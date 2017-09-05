SDLC Systems development life cycle
What is SDLC The systems development life cycle (SDLC), also referred to as the application development life-cycle, is a t...
Phases ● Preliminary analysis ● Systems analysis, requirements definition ● Systems design ● Development ● Integration and...
Preliminary analysis The objective of this phase is to conduct a preliminary analysis, propose alternative solutions, desc...
Systems analysis, requirements definition Defines project goals into defined functions and operation of the intended appli...
Systems design Describes desired features and operations in detail, including screen layouts, business rules, process diag...
Development The real code is written here.
Integration and testing Brings all the pieces together into a special testing environment, then checks for errors, bugs an...
Acceptance, installation, deployment The final stage of initial development, where the software is put into production and...
Maintenance During the maintenance stage of the SDLC, the system is assessed to ensure it does not become obsolete. This i...
Evaluation This is where the system that was developed, as well as the entire process, is evaluated. Some of the questions...
Disposal In this phase, plans are developed for discarding system information, hardware and software in making the transit...
Few More Not every project will require that the phases be sequentially executed. However, the phases are interdependent. ...
System investigation The system investigates the IT proposal. During this step, we must consider all current priorities th...
System analysis The goal of system analysis is to determine where the problem is, in an attempt to fix the system. This st...
Design In systems design, the design functions and operations are described in detail, including screen layouts, business ...
Environments Environments are controlled areas where systems developers can build, distribute, install, configure, test, a...
Testing The code is tested at various levels in software testing. Unit, system and user acceptance testings are often perf...
Training and transition Once a system has been stabilized through adequate testing, the SDLC ensures that proper training ...
More ● Evaluation ● Object-oriented analysis ● Work breakdown structured organization
Thanks! Contact: Sudipta K Paik Associate Technology Manager sudipta@w3engineers.com 01719100070
