiapkan sekolah untuk kedepannya, agar tidak terlena akibat terlalu lama tidak dilaksanakan Pembelajaran Tatap Muka • Sebagai respon terhadap permintaan dari orang tua peserta didik • Sekaligus mengingatkan sekolah agar menyiapkan infrastruktur yang dibutuhkan untuk penerapan protokol kesehatan PERTIMBANGAN LAIN UNTUK PTM / PPKBB
  4. 4. 1 5 CONTOH PENGATURAN JADWAL PTM / PPKBB
  5. 5. 7 Jumlah Sekolah Pelaksana PTM Jenjang Uji Coba Terbatas Uji Coba Tahap 1 Calon PPKBB Tahap 1 TOTAL Mengundurkan Diri PAUD* 0 0 28 28 SD 39 76 209 324 SMP 9 -1 14 28 50 SMA 6 11 34 51 SMK 24 -1 (Cindra mata indah) 33 68 124 SLB 0 0 3 3 PKBM 0 0 0 0 LKP 1 4 2 7 Total Disdik 79 -2 138 372 587 RA* 0 0 0 0 MI 2 1 2 5 MTs 2 3 6 11 MA 2 1 4 7 Total Madrasah 6 0 5 12 23 TOTAL 85 83 143 384 610
  6. 6. 1 8
  7. 7. 1 9 No Jenjang Jumlah Sekolah Negeri Swasta Total DISDIK 1 SD 1.442 900 2.342 2 SMP 291 778 1.069 3 SMA 115 371 486 4 SMK 73 503 575 5 SLB 13 74 87 6 PAUD 158 3.871 4.029 7 PKBM 39 207 246 JUMLAH 2.131 6.704 8.834 KEMENAG 7 MI 22 23 45 8 MTS 42 43 85 9 MA 22 23 45 Jumlah 86 89 175 JUMLAH TOTAL 2.217 6.793 9.009 PTM atau PPKBB Disdik 6,64% Kemenag 13,14% total 6,77%
  8. 8. PERKEMBANGAN PENYELENGGARAAN PPKBB NO TANGGAL NAMA JUML SEKLH KETERANGAN 1 7 April 2021 Ujicoba Terbatas Pembelajaran Campuran (Kepdis No. 336 Tahun 2021) 85 2 9 Juni 2021 Ujicoba Tahap I Pembelajaran Campuran (Kepdis No. 547 Tahun 2021) 138 Kepdis No 692 Tahun 2021 Penghentian Sementara Kegiatan Satuan Pendidikan Pada Masa PPKM Darurat Covid-19 3 ....Agustus 2021 PPKBB Tahap I Pembelajaran Campuran (Kepdis No…. Tahun 2021) 372 Menunggu penetapan dari situasi daerah JUMLAH SEKOLAH 595 (6.64%) Jumlah sekolah 8.834 TERMASUK MADARASAH 610
  9. 9. Aktivitas Juni Juli Agus Sept Okt Nov Des 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 Asesmen PPKBB tahap 1 Pelatihan PTKMB tahap 1 PPKBB tahap 1 382 (total 610) Asesmen PPKBB tahap 2 Pelatihan PTKMB tahap 2 PPKBB tahap 2 (2500 SP) Asesmen PPKBB tahap 3 Pelatihan PTKMB tahap 3 PPKBB tahap 3 (4000 SP) Timeline Piloting PPKBB Tahun Ajaran 2021/2022 Sep-Des (1) 11
  10. 10. Aktivitas Juni Juli Agus Sept Okt Nov Des 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 1-2 3-4 Asesmen PPKBB tahap 4 Pelatihan PTKMB tahap 4 PPKBB tahap 4 (6000 SP) Asesmen PPKBB tahap 5 Pelatihan PTKMB tahap 5 PPKBB tahap 5 (8500 SP) Asesmen PPKBB tahap 6 Pelatihan PTKMB tahap 6 PPKBB tahap 5 (10.000 SP) Timeline Piloting PPKBB Tahun Ajaran 2021/2022 Juli-Des (2) 12
