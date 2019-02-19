Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance Listen to Absinthe of the Heart and free romance books new releases o...
free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance Two households, unlike in dignity, in the City of Angels is where we ...
free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance Written By: Monica James. Narrated By: Vanessa Edwin Publisher: Brill...
free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance Download Full Version Absinthe of the Heart Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance

3 views

Published on

Listen to Absinthe of the Heart and free romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any free romance books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance

  1. 1. free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance Listen to Absinthe of the Heart and free romance books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any free romance books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance Two households, unlike in dignity, in the City of Angels is where we lay our scene... ​ London Sinclair was the boy my mother warned me about for as long as I can remember. His name alone has brought my family nothing but shame and suffering, so it’s no surprise we’ve been sworn enemies since the first moment we met. ​ With his bedroom eyes and cocky smile, he has all the girls under his spell. I have one more year of school left, and then I’m home free because I’m guarding a secret, one I’m ashamed to keep. ​ The boy who is completely off-limits is the one who drives me, Holland Brooks, wild. I want London, and I think…he wants me, too. ​ Some may compare it to a Shakespearian tragedy, as our surnames have fated our future, but when a single night changes my life forever, I can’t leave the City of Angels fast enough. ​ Ten years later, I have atoned for my sins and return to Los Angeles a changed woman. I’ve come home to get married. But the moment London walks back into my life, one thing is clear. Ten years can’t undo that night—that single, sinful night when I gave into temptation—because I want to do it again.
  3. 3. free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance Written By: Monica James. Narrated By: Vanessa Edwin Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: November 2018 Duration: 12 hours 0 minutes
  4. 4. free romance books : Absinthe of the Heart | Romance Download Full Version Absinthe of the Heart Audio OR Download Now

×