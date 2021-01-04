Ui path course content

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEVELOPER TRAINING COURSE DETAILS ABHINAV SABHARWAL RPA & AGILE TRAINER @ SCHOOL OF RPA P.H: 9004809189 EMAIL :SCHOOLOFRPA...
WHAT WE WILL COVER IN THIS VIDEO PRESENTATION 1. Introduction 2. Scope of RPA in India 3. Ui Path Developer Salary in Ind...
INTRODUCTION • What is RPA? Robotic Process Automation is software - a platform - that can be programmed to execute busine...
SCOPE OF RPA IN INDIA • The scope of RPA is infinite and huge. In fact, it is anticipated that the RPA will be the future ...
BLUE PRISM DEVELOPER SALARY IN INDIA • According to Glassdoor, the average salary of an RPA developer in India is around R...
WHAT UI PATH DEVELOPERS DO • There are certain responsibilities that Ui Path developer has to perform. These include desig...
COURSE CONTENT • Introduction to UiPath • The Basics of UiPath _ Activities, Variables and Data Type • Control Flow in UiP...
COURSE CONTENT • PDF Data Extraction and Automation 14:03 • E-mail Automation • UiPath Project Organization • UiPath Debug...
UI PATH DEVELOPER TRAINING • What is This Course About ? • This course teaches the basic & Advanced concept of Ui Path Sof...
WANT TO ENROLL IN OUR COURSES? • CALL US ON :+91 900 480 9189 • Email: info@schoolofrpa.co.in • Watch Videos on Our You Tu...
×