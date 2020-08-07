How to remove toxic links.

Once you have managed to separate toxic backlinks from the good ones, you should take immediate action to clean them up. Here’s what to do:



1. Contacting the Site Owner

There may be some links, which you are unable to delete yourself. The best would be to get in touch with the webmasters of these sites and file a request.



2. Disavow Links

When there’s a huge log of toxic backlinks, you can ask Google not to take these links into consideration. However, use the tool only after you have made every effort to get the bad links removed. Do keep in mind, disavowing backlinks doesn’t help you get away with the Penguin Penalty and cannot get the lost ranking back. You will have to remove each and every bad link manually, if you have been penalized by Google.



