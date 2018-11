Hello, good news for guys, we now have some sets second-hand Epson Surecolor F6280 printer in stock, these printers are 90% new, no scratch on machine body, and we will ship new TFP print head in a seperate box, clearing and keep emtpy ink cartridges, so don't worried about printing condition. but quantity is limited, only 10 sets.

About Epson Surecolor F6280, we all know it's professional sublimation printer among F-series printers, 44" (1.118m) max printing width, developed using the latest advancements in performance imaging, this innovative versatile solution includes our exclusive PrecisionCore™ TFP® print head, along with our latest dye-sublimation ink technology - Epson UltraChrome® DS with High Density Black.Features as below:

All new Epson UltraChrome DS inks with High-Density Black formulated for exceptional dye-sublimation transfer

Photographic print quality with resolution up to 1440 x 720 dpi

Revolutionary Epson PrecisionCore TFP print head designed to work exclusively with Epson UltraChrome DS inks (will not function with other ink systems)

Outstanding everyday production speeds up to 325 ft2 per hour

High Reliability - Developed to Run 24/7

High-Capacity refillable ink tanks for increased productivity

Includes workflow software by Wasatch®

Built-in Auto Sheet Cutter for industrial roll to cut-sheet media handling

Ideal for flatbed heat transfer press application

One year limited on-site warranty with product registration (warranty coverage is lost if any non-Epson ink system is used)