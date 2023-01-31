Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 31, 2023
Engineering

this will help to understand engineering mechanics practical

practical 8.pdf

  1. 1. AM 108: Engineering Mechanics Practical
  2. 2. Syllabus • Plane Force Polygon • Forces in Space • Simple Plane Roof Truss • Coplanar Parallel Forces • Modulus of Elasticity by Searle’s Apparatus • Belt Friction • Static Surface Friction • Gravitational Acceleration • Mass M.I. of Flywheel
  3. 3. Assignment 9 • Mass M.I. of Flywheel – Aim • To determine mass moment of inertia of a flywheel
  4. 4. Assignment 9 • Mass M.I. of Flywheel – Flywheel • Massive wheel having its mass concentrated at the periphery • Has large radius – Large mass moment of inertia » Useful to store kinetic energy effectively • Theoretical mass moment of inertia ½ Mr2 M = Mass of flywheel in kg r = Radius of flywheel in m
  5. 5. Assignment 9 • Mass M.I. of Flywheel – Theoretical mass moment of inertia ½ Mr2 M = Mass of flywheel in kg r = Radius of flywheel in m
  6. 6. Assignment 9 • Mass M.I. of Flywheel – Experimental mass moment of inertia • N = Total number of revolution made by flywheel – From start to till it stops automatically • n1 = Number of revolution made by flywheel till effort pan touches ground
  7. 7. Assignment 9 • Mass M.I. of Flywheel – Procedure • Measure the diameter of load drum (flywheel) and axle • Attach one end of the cord to hook on axle and rotate flywheel so as to bring weight at the other end of rope to desired starting position – Take care that coils of cord make a closed loop • Measure height of load from ground (h) • Repeat weight and record time of pan to touch ground by stop watch – At the same time count number of revolutions till pan touches ground. Also count total number of revolution made by flywheel until it comes to rest
  8. 8. Assignment 9 • Mass M.I. of Flywheel – Observations Table M = Mass of flywheel = 23.75 kg d = dia. of axle = 0.0366 m d1 = dia. of chord = 0.0079 m R = Radius of axle = 0.0183 m r = Radius of flywheel = 0.18 m Theoretical mass M.I. = ½ Mr2 = __________ (kg.m2) Experimental mass = _______ kg.m2 (Average)
  9. 9. Assignment 9 • Mass M.I. of Flywheel – Observations Table S.No. Weight of pan + wt. in the pan W (kg) Height of pan from ground h (m) Total number of revolution made by flywheel N No. of revolution till pan touches ground n1 Also, n1 = Time for pan touch the ground t (second) M.I. (kg.m2 ) 1 0.28 0.9 21 6.5 37.31 2 0.33 0.9 28 6.5 28.21 3 0.38 0.9 30.5 6.5 24.90 4 0.43 0.9 34.5 6.5 23.90 5 0.48 0.9 38.75 6.5 21.98 6 Unknown P 0.9 23.75 6.5 31.09
  10. 10. Assignment 9 • Mass M.I. of Flywheel – One virtual video • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-f5M_7__so • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MBE5t1Sv_w • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4Vw8H5T2CI
  11. 11. Assignment 9 • Report Preparation – Specify Name, Roll No. and Date in Title Page – Signature at each page of assignment • At bottom left corner – Sketch drawings in A4 sheets • Specify Name, Roll No., Date and Signature at bottom right corner – Scan the drawing and place it in appropriate location of Assignment – Make a PDF Document of Report • Name the PDF Document with your Roll No. – Submit within two weeks
  12. 12. Thank you!

