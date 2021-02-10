20210210 how to get good grades

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How I got good grades, at school.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. HOW TO GET GOOD GRADES AT SECONDARY SCHOOL Sharon Xiao Liu, Nottingham Bluecoat Comprehensive, Sally Xiaofang Zuo, Yimin Liu. 2021/02/10-2021/02/11.
  2. 2. THE MAIN METHOD  Do all the school work.  Do all the homework.  Ask for extra school work.  Do extra work, from revision guides.  Listen closely to instructions, from the teacher.  Keep working, days, evenings and weekends.  Be polite.
  3. 3. NEW METHODS, WHICH MAY ALSO HELP, BUT WEREN’T ACTUALLY TESTED  Do the housework.  Get a website, of your own, with your own original content.  Bring out a new sweet, at the tuck shop.  Eat and drink plenty.  Talk to friends.  Look ahead in the books, and teach yourself.
  4. 4. HOW TO KEEP GOING, AROUND THE CLOCK  Find easy ways of doing work, so it’s not taxing. If everything is easy, work is fun.  Get a new idea, every time you sit down, in front of a book.  Fill in your school diary, so it’s completely full.  Repeat to yourself: “this is not manual labour.”  Listen to the music radio station, whilst doing homework.  Listen to the teacher’s explanation of the text, so you know how to do the school work.
  5. 5. ADDITIONALLY  My mum made me skip a year, in junior school. This advantage, was maintained, up to fifth year medical school. I didn’t become a doctor, though.
  6. 6. WHAT TO DO, IF YOUR EYESIGHT DETERIORATES  Take eye breaks.  Do the housework.  Talk to your parents.  What to do, if you get dental cavities.  Eat less sugar.

