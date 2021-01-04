Ui path course content

What is RPA? Robotic Process Automation is software - a platform - that can be programmed to execute business tasks via a software robot, or Digital Worker, that can execute and initiate systems-based tasks like a human



Ui Path is an RPA Tool which allows organization to deploy of virtual workforce powered by software robots. This helps the enterprises to automate the business operations in an agile and cost-effective manner. The tool is based on Dot Net Programming Language and offers a visual designer with drag and drop functionalities.



Blue Prism does not require any prior programming knowledge as it has developed its digital workforce in a way that it can be built, and managed by the users.