  11. 11. • Persiapan awal PPKBB Tahap 1 (Verifikasi kesiapan sekolah) • Melakukan sosialisasi kepada Pengawas mengenai persiapan pelaksanaan PPKBB Tahap 1 • Melakukan sosialisasi kepada Satuan Pendidikan pelaksana PTM (terdiri dari pelaksana Uji Coba Terbatas, Uji Coba Tahap 1, dan PPKBB Tahap 1) • Mendorong Sekolah mengikuti pelatihan 100 % (Komitmen Bersama Sekolah) • Mengawal dan melakukan monitoring terhadap pelaksanaan PPKBB Tahap 1 di wilayah masing-masing 13 Tugas Sudin dalam Persiapan PPKBB Tahap 1
  12. 12. • Penentuan mulai PPKBB tahap 1 (memastikan verifikasi oleh kasi dikdas dan dikmen serta pengawas melalui sudin) • Menyusun persyaratan buka sekolah memasukan vaksin dan komponen yang berkaitan erat (keluarga Peserta didik, guru, tenaga kependidikan, lingkungan sekolah) • Mendorong Sekolah Negeri (sudin nenetapkan sasaran yang paling siap) • Persiapan Sekolah Swasta (sesuai asesment 1 dan 2 dan pelatihan) • Penetapan sesuai target (target tuntas 20 Desember 2021) • Target 3 Januari 2021 100 % Pembelajaran Tatap Muka Pada Kenormalan Baru 14 Langkah :
  13. 13. 5.334/8.834 (60.38%) 15
  14. 14. 1 16 No Jenjang Kategori lulus PEMULA PENGGAGA S PERINTIS PENDOBRA K PENUNTAS PENGGERAK Grand Total 1 LKP 1 1 2 2 PAUD 5 3 8 2 10 28 3 SD 53 20 42 32 20 42 209 4 SLB 1 1 1 3 5 SMA 10 5 5 4 6 4 34 6 SMK 20 9 7 11 4 17 68 7 SMP 8 1 4 3 1 11 28 Grand Total 91 41 61 58 35 86 372
  15. 15. 1 17
  16. 16. 1 18
  17. 17. 1 19
  18. 18. 1 20
  19. 19. 21
  20. 20. 22
  21. 21. 23
  22. 22. 24
  23. 23. 25
  24. 24. 26
  25. 25. 27
  26. 26. 28
  27. 27. 1 29
  28. 28. 1 30
  29. 29. 1 31
  30. 30. 1 32
  31. 31. 1 33
  32. 32. 1 34
  33. 33. 1 35
  34. 34. 1 36
  35. 35. 1 37
  36. 36. 1 38
  37. 37. 1 39
  38. 38. 1 40
  39. 39. 1 41
  40. 40. 1 42
  41. 41. 43
  42. 42. 44
  43. 43. 45
  44. 44. 46
  45. 45. 47
  46. 46. ● SMK Wiyatasa,...siap buka dg bersyarat,..remedial latihan, solusinya apakah mengisi lagi ● Rahmedi smkn 1, lulus siap dg syarat,. ● Smkn 44 adroi, masukan supaya lulus ● Dedi smk adi luhur ● Smk muhadiyah kelompok kuning Nara sumber wita sekolahmu pelatihan blended, ditha pspk jsc assemen 1,2 48 Hasil Rapat PTM, Rabu 25-8-2021 Jam 10-12 dan 19.30
  47. 47. Bidang SMK ● Yang disdik dengan kemenag total 610, ● Bidang SMK Uji thp 1 adalah 33,calon ppkbb tahap 1 adalah 68 = total 124, satu mengundurkan diri 1 SMK cindra mata indah waktu itu keberatan karena lingkungan sekolh zona merah ● Yang belum siap 228 smk percut off juni 20 mohon bidang smk segera di koordinasikan dengan pengawas dan kepsek ● Kendala ● Asesmen tuntas (bidang) ● Pelatihan (komitmen , kehadiran , monev), mana sekolah yg nya yg perlu di bina 49 Hasil Rapat PTM, Rabu 25-8-2021 Jam 10-12 dam 19.30

penjelasan persiapan PTM terbatas Sekolah DKI 2021

×