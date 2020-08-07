Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Presented by skillshiksha WHAT IS SOCIAL MEDIA OPTIMIZATION?
  2. 2. SkillShiksha is India’s best online learning platform, which has a blend of modules with interactive videos and live sessions from the industry experts. Learn Digital Marketing , Graphic Designing , Data Science, Fashion Designing, Content development and Language Courses. SKILLSHIKSHA
  3. 3.  Social media optimization (SMO) is the use of social media networks to manage and grow an organization’s message and online presence.  As a digital marketing strategy, social media optimization can be used  Strengthen your brand Generate leads Get more visibility online Connect with your audience  Various social media platforms can be used for digital marketing, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and Pinterest. WHAT IS SOCIAL MEDIA OPTIMIZATION?
